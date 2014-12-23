Program Guide 12-23-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:06:00 00:35:00 George W. Chadwick Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 21
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334
01:29:00 00:16:11 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 "The Flight into Egypt"
Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Erato 45275
01:45:00 00:41:44 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: Part 1 "Herod's Dream"
Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; José van Dam, baritone; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Erato 45275
01:48:00 00:37:09 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: Part 3 "The Arrival at Sais"
Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; Jules Bastin, bass; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Erato
45275
02:27:00 00:35:51 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1 in F major
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
03:07:00 00:40:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61
German Chamber Philharmonic Paavo Järvi Janine Jansen, violin Decca 13281
03:50:00 00:36:39 Various "Celebration" - Christmas Fanfares, Carols and Readings Pt. 1
Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; Aled Jones, narrator Nimbus 5310
04:30:00 00:32:02 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major Op 51
Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765
05:03:00 00:17:53 John Rutter Five Meditations for Orchestra
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 1821
05:23:00 00:05:05 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Joe Miller Westminster Choir WCC 1009
05:58:00 00:02:30 Vince Guaraldi Christmas Time is Here
Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:07:00 00:03:51 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
06:13:00 00:03:23 Vince Guaraldi What Child is This?
Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
06:20:00 00:12:12 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087
06:34:00 00:09:09 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Ballet de Village No. 2
Les Délices Délices 2013
06:47:00 00:06:43 William Boyce Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 2
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761
06:55:00 00:01:08 John Williams Home Alone: Holiday Flight
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014
06:58:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March "Hands Across the Sea"
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
07:05:00 00:05:00 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol
Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14
07:14:00 00:06:51 Leroy Anderson A Christmas Festival
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2005
07:22:00 00:02:41 Traditional Still, still, still
Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
07:29:00 00:05:18 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: Overture to Part 2
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 45275
07:40:00 00:09:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61
German Chamber Philharmonic Paavo Järvi Janine Jansen, violin Decca 13281
07:51:00 00:03:43 Camille Saint-Saëns Allegro appassionato in B flat major Op 43
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
07:55:00 00:02:18 Traditional Deck the Halls
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
08:07:00 00:06:13 Johann David Heinichen Pastorale in A major
Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe Archiv 447644
08:15:00 00:09:24 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 3 in G major
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
08:30:00 00:08:53 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on Christmas Carols
Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851
08:40:00 00:03:42 Irving Berlin White Christmas
Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5
08:45:00 00:04:35 Felix Bernard Winter Wonderland
Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5
08:51:00 00:03:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068
08:55:00 00:02:50 Jonathan Smith Rudolf and Santa
Mainstreet Brass MSR 1325
09:05:00 00:17:21 Leos Janácek Mládí for Wind Sextet
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Members of DeutGram 415668
09:30:00 00:08:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Symphony No. 41
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574
09:42:00 00:06:20 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Eclectra 2041
09:49:00 00:06:49 John Rutter Opening Chorus from Magnificat
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 114
09:57:00 00:01:33 Gloria Shayne Baker Do You Hear What I Hear?
Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:01:31 Adriano Banchieri Concerto No. 1 for Brass "La Battaglia"
Empire Brass Telarc 80204
10:03:00 00:02:54 Giovanni Gabrieli Plaudite, psallite, jubilate Deo
Vittorio Negri Gregg Smith Singers; Texas Boys' Choir; Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble; E. Power Biggs, organ CBS 42645
10:08:00 00:07:58 Philip Lane Wassail Dances
Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099
10:17:00 00:03:01 Anonymous Riu, riu, chiu
Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101
10:22:00 00:06:22 Anatoly Liadov Polonaise No. 1 in C major Op 49
Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657
10:29:00 00:12:29 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Snow Maiden: Suite
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787
10:44:00 00:04:55 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
10:51:00 00:22:58 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols Op 28
Martin Neary Westminster Abbey Choir; Aline Brewer, harp Sony 62615
11:15:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night "Sleigh Ride"
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Collegium 133
11:23:00 00:01:03 Traditional Boar's Head Carol
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:02:05 Traditional Joy to the World
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:27:00 00:02:00 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Members of MAA 1996
11:29:00 00:05:53 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Suite
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:38:00 00:03:01 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002
11:41:00 00:03:25 Lewis Redner O Little Town of Bethlehem
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:44:00 00:05:57 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068
11:50:00 00:04:32 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:12:00 00:08:40 Anthony DiLorenzo Christmas 'Toons
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008
12:22:00 00:04:07 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: December Op 37
Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 469376
