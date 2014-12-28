Program Guide 12-28-2014
DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL: Beethoven Fest Opening
London Symphony Orchestra/John Eliot Gardiner; Gautier Capuçon, cello
00:04:00 00:13:05 Felix Mendelssohn Overture "Calm Sea and Prosperous
00:20:00 00:26:19 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107
00:49:00 00:04:40 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61
00:57:00 00:25:14 Robert Schumann Cello Concerto in A minor Op 129
01:25:00 00:04:33 Pablo Casals Song of the Birds
(Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne [WDR] in the Cologne Philharmonie, 9/62014)
Elizaveta Miller, fortepiano
01:35:00 00:21:24 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 18 in E flat Op 31
(Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn [DW] in the Schumann House, Bonn, 9/15/2013)
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125
02:35:00 00:33:30 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53
Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353
03:10:00 00:45:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 1 in D minor Op 13
Andrew Litton Royal Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 90830
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Saturnalia 2014
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: “Orgy of the Brigands” – William Primrose, viola; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (BMG 106213 CD) 10:31
Carl Orff: Carmina Burana: Part II – In Taberna – Arleen Augér, soprano; John van Kesteren, tenor; Jonathan Summers, baritone; Philharmonia Chorus; Southend Boys’ Choir; Philharmonia Orchestra/Riccardo Muti (EMI 69868 CD) 10:06
Igor Stravinsky: Card Game Ballet: Third Deal – Cleveland Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (Sony 86971 CD) 7:33
Johann Strauss Jr./Carl Taussig: Waltz “Man lebt nur einmal” (One only lives once) – Earl Wild, piano (Ivory Classics 70907 CD) 7:22
Georg Frideric Handel: Royal Fireworks Music: Le Réjouissance; Minuets I & II (with fireworks and cannon effects) – Wind Ensemble/Sir Charles Mackerras (Testament 1253 CD) 5:08
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Renaissance Christmas
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:05:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Apollo's Singers Avie 2208
07:09:00 00:03:46 George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208
07:15:00 00:14:43 William Horwood Magnificat secundi toni à 5
Alexander Blachly Pomerium Archiv 449819
07:32:00 00:23:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 5
Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
07:57:00 00:01:30 Peteris Vasks Silent Songs: Sleep sleep
Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition.
The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne
13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981)
17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley
Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Betsy Burleigh, conductor; Lisa Saffer, soprano; Margaret Lattimore, mezzo-soprano; Philippe Castagner, tenor; Sanford Sylvan, bass; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh
09:54:00 01:56:00 George Frideric Handel Messiah
11:53:00 00:06:00 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64
Pierre Monteux Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:26:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 4 in C minor Op 44
WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92509
12:39:00 00:10:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Wine, Women and Song" Op 333
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80314
12:52:00 00:03:37 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
12:57:00 00:02:36 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16
Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:29:01 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E Op 22
Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623
15:35:00 00:09:29 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 9 in E flat minor
Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 456572
15:47:00 00:07:32 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in F major Op 7
London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553002
15:53:00 00:02:27 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in B flat major
Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Milos Karadaglic, guitar – recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami
16:04:00 00:16:26 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45
16:25:00 00:21:25 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez
16:49:00 00:16:37 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome
17:08:00 00:16:12 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34
17:32:00 00:27:34 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:15:41 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from "Mother Goose"
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601
18:19:00 00:08:49 Joseph Lanner Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125
19:35:00 00:33:30 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53
Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353
20:10:00 00:45:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 1 in D minor Op 13
Andrew Litton Royal Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 90830
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Holiday Highlights - some engaging confections, several of them ‘invented in the moment’, add to our enjoyment of this special time of year
HAN UWE HIELSCHEER: In dulci jubilo Variations –Hans Uwe Hielscher (1982 Oberlinger/Market Church, Wiesbaden, Germany) Hielscher 3
JEAN GUILLOU: 2 Improvisations (Pastorale, The Holly and the Ivy; Postlude, God rest ye, merry gentlemen) –Jean Guillouj (1988 Kleuker-Steinmeyer/Tonhalle, Zürich, Switzerland) Dorian 90119
KRÄMER & MÜCK: Christmas Pastoral Improvisation --Otto Maria Krämer and Matthias Mück (2005 Eule/St. Sebastian Cathedral, Magdeburg, Germany) Unda Maris 20391
PETER PLANYAVSKY: Christmas Improvisation, Erfreu dich Himmel –1999 Woehl/St. Martin’s Church, Sendenhorst, Germany) St. Martin 10115
FELIX NOWOWIEJSKI: Midnight Mass in Old St. Mary’s Church, Cracow, Op. 31, no. 3 –Rudolf Innig (1939 Sauer/St. Peter’s Cathedral, Bremen, Germany) Dabringhaus & Grimm 317 0973
ROBERT ELMORE: The Night of the Star –Margaret Lacy (1942 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Amarillo, TX) Acis 89385
MICHEL CORRETTE: Christmas Suite in G (Un jour Dieu se résolut; Sanctus; Tous les Bourgeois de Chastres) –Guillemette Laurens & Anne Magouët, sopranos; Olivier Vernet (1750 Silbermann/Church of St. Maurice, Soultz, France) Ligia Digital 0104187
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:39 Arvo Pärt Magnificat
Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices Harm Mundi 907182
23:08:00 00:09:04 Samuel Barber Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029
23:20:00 00:07:35 Henri Büsser Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus
Lisa Cowan, violin; Anna Reinersman, harp; Ken Cowan, organ WCC 1009
23:27:00 00:09:12 Charles Ives Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003
23:38:00 00:07:01 Franz Biebl Ave Maria
Cantus Cantus 1211
23:45:00 00:08:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F Op 50
Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144
23:55:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
23:56:00 00:02:55 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Berceuse
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139