Program Guide 12-08-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:20:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in A major
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244
00:24:00 00:27:18 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat major Op 47
Menahem Pressler, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; Lawrence Dutton, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 445848
00:47:00 00:08:13 Pablo de Sarasate Zigeunerweisen Op 20
Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Gil Shaham, violin Canary 7
00:53:00 00:36:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081
01:32:00 00:32:26 William Schuman Symphony No. 3
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic DeutGram 419780
02:06:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur
Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555
02:34:00 00:37:06 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 1
Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 60154
03:13:00 01:10:07 Jean Sibelius Kullervo Op 7
Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Marianne Rorholm, mezzo; Jorma Hynninen, baritone; Men of; Helsinki University Chorus Sony 52563
04:25:00 00:32:13 Herbert Howells Suite for Orchestra "The B's"
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9557
04:59:00 00:19:11 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite Op 28
Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441
05:20:00 00:17:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor
Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe Avie 2171
05:39:00 00:05:36 Johannes Brahms FAE Sonata: Scherzo in C minor
Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312
05:51:00 00:05:36 Walter Kent I'll Be Home for Christmas
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
05:58:00 00:01:33 Gloria Shayne Baker Do You Hear What I Hear?
Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:08:00 00:10:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
06:20:00 00:07:01 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in D major Op 9
Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610
06:30:00 00:06:59 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from String Quartet No. 13 Op 106
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
06:37:00 00:04:59 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109
Leopold Stokowski Stokowski Symphony Orchestra Cala 542
06:45:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A major
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244
06:55:00 00:03:18 Eric Coates March "Calling All Workers"
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66868
07:05:00 00:04:06 Leroy Anderson Song of Jupiter BBC Concert Orchestra
Leonard Slatkin David McCallum, trumpet Naxos 559356
07:10:00 00:07:53 Gustav Holst The Planets: Jupiter Op 32
Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 28379
07:18:00 00:03:22 Dmitri Shostakovich Dolls' Dances: Lyric Waltz
Bavarian Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 15203
07:22:00 00:01:51 Jean-François Dandrieu Rondeau
Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623
07:25:00 00:03:07 Andrea Falconieri Ciaccona
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin DeutGram 13993
07:28:00 00:06:14 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 3
Richard Egarr Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907415
07:37:00 00:03:43 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
07:40:00 00:05:55 Traditional Wexford Carol
Marsha Genensky, soprano; Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harm Mundi 907325
07:47:00 00:03:49 Felix Mendelssohn Canzonetta from String Quartet No. 1 Op 12
Juilliard String Quartet Sony 60579
07:55:00 00:03:40 Joseph Lamb Ragtime Nightingale
Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340
07:57:00 00:02:03 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Overture
Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSO Res 901918
08:07:00 00:06:45 Jacques Ibert Trois pièces brèves
Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362
08:15:00 00:12:19 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody Harmonie Ensemble New York
Steven Richman Lincoln Mayorga, piano Bridge 9212
08:30:00 00:04:20 Antonio Caldara Coriolanus: Overture
Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Wallace Collection Nimbus 5079
08:35:00 00:02:51 John Rutter Star Carol
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121
08:40:00 00:07:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230
08:47:00 00:02:51 Leroy Anderson Belle of the Ball
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313
08:50:00 00:07:44 Patrick Russ Hitchcock Movie Suite
The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041
09:03:00 00:17:21 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
09:25:00 00:04:40 Howard Shore The Return of the King: Into the West
Nic Raine City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1160
09:31:00 00:08:47 Franz Schubert Thirteen Ländler
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327
09:42:00 00:08:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 5
Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740
09:57:00 00:02:53 Giuseppe Verdi Scherzo from String Quartet
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:03:12 David Rose Holiday for Strings
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067
10:06:00 00:02:33 Leroy Anderson Bugler's Holiday
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet; David McCallum, trumpet; John Blackshaw, trumpet Naxos 559313
10:11:00 00:08:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 Op 93
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
10:20:00 00:04:17 Franz Joseph Haydn Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 11
Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 56960
10:28:00 00:04:13 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Mazurka Op 52
Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347
10:32:00 00:13:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Festival Overture Op 15
Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9190
10:52:00 00:20:38 Victor Herbert Cello Concerto No. 2 in E minor Op 30
New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 67173
11:14:00 00:09:06 Bohuslav Martinu Variations on a Slovak Folksong
Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:02:05 Traditional Joy to the World
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:27:00 00:02:12 John Joubert There is no Rose
Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:29:00 00:01:08 John Williams Home Alone: Holiday Flight
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014
11:30:00 00:03:56 Katherine K. Davis The Little Drummer Boy
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
