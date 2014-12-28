Program Guide 12-28-2014

DEUTSCHE WELLE FESTIVAL: Beethoven Fest Opening

London Symphony Orchestra/John Eliot Gardiner; Gautier Capuçon, cello

00:04:00 00:13:05 Felix Mendelssohn Overture "Calm Sea and Prosperous

00:20:00 00:26:19 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107

00:49:00 00:04:40 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61

00:57:00 00:25:14 Robert Schumann Cello Concerto in A minor Op 129

01:25:00 00:04:33 Pablo Casals Song of the Birds

(Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne [WDR] in the Cologne Philharmonie, 9/62014)

Elizaveta Miller, fortepiano

01:35:00 00:21:24 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 18 in E flat Op 31

(Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn [DW] in the Schumann House, Bonn, 9/15/2013)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

02:35:00 00:33:30 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53

Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353

03:10:00 00:45:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 1 in D minor Op 13

Andrew Litton Royal Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 90830

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Saturnalia 2014

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: “Orgy of the Brigands” – William Primrose, viola; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (BMG 106213 CD) 10:31

Carl Orff: Carmina Burana: Part II – In Taberna – Arleen Augér, soprano; John van Kesteren, tenor; Jonathan Summers, baritone; Philharmonia Chorus; Southend Boys’ Choir; Philharmonia Orchestra/Riccardo Muti (EMI 69868 CD) 10:06

Igor Stravinsky: Card Game Ballet: Third Deal – Cleveland Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (Sony 86971 CD) 7:33

Johann Strauss Jr./Carl Taussig: Waltz “Man lebt nur einmal” (One only lives once) – Earl Wild, piano (Ivory Classics 70907 CD) 7:22

Georg Frideric Handel: Royal Fireworks Music: Le Réjouissance; Minuets I & II (with fireworks and cannon effects) – Wind Ensemble/Sir Charles Mackerras (Testament 1253 CD) 5:08

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Renaissance Christmas

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:05:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

07:09:00 00:03:46 George Frideric Handel Messiah: For unto us a Child is born

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

07:15:00 00:14:43 William Horwood Magnificat secundi toni à 5

Alexander Blachly Pomerium Archiv 449819

07:32:00 00:23:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 5

Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

07:57:00 00:01:30 Peteris Vasks Silent Songs: Sleep sleep

Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 6, 2014 - From Greenville, South Carolina, this week’s episode features one of the strongest youth choirs in the “Palmetto State” performing a moving new work by a local South Carolina composer. We’ll also meet a euphonium player who performs with the speed and dexterity of a flutist, and we’ll enjoy Bach performed by the 13-year-old winner of the Tureck International Bach Competition.

The Cantus Chamber Choir from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina, performs “Peace” by Mark Kilstofte (b. 1958), conducted by David Rhyne

13-year-old pianist Allison To from Yorba Linda, California, performs the fifth movement, Hesitation Tango, and the sixth movement, Galop, from Souvenirs, Op. 28, by Samuel Barber (1910–1981)

17-year-old double bassist Andrew Downs (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Birmingham, Alabama, performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Concerto No. 2 in B minor by Giovanni Bottesini (1821–1889), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violinist Katherine Woo from Greer, South Carolina, performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43, by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old euphonium player Joe Broom from McLean, Virginia, performs “Fantasy” by Bruce Fraser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Allison To performs selected variations from “Aria variata alla maniera Italiana” in A minor, BWV 989, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Betsy Burleigh, conductor; Lisa Saffer, soprano; Margaret Lattimore, mezzo-soprano; Philippe Castagner, tenor; Sanford Sylvan, bass; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh

09:54:00 01:56:00 George Frideric Handel Messiah

11:53:00 00:06:00 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64

Pierre Monteux Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:26:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 4 in C minor Op 44

WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92509

12:39:00 00:10:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Wine, Women and Song" Op 333

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80314

12:52:00 00:03:37 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

12:57:00 00:02:36 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16

Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

15:03:00 00:29:01 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E Op 22

Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

15:35:00 00:09:29 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 9 in E flat minor

Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 456572

15:47:00 00:07:32 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in F major Op 7

London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553002

15:53:00 00:02:27 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in B flat major

Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Milos Karadaglic, guitar – recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

16:04:00 00:16:26 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45

16:25:00 00:21:25 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez

16:49:00 00:16:37 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome

17:08:00 00:16:12 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34

17:32:00 00:27:34 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:15:41 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from "Mother Goose"

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

18:19:00 00:08:49 Joseph Lanner Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

19:35:00 00:33:30 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53

Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353

20:10:00 00:45:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 1 in D minor Op 13

Andrew Litton Royal Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 90830

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Holiday Highlights - some engaging confections, several of them ‘invented in the moment’, add to our enjoyment of this special time of year

HAN UWE HIELSCHEER: In dulci jubilo Variations –Hans Uwe Hielscher (1982 Oberlinger/Market Church, Wiesbaden, Germany) Hielscher 3

JEAN GUILLOU: 2 Improvisations (Pastorale, The Holly and the Ivy; Postlude, God rest ye, merry gentlemen) –Jean Guillouj (1988 Kleuker-Steinmeyer/Tonhalle, Zürich, Switzerland) Dorian 90119

KRÄMER & MÜCK: Christmas Pastoral Improvisation --Otto Maria Krämer and Matthias Mück (2005 Eule/St. Sebastian Cathedral, Magdeburg, Germany) Unda Maris 20391

PETER PLANYAVSKY: Christmas Improvisation, Erfreu dich Himmel –1999 Woehl/St. Martin’s Church, Sendenhorst, Germany) St. Martin 10115

FELIX NOWOWIEJSKI: Midnight Mass in Old St. Mary’s Church, Cracow, Op. 31, no. 3 –Rudolf Innig (1939 Sauer/St. Peter’s Cathedral, Bremen, Germany) Dabringhaus & Grimm 317 0973

ROBERT ELMORE: The Night of the Star –Margaret Lacy (1942 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Amarillo, TX) Acis 89385

MICHEL CORRETTE: Christmas Suite in G (Un jour Dieu se résolut; Sanctus; Tous les Bourgeois de Chastres) –Guillemette Laurens & Anne Magouët, sopranos; Olivier Vernet (1750 Silbermann/Church of St. Maurice, Soultz, France) Ligia Digital 0104187

23:02:00 00:06:39 Arvo Pärt Magnificat

Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices Harm Mundi 907182

23:08:00 00:09:04 Samuel Barber Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

23:20:00 00:07:35 Henri Büsser Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus

Lisa Cowan, violin; Anna Reinersman, harp; Ken Cowan, organ WCC 1009

23:27:00 00:09:12 Charles Ives Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

23:38:00 00:07:01 Franz Biebl Ave Maria

Cantus Cantus 1211

23:45:00 00:08:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F Op 50

Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:55:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

23:56:00 00:02:55 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Berceuse

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139