12:39:00 00:08:26 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008
12:39:00 00:07:30 Newell H. Long 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Robert Conrad, narrator ELF 991018
12:49:00 00:08:24 Jonathan Smith A Little Christmas Medley
Mainstreet Brass MSR 1325
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:55:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah, Part 1
Les Arts Florissants William Christie Barbara Schlick, soprano; Sandrine Piau, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Mark Padmore, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass Harm Mundi
2908304
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:03:15 Fritz Kreisler Miniature Viennese March
Gidon Kremer, violin; Oleg Maisenberg, piano DeutGram 453440
14:03:00 00:02:23 Ferruccio Busoni Viennese Dance Song Op 28
Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano Bis 784
14:10:00 00:09:10 Gaetano Maria Schiassi Sinfonia Pastorale in D major
Alun Francis Northwest Chamber Orch Helios 88028
14:22:00 00:14:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191 "Gloria in excelsis Deo"
Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873
14:38:00 00:16:25 Zoltán Kodály Summer Evening
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109
14:55:00 00:03:00 Daniel Read While Shepherds Watched
Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101
15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS
15:01:00 00:06:47 Richard Rodgers Selections from "The Sound of Music"
Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216
15:11:00 00:01:52 Steven Sametz Noel canon
Chanticleer Teldec 94563
15:13:00 00:02:04 Jakob Handl Hodie Christus natus est
Chanticleer Teldec 94563
15:15:00 00:02:19 Charles Ives A Christmas Carol
Chanticleer Teldec 94563
15:21:00 00:32:35 Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 3 in E flat major Op 97
Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola DeutGram 4778765
15:55:00 00:02:30 Franz Liszt Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo
Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25
15:58:00 00:04:13 John Rutter Candlelight Carol
Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14
16:06:00 00:03:30 Francis Poulenc Four Christmas Motets: O magnum
Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14
16:12:00 00:12:35 Bryan Kelly Improvisations on Christmas Carols
Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099
16:27:00 00:04:40 Michael Chertock Silent Night / Come Thou Long Expected
Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485
16:38:00 00:01:47 Traditional Christ was Born on Christmas Day
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers; Katherine Murray, mezzo; Victor Ledbetter, baritone Telarc 80377
16:41:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F
Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590
16:52:00 00:02:58 Traditional Noël nouvelet "Sing We Now of Christmas"
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano; Apollo's Singers Avie 2269
16:57:00 00:02:31 Jeremiah Ingalls Jesus Christ the Apple Tree
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105
17:05:00 00:04:51 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale
Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231
17:12:00 00:05:44 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium
Voces8 Decca 4785703
17:21:00 00:08:01 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Overture
Jeffrey Tate Bavarian Radio Symphony EMI 54022
17:29:00 00:06:13 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene
Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate Barbara Bonney, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Hanna Schwarz, contralto; Andreas Schmidt, bass; Tölz Boys Choir EMI 54022
17:41:00 00:04:17 Jake Runestad Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep
Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14
17:47:00 00:02:21 Traditional Quittez, pasteurs
Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14
17:52:00 00:03:41 James Pierpont Jingle Bells
Marielle Nordmann, harp; Simion Stanciu, panpipe; Alexandre Lagoya, guitar; Pierre Lenert, viola Erato 45975
17:57:00 00:01:54 Max Reger Mariä Wiegenlied Op 76
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:23:57 Various "Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn
Joseph Jennings Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Chanticleer Teldec 85555
18:35:00 00:02:32 Anonymous This Endris Night
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050
18:40:00 00:02:20 Giovanni Bassano Hodie Christus est natus
Brass Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050
18:45:00 00:08:44 Antonín Dvorák Rondo in G minor Op 94
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
18:55:00 00:02:43 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck Hodie Christus natus est
Brass Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:25:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 11 in D major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669
19:29:00 00:25:16 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
19:55:00 00:03:01 Anonymous Riu, riu, chiu
Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:11:30 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute MAA 1032
20:15:00 00:40:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61
German Chamber Philharmonic Paavo Järvi Janine Jansen, violin Decca 13281
20:58:00 00:01:10 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002
21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Till Fellner, piano
21:04:00 00:07:46 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture
21:15:00 00:34:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15
21:53:00 00:36:17 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88
22:34:00 00:22:39 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major
Eugene Izotov, oboe; David McGill, bassoon: Robert Chen, violin; John Sharp; cello; Bernard Haitink, conductor
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
23:10:00 00:11:42 André Jolivet Pastorales de Noël
Manuela Wiesler, flute; Christian Davidsson, bassoon; Erica Goodman, harp Bis 739
23:24:00 00:04:04 Dave Brubeck La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730
23:28:00 00:06:56 Antonín Dvorák Silent Woods Op 68
Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 57052
23:35:00 00:04:02 Franz Biebl Ave Maria
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013
23:41:00 00:04:08 Peter Warlock Bethlehem Down
Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099
23:45:00 00:04:33 Pablo Casals Song of the Birds
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
23:49:00 00:04:00 John Rutter What Sweeter Music?
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 1821
23:53:00 00:03:02 Traditional In dulci jubilo
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1
23:56:00 00:03:06 John Ireland The Holy Boy
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730