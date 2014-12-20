Program Guide 12-20-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:15:01 Brian Easdale Red Shoes Ballet

Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094

00:19:00 00:49:51 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Incidental Music

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Ernst Senff Choir DeutGram 431655

01:11:00 00:39:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 7 in B flat Op 97

Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Soovin Kim, violin; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

01:53:00 00:54:46 George Enescu Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 21

BBC Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Leeds Festival Chorus Chandos 9633

02:50:00 00:51:41 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage "Italy"

Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

03:44:00 00:53:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 7 in D

Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161

04:39:00 00:23:38 Thomas Tallis Christmas Mass "Puer natus est nobis"

Peter Phillips Tallis Scholars Gimell 934

05:04:00 00:32:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 in E flat

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

05:39:00 00:35:29 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 13 in A minor

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80225

06:16:00 00:20:02 Saverio Mercadante Flute Concerto in E minor

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318

06:38:00 00:05:05 Dean Sorenson Medley "Season's Greetings"

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

06:50:00 00:08:58 Gustav Holst A Winter Idyll

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:01:00 Esteban Salas Claras luces (Clear Lights)

Exaudi Choir of Cuba María Felicia Pérez Jade Records 36088

07:10:18 Esteban Salas Una nave mercantil (The merchant ship bringing bread from heaven)

Exaudi Choir of Cuba María Felicia Pérez Jade Records 35746

07:15:45 Joaquín Rodrigo Retablo de Navidad (Christmas Carols and Songs)

Raquel Lojendio, soprano; David Rubiera, baritone; Madrid Community Orchestra & Chorus Jose Ramun Encinar Naxos 557223

07:41:34 Agustín Barrios Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol)

Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar DeutGram 4715322

07:44:24 Carlos Salzedo Short Fantasy on a Catalan Carol (Fum, Fum, Fum)

Angel Romero, guitar; The Canadian Brass RCA 62683

07:47:56 Juan Diego Flórez Santo

Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra & Chorus Michele Mariotti Decca 14875

07:52:28 Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios

Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik CPO 777568

07:55:33 Francisco Guerrero Hombres, victoria, victoria!

The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek Rose Ensemble 0006

08:01:01 Tomás Luis de Victoria O magnum mysterium (O great mystery)

Gabrieli Consort Paul McCreesh Archiv 437833

08:04:49 Tomas Luis de Victoria Ave Maria

Tallis Scholars Peter Phillips Gimell 0010

08:09:29 Tomás Luis de Victoria Quem vidistis pastores? (Shepherds, whom did you see?)

Gabrieli Consort & Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 437833

08:14:22 Ariel Ramírez Navidad Nuestra - Folk Drama of the Nativity

Manuel Melendez, tenor; Jose Sacin, tenor; Pablo Talamante, tenor; Choral Arts Society of Washington; Joseph Holt Naxos 557542

08:36:30 Joaquin Nin Villancico Basque, Castilian, Cordoban, Andalusian, Galian

Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Bengt Forsberg, piano DeutGram 5073

08:45:49 Carlos Guastavino Cancion de Navidad

Quink Vocal Ensemble Telarc 80202

08:48:05 Traditional Catalan El Noi de la Mare (What shall we give to the Son of the Virgin?)

Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars Barlow Bradford Shadow Mountain 55882

08:53:35 Traditional La Virgin Lava Pañales

Plácido Domingo, tenor; Sony 53725

08:56:03 Traditional Spanish Riu, riu, chiu

Cantus Cantus Recordings 1205

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 24, 2014 - From Tacoma, Washington, this episode features Prokofiev’s Toccata performed with a level of energy that can only be described as diabolically teenage (the performer is a totally brilliant, risk-taking 15-year-old), we’ll hear a young violinist perform a lush and lyrical piece written for her by her father, and we’ll enjoy music from a film by the great Japanese animator Hiyao Miyazaki sumptuously arranged for four cellos by one of the young performers on the program.

15-year-old pianist Derek Wang from Needham, Massachusetts

Toccata in d Op 11 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

18-year-old violinist Sophia Stoyanovich from Bainbridge Island, Washington

Romance for Violin & Piano by her father, Patrick Stoyanovich (b. 1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old soprano Kresley Figueroa from Flagstaff, Arizona

Adieu, notre petite table from Manon by Jules Massenet (1842–1912) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violist Maia Hoffman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Portland, Oregon

Lebhaft, from Märchenbilder (Fairy Tale Pictures) Op 113 by Robert Schumann (1810–1856) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California

Allegro agitato from Cello Sonata in a Op 36, by Edvard Grieg (1843–1907) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Konpeito Cello Quartet [17-year-old cellist Irene Jeong from Palo Alto, California; 16-year-old cellist Catherine Kim from Palo Alto, California; 17-year-old cellist Minku Lee from Palo Alto, California; 15-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California]

The Path of the Wind by Joe Hisaishi, arranged by Jeremy Tai

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Non-Commercial Holiday Celebration

Flory Jagoda: Ocho kandelikas

Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 3:00

Traditional Sephardic: Kita’l tas

Voice of the Turtle/Judith Wachs (Titanic 159 CD) 5:00

Traditional Chassidic: Hayo Haya

The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:50

Traditional Israeli: MiY’malel

The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:33

Hugo Chaim Adler/Traditional: Maoz Tzur (2 versions)

The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 3:16

F. Greenspan: Kemach min hazak

The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 1:34

Avrom Goldfaden/Michel Gelbart: Dreydel songs

The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble (Western Wind 1818 CD) 4:22

Anonymous: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern

Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 1:21

Michael Praaetorius: Es ist ein Ros entsprungen

Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 2:54

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Ons ist geboren

Netherlands Bach Society Choir and Capella Figuralis/Jos Veldhoven (Channel Classics 15198 CD) 3:32

Nicolai Kedrov, Sr: Our Father

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 3:01

Arvo Pärt: Rejoice, O Virgin

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 1:27

John Jacob Niles (arr Andrew Carter): Appalachian Folk Carol “I wonder as I wander”

Sarah Hewlett, soprano; Choir of Merton College, Oxford/Benjamin Nicholas (BBC Vol33 No.3 CD) 3:53

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket

Bach Collegium Japan/Masaaki Suzuki (BIS 941942 CD) 7:37

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Daedalus Quartet - The string quartet performance legacy has been passed down from one generation to the next. The Daedalus Quartet is part of a new generation of successful string quartets. The New Yorker called them, "An exceptionally refined young ensemble with a translucent sound." Violinists Min-Young Kim and Matilda Kaul from the Daedalus Quartet fill listeners in on their journey as a string quartet founded in the 21st century - Offbeat returns January 17!

Franz Joseph Haydn Quartet in D Op 20/4: Finale

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

George Perle String Quartet No. 2 in d Op. 14: 2nd movement

Daedalus String Quartet Bridge 9398

Jean Sibelius String Quartet in d Op 56 “Intimate Voices”: IV. Allegretto (ma pesante)

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F: Scherzo

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Georges Bizet & Classical Music that uses Christmas Carols

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:11:29 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087

12:23:00 00:12:46 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087

12:38:00 00:12:12 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087

12:53:00 00:04:18 Sir John Tavener Awed by the Beauty

Cantus Cantus 1211

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Mozart’s comic masterpiece The Marriage of Figaro. Erwin Schrott sings the title role of the resourceful valet who must outwit his master before he can marry; Danielle de Niese is his clever fiancee, Susanna; and Mariusz Kwiecien is the lecherous Count Almaviva. The performance features two major network broadcast debuts: American soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen, a 2010 winner of the Met National Council Auditions and First Prize winner at this year’s Operalia competition, as Countess Almaviva; and Italian mezzo-soprano Serena Malfi as the pageboy Cherubino. Edo de Waart conducts the opera, presented in the new production by Richard Eyre which opened the Met season in the fall. The single intermission will include backstage interviews with the stars.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:41:00 00:14:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191 "Gloria in excelsis Deo" (1741)

Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: French Masters

Debussy: Danse sacrée et Danse profane for Strings and Harp

Orion Quartet (Daniel Phillips, Todd Phillips, violins; Steven Tenenbom, viola, Timothy Eddy, cello) Kurt Muroki, double bass: June Han, harp