11:37:00 00:02:15 John Frederick Coots Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:39:00 00:02:46 Edmund Walters Ding Dong Doh Cleveland Orchestra
Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1996
11:42:00 00:04:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008
11:46:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:10:00 00:07:56 Jean Sibelius Karelia Overture Op 10
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765
12:17:00 00:06:07 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major Op 39
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273
12:24:00 00:07:51 Josef Strauss Waltz "Water Colors" Op 258
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628
12:31:00 00:07:19 Roger Quilter Three English Dances Op 11
Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933
12:56:00 00:02:25 Leroy Anderson Ticonderoga March
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:44:55 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43
Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566
13:46:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22
Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953
13:58:00 00:02:00 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 1 in C major Op 10
Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:01:00 00:03:14 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 8 in G flat major Op 101
Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355
14:05:00 00:01:54 Francis Poulenc Humoresque
Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862
14:09:00 00:09:05 Manuel Ponce Sonatina meridional
Denis Azabagic, guitar Naxos 554555
14:22:00 00:15:03 Hugo Wolf Scherzo & Finale
Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris Erato 45416
14:40:00 00:13:22 William Alwyn Concerto Grosso No. 2 in G major
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145
14:55:00 00:04:17 Francesco Manfredini Pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 3
Rudolf Baumgartner Lucerne Festival Strings DeutGram 469376
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:01:00 00:09:45 Domenico Cimarosa Gaius Marius: Overture
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572734
15:13:00 00:14:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 27 in G major
Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45544
15:31:00 00:17:45 Antonio Salieri Variations on "La Folia di Spagna"
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877
15:50:00 00:05:06 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from Flute Concerto in A major
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:04:21 Jean Sibelius Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance Op 51
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434
16:06:00 00:02:57 Jean Sibelius Julvisa Op 1
Angèle Dubeau La Pietà Analekta 8730
16:12:00 00:12:37 Jean Sibelius Kullervo: Introduction Op 7
Esa-Pekka Salonen Los Angeles Philharmonic Sony 52563
16:31:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190
16:41:00 00:08:25 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575
16:52:00 00:02:25 Jean Sibelius Berceuse Op 79
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
16:56:00 00:03:10 Raymond Scott The Toy Trumpet New London Orchestra
Ronald Corp Mark Calder, trumpet Hyperion 67067
17:05:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano:
Tiempo Libre Sir James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164
17:13:00 00:07:41 Robert Schumann Finale from Piano Quartet Op 47
Menahem Pressler, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; Lawrence Dutton, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 445848
17:24:00 00:09:51 Bohuslav Martinu March & Finale from Symphony No. 2
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80616
17:40:00 00:04:28 Steven Amundson Angel's Dance
John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1
17:44:00 00:03:25 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole
John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1
17:52:00 00:03:23 Manuel Ponce Mexican Serenade "Estrellita"
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
17:56:00 00:02:19 Charles Ives A Christmas Carol
Chanticleer Teldec 94563
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:11:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 Op 36
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
18:23:00 00:08:53 Jean Sibelius Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 Op 43
Paavo Berglund Helsinki Philharmonic EMI 68643
18:35:00 00:05:12 Jean Sibelius Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 39
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765
18:43:00 00:05:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet from Symphony No. 8 Op 93
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
18:48:00 00:07:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
18:56:00 00:02:22 Jean Sibelius Belshazzar's Feast: Oriental Procession Op 51
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:11:36 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in B flat major
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
19:15:00 00:39:19 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39
Sir Colin Davis Boston Symphony Orchestra Philips 446157
19:57:00 00:01:47 Darius Milhaud Romance Op 78
Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:16:39 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600
20:21:00 00:34:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80163
20:55:00 00:03:07 Manuel de Falla La Vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor
21:04:00 00:44:41 Igor Stravinsky The Fairy's Kiss
21:55:00 00:35:17 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka
22:38:00 00:03:28 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture
22:41:00 00:02:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: March
22:43:00 00:03:36 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance
22:47:00 00:07:13 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434
23:11:00 00:08:56 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto in A major
Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244
23:22:00 00:07:12 Robert Schumann Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47
Menahem Pressler, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; Lawrence Dutton, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 445848
23:29:00 00:09:38 Jean Sibelius Adagio from String Quartet Op 56
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202
23:41:00 00:03:09 Manuel Ponce Por ti mi corazon
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
23:44:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14
Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157
23:57:00 00:02:46 Frank Bridge Entr'acte "Canzonetta"
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366