Program Guide 12-23-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:06:00 00:35:00 George W. Chadwick Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 21

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334

01:29:00 00:16:11 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 "The Flight into Egypt"

Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Erato 45275

01:45:00 00:41:44 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: Part 1 "Herod's Dream"

Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; José van Dam, baritone; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Erato 45275

01:48:00 00:37:09 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: Part 3 "The Arrival at Sais"

Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; Jules Bastin, bass; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Erato

45275

02:27:00 00:35:51 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1 in F major

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

03:07:00 00:40:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61

German Chamber Philharmonic Paavo Järvi Janine Jansen, violin Decca 13281

03:50:00 00:36:39 Various "Celebration" - Christmas Fanfares, Carols and Readings Pt. 1

Fanfare Tpts, Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; Aled Jones, narrator Nimbus 5310

04:30:00 00:32:02 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major Op 51

Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

05:03:00 00:17:53 John Rutter Five Meditations for Orchestra

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 1821

05:23:00 00:05:05 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Joe Miller Westminster Choir WCC 1009

05:58:00 00:02:30 Vince Guaraldi Christmas Time is Here

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:07:00 00:03:51 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

06:13:00 00:03:23 Vince Guaraldi What Child is This?

Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

06:20:00 00:12:12 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087

06:34:00 00:09:09 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Ballet de Village No. 2

Les Délices Délices 2013

06:47:00 00:06:43 William Boyce Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

06:55:00 00:01:08 John Williams Home Alone: Holiday Flight

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014

06:58:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March "Hands Across the Sea"

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

07:05:00 00:05:00 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol

Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14

07:14:00 00:06:51 Leroy Anderson A Christmas Festival

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2005

07:22:00 00:02:41 Traditional Still, still, still

Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

07:29:00 00:05:18 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: Overture to Part 2

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 45275

07:40:00 00:09:12 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61

German Chamber Philharmonic Paavo Järvi Janine Jansen, violin Decca 13281

07:51:00 00:03:43 Camille Saint-Saëns Allegro appassionato in B flat major Op 43

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

07:55:00 00:02:18 Traditional Deck the Halls

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

08:07:00 00:06:13 Johann David Heinichen Pastorale in A major

Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Susanne Regel, oboe; Monika Nielen, oboe Archiv 447644

08:15:00 00:09:24 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 3 in G major

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

08:30:00 00:08:53 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on Christmas Carols

Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851

08:40:00 00:03:42 Irving Berlin White Christmas

Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

08:45:00 00:04:35 Felix Bernard Winter Wonderland

Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

08:51:00 00:03:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

08:55:00 00:02:50 Jonathan Smith Rudolf and Santa

Mainstreet Brass MSR 1325

09:05:00 00:17:21 Leos Janácek Mládí for Wind Sextet

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Members of DeutGram 415668

09:30:00 00:08:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Symphony No. 41

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

09:42:00 00:06:20 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Eclectra 2041

09:49:00 00:06:49 John Rutter Opening Chorus from Magnificat

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 114

09:57:00 00:01:33 Gloria Shayne Baker Do You Hear What I Hear?

Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:01:31 Adriano Banchieri Concerto No. 1 for Brass "La Battaglia"

Empire Brass Telarc 80204

10:03:00 00:02:54 Giovanni Gabrieli Plaudite, psallite, jubilate Deo

Vittorio Negri Gregg Smith Singers; Texas Boys' Choir; Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble; E. Power Biggs, organ CBS 42645

10:08:00 00:07:58 Philip Lane Wassail Dances

Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

10:17:00 00:03:01 Anonymous Riu, riu, chiu

Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

10:22:00 00:06:22 Anatoly Liadov Polonaise No. 1 in C major Op 49

Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

10:29:00 00:12:29 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Snow Maiden: Suite

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

10:44:00 00:04:55 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

10:51:00 00:22:58 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols Op 28

Martin Neary Westminster Abbey Choir; Aline Brewer, harp Sony 62615

11:15:00 00:05:45 Frederick Delius Winter Night "Sleigh Ride"

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Collegium 133

11:23:00 00:01:03 Traditional Boar's Head Carol

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:02:05 Traditional Joy to the World

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:27:00 00:02:00 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Members of MAA 1996

11:29:00 00:05:53 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Suite

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:38:00 00:03:01 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:41:00 00:03:25 Lewis Redner O Little Town of Bethlehem

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:44:00 00:05:57 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

11:50:00 00:04:32 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:12:00 00:08:40 Anthony DiLorenzo Christmas 'Toons

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

12:22:00 00:04:07 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: December Op 37

Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 469376

12:39:00 00:08:26 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008

12:39:00 00:07:30 Newell H. Long 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Robert Conrad, narrator ELF 991018

12:49:00 00:08:24 Jonathan Smith A Little Christmas Medley

Mainstreet Brass MSR 1325

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:55:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah, Part 1

