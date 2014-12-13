Program Guide 12-13-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:18:44 George Gershwin An American in Paris

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

00:23:00 00:57:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams Christmas Cantata "Hodie"

London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Elizabeth Gale, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; London Symphony Chorus; Choristers St Paul's Cathedral EMI 54128

01:23:00 00:45:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 1 Op 71

Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa American Boychoir DeutGram 435619

02:10:00 00:42:41 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 2 Op 71

Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

02:55:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé

Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057

03:54:00 00:50:35 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 15 in A Op 141

Kurt Sanderling Cleveland Orchestra Erato 45815

04:46:00 00:35:09 John Adams Harmonium

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80365

05:23:00 00:25:16 Frédéric Chopin Cello Sonata in G minor Op 65

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112

05:50:00 00:26:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 13 in C

Chamber Players of Canada Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532

06:18:00 00:15:04 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 30 in D

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179

06:35:00 00:07:00 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80149

06:45:00 00:11:05 Johann Strauss Jr Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music

Johannes Wildner Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223247

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Violeta Parra Gracias a la vida

Mercedes Sosa, soprano Universal Latino 2725947

07:05:12 Giuseppe Verdi Ernani: Have mercy, dear friends

Placido Domingo, tenor; Robert Wagner Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini DeutGram 719102

07:09:20 Flory Jagoda Ocho Kandelikas

Pink Martini Heinz Records

07:11:37 Joaquín Rodrigo Four Sephardic Songs: Respóndemos, Una pastora yo amí, Nani, nani, Morena me llaman"

Barbara Fink, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Spiri, piano Harmonia Mundi 902133

07:21:34 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite (arr by Pepe Romero)

Ángel, Celedonio, Celin, Pepe Romero, guitars; Los Romeros Philips 412609

07:44:30 Anonymous (Sephardic) Sephardic Songs: Buena Semana, Il Bastidor, Las Hermanas, Reina y Cautiva, Yo Hanino, Tu Hanina

La Rodinella Dorian Discovery 80130

07:54:54 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Alghe

Jodi Masó, piano Naxos 555856

08:00:50 Joaquín Nin-Culmell Chansons populaires sephardiques: La rosa enflorece, Adoneau, Eloenu, Secretos quero descuvrir

Alberto Jona, baritone; Oscar Alessi, piano Nuova Era

08:08:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 30 in D, K. 202

Daniel Barenboim English Chamber Orchestra EMI 59017

08:25:14 Anonymous (Sephardic) Sephardic Songs: Dame la mano; Una matica de ruda; Poco le das

La Nef Dorian Discovery 80128

08:40:27 Manuel de Falla Homenajes

Simón Bolívar Symphony Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; Highlight Show - This week’s From the Top Highlight Show centers around “The Big Story,” featuring not only superb musical performances by young people, but stories from each of these kids that are unusually compelling. A French horn player who has overcome the tragedy of teenage gang warfare to thrive in classical music ... a 14-year-old pianist with an amazing tale of American generosity ... and more

14-year-old pianist Dasha Bukhartseva (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Odessa, Ukraine

Autumn Leaves by Oleg Polevoy and Toccata by Vitaly Filipenko

16-year-old French horn player Eliodoro Vallecillo (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Santa Cruz, California

Morceau de concert by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921)

15-year-old harpist and Sage Po (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Camptonville, California

Sarabande and Courante from Classical Suite for Harp Alone by Lynne Wainwright Palmer (1919–2010)

17-year-old guitarist Kimani Griffin from Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Valseana, from Aquarelle Suite by Sérgio Assad (b. 1952)

Trio Vita from Chicago, Illinois [15-year-old violinist Ryan Murphy; 16-year-old cellist Stanley Moore; 17-year-old pianist Brian Chang]

Finale: Presto, from Piano Trio in g Op 15 by Bedřich Smetana (1824–1884)

17-year-old cellist David Requiro from Natick, Massachusetts

Requiebros by Gaspar Cassadó (1897–1966)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Hi Fives: the Art of the Quintet – 2

Franz Schubert: Trout Quintet Op114: Finale – Allegro giusto

Alfred Brendel, piano; members of the Cleveland Quartet; James van Denmark, double bass (Philips 4757574 CD) 6:09

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet: Andantino

Pascal Moragués, clarinet; Talich String Quartet (Pyramid 13489 CD) 4:36

William Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Glee -“See how the fates their gifts allot”

Soloists & orchestra of D’Oyly Carte Opera/John Pryce-Jones (Sony 58889 CD) 1:38

Elliott Carter: Woodwind Quintet (1948): Allegro giocoso

Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet (BIS 952 CD) 3:45

Julio Madaglia: Suite “Belle Epoque in Sud-America”

Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet (BIS 952 CD) 9:02

Antonin Dvořák: String Quintet Op.97: Allegro vivo

Vlach Quartet (Naxos 553376 CD) 6:09

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in F Minor: Scherzo – Allegro

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; Cleveland Orchestra String Quartet (Decca 425839 CD) 7:15

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Piano and Winds, op.16: Rondo Finale

Rudolf Serkin, piano; Rudolf Vrbsky, oboe; Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Alexander Heller, bassoon; Robert Routch, French horn (Columbia 33527 LP) 6:25

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Vinson Cole – A conversation with the American tenor who is internationally recognized as one of the leading artists of his generation. His career has taken him to all of the major opera houses across the globe - from the Metropolitan Opera and Opera National de Paris Bastille to Teatro alla Scala Milan and the Vienna State Opera, among many others.

