Program Guide 12-15-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:30:07 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 29
WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92510
00:34:00 00:30:11 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in F sharp minor Op 19
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303
01:06:00 00:11:29 Gabriel Pierné Fantasie-Ballet in B flat major Op 6
Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134
01:19:00 00:37:28 Ernest Bloch Violin Concerto
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra José Serebrier Michael Guttman, violin ASV 785
01:58:00 01:01:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902
03:01:00 00:37:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 75
Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Bernd Glemser, piano Naxos 550819
03:41:00 00:37:08 John Rutter Magnificat
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Patricia Forbes, soprano; Cambridge Singers Collegium 114
04:20:00 00:36:02 Edvard Grieg String Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 27
Auryn Quartet CPO 999729
04:58:00 00:20:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat major
English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058
05:20:00 00:17:09 Benjamin Britten The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
05:39:00 00:06:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47027
05:47:00 00:05:00 Lili Boulanger Of a Spring Morning
JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169
05:58:00 00:01:04 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Trepak
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:07:00 00:09:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 8 for Winds in F major
Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479
06:20:00 00:06:54 Michel Corrette Symphonie des noëls No. 2 in D major
Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768
06:26:00 00:04:37 Claude Debussy Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272
06:31:00 00:02:41 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208
06:35:00 00:03:39 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208
06:40:00 00:09:48 Johann Melchior Molter Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds in D
Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976
06:51:00 00:02:51 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk
Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377
06:55:00 00:03:18 John Philip Sousa March "The Diplomat"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131
07:05:00 00:04:54 Josef Suk Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109
07:10:00 00:08:04 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Tarantelle Op 67
Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134
07:20:00 00:03:55 John Wasson Jingle Bells Fantasy
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
07:25:00 00:02:20 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Waltz
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80364
07:28:00 00:06:44 George Gershwin Three Preludes
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
07:40:00 00:11:39 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 86
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313
07:55:00 00:03:56 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28
Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441
08:07:00 00:06:25 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 24 in A minor Op 1
Philippe Quint, violin; Dmitriy Cogan, piano Naxos 570703
08:15:00 00:08:19 Bruce Healey Medley "Sing With Us of Christmas"
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80538
08:25:00 00:02:30 David Guion Arkansas Traveler
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067
08:30:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music
Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 2419
08:40:00 00:09:50 Carl Maria von Weber Polonaise brillante Op 72
Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134
08:51:00 00:03:07 Traditional Greensleeves
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Tecwyn Evans Bryn Terfel, baritone; Catrin Finch, harp DeutGram 14914
08:55:00 00:06:10 Cole Porter Kiss Me, Kate: Overture
John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300
09:05:00 00:16:29 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto in G major
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
09:27:00 00:02:49 Alex North Spartacus: Love Theme
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600
09:30:00 00:03:34 Alex North Spartacus: Love Theme
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512
09:35:00 00:08:58 Michael Torke December
Michael Torke Philharmonia Orchestra Ecstatic 92203
09:45:00 00:10:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619
09:58:00 00:03:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:04:00 00:02:32 Traditional The Truth Sent from Above
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1
10:05:00 00:02:34 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Blessed Son of God from "Hodie"
Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus EMI 54128
10:10:00 00:06:29 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Overture
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493
10:18:00 00:05:36 Walter Kent I'll Be Home for Christmas
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
10:24:00 00:05:23 Léo Delibes Lakmé: Flower Duet "Viens, Mallika...
Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
10:32:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite
Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI 64869
10:45:00 00:04:06 Percy Grainger Spoon River
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
10:50:00 00:20:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
11:13:00 00:07:54 Ricardo Castro Vals Capricho Op 1
Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134
11:23:00 00:02:01 John Novacek Cockles Rag
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:04:29 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:29:00 00:04:01 Bob Chilcott Mid-winter Cleveland Orchestra
Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996
11:33:00 00:01:52 Traditional God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
11:35:00 00:02:13 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful
Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:37:00 00:02:01 James Pierpont Jingle Bells Cleveland Orchestra
Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:42:00 00:05:53 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Suite
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:47:00 00:01:13 Edmund Rubbra Dormi Jesu
Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:49:00 00:01:21 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
11:50:00 00:03:44 Traditional The Twelve Days of Christmas
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:11:00 00:03:10 Raymond Scott The Toy Trumpet
New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Mark Calder, trumpet Hyperion 67067
12:16:00 00:06:52 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Fête
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
12:25:00 00:07:45 Elmer Bernstein The Ten Commandments: Suite
Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Denon 75288
12:34:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture
Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421527
12:44:00 00:12:49 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215
12:58:00 00:01:14 Thomas Morley Joyne Hands
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:29:23 Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor Op 61
Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593
13:32:00 00:27:08 Niels Gade Symphony No. 8 in B minor Op 47
Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:01:00 00:01:46 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 1 in E major Op 1
Midori, violin Sony 730111
14:03:00 00:02:59 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in C sharp minor Op 76
Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309
14:09:00 00:11:02 Charles Wakefield Cadman
Dark Dancers of the Mardi Gras Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134
14:23:00 00:06:32 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 1 in D major
Chiara Banchini Ensemble 415 Harm Mundi 901291
14:41:00 00:13:59 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphonie brève in G minor Op 58
Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382
14:56:00 00:03:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Serenade No. 11 for Winds
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:02:00 00:05:47 Giovanni Paisiello Proserpine: Overture
Gennaro Cappabianca Collegium Philarmonicum Naxos 557031
15:10:00 00:14:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major
German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213
15:27:00 00:22:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 14 in E flat major
Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827
15:50:00 00:06:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in D major
Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:03:39 Traditional Christmas Night
John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Nimbus 5310
16:06:00 00:02:56 David Guion Turkey in the Straw
Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103
16:12:00 00:10:56 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087
16:27:00 00:08:17 David, Livingston & Hoffman Cinderella: Medley
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80196
16:38:00 00:01:08 John Williams Home Alone: Holiday Flight
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014
16:42:00 00:06:16 Camille Saint-Saëns Caprice-Waltz "Wedding Cake" Op 76
Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134
16:52:00 00:02:54 Traditional While Shepherds Watched their Flocks
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge; Audience King'sColl 1
16:57:00 00:02:24 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And He shall purify
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208
17:05:00 00:05:32 Michel-Richard Delalande Symphonies of Carols
Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180
17:13:00 00:08:35 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533
17:24:00 00:11:05 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols
London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Stephen Roberts, baritone; London Symphony Chorus EMI 54128
17:40:00 00:04:41 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493
17:46:00 00:02:46 Vince Guaraldi Christmas Time is Here
Canadian Brass Steinway 30027
17:52:00 00:02:30 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13
Empire Brass Telarc 80204
17:56:00 00:03:05 Traditional All Sons of Adam, Sing Nowell!
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2269
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:19:14 John Rutter Brother Heinrich's Christmas
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Brian Kay, narrator Collegium 115
18:31:00 00:03:32 John Rutter Donkey Carol City of London Sinfonia John Rutter
Cambridge Singers Collegium 121
18:37:00 00:02:36 R.R. Terry Myn lyking City of London Sinfonia John Rutter
Cambridge Singers Collegium 106
18:42:00 00:12:20 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for String Orchestra
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356
18:55:00 00:02:49 Traditional The Infant King
John Rutter Caroline Ashton, soprano; Cambridge Singers Collegium 512
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:13:54 Frédéric Chopin Concert Rondo "Krakowiak" Op 14
Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134
19:18:00 00:37:07 Mily Balakirev Symphony No. 2 in D minor
Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony Naxos 550793
19:57:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94
Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:24:34 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26
Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jakub Hrusa Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 4764092
20:29:00 00:27:10 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421643
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin
Alan Gilbert, conductor
Julianna De Giacomo, soprano
Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano
Russell Thomas, tenor
Shenyang, bass
Manhattan School of Music Symphonic Chorus
Kent Tritle, director
21:08:00 00:25:00 Mark-Anthony Turnage Frieze
US Premiere - New York Philharmonic co-commission with the Royal Philharmonic Society and BBC Radio 3
21:45:00 01:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:44 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium
Voces8 Decca 4785703
23:07:00 00:09:07 Bright Sheng Moonlight Shadows from "Never Far Away"
San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80719
23:19:00 00:11:24 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 7 in B flat major
Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523
23:30:00 00:07:14 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Noël
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334
23:40:00 00:09:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air from Concerto in G major
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
23:49:00 00:05:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "Nun komm der Heiden"
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883
23:56:00 00:03:11 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer
Eaken Piano Trio Naxos 554099
23:57:00 00:01:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les petits riens: Gavotte
Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800