Les Arts Florissants William Christie Barbara Schlick, soprano; Sandrine Piau, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Mark Padmore, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass Harm Mundi

2908304

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:15 Fritz Kreisler Miniature Viennese March

Gidon Kremer, violin; Oleg Maisenberg, piano DeutGram 453440

14:03:00 00:02:23 Ferruccio Busoni Viennese Dance Song Op 28

Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano Bis 784

14:10:00 00:09:10 Gaetano Maria Schiassi Sinfonia Pastorale in D major

Alun Francis Northwest Chamber Orch Helios 88028

14:22:00 00:14:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191 "Gloria in excelsis Deo"

Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

14:38:00 00:16:25 Zoltán Kodály Summer Evening

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

14:55:00 00:03:00 Daniel Read While Shepherds Watched

Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS

15:01:00 00:06:47 Richard Rodgers Selections from "The Sound of Music"

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216

15:11:00 00:01:52 Steven Sametz Noel canon

Chanticleer Teldec 94563

15:13:00 00:02:04 Jakob Handl Hodie Christus natus est

Chanticleer Teldec 94563

15:15:00 00:02:19 Charles Ives A Christmas Carol

Chanticleer Teldec 94563

15:21:00 00:32:35 Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 3 in E flat major Op 97

Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola DeutGram 4778765

15:55:00 00:02:30 Franz Liszt Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo

Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25

15:58:00 00:04:13 John Rutter Candlelight Carol

Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14

16:06:00 00:03:30 Francis Poulenc Four Christmas Motets: O magnum

Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14

16:12:00 00:12:35 Bryan Kelly Improvisations on Christmas Carols

Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

16:27:00 00:04:40 Michael Chertock Silent Night / Come Thou Long Expected

Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485

16:38:00 00:01:47 Traditional Christ was Born on Christmas Day

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers; Katherine Murray, mezzo; Victor Ledbetter, baritone Telarc 80377

16:41:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F

Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590

16:52:00 00:02:58 Traditional Noël nouvelet "Sing We Now of Christmas"

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano; Apollo's Singers Avie 2269

16:57:00 00:02:31 Jeremiah Ingalls Jesus Christ the Apple Tree

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

17:05:00 00:04:51 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231

17:12:00 00:05:44 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium

Voces8 Decca 4785703

17:21:00 00:08:01 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Overture

Jeffrey Tate Bavarian Radio Symphony EMI 54022

17:29:00 00:06:13 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene

Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate Barbara Bonney, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Hanna Schwarz, contralto; Andreas Schmidt, bass; Tölz Boys Choir EMI 54022

17:41:00 00:04:17 Jake Runestad Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep

Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14

17:47:00 00:02:21 Traditional Quittez, pasteurs

Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14

17:52:00 00:03:41 James Pierpont Jingle Bells

Marielle Nordmann, harp; Simion Stanciu, panpipe; Alexandre Lagoya, guitar; Pierre Lenert, viola Erato 45975

17:57:00 00:01:54 Max Reger Mariä Wiegenlied Op 76

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:23:57 Various "Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn

Joseph Jennings Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Chanticleer Teldec 85555

18:35:00 00:02:32 Anonymous This Endris Night

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050

18:40:00 00:02:20 Giovanni Bassano Hodie Christus est natus

Brass Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050

18:45:00 00:08:44 Antonín Dvorák Rondo in G minor Op 94

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

18:55:00 00:02:43 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck Hodie Christus natus est

Brass Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 11 in D major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

19:29:00 00:25:16 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

19:55:00 00:03:01 Anonymous Riu, riu, chiu

Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:11:30 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute MAA 1032

20:15:00 00:40:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61

German Chamber Philharmonic Paavo Järvi Janine Jansen, violin Decca 13281

20:58:00 00:01:10 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Till Fellner, piano

21:04:00 00:07:46 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

21:15:00 00:34:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15

21:53:00 00:36:17 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88

22:34:00 00:22:39 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major

Eugene Izotov, oboe; David McGill, bassoon: Robert Chen, violin; John Sharp; cello; Bernard Haitink, conductor

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:10:00 00:11:42 André Jolivet Pastorales de Noël

Manuela Wiesler, flute; Christian Davidsson, bassoon; Erica Goodman, harp Bis 739

23:24:00 00:04:04 Dave Brubeck La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

23:28:00 00:06:56 Antonín Dvorák Silent Woods Op 68

Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 57052

23:35:00 00:04:02 Franz Biebl Ave Maria

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

23:41:00 00:04:08 Peter Warlock Bethlehem Down

Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

23:45:00 00:04:33 Pablo Casals Song of the Birds

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:49:00 00:04:00 John Rutter What Sweeter Music?

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 1821

23:53:00 00:03:02 Traditional In dulci jubilo

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1

23:56:00 00:03:06 John Ireland The Holy Boy

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

