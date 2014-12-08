Program Guide 12-08-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A major

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

00:24:00 00:27:18 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat major Op 47

Menahem Pressler, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; Lawrence Dutton, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 445848

00:47:00 00:08:13 Pablo de Sarasate Zigeunerweisen Op 20

Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Gil Shaham, violin Canary 7

00:53:00 00:36:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081

01:32:00 00:32:26 William Schuman Symphony No. 3

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic DeutGram 419780

02:06:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur

Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555

02:34:00 00:37:06 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 1

Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 60154

03:13:00 01:10:07 Jean Sibelius Kullervo Op 7

Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Marianne Rorholm, mezzo; Jorma Hynninen, baritone; Men of; Helsinki University Chorus Sony 52563

04:25:00 00:32:13 Herbert Howells Suite for Orchestra "The B's"

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9557

04:59:00 00:19:11 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite Op 28

Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441

05:20:00 00:17:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor

Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe Avie 2171

05:39:00 00:05:36 Johannes Brahms FAE Sonata: Scherzo in C minor

Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

05:51:00 00:05:36 Walter Kent I'll Be Home for Christmas

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

05:58:00 00:01:33 Gloria Shayne Baker Do You Hear What I Hear?

Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:08:00 00:10:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

06:20:00 00:07:01 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in D major Op 9

Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610

06:30:00 00:06:59 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from String Quartet No. 13 Op 106

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

06:37:00 00:04:59 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109

Leopold Stokowski Stokowski Symphony Orchestra Cala 542

06:45:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A major

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

06:55:00 00:03:18 Eric Coates March "Calling All Workers"

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868

07:05:00 00:04:06 Leroy Anderson Song of Jupiter BBC Concert Orchestra

Leonard Slatkin David McCallum, trumpet Naxos 559356

07:10:00 00:07:53 Gustav Holst The Planets: Jupiter Op 32

Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 28379

07:18:00 00:03:22 Dmitri Shostakovich Dolls' Dances: Lyric Waltz

Bavarian Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 15203

07:22:00 00:01:51 Jean-François Dandrieu Rondeau

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

07:25:00 00:03:07 Andrea Falconieri Ciaccona

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin DeutGram 13993

07:28:00 00:06:14 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 3

Richard Egarr Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907415

07:37:00 00:03:43 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

07:40:00 00:05:55 Traditional Wexford Carol

Marsha Genensky, soprano; Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harm Mundi 907325

07:47:00 00:03:49 Felix Mendelssohn Canzonetta from String Quartet No. 1 Op 12

Juilliard String Quartet Sony 60579

07:55:00 00:03:40 Joseph Lamb Ragtime Nightingale

Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

07:57:00 00:02:03 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Overture

Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSO Res 901918

08:07:00 00:06:45 Jacques Ibert Trois pièces brèves

Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362

08:15:00 00:12:19 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody Harmonie Ensemble New York

Steven Richman Lincoln Mayorga, piano Bridge 9212

08:30:00 00:04:20 Antonio Caldara Coriolanus: Overture

Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Wallace Collection Nimbus 5079

08:35:00 00:02:51 John Rutter Star Carol

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

08:40:00 00:07:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

08:47:00 00:02:51 Leroy Anderson Belle of the Ball

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

08:50:00 00:07:44 Patrick Russ Hitchcock Movie Suite

The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041

09:03:00 00:17:21 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

09:25:00 00:04:40 Howard Shore The Return of the King: Into the West

Nic Raine City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1160

09:31:00 00:08:47 Franz Schubert Thirteen Ländler

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

09:42:00 00:08:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 5

Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

09:57:00 00:02:53 Giuseppe Verdi Scherzo from String Quartet

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:03:12 David Rose Holiday for Strings

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

10:06:00 00:02:33 Leroy Anderson Bugler's Holiday

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet; David McCallum, trumpet; John Blackshaw, trumpet Naxos 559313

10:11:00 00:08:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 Op 93

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

10:20:00 00:04:17 Franz Joseph Haydn Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 11

Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 56960

10:28:00 00:04:13 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Mazurka Op 52

Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

10:32:00 00:13:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Festival Overture Op 15

Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9190

10:52:00 00:20:38 Victor Herbert Cello Concerto No. 2 in E minor Op 30

New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 67173

11:14:00 00:09:06 Bohuslav Martinu Variations on a Slovak Folksong

Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:02:05 Traditional Joy to the World

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:27:00 00:02:12 John Joubert There is no Rose

Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:29:00 00:01:08 John Williams Home Alone: Holiday Flight

