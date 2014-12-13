Program Guide 12-13-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:18:44 George Gershwin An American in Paris
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003
00:23:00 00:57:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams Christmas Cantata "Hodie"
London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Elizabeth Gale, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; London Symphony Chorus; Choristers St Paul's Cathedral EMI 54128
01:23:00 00:45:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 1 Op 71
Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa American Boychoir DeutGram 435619
02:10:00 00:42:41 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 2 Op 71
Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619
02:55:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé
Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057
03:54:00 00:50:35 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 15 in A Op 141
Kurt Sanderling Cleveland Orchestra Erato 45815
04:46:00 00:35:09 John Adams Harmonium
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80365
05:23:00 00:25:16 Frédéric Chopin Cello Sonata in G minor Op 65
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112
05:50:00 00:26:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 13 in C
Chamber Players of Canada Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532
06:18:00 00:15:04 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 30 in D
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179
06:35:00 00:07:00 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80149
06:45:00 00:11:05 Johann Strauss Jr Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music
Johannes Wildner Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223247
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Violeta Parra Gracias a la vida
Mercedes Sosa, soprano Universal Latino 2725947
07:05:12 Giuseppe Verdi Ernani: Have mercy, dear friends
Placido Domingo, tenor; Robert Wagner Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini DeutGram 719102
07:09:20 Flory Jagoda Ocho Kandelikas
Pink Martini Heinz Records
07:11:37 Joaquín Rodrigo Four Sephardic Songs: Respóndemos, Una pastora yo amí, Nani, nani, Morena me llaman"
Barbara Fink, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Spiri, piano Harmonia Mundi 902133
07:21:34 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite (arr by Pepe Romero)
Ángel, Celedonio, Celin, Pepe Romero, guitars; Los Romeros Philips 412609
07:44:30 Anonymous (Sephardic) Sephardic Songs: Buena Semana, Il Bastidor, Las Hermanas, Reina y Cautiva, Yo Hanino, Tu Hanina
La Rodinella Dorian Discovery 80130
07:54:54 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Alghe
Jodi Masó, piano Naxos 555856
08:00:50 Joaquín Nin-Culmell Chansons populaires sephardiques: La rosa enflorece, Adoneau, Eloenu, Secretos quero descuvrir
Alberto Jona, baritone; Oscar Alessi, piano Nuova Era
08:08:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 30 in D, K. 202
Daniel Barenboim English Chamber Orchestra EMI 59017
08:25:14 Anonymous (Sephardic) Sephardic Songs: Dame la mano; Una matica de ruda; Poco le das
La Nef Dorian Discovery 80128
08:40:27 Manuel de Falla Homenajes
Simón Bolívar Symphony Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; Highlight Show - This week’s From the Top Highlight Show centers around “The Big Story,” featuring not only superb musical performances by young people, but stories from each of these kids that are unusually compelling. A French horn player who has overcome the tragedy of teenage gang warfare to thrive in classical music ... a 14-year-old pianist with an amazing tale of American generosity ... and more
14-year-old pianist Dasha Bukhartseva (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Odessa, Ukraine
Autumn Leaves by Oleg Polevoy and Toccata by Vitaly Filipenko
16-year-old French horn player Eliodoro Vallecillo (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Santa Cruz, California
Morceau de concert by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921)
15-year-old harpist and Sage Po (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Camptonville, California
Sarabande and Courante from Classical Suite for Harp Alone by Lynne Wainwright Palmer (1919–2010)
17-year-old guitarist Kimani Griffin from Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Valseana, from Aquarelle Suite by Sérgio Assad (b. 1952)
Trio Vita from Chicago, Illinois [15-year-old violinist Ryan Murphy; 16-year-old cellist Stanley Moore; 17-year-old pianist Brian Chang]
Finale: Presto, from Piano Trio in g Op 15 by Bedřich Smetana (1824–1884)
17-year-old cellist David Requiro from Natick, Massachusetts
Requiebros by Gaspar Cassadó (1897–1966)
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Hi Fives: the Art of the Quintet – 2
Franz Schubert: Trout Quintet Op114: Finale – Allegro giusto
Alfred Brendel, piano; members of the Cleveland Quartet; James van Denmark, double bass (Philips 4757574 CD) 6:09
Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet: Andantino
Pascal Moragués, clarinet; Talich String Quartet (Pyramid 13489 CD) 4:36
William Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Glee -“See how the fates their gifts allot”
Soloists & orchestra of D’Oyly Carte Opera/John Pryce-Jones (Sony 58889 CD) 1:38
Elliott Carter: Woodwind Quintet (1948): Allegro giocoso
Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet (BIS 952 CD) 3:45
Julio Madaglia: Suite “Belle Epoque in Sud-America”
Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet (BIS 952 CD) 9:02
Antonin Dvořák: String Quintet Op.97: Allegro vivo
Vlach Quartet (Naxos 553376 CD) 6:09
Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in F Minor: Scherzo – Allegro
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; Cleveland Orchestra String Quartet (Decca 425839 CD) 7:15
Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Piano and Winds, op.16: Rondo Finale
Rudolf Serkin, piano; Rudolf Vrbsky, oboe; Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Alexander Heller, bassoon; Robert Routch, French horn (Columbia 33527 LP) 6:25
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Vinson Cole – A conversation with the American tenor who is internationally recognized as one of the leading artists of his generation. His career has taken him to all of the major opera houses across the globe - from the Metropolitan Opera and Opera National de Paris Bastille to Teatro alla Scala Milan and the Vienna State Opera, among many others.
