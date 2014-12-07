Program Guide 12-07-2014

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano

00:09:00 00:11:38 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80

00:30:00 00:20:00 Andrew Norman Release

01:05:00 00:50:43 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 83

01:57:00 00:01:19 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Scherzino Op 52

Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:32:01 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47

Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949

02:36:00 00:35:56 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624

03:14:00 00:40:10 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104

Indianapolis Symphony Jun Märkl Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32927

03:55:00 00:03:36 Gaetano Donizetti Andante sostenuto in F minor

Heinz Holliger, oboe; Ursula Holliger, harp Philips 426288

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Dedications

Juliette Chang, violin; Thomas Kraines, cello; Kirsten Taylor, piano (private CD) 16:07

Michael Leese: Dilling Fantasy (1989-90)

Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp (LiZhang Records 2005) 8:10

Margi Griebling-Haigh: The Story of Babar the Little Elephant (2011)

Steve Staruch, narrator; Carrie Vecchione, oboe & English horn; Rolf Erdahl, double bass; William Eddins, piano (Musicalligraphics CD 2012) 26:32

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Title: Hi Fives: the Art of the Quintet – 1

Giovanni Giacomo Gastoldi: Balletti a cinque voci

American Brass Quintet (Summit 429 CD) 3:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds: Allegretto

Stephen Hough, piano; Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet (BIS 1132 CD) 5:35

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet: Scherzo – molto vivace

Evgeni Koroliov, piano; Pražák Quartet (Praga 250265 CD) 4:47

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C: Scherzo

Vienna Konzerthaus Quartet; Gunther Weiss, 2nd cello (Millennium Classics 88124 CD) 10:22

George Bizet: Carmen: Quintet

Maria Callas, soprano; soloists and choirs; Orchestra of the National Opera Paris/Georges Prétre (EMI 201495 CD) 4:44

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Quintet in g: Intermezzo

Sviatoslav Richter, piano; Borodin Quartet (BMG 40713 CD) 7:25

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg: Quintet

Norman Bailey, bass; René Kollo, tenor; Hannelore Bode & Julia Hamari, sopranos, Adolph Dallapozza, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 1512 LP) 4:06

Antonin Dvorák: Piano Quintet Op 81: Scherzo

Menahem Pressler, piano; Emerson Quartet (DG 104837 CD) 4:07

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three New Releases for the Holidays - Christmas with two Cambridge Choirs (Gonville & Caius and Clare) and the Chamber Choir of Ireland

05:56:00 00:03:00 Jacques Ibert Entr'acte

Paul Fried, flute; David Sussman, guitar GoldenTone 1

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:04:48 George Frideric Handel Ode for St. Cecilia's Day: The trumpet's loud clangor

Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Richard Croft, tenor; Louvre Musicians Chorus Naïve 5183

07:11:00 00:10:28 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem "The King Shall Rejoice"

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

07:23:00 00:32:56 George Frideric Handel Dixit Dominus in G minor

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Kiera Duffy, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Apollo's Singers Avie 2270

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois - How lovely are the messengers - This edition of gives voice to prophets of old in sacred choral and organ music, as we continue through Advent.

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 1, 2014 - From the University of Connecticut, this week’s From the Top includes an emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Elégie in E-flat minor performed by a young pianist from southern Connecticut, a twelve-year-old violinist brings to life all of the quixotic mood changes in Prokofiev’s Sonata for Violin and Piano, and we’ll get a dose of teenage musical philosophy from a philosophical sixteen-year-old cellist.

The Clemens Quartet from Los Angeles, California [17-year-old violinist KJ McDonald from Castaic, California; 16-year-old violinist Jason Corbin from Santa Clarita, California; 17-year-old violist Patrick Marsh from Granada Hill, California; 17-year-old cellist Alex Mansour from Stevenson Ranch, California]

Allegro, from String Quartet No. 4 Sz 91 by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

16-year-old cellist Derek Louie from New York, New York

Silent Woods by Antonín Dvorák (1841–1904) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old oboist Cassie Pilgrim from Chamblee, Georgia, and now studying at the Curtis Institute of Music

Morceau de Salon Op 228 by Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda (1801–1866) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old pianist Ziyao “Chelsea” Guo from Darien, Connecticut

