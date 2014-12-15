Program Guide 12-15-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:30:07 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 29

WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92510

00:34:00 00:30:11 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in F sharp minor Op 19

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303

01:06:00 00:11:29 Gabriel Pierné Fantasie-Ballet in B flat major Op 6

Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

01:19:00 00:37:28 Ernest Bloch Violin Concerto

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra José Serebrier Michael Guttman, violin ASV 785

01:58:00 01:01:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902

03:01:00 00:37:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 75

Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Bernd Glemser, piano Naxos 550819

03:41:00 00:37:08 John Rutter Magnificat

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Patricia Forbes, soprano; Cambridge Singers Collegium 114

04:20:00 00:36:02 Edvard Grieg String Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 27

Auryn Quartet CPO 999729

04:58:00 00:20:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat major

English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058

05:20:00 00:17:09 Benjamin Britten The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

05:39:00 00:06:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47027

05:47:00 00:05:00 Lili Boulanger Of a Spring Morning

JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169

05:58:00 00:01:04 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Trepak

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 13458

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:07:00 00:09:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 8 for Winds in F major

Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

06:20:00 00:06:54 Michel Corrette Symphonie des noëls No. 2 in D major

Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768

06:26:00 00:04:37 Claude Debussy Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

06:31:00 00:02:41 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

06:35:00 00:03:39 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

06:40:00 00:09:48 Johann Melchior Molter Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds in D

Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976

06:51:00 00:02:51 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk

Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377

06:55:00 00:03:18 John Philip Sousa March "The Diplomat"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131

07:05:00 00:04:54 Josef Suk Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

07:10:00 00:08:04 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Tarantelle Op 67

Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

07:20:00 00:03:55 John Wasson Jingle Bells Fantasy

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

07:25:00 00:02:20 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Waltz

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80364

07:28:00 00:06:44 George Gershwin Three Preludes

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

07:40:00 00:11:39 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 86

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313

07:55:00 00:03:56 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28

Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441

08:07:00 00:06:25 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 24 in A minor Op 1

Philippe Quint, violin; Dmitriy Cogan, piano Naxos 570703

08:15:00 00:08:19 Bruce Healey Medley "Sing With Us of Christmas"

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80538

08:25:00 00:02:30 David Guion Arkansas Traveler

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

08:30:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music

Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 2419

08:40:00 00:09:50 Carl Maria von Weber Polonaise brillante Op 72

Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

08:51:00 00:03:07 Traditional Greensleeves

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Tecwyn Evans Bryn Terfel, baritone; Catrin Finch, harp DeutGram 14914

08:55:00 00:06:10 Cole Porter Kiss Me, Kate: Overture

John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300

09:05:00 00:16:29 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto in G major

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

09:27:00 00:02:49 Alex North Spartacus: Love Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600

09:30:00 00:03:34 Alex North Spartacus: Love Theme

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

09:35:00 00:08:58 Michael Torke December

Michael Torke Philharmonia Orchestra Ecstatic 92203

09:45:00 00:10:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

09:58:00 00:03:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:04:00 00:02:32 Traditional The Truth Sent from Above

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1

10:05:00 00:02:34 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Blessed Son of God from "Hodie"

Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus EMI 54128

10:10:00 00:06:29 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Overture

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

10:18:00 00:05:36 Walter Kent I'll Be Home for Christmas

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

10:24:00 00:05:23 Léo Delibes Lakmé: Flower Duet "Viens, Mallika...

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

10:32:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite

Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI 64869

10:45:00 00:04:06 Percy Grainger Spoon River

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

10:50:00 00:20:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

11:13:00 00:07:54 Ricardo Castro Vals Capricho Op 1

Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

11:23:00 00:02:01 John Novacek Cockles Rag

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:04:29 Hugh Martin Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:29:00 00:04:01 Bob Chilcott Mid-winter Cleveland Orchestra

Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996

11:33:00 00:01:52 Traditional God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

11:35:00 00:02:13 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful

Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:37:00 00:02:01 James Pierpont Jingle Bells Cleveland Orchestra

Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:42:00 00:05:53 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Suite

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:47:00 00:01:13 Edmund Rubbra Dormi Jesu

Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:49:00 00:01:21 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:50:00 00:03:44 Traditional The Twelve Days of Christmas

Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:11:00 00:03:10 Raymond Scott The Toy Trumpet