Giacomo Puccini: La Bohème: Che Gelida Manina
Jussi Björling, tenor (recorded January 13, 1951) RCA 68531
Georges Bizet: Carmen: La fleur que tu m’avais jetée, (The Flower Song)
Nicolai Gedda, tenor Choeurs & ORTF/Sir Thomas Beecham EMI 67353
Gaetano Donizetti: La Fille du regient: Ah! Mes amis…Pour mon ame
Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Eric Garrett; Orchestra & Chorus of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden/Richard Bonynge Decca 417011
Jules Massenet: Poeme d’amour: Ouvre tes yeux bleus
Vinson Cole, tenor; pianist Patrick Stephens From the Album “In Love with Love” Delos BOOOOOO6YG
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Di rigori armato
Vinson Cole, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 413163
12:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA
The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Richard Wagner’s comedy about romance and music-making in 16th-century Germany, conducted by Met Music Director James Levine. German baritone Michael Volle stars as the mastersinger and cobbler Hans Sachs, with South African heldentenor Johan Botha as the knight Walther von Stolzing and German soprano Annette Dasch as Eva. The cast also features Johannes Martin Kränzle as Beckmesser, Hans-Peter König as Pogner, Paul Appleby as David, and Karen Cargill as Magdalene. The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars led by Renée Fleming, who hosts the Live in HD transmission of the performance, as well as the season premiere of the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz featuring guest artist, soprano Danielle de Niese, who is currently starring at the Met as Susanna in Le nozze di Figaro.
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Harold Arlen (Part 2) - Performances by Arlen himself, plus Lena Horne, Fred Astaire and Judy Garland, who championed his work from ‘The Wizard of Oz” all the way to “Gay Purr-ee.”
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:35 00:01:29 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Hit the Road to Dreamland
Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505
18:03:04 00:01:48 Harold Arlen Mardi Gras Waltz
Percy Faith House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857
18:04:57 00:01:18 Harold Arlen Sketch
Harold Arlen Harold Arlen: The Demos Harbinger HCD3003
18:06:23 00:03:15 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Blues in the Night
Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer: Collectors Series Capitol CDP7921252
18:09:34 00:03:02 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer One for My Baby
Fred Astaire American Songbook Series: Harold Arlen Smithsonian RD048-5
18:14:24 00:01:54 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Ding! Dong! The Witch Is Dead
Harold Arlen, Barbra Streisand Harold Sings Arlen (With Friend) CBS CBS32311
18:17:19 00:02:30 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Cocoanut Sweet
Lena Horne Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041
18:19:43 00:03:09 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg What Good Does It Do a Guy?
Tony Bennett Tony Bennett Sings a String of Harold Arlen CBS CSCS5244
18:22:48 00:03:08 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Little Drops of Rain
Judy Garland Gay Purr-ee -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27600
18:26:37 00:00:53 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Blues in the Night
Jimmy Lunceford Warner Bros: 75 Years of Entertaining the World Rhino R275287
18:27:30 00:02:58 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler I Gotta Right to Sing the Blues
Eileen Farrell I Gotta Right to Sing the Blues Columbia ACS8256
18:30:25 00:03:55 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Goose Never Be a Peacock
Sylvia McNair Come Rain or Come Shine: The Harold Arlen Songbook Philips 446818-2
18:39:31 00:02:44 Harold Arlen I Had a Love Once
Peggy Lee Peggy Lee: Love Held Lightly Harbinger HCD-2401
18:42:15 00:04:23 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Ill Wind
Maxine Sullivan Maxine Sullivan Sings the Great Songs From the Cotton Club Stash ST244
18:47:43 00:03:13 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Last Night When We Were Young
Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505
18:51:22 00:01:38 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:44 George Gershwin An American in Paris
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003
19:23:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9
Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Julia Fischer, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:13:02 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81
20:21:00 00:36:20 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77
21:01:00 00:39:45 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
21:53:00 00:05:33 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 6 in D major Op 46
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Another Christmastide story by Stuart McLean, “Dave’s Christmas Tree”...a brace of Stan Freberg songs including “Wunerful, wonderful”...Mark Levy opines
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:32 Daryl Runswick Fantasia on "The Coventry Carol" and "In dulci jubilo"
Geoffrey Simon London Cello Sound Cala 55003
23:08:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
23:19:00 00:07:35 Henri Büsser Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus
Lisa Cowan, violin; Anna Reinersman, harp; Ken Cowan, organ WCC 1009
23:26:00 00:09:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 Op 20
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326
23:39:00 00:06:53 Eugenio Toussaint Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano
Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Alex Brown, piano Sony 75555
23:45:00 00:08:22 Christopher Rouse Finale "Italian" from "Karolju"
BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561
23:56:00 00:02:44 Bob Chilcott The Shepherd's Carol
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 133
23:57:00 00:01:30 Peteris Vasks Silent Songs: Sleep sleep
Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327