Elégie in e-flat Op 3/1 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx from Bellevue, Washington

Moderato from Violin Sonata No. 2 in D Op 94a by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Sempre Sisters (12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx and 15-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx)

The High Reel Set, two traditional Irish reels arranged by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Christoph Konig, conductor; Hila Plitman, soprano

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 22 in E-Flat "Philosopher" (1764)

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30 (1896)

Bonus: Friedrich Nietzsche: Polish Dance No. 1

Friedrich Nietzsche: Mazurka

Friedrich Nietzsche: Polish Dance No. 2

Friedrich Nietzsche: Aus der Czarda; Im Mondschein auf der Puszta--Michael Krucker, piano

Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 (1830) [excerpt] --Andre Previn, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano

Richard Danielpour: Darkness in the Ancient Valley (2011)

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:32:29 Hermann Goetz Symphony in F Op 9

Werner Andreas Albert NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999939

12:45:00 00:07:01 Franz Biebl Ave Maria

Cantus Cantus 1211

12:55:00 00:02:43 Samuel Scheidt In dulci jubilo

Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Peter Tchaikovsky

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--

Emil Gilels, piano; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (Naxos 80068 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nutcracker Suite Op 71a (1892)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Goerge Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Seasons Op 37a (1875)

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Morceaux Piano Piece No.2 Op 72 (1892-93)

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Decca 898178 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Jascha Heifetz, violin; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 67896 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet fantasy overture for orchestra in b (1870)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 47179 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture Op 49 (1880)

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Vienna State Opera Chorus/Lorin Maazel (CBS 37252 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scene from Swan Lake Op 20a (1874-75)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir Goerge Solti (Decca 1170105 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No.1 in d Op 11 (1871)

Emerson String Quartet (DeutGram 445551 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Sonata in c-Sharp Op 80 (1865)

Valery Boyev, piano (Etcetera Net 1164 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.4 in f Op 36 (1877-78)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 414192 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.6 in b Op 74 (1893)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti (Decca 417 1708-2 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:22:59 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 9772

15:29:00 00:14:20 Leonard Bernstein "How a Great Symphony Was Written"

New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Leonard Bernstein, narrator Sony 60692

15:46:00 00:07:25 Carl Nielsen Allegro sanguineo from Symphony No. 2 Op 16

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:34:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60

16:43:00 01:03:16 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 8 in C minor Op 65

17:55:00 00:03:47 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Gavotte

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:19:54 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59

Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890

18:24:00 00:03:38 Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Preludietto

Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

18:27:00 00:03:14 Robin Milford Pastoral Dance on the "Sussex Carol"

Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:53:00 00:05:50 Antonín Dvorák Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle Op 85

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Sunshine from San Diego - we anticipate the upcoming 100th birthday of America’s most popular outdoor pipe organ at the Spreckels Pavillion in Balboa Park.

Andreas Willscher: Toccata cum jubilo

Carol Williams (SOS 9)

George Frideric Handel (arr Curley): Largo from Xerxes

Carlo Curley (SOS 9)

Enrico Bossi: Scherzo in g Op 49/2

John Scott (SOS 9)

Robert Elmore: Night Song (1940) and Donkey Dance (1939)

Robert Plimpton (SOS 4)

Frederic Curzon: March of the Bowmen

Simon Gledhill (SOS 9)

Carol Williams: Daisy Violin and Dragon Dance!

Annelle K. Gregory, violin; Carol Williams (2012 Quimby/St. Paul Cathedral, San Diego, CA)

Franz Lehar: Merry Widow Waltz.

Amilcare Ponchielli: Dance of the Hours from La Gioconda

Simon Gledhill (SOS 7)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Cello Concerto in A

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

23:09:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691

23:19:00 00:04:22 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Dove

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

23:23:00 00:09:47 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G minor

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

23:33:00 00:04:49 Pietro Mascagni L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

23:40:00 00:07:19 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude Op 80

Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186058

23:47:00 00:06:00 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

23:55:00 00:03:10 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

23:58:00 00:01:08 Gustav Holst Soft and gently

Paul Spicer Finzi Singers Chandos 9425