Giacomo Puccini: La Bohème: Che Gelida Manina

Jussi Björling, tenor (recorded January 13, 1951) RCA 68531

Georges Bizet: Carmen: La fleur que tu m’avais jetée, (The Flower Song)

Nicolai Gedda, tenor Choeurs & ORTF/Sir Thomas Beecham EMI 67353

Gaetano Donizetti: La Fille du regient: Ah! Mes amis…Pour mon ame

Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Eric Garrett; Orchestra & Chorus of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden/Richard Bonynge Decca 417011

Jules Massenet: Poeme d’amour: Ouvre tes yeux bleus

Vinson Cole, tenor; pianist Patrick Stephens From the Album “In Love with Love” Delos BOOOOOO6YG

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Di rigori armato

Vinson Cole, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 413163

12:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Richard Wagner’s comedy about romance and music-making in 16th-century Germany, conducted by Met Music Director James Levine. German baritone Michael Volle stars as the mastersinger and cobbler Hans Sachs, with South African heldentenor Johan Botha as the knight Walther von Stolzing and German soprano Annette Dasch as Eva. The cast also features Johannes Martin Kränzle as Beckmesser, Hans-Peter König as Pogner, Paul Appleby as David, and Karen Cargill as Magdalene. The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars led by Renée Fleming, who hosts the Live in HD transmission of the performance, as well as the season premiere of the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz featuring guest artist, soprano Danielle de Niese, who is currently starring at the Met as Susanna in Le nozze di Figaro.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Harold Arlen (Part 2) - Performances by Arlen himself, plus Lena Horne, Fred Astaire and Judy Garland, who championed his work from ‘The Wizard of Oz” all the way to “Gay Purr-ee.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:35 00:01:29 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Hit the Road to Dreamland

Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505

18:03:04 00:01:48 Harold Arlen Mardi Gras Waltz

Percy Faith House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857

18:04:57 00:01:18 Harold Arlen Sketch

Harold Arlen Harold Arlen: The Demos Harbinger HCD3003

18:06:23 00:03:15 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Blues in the Night

Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer: Collectors Series Capitol CDP7921252

18:09:34 00:03:02 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer One for My Baby

Fred Astaire American Songbook Series: Harold Arlen Smithsonian RD048-5

18:14:24 00:01:54 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Ding! Dong! The Witch Is Dead

Harold Arlen, Barbra Streisand Harold Sings Arlen (With Friend) CBS CBS32311

18:17:19 00:02:30 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Cocoanut Sweet

Lena Horne Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

18:19:43 00:03:09 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg What Good Does It Do a Guy?

Tony Bennett Tony Bennett Sings a String of Harold Arlen CBS CSCS5244

18:22:48 00:03:08 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Little Drops of Rain

Judy Garland Gay Purr-ee -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27600

18:26:37 00:00:53 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Blues in the Night

Jimmy Lunceford Warner Bros: 75 Years of Entertaining the World Rhino R275287

18:27:30 00:02:58 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler I Gotta Right to Sing the Blues

Eileen Farrell I Gotta Right to Sing the Blues Columbia ACS8256

18:30:25 00:03:55 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Goose Never Be a Peacock

Sylvia McNair Come Rain or Come Shine: The Harold Arlen Songbook Philips 446818-2

18:39:31 00:02:44 Harold Arlen I Had a Love Once

Peggy Lee Peggy Lee: Love Held Lightly Harbinger HCD-2401

18:42:15 00:04:23 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Ill Wind

Maxine Sullivan Maxine Sullivan Sings the Great Songs From the Cotton Club Stash ST244

18:47:43 00:03:13 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Last Night When We Were Young

Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505

18:51:22 00:01:38 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:23:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9

Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Julia Fischer, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:13:02 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

20:21:00 00:36:20 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

21:01:00 00:39:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

21:53:00 00:05:33 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 6 in D major Op 46

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Another Christmastide story by Stuart McLean, “Dave’s Christmas Tree”...a brace of Stan Freberg songs including “Wunerful, wonderful”...Mark Levy opines

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:32 Daryl Runswick Fantasia on "The Coventry Carol" and "In dulci jubilo"

Geoffrey Simon London Cello Sound Cala 55003

23:08:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

23:19:00 00:07:35 Henri Büsser Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus

Lisa Cowan, violin; Anna Reinersman, harp; Ken Cowan, organ WCC 1009

23:26:00 00:09:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:39:00 00:06:53 Eugenio Toussaint Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano

Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Alex Brown, piano Sony 75555

23:45:00 00:08:22 Christopher Rouse Finale "Italian" from "Karolju"

BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

23:56:00 00:02:44 Bob Chilcott The Shepherd's Carol

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 133

23:57:00 00:01:30 Peteris Vasks Silent Songs: Sleep sleep

Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327