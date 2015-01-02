Program Guide 01-02-2015

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

15:00 CHOICE CD’S

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and the President of the Juilliard School Joseph Polisi on his fascination for Mahler: “I’d always been fascinated from afar by Mahler and it took me a great deal of time to get through the material, and I studied it actually quite carefully with scores. I’d played the First, the Fourth, the Fifth, the Ninth, but I had never played the Eighth Symphony. And when I came upon the Eighth Symphony, I was overwhelmed. I just couldn’t believe that so much sound and so much emotion could be packed into even a symphony orchestra with chorus and soloists. So it’s always been my ultimate musical experience in many, many ways.”

Gregorian Chant: “Easter” [excerpts] --Monastic Choir of St. Peter’s Abbey, Solesmes. Dom Jean Claire, Director

Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante [third movement] --NBC Symphony/Arturo Toscanini; Robert Bloom, oboe; Mischa Mischakoff, violin; William Polisi, bassoon; Frank Miller, cello

Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra [second movement] --New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein

Carter: Eight Etudes and a Fantasy [“Quietly” and “Intensely”] --Michael Faust, flute; Christian Hommel, oboe; David Smeyers, clarinet; Dag Jensen, bassoon

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hugh the Drover, or Love in the Stocks [excerpt, Act I] --Corydon Orchestra. Matthew Best; Corydon Singers, New London Children’s Choir

Gardel: Por una cabeza (“By a Head [of a Horse]”) --The Tango Project from “Scent of a Woman”

Mahler: Symphony No. 8. in E-flat “Symphony of a Thousand” [conclusion, first movement] --London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech

23:00 LATE PROGRAM