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014

11:30:00 00:03:56 Katherine K. Davis The Little Drummer Boy

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:37:00 00:02:15 John Frederick Coots Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:39:00 00:02:46 Edmund Walters Ding Dong Doh Cleveland Orchestra

Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996

11:42:00 00:04:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008

11:46:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:10:00 00:07:56 Jean Sibelius Karelia Overture Op 10

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765

12:17:00 00:06:07 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major Op 39

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

12:24:00 00:07:51 Josef Strauss Waltz "Water Colors" Op 258

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628

12:31:00 00:07:19 Roger Quilter Three English Dances Op 11

Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

12:56:00 00:02:25 Leroy Anderson Ticonderoga March

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:44:55 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43

Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566

13:46:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22

Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

13:58:00 00:02:00 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 1 in C major Op 10

Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:01:00 00:03:14 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 8 in G flat major Op 101

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

14:05:00 00:01:54 Francis Poulenc Humoresque

Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862

14:09:00 00:09:05 Manuel Ponce Sonatina meridional

Denis Azabagic, guitar Naxos 554555

14:22:00 00:15:03 Hugo Wolf Scherzo & Finale

Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris Erato 45416

14:40:00 00:13:22 William Alwyn Concerto Grosso No. 2 in G major

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145

14:55:00 00:04:17 Francesco Manfredini Pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 3

Rudolf Baumgartner Lucerne Festival Strings DeutGram 469376

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:01:00 00:09:45 Domenico Cimarosa Gaius Marius: Overture

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572734

15:13:00 00:14:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 27 in G major

Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45544

15:31:00 00:17:45 Antonio Salieri Variations on "La Folia di Spagna"

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

15:50:00 00:05:06 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from Flute Concerto in A major

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00 00:04:21 Jean Sibelius Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance Op 51

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

16:06:00 00:02:57 Jean Sibelius Julvisa Op 1

Angèle Dubeau La Pietà Analekta 8730

16:12:00 00:12:37 Jean Sibelius Kullervo: Introduction Op 7

Esa-Pekka Salonen Los Angeles Philharmonic Sony 52563

16:31:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190

16:41:00 00:08:25 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575

16:52:00 00:02:25 Jean Sibelius Berceuse Op 79

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

16:56:00 00:03:10 Raymond Scott The Toy Trumpet New London Orchestra

Ronald Corp Mark Calder, trumpet Hyperion 67067

17:05:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano:

Tiempo Libre Sir James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164

17:13:00 00:07:41 Robert Schumann Finale from Piano Quartet Op 47

Menahem Pressler, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; Lawrence Dutton, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 445848

17:24:00 00:09:51 Bohuslav Martinu March & Finale from Symphony No. 2

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80616

17:40:00 00:04:28 Steven Amundson Angel's Dance

John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1

17:44:00 00:03:25 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole

John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1

17:52:00 00:03:23 Manuel Ponce Mexican Serenade "Estrellita"

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

17:56:00 00:02:19 Charles Ives A Christmas Carol

Chanticleer Teldec 94563

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:11:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 Op 36

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

18:23:00 00:08:53 Jean Sibelius Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 Op 43

Paavo Berglund Helsinki Philharmonic EMI 68643

18:35:00 00:05:12 Jean Sibelius Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 39

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765

18:43:00 00:05:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet from Symphony No. 8 Op 93

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

18:48:00 00:07:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

18:56:00 00:02:22 Jean Sibelius Belshazzar's Feast: Oriental Procession Op 51

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:11:36 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in B flat major

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

19:15:00 00:39:19 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39

Sir Colin Davis Boston Symphony Orchestra Philips 446157

19:57:00 00:01:47 Darius Milhaud Romance Op 78

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:16:39 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

20:21:00 00:34:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80163

20:55:00 00:03:07 Manuel de Falla La Vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1

Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor

21:04:00 00:44:41 Igor Stravinsky The Fairy's Kiss

21:55:00 00:35:17 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka

22:38:00 00:03:28 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture

22:41:00 00:02:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: March

22:43:00 00:03:36 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance

22:47:00 00:07:13 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

23:11:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A major

Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

23:22:00 00:07:12 Robert Schumann Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47

Menahem Pressler, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; Lawrence Dutton, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 445848

23:29:00 00:09:38 Jean Sibelius Adagio from String Quartet Op 56

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

23:41:00 00:03:09 Manuel Ponce Por ti mi corazon

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

23:44:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14

Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157

23:57:00 00:02:46 Frank Bridge Entr'acte "Canzonetta"

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