New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Mark Calder, trumpet Hyperion 67067

12:16:00 00:06:52 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Fête

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

12:25:00 00:07:45 Elmer Bernstein The Ten Commandments: Suite

Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Denon 75288

12:34:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture

Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421527

12:44:00 00:12:49 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215

12:58:00 00:01:14 Thomas Morley Joyne Hands

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:29:23 Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor Op 61

Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

13:32:00 00:27:08 Niels Gade Symphony No. 8 in B minor Op 47

Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:01:00 00:01:46 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 1 in E major Op 1

Midori, violin Sony 730111

14:03:00 00:02:59 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in C sharp minor Op 76

Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

14:09:00 00:11:02 Charles Wakefield Cadman

Dark Dancers of the Mardi Gras Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

14:23:00 00:06:32 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 1 in D major

Chiara Banchini Ensemble 415 Harm Mundi 901291

14:41:00 00:13:59 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphonie brève in G minor Op 58

Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

14:56:00 00:03:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Serenade No. 11 for Winds

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:02:00 00:05:47 Giovanni Paisiello Proserpine: Overture

Gennaro Cappabianca Collegium Philarmonicum Naxos 557031

15:10:00 00:14:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major

German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

15:27:00 00:22:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 14 in E flat major

Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

15:50:00 00:06:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in D major

Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00 00:03:39 Traditional Christmas Night

John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Nimbus 5310

16:06:00 00:02:56 David Guion Turkey in the Straw

Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103

16:12:00 00:10:56 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087

16:27:00 00:08:17 David, Livingston & Hoffman Cinderella: Medley

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80196

16:38:00 00:01:08 John Williams Home Alone: Holiday Flight

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014

16:42:00 00:06:16 Camille Saint-Saëns Caprice-Waltz "Wedding Cake" Op 76

Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

16:52:00 00:02:54 Traditional While Shepherds Watched their Flocks

Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge; Audience King'sColl 1

16:57:00 00:02:24 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And He shall purify

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

17:05:00 00:05:32 Michel-Richard Delalande Symphonies of Carols

Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

17:13:00 00:08:35 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

17:24:00 00:11:05 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols

London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Stephen Roberts, baritone; London Symphony Chorus EMI 54128

17:40:00 00:04:41 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

17:46:00 00:02:46 Vince Guaraldi Christmas Time is Here

Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

17:52:00 00:02:30 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13

Empire Brass Telarc 80204

17:56:00 00:03:05 Traditional All Sons of Adam, Sing Nowell!

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2269

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:19:14 John Rutter Brother Heinrich's Christmas

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Brian Kay, narrator Collegium 115

18:31:00 00:03:32 John Rutter Donkey Carol City of London Sinfonia John Rutter

Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

18:37:00 00:02:36 R.R. Terry Myn lyking City of London Sinfonia John Rutter

Cambridge Singers Collegium 106

18:42:00 00:12:20 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for String Orchestra

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

18:55:00 00:02:49 Traditional The Infant King

John Rutter Caroline Ashton, soprano; Cambridge Singers Collegium 512

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:54 Frédéric Chopin Concert Rondo "Krakowiak" Op 14

Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

19:18:00 00:37:07 Mily Balakirev Symphony No. 2 in D minor

Igor Golovschin Russian State Symphony Naxos 550793

19:57:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94

Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:24:34 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26

Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Jakub Hrusa Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 4764092

20:29:00 00:27:10 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421643

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Alan Gilbert, conductor

Julianna De Giacomo, soprano

Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano

Russell Thomas, tenor

Shenyang, bass

Manhattan School of Music Symphonic Chorus

Kent Tritle, director

21:08:00 00:25:00 Mark-Anthony Turnage Frieze

US Premiere - New York Philharmonic co-commission with the Royal Philharmonic Society and BBC Radio 3

21:45:00 01:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:44 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium

Voces8 Decca 4785703

23:07:00 00:09:07 Bright Sheng Moonlight Shadows from "Never Far Away"

San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80719

23:19:00 00:11:24 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 7 in B flat major

Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

23:30:00 00:07:14 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Noël

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334

23:40:00 00:09:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air from Concerto in G major

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

23:49:00 00:05:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "Nun komm der Heiden"

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

23:56:00 00:03:11 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer

Eaken Piano Trio Naxos 554099

23:57:00 00:01:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les petits riens: Gavotte

Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800