Program Guide 12-06-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:38:45 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 21278

00:43:00 00:32:42 Robert Schumann Carnaval Op 9

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

01:18:00 00:53:30 Henryk Górecki Symphony No. 3 Op 36

London Sinfonietta David Zinman Dawn Upshaw, soprano Nonesuch 79282

02:12:00 00:31:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 1 in E flat Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

02:45:00 00:28:18 Volkmar Andreae Symphony in C major Op 31

Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

03:15:00 00:32:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 17 in B flat

Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076

03:49:00 01:23:06 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic RCA 54331

05:14:00 00:42:28 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 8 in E flat Op 83

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939

05:58:00 00:15:13 Hans Gál Serenade for Strings Georg Tintner Symphony Nova Scotia CBC 5167

06:15:00 00:15:13 Sir William Walton Partita for Orchestra

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46732

06:32:00 00:06:02 Mikhail Glinka Kamarinskaya

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227

06:50:00 00:08:40 Ferenc Farkas 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary

Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez - Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:01:00 Anonymous- 14th C. Manuscript Lamento di Tristano: Chrominciamento Di Giola, Septime Estampie Real

Capella de Ministrers Carles Magraner Licanus 0307

07:07:35 Pablo Ziegler Suite Canyengue

Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Borromeo String Quartet Flutewine 6168920449

07:25:35 Heitor Villa-Lobos Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano No. 1 in c

Monique Duphil, piano; Jay Humeston, cello; Antonio Spiller, violin Marco Polo 3182

07 52:50:27 Franz Schubert "Ave Maria"

Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti Decca 1487502

07:55:28 Traditional Spanish carol "Buenos Reyes" (Good Kings)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra & Choir Edmund Walters Chandos 6672

08:01:00 Franz Liszt Funeral March and Chorus from Verdi's "Don Carlos"

Alberto Reyes, piano Connoisseur Society 4187

08:09:00 Luis de Milan Fantasia No. 31

Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011

08:13:11 Luis de Milan Pavana No. 1 in a

Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011

08:15:29 Juan García de Zéspedes "Hermoso amor"

The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6

08:21:39 Ruperto Chapi y Lorente String Quartet No. 1 in G

Brodsky Quartet Autor 0701

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 1, 2014 - From the University of Connecticut, this week’s From the Top includes an emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Elegie in E-flat minor performed by a young pianist from southern Connecticut, a twelve-year-old violinist brings to life all of the quixotic mood changes in Prokofiev’s Sonata for Violin and Piano, and we’ll get a dose of teenage musical philosophy from a philosophical sixteen-year-old cellist.

The Clemens Quartet from Los Angeles, California [17-year-old violinist KJ McDonald from Castaic, California; 16-year-old violinist Jason Corbin from Santa Clarita, California; 17-year-old violist Patrick Marsh from Granada Hill, California; 17-year-old cellist Alex Mansour from Stevenson Ranch, California]

Allegro, from String Quartet No. 4 Sz 91 by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

16-year-old cellist Derek Louie from New York, New York

Silent Woods by Antonín Dvorák (1841–1904) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old oboist Cassie Pilgrim from Chamblee, Georgia, and now studying at the Curtis Institute of Music

Morceau de Salon Op 228 by Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda (1801–1866) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old pianist Ziyao “Chelsea” Guo from Darien, Connecticut

Elégie in e-flat Op 3/1 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943)

12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx from Bellevue, Washington

Moderato from Violin Sonata No. 2 in D Op 94a by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Sempre Sisters (12-year-old violinist Charlotte Marckx and 15-year-old cellist Olivia Marckx)

The High Reel Set, two traditional Irish reels arranged by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Title: Hi Fives: the Art of the Quintet – 1

Giovanni Giacomo Gastoldi: Balletti a cinque voci

American Brass Quintet (Summit 429 CD) 3:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds: Allegretto

Stephen Hough, piano; Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet (BIS 1132 CD) 5:35

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet: Scherzo – molto vivace

Evgeni Koroliov, piano; Pražák Quartet (Praga 250265 CD) 4:47

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C: Scherzo

Vienna Konzerthaus Quartet; Gunther Weiss, 2nd cello (Millennium Classics 88124 CD) 10:22

George Bizet: Carmen: Quintet

Maria Callas, soprano; soloists and choirs; Orchestra of the National Opera Paris/Georges Prétre (EMI 201495 CD) 4:44

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Quintet in g: Intermezzo

Sviatoslav Richter, piano; Borodin Quartet (BMG 40713 CD) 7:25

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg: Quintet

Norman Bailey, bass; René Kollo, tenor; Hannelore Bode & Julia Hamari, sopranos, Adolph Dallapozza, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 1512 LP) 4:06

Antonin Dvorák: Piano Quintet Op 81: Scherzo

Menahem Pressler, piano; Emerson Quartet (DG 104837 CD) 4:07

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Vivian Hornik Weilerstein – Her destiny may have been to become a member of a piano trio. She is a pianist who married a violinist and raised a daughter who has become one of the top cellists in the world. Vivian went from playing as a successful soloist to forming the highly acclaimed Weilerstein Trio. Hear about her journey from working as one, to two to three and how she’s guiding other piano trios to reach new levels of performance.

