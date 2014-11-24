Program Guide 11-24-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:22:35 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella Suite

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628

00:27:00 00:14:45 David Diamond Rounds for String Orchestra

Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

00:44:00 00:37:30 Max Bruch Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 438748

01:23:00 00:18:27 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5 in G major

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

01:43:00 00:18:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296

02:03:00 01:00:04 Edvard Grieg Incidental Music for Ibsen's "Peer Gynt" Op 23

Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Peter Mattei, baritone; Camilla Tilling, soprano; Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722

03:05:00 00:19:23 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 43 in C major

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164

03:26:00 01:31:08 Hector Berlioz Roméo et Juliette Op 17 Cleveland Orchestra

Pierre Boulez Melanie Diener, soprano; Kenneth Tarver, tenor; Denis Sedov, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 1301

04:59:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

05:22:00 00:15:45 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 3

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730

05:43:00 00:05:30 Jean-Baptiste Lully Psyché: Suite

Les Délices Délices 2013

05:51:00 00:07:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13

Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 468048

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Bill O'Connell - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:07:00 00:07:09 Hector Berlioz Queen Mab Scherzo from "Roméo et Juliette"

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 1301

06:20:00 00:06:43 Scott Joplin Solace

Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

06:26:00 00:11:00 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 5 in B flat major

Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

06:40:00 00:08:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 60

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

06:51:00 00:02:58 Armas Järnefelt Praeludium

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

06:56:00 00:03:44 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the guard

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

07:05:00 00:04:58 Jack Gallagher Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652

07:13:00 00:08:47 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in B flat major Op 18

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752

07:24:00 00:10:05 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jeffrey Khaner, flute Decca 417488

07:39:00 00:06:11 Enrique Granados Goyescas: El fandango de candil

Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

07:49:00 00:03:21 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

07:55:00 00:03:16 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Musette et Tambourin

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