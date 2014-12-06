Program Guide 12-06-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:38:45 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 21278
00:43:00 00:32:42 Robert Schumann Carnaval Op 9
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177
01:18:00 00:53:30 Henryk Górecki Symphony No. 3 Op 36
London Sinfonietta David Zinman Dawn Upshaw, soprano Nonesuch 79282
02:12:00 00:31:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 1 in E flat Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
02:45:00 00:28:18 Volkmar Andreae Symphony in C major Op 31
Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377
03:15:00 00:32:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 17 in B flat
Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076
03:49:00 01:23:06 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic RCA 54331
05:14:00 00:42:28 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 8 in E flat Op 83
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939
05:58:00 00:15:13 Hans Gál Serenade for Strings Georg Tintner Symphony Nova Scotia CBC 5167
06:15:00 00:15:13 Sir William Walton Partita for Orchestra
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46732
06:32:00 00:06:02 Mikhail Glinka Kamarinskaya
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227
06:50:00 00:08:40 Ferenc Farkas 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary
Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez - Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:01:00 Anonymous- 14th C. Manuscript Lamento di Tristano: Chrominciamento Di Giola, Septime Estampie Real
Capella de Ministrers Carles Magraner Licanus 0307
07:07:35 Pablo Ziegler Suite Canyengue
Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Borromeo String Quartet Flutewine 6168920449
07:25:35 Heitor Villa-Lobos Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano No. 1 in c
Monique Duphil, piano; Jay Humeston, cello; Antonio Spiller, violin Marco Polo 3182
07 52:50:27 Franz Schubert "Ave Maria"
Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti Decca 1487502
07:55:28 Traditional Spanish carol "Buenos Reyes" (Good Kings)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra & Choir Edmund Walters Chandos 6672
08:01:00 Franz Liszt Funeral March and Chorus from Verdi's "Don Carlos"
Alberto Reyes, piano Connoisseur Society 4187
08:09:00 Luis de Milan Fantasia No. 31
Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011
08:13:11 Luis de Milan Pavana No. 1 in a
Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011
08:15:29 Juan García de Zéspedes "Hermoso amor"
The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6
08:21:39 Ruperto Chapi y Lorente String Quartet No. 1 in G
Brodsky Quartet Autor 0701
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 1, 2014 - From the University of Connecticut, this week’s From the Top includes an emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Elegie in E-flat minor performed by a young pianist from southern Connecticut, a twelve-year-old violinist brings to life all of the quixotic mood changes in Prokofiev’s Sonata for Violin and Piano, and we’ll get a dose of teenage musical philosophy from a philosophical sixteen-year-old cellist.
The Clemens Quartet from Los Angeles, California [17-year-old violinist KJ McDonald from Castaic, California; 16-year-old violinist Jason Corbin from Santa Clarita, California; 17-year-old violist Patrick Marsh from Granada Hill, California; 17-year-old cellist Alex Mansour from Stevenson Ranch, California]
Allegro, from String Quartet No. 4 Sz 91 by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)
16-year-old cellist Derek Louie from New York, New York
Silent Woods by Antonín Dvorák (1841–1904) with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old oboist Cassie Pilgrim from Chamblee, Georgia, and now studying at the Curtis Institute of Music
Morceau de Salon Op 228 by Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda (1801–1866) with pianist Christopher O’Riley
13-year-old pianist Ziyao “Chelsea” Guo from Darien, Connecticut
Elégie in e-flat Op 3/1 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)
12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx from Bellevue, Washington
Moderato from Violin Sonata No. 2 in D Op 94a by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
The Sempre Sisters (12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx and 15-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx)
The High Reel Set, two traditional Irish reels arranged by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Title: Hi Fives: the Art of the Quintet – 1
Giovanni Giacomo Gastoldi: Balletti a cinque voci
American Brass Quintet (Summit 429 CD) 3:39
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds: Allegretto
Stephen Hough, piano; Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet (BIS 1132 CD) 5:35
Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet: Scherzo – molto vivace
Evgeni Koroliov, piano; Pražák Quartet (Praga 250265 CD) 4:47
Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C: Scherzo
Vienna Konzerthaus Quartet; Gunther Weiss, 2nd cello (Millennium Classics 88124 CD) 10:22
George Bizet: Carmen: Quintet
Maria Callas, soprano; soloists and choirs; Orchestra of the National Opera Paris/Georges Prétre (EMI 201495 CD) 4:44
Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Quintet in g: Intermezzo
Sviatoslav Richter, piano; Borodin Quartet (BMG 40713 CD) 7:25
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg: Quintet
Norman Bailey, bass; René Kollo, tenor; Hannelore Bode & Julia Hamari, sopranos, Adolph Dallapozza, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 1512 LP) 4:06
Antonin Dvorák: Piano Quintet Op 81: Scherzo
Menahem Pressler, piano; Emerson Quartet (DG 104837 CD) 4:07
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Vivian Hornik Weilerstein – Her destiny may have been to become a member of a piano trio. She is a pianist who married a violinist and raised a daughter who has become one of the top cellists in the world. Vivian went from playing as a successful soloist to forming the highly acclaimed Weilerstein Trio. Hear about her journey from working as one, to two to three and how she’s guiding other piano trios to reach new levels of performance.
Ernest Bloch: Suite hébraïque, for violin & piano: Rhapsody. Andante moderato
The Weilerstein Duo [Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano; Donald Weilerstein, violin] Arabesque 6605
Manuel de Falla: Suite Popular Espanola – Jota
Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano; Alisa Weilerstein, cello EMI 73498
Dvorak: Trio in e minor, op. 90. “Dumky” - Lento
Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Donald Weilerstein, violin Koch 7657
Leos Janacek: Piano Trio “Kreutzer Sonata” (arr of String Quartet No. 1)
Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Donald Weilerstein, violin E1 Music 7754
Robert Schumann: Trio in g Op 110: IV. Kraftig, mit Humor
Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Donald Weilerstein, violin E1 Music 7754
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Georges Bizet
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:22:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068
12:34:00 00:07:09 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Voices of Spring" Op 410
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489
12:44:00 00:04:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Quartet "Mir ist so wunderbar"
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Barbara Bonney, soprano; Charlotte Margiono, soprano; László Polgár, bass; Deon van der Walt, tenor Teldec 94560
12:51:00 00:07:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Trio in C
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736
13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2014-15 season of live Saturday matinee radio broadcasts begins with Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia – The Barber of Seville. The comedy stars mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the feisty Rosina; tenor Lawrence Brownlee as the love-struck Count Almaviva; and baritone Christopher Maltman in his first Met appearances in the title role of the resourceful barber Figaro. Michele Mariotti conducts the performance, which also features Maurizio Muraro as Dr. Bartolo and Paata Burchuladze as Don Basilio.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:16:00 00:29:20 Christopher Rouse Karolju
BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561
16:47:00 00:08:19 Bruce Healey Medley "Sing With Us of Christmas"
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80538
17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Strings & Winds
Gioacchino Rossini: Duetto for Cello & Double bass in D (1824)
Efe Baltacigil, cello; DaXun Zhang, double bass
Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)
Daedalus Quartet (Kyu-Young Kim, Min-Young Kim, violins; Jessica Thompson, viola; Raman Ramakrishnan, cello)
Francis Poulenc: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano (1926)
Stephen Taylor, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Inon Barnatan, piano
Paul Hindemith: Kleine Kammermusik for 5 Winds Op 24/2 (1922)
Ransom Wilson, flute; Stephen Taylor, oboe; David Shifrin, clarinet; Milan Turkovic, bassoon; William Purvis, horn
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Harold Arlen (Part 1) - Music by the man Richard Rodgers called “the most original of us all.” He’s the composer of the songs from “The Wizard of Oz,” of course, but so much more.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:29 00:02:50 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin The Man That Got Away
Harold Arlen Harold Arlen Sings Mark 56 M683
18:04:18 00:02:19 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow
Rusty Dedrick Harold Arlen in Hollywood Monmouth Evergreen MES-6918
18:07:09 00:01:34 King Oliver-Clarence Williams West End Blues
Louis Armstrong Giants of Jazz: Louis Armstrong Time Life STL-JO1
18:10:44 00:00:39 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Get Happy
Judy Garland American Songbook Series: Harold Arlen Smithsonian RD048-5
18:12:26 00:01:42 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Stormy Weather
Harold Arlen Harold Arlen: Sweet and Hot Living Era AJA5603
18:14:08 00:01:11 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Stormy Weather
Ethel Waters Harold Arlen: Sweet and Hot Living Era AJA5603
18:15:14 00:02:34 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler I've Got the World on a String
Louis Armstrong Harold Arlen Centennial Celebration Concord Jazz CCD2-2281
18:18:54 00:01:23 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Let's Fall in Love
Ann Southern Harold Arlen in Hollywood JJA JJA19763
18:20:49 00:02:51 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Down With Love
Bobby Shot Bobby Short Collectors' Choice CCM-237-2
18:23:36 00:02:25 Harold Arlen-Yiip Harburg-Ira Gershwin Fun to Be Fooled
Lee Wiley Lee Wiley Sings the Songs of Harold Arlen Audiophile ACD-10
18:28:38 00:02:33 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Right as the Rain
Louise Carlyle The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505
18:31:04 00:03:54 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer I Had Myself a True Love
Helen Goldsby St. Louis Woman: City Center Encores Cast Mercury 314-538148-2
18:34:50 00:04:07 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Anyplace I Hang My Hat Is Home
Judy Garland American Songbook Series: Harold Arlen Smithsonian RD048-5
18:42:16 00:00:31 Harold Arlen Waltz from "House of Flowers"
Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505
18:43:54 00:03:58 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote I Never Has Seen Snow
Diahann Carroll House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857
18:48:26 00:03:29 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin It's a New World
Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505
18:52:23 00:00:37 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:03 00:03:55 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin Filler: The Man That Got Away
Judy Garland A Star Is Born -- Film Soundtrack Columbia CK65965
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:14:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat
English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Richard Berry, horn Avie 35
19:19:00 00:36:21 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1 in D minor Op 43
Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Julia Fischer, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:10:22 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80
20:18:00 00:40:10 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77
21:02:00 00:37:33 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98
21:48:00 00:09:00 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417184
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some math problems are introduced by Tom Lehrer...Stuart McLean tells the story of “Ferrets for Christmas”...Richard Holland-Bolton discusses “Gesaeligic Christmas”
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:00:00 00:01:21 Maurice Duruflé Notre Père Op 14
King's Singers Naxos 572987
23:02:00 00:08:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 35
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068
23:10:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548
23:21:00 00:05:55 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 1
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184
23:26:00 00:09:19 Joseph Joachim Notturno in A major Op 12
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312
23:38:00 00:08:26 Andrea Luchesi Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1]
Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069
23:46:00 00:06:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from "Lambach" Symphony
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970
23:55:00 00:03:22 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Litanei"
Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691