Ernest Bloch: Suite hébraïque, for violin & piano: Rhapsody. Andante moderato

The Weilerstein Duo [Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano; Donald Weilerstein, violin] Arabesque 6605

Manuel de Falla: Suite Popular Espanola – Jota

Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano; Alisa Weilerstein, cello EMI 73498

Dvorak: Trio in e minor, op. 90. “Dumky” - Lento

Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Donald Weilerstein, violin Koch 7657

Leos Janacek: Piano Trio “Kreutzer Sonata” (arr of String Quartet No. 1)

Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Donald Weilerstein, violin E1 Music 7754

Robert Schumann: Trio in g Op 110: IV. Kraftig, mit Humor

Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Donald Weilerstein, violin E1 Music 7754

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Georges Bizet

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:22:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

12:34:00 00:07:09 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Voices of Spring" Op 410

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489

12:44:00 00:04:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Quartet "Mir ist so wunderbar"

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Barbara Bonney, soprano; Charlotte Margiono, soprano; László Polgár, bass; Deon van der Walt, tenor Teldec 94560

12:51:00 00:07:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Trio in C

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736

13:00 METROPOLITAN OPERA

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2014-15 season of live Saturday matinee radio broadcasts begins with Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia – The Barber of Seville. The comedy stars mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the feisty Rosina; tenor Lawrence Brownlee as the love-struck Count Almaviva; and baritone Christopher Maltman in his first Met appearances in the title role of the resourceful barber Figaro. Michele Mariotti conducts the performance, which also features Maurizio Muraro as Dr. Bartolo and Paata Burchuladze as Don Basilio.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:16:00 00:29:20 Christopher Rouse Karolju

BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

16:47:00 00:08:19 Bruce Healey Medley "Sing With Us of Christmas"

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80538

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Strings & Winds

Gioacchino Rossini: Duetto for Cello & Double bass in D (1824)

Efe Baltacigil, cello; DaXun Zhang, double bass

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)

Daedalus Quartet (Kyu-Young Kim, Min-Young Kim, violins; Jessica Thompson, viola; Raman Ramakrishnan, cello)

Francis Poulenc: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano (1926)

Stephen Taylor, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Inon Barnatan, piano

Paul Hindemith: Kleine Kammermusik for 5 Winds Op 24/2 (1922)

Ransom Wilson, flute; Stephen Taylor, oboe; David Shifrin, clarinet; Milan Turkovic, bassoon; William Purvis, horn

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Harold Arlen (Part 1) - Music by the man Richard Rodgers called “the most original of us all.” He’s the composer of the songs from “The Wizard of Oz,” of course, but so much more.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:29 00:02:50 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin The Man That Got Away

Harold Arlen Harold Arlen Sings Mark 56 M683

18:04:18 00:02:19 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow

Rusty Dedrick Harold Arlen in Hollywood Monmouth Evergreen MES-6918

18:07:09 00:01:34 King Oliver-Clarence Williams West End Blues

Louis Armstrong Giants of Jazz: Louis Armstrong Time Life STL-JO1

18:10:44 00:00:39 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Get Happy

Judy Garland American Songbook Series: Harold Arlen Smithsonian RD048-5

18:12:26 00:01:42 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Stormy Weather

Harold Arlen Harold Arlen: Sweet and Hot Living Era AJA5603

18:14:08 00:01:11 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Stormy Weather

Ethel Waters Harold Arlen: Sweet and Hot Living Era AJA5603

18:15:14 00:02:34 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler I've Got the World on a String

Louis Armstrong Harold Arlen Centennial Celebration Concord Jazz CCD2-2281

18:18:54 00:01:23 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Let's Fall in Love

Ann Southern Harold Arlen in Hollywood JJA JJA19763

18:20:49 00:02:51 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Down With Love

Bobby Shot Bobby Short Collectors' Choice CCM-237-2

18:23:36 00:02:25 Harold Arlen-Yiip Harburg-Ira Gershwin Fun to Be Fooled

Lee Wiley Lee Wiley Sings the Songs of Harold Arlen Audiophile ACD-10

18:28:38 00:02:33 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Right as the Rain

Louise Carlyle The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505

18:31:04 00:03:54 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer I Had Myself a True Love

Helen Goldsby St. Louis Woman: City Center Encores Cast Mercury 314-538148-2

18:34:50 00:04:07 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Anyplace I Hang My Hat Is Home

Judy Garland American Songbook Series: Harold Arlen Smithsonian RD048-5

18:42:16 00:00:31 Harold Arlen Waltz from "House of Flowers"

Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505

18:43:54 00:03:58 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote I Never Has Seen Snow

Diahann Carroll House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857

18:48:26 00:03:29 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin It's a New World

Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505

18:52:23 00:00:37 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:55 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin Filler: The Man That Got Away

Judy Garland A Star Is Born -- Film Soundtrack Columbia CK65965

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:14:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat

English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Richard Berry, horn Avie 35

19:19:00 00:36:21 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1 in D minor Op 43

Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Julia Fischer, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:10:22 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80

20:18:00 00:40:10 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

21:02:00 00:37:33 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98

21:48:00 00:09:00 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417184

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some math problems are introduced by Tom Lehrer...Stuart McLean tells the story of “Ferrets for Christmas”...Richard Holland-Bolton discusses “Gesaeligic Christmas”

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:00:00 00:01:21 Maurice Duruflé Notre Père Op 14

King's Singers Naxos 572987

23:02:00 00:08:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 35

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

23:10:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

23:21:00 00:05:55 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 1

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184

23:26:00 00:09:19 Joseph Joachim Notturno in A major Op 12

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312

23:38:00 00:08:26 Andrea Luchesi Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1]

Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

23:46:00 00:06:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from "Lambach" Symphony

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970

23:55:00 00:03:22 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Litanei"

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691