Poulenc: Banalities for Voice and Piano

Measha Breuggergosman, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Ravel: Quartet in F Major

Parisii Quartet (Arnaud Vallin, Jean-Michel Berrette, violins; Dominique Lobet, viola; Jean-Philippe Martignoni, cello)

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1947 on Stage - The best of the year including “Finian’s Rainbow,” “Street Scene,” “Allegro” and “High Button Shoes.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:05 00:01:41 Frederick Loewe Overture from "Brigadoon"

Orchestra Brigadoon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1001-2-RG

18:02:46 00:02:44 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe Almost Like Being in Love

David Brooks, Marion Bell Brigadoon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1001-2-RG

18:05:26 00:02:05 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe Come to Me, Bend to Me

Frank Poretta Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast DRG 19071

18:08:08 00:03:41 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe There but for You Go I

David Brooks Brigadoon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1001-2-RG

18:11:59 00:03:14 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg How Are Things in Glocca Morra!

Ella Logan Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89208

18:15:35 00:03:25 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Old Devil Moon

Ella Logan, Donald Richards Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89208

18:19:37 00:02:26 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg When the Idle Poor Become the Idle Rich

Company Finian's Rainbow -- 2004 Revival Ghostlight 4402-2

18:22:23 00:01:59 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg When I'm Not Near the Girl I Love

David Wayne Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89208

18:24:45 00:00:58 Jule Styne Bathing Beauties Ballet

Orchestra Ballet on Broadway Painted Smiles PSCD-149

18:25:42 00:02:37 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Nobody Ever Died for Dear Old Rutgers

Phil Silvers High Button Shoes -- Original B'way Cast Sepia S1048

18:28:09 00:02:58 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Papa, Won't You Dance With Me?

Nanette Fabray, Jack McCauley High Button Shoes -- Original B'way Cast Sepia S1048

18:31:43 00:03:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein One Foot, Other Foot

Chorus Allegro -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-52758-2

18:34:49 00:03:12 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You Are Never Away

John Battles Allegro -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-52758-2

18:38:24 00:03:10 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Allegro

Liz Callaway, Patrick Wilson, Norbert Leo Butz Allegro -- 2008 Studio Cast Masterworks B'way 88697-41738-2

18:41:58 00:02:30 Bob Hilliard-Carl Sigman Civilization

Elaine Stritch Make Mine Manhattan and Great Revues Revisited Painted Smiles PS1369

18:44:28 00:03:18 Kurt Weill-Langston Hughes Ain't It Awful, the Heat?

Company Street Scene -- Original B'way Cast Columbia MK44668

18:47:45 00:03:41 Kurt Weill-Langston Hughes Lonely House

Brian Sullivan Street Scene -- Original B'way Cast Columbia MK44668

18:51:43 00:01:17 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:20 00:03:34 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Filler: I Still Get Jealous

Nanette Fabray, Jack McCauley High Button Shoes -- Original B'way Cast Sepia S1048

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:18 Robert Schumann Konzertstück Op 86

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

19:22:00 00:32:37 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 15

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

19:58:00 00:01:13 Edmund Rubbra Dormi Jesu

Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Abraham Skernick, viola; the Severance Hall concert of 12/19/68

20:04:00 00:16:44 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 6

20:24:00 00:17:22 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

20:45:00 00:40:54 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16

21:31:00 00:27:09 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 485

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – It’s the Holiday Show with Stan Freberg Christmas classics, Bob and Ray’s “Mary McGoon offers Christmas Recipes and Dinner Advice”...Dylan Thomas reads his “A Child’s Christmas in Wales”... Jan C. Snow’s topic is “It’s the Thought”

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 10 in E flat

Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 456572

23:12:00 00:06:02 Leopold Stokowski Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

23:21:00 00:08:06 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:29:00 00:07:05 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude

Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

23:38:00 00:04:42 Roger Harvey Fantasy de Noël

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008

23:42:00 00:11:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

23:55:00 00:03:31 César Franck Panis Angelicus

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

23:56:00 00:02:31 Peter Tchaikovsky The Crown of Roses

Ralph Allwood Rodolfus Choir BBC 326