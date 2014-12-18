Program Guide 12-18-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT WITH ROB GRIER



00:02:00 00:30:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Daniel Majeske, violin; Robert Vernon, viola Decca 443175\

00:39:00 00:19:41 Frank Bridge Suite for String Orchestra

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

00:56:00 00:25:15 Frédéric Chopin Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 35

Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4048

01:23:00 01:25:15 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 8 in C minor

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1021

02:50:00 00:24:04 Georg Philipp Telemann Orchestral Suite in C "Water Music"

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

03:16:00 00:34:03 Claude Debussy La boîte à joujoux

Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra Sony 48231

03:52:00 00:35:26 Camille Saint-Saëns Christmas Oratorio Op 12

Dresden Philharmonic Martin Flämig Ute Selbig, soprano; Elisabeth Wilke, contralto; Annette Markert, alto; Armin Ude, tenor; Dresden Kreuzchor LaserLight 15273

04:32:00 00:27:00 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost Suite Op 28

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

05:01:00 00:22:58 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols Op 28

Martin Neary Westminster Abbey Choir; Aline Brewer, harp Sony 62615

05:26:00 00:14:20 Pietro Nardini Violin Concerto in E minor

Vienna State Opera Orchestra Vladimir Golschmann Mischa Elman, violin Vanguard 8033

05:44:00 00:05:45 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

05:51:00 00:08:22 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

BBC NEWS; WCLV FIRST PROGRAM WITH BILL O'CONNELL



06:07:00 00:06:59 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008

06:20:00 00:03:57 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from Concerto in a Op 3

Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King Andrew Lawrence-King, harp; Thomas Ihlenfeldt, theorbo; Mike Fentross, guitar DHM 77366

06:27:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153

Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

06:38:00 00:02:20 Traditional Heleluyan

Cantus Cantus 1211

06:40:00 00:07:57 Otto Klemperer Das Ziel: Merry Waltz

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

06:51:00 00:02:56 Domenico Zipoli Pastorale in C major

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9957

06:55:00 00:04:03 John Philip Sousa March "The Free Lance"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7504

07:05:00 00:04:08 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

07:10:00 00:04:43 Giuseppe Matteo Alberti Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets &

Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Wallace Collection Nimbus 5017

07:15:00 00:05:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Round Dance of the

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

07:23:00 00:03:06 Scott Joplin Peacherine Rag

Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

07:28:00 00:02:55 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

07:30:00 00:03:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

07:41:00 00:05:36 Giuseppe Torelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 8

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

07:51:00 00:03:01 Anonymous The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421

07:55:00 00:03:02 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

08:07:00 00:06:05 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Village Festival Op 48

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

08:15:00 00:07:20 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88

Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98265

08:25:00 00:01:58 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421

08:30:00 00:10:19 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite

Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

08:40:00 00:07:48 Jean Sibelius Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 82

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

08:50:00 00:06:44 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols

Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14

08:58:00 00:02:14 Traditional Infant Holy, Infant Lowly

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

09:05:00 00:15:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

09:25:00 00:04:35 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes

Sergiu Comissiona Houston Symphony Orchestra Pro Arte 251

09:35:00 00:03:20 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Prelude

Paramount Brass Centaur 2355

09:45:00 00:06:20 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Eclectra 2041

09:54:00 00:03:46 Kermit Poling Christmas Cornucopia

West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

09:58:00 00:01:03 Traditional Boar's Head Carol

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

09:59:00 00:01:18 Traditional Wassail Song "Here we come a-wassailing"

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

WCLV MIDDAY WITH ANGELA SCHMIDT

10:03:00 00:06:54 Michel Corrette Symphonie des noëls No. 2 in D major

Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768

10:12:00 00:05:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "Nun komm der Heiden

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

10:18:00 00:04:26 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: October Op 37

Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701

10:25:00 00:12:11 Edvard Grieg Overture "In Autumn" Op 11

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

10:50:00 00:19:41 Frank Bridge Suite for String Orchestra

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

11:01:00 00:08:00 Franz Liszt Ballade No. 1 in D flat major

Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222

11:11:00 00:08:12 Tony Banks Six Pieces for Orchestra: Wild

Paul Englishby City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 572986

11:22:00 00:02:31 Gustav Mahler Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Lob des hohen

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop DeutGram 4779060

11:24:00 00:02:02 Traditional Angels We Have Heard on High

Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:26:00 00:01:23 Anonymous Spiritual "Ain'ta That Good News!"

Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:28:00 00:03:29 Traditional Deck the Halls

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2005

11:31:00 00:03:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Dona nobis pacem

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:34:00 00:02:47 Traditional Sussex Carol "On Christmas Night"

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:40:00 00:03:59 Traditional Wexford Carol

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Brian Keith Johnson, baritone; Mary Kay Fink, Irish whistle; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

11:44:00 00:03:38 Bob Chilcott The Time of Snow

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 2011

11:48:00 00:01:31 Traditional Patapan

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

11:51:00 00:03:07 John Rutter Shepherd's Pipe Carol

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:56:00 00:01:50 Maria Schneider When I Switched On a Light

Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121



BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN WITH MARK SATOLA

12:12:00 00:05:00 Richard Rodgers Babes in Arms: Overture

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

12:19:00 00:08:20 Sir Edward German Henry VIII: Three Dances

Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

12:29:00 00:06:14 John Barry Dances With Wolves: Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80319

12:38:00 00:11:33 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Brass

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

12:51:00 00:06:34 Cole Porter The Snake in the Grass Ballet

John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:02:00 00:49:51 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Incidental Music

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Ernst Senff Choir DeutGram 431655

13:53:00 00:06:08 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Dance for Six

Frederick Fennell London Pops Orchestra Mercury 434356

WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA

14:01:00 00:03:21 Herbert Howells Sing Lullaby

James O'Donnell Westminster Cathedral Choir Hyperion 66668

14:05:00 00:04:04 Dave Brubeck La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby La Pietà

Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

14:11:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10

English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

14:24:00 00:10:51 Otto Nicolai Christmas Overture

Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Bamberg Symphony Chorus VirginClas 91079

14:38:00 00:14:25 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite Op 11

jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765

14:53:00 00:05:14 Franz Schubert Scherzo from "Grand Duo" Sonata

Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano RCA 69282

15:00:00 00:09:50 Carl Maria von Weber Polonaise brillante Op 72

Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

15:12:00 00:04:15 John Rutter There is a Flower

Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421

15:16:00 00:05:24 Traditional The First Nowell

Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 573421

15:23:00 00:08:09 Gregorio Allegri Miserere

Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

15:34:00 00:11:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 Op 36

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

15:47:00 00:08:19 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D major

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

15:58:00 00:04:36 Edward MacDowell Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton André Watts, piano Telarc 80429

WCLV DRIVE TIME WITH MARK SATOLA

16:06:00 00:03:03 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: The

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

16:12:00 00:12:08 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement

Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

16:28:00 00:04:50 Michael Chertock Carol of the Bells / I Wonder as I

Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485

16:36:00 00:03:00 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in D minor

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

16:41:00 00:07:51 Frank Bridge An Irish Melody "Londonderry Air"

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

16:52:00 00:03:16 Anonymous Gabriel from heaven's king

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102

16:57:00 00:01:58 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

17:05:00 00:05:25 Pietro A. Yon Gesu Bambino

A. David Krehbiel Bay Brass Gothic 49120

17:13:00 00:05:24 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: In a Haunted Forest Op 42

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

17:18:00 00:04:45 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: In October Op 42

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

17:26:00 00:09:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

17:40:00 00:03:34 Ross Bagdasarian The Chipmunk Song

Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

17:45:00 00:04:09 Jerry Herman Mame: We Need a Little Christmas

Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

17:52:00 00:03:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat: Magnificat anima mea

Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873



BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH MARK SATOLA

18:09:00 00:15:25 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 8

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1021

18:27:00 00:04:44 Frank Bridge Sir Roger de Coverley

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

18:34:00 00:02:42 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

18:40:00 00:12:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Pas de deux

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

18:50:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 10

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775



SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:11:29 Gabriel Pierné Fantasie-Ballet in B flat major Op 6

Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

19:16:00 00:40:31 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 11 in F major

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

20:00 A CLEVELAND CHRISTMAS - Robert Conrad hosts two hours of seasonal repertoire from outstanding music ensembles from Northeast Ohio

Traditional: I Saw Three Ships; Traditional: Song of the Birds; Henry Purcell: Tell Me, some Pitying Angel; Traditional: Riu, Riu, Chiu--Sandra Simon, soprano; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell

Traditional (arr Roger Harvey): Fum, Fum Fum; Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Sorenson): The Nutcracker: Overture--Burning River Brass

Paul Manz: E;n so, Lord Jesus, Quickly Come; Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming; Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel--Old Stone Singers/Warren Scharf; Margaret Scharf, organ; Jocelyn Chang, harp

Richard Purvis: Prelude on “Greensleeves”; Anonymous (arr Callahan): Go tell It On the Mountain; Jeanne Demessieux: Adeste fideles--Todd Wilson, Norton Memorial Organ at Severance Hall

Anonymous: Out from the Lands of Orient; Anonymous: There is no Rose; Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter; Traditional (arr Davies): The Holly and the Ivy--Quire Cleveland/Ross Duffin (Carols for Quire from the Old and New Worlds)

Leontovich: Ukrainian Bell Carol; Traditional (arr Kondonassis): Greensleeves (What Child is This?); Traditional (arr Kondonassis): The Coventry Carol; Kondonassis: Dream Season—Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

Traditional (arr Martin): Good Christian Men All Rejoice; Traditional (arr Riese): Christmas Comes Anew; Alfred Burt: We’ll Dress this House; Alfred Burt: The Star Carol; Alfred Burt: Caroling, Caroling—The Singers’ Club of Cleveland/Thomas Shellhammer

A Ceremony of Lessons and Carols—Church of the Saviour Choirs, Wesley Bells, Starkweather Brass



22:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Alison Young: Australian Chamber Orchestra/Richard Tognetti; Choir of London; Nicholas Mulroy, tenor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Selections from Christmas Oratorio BWV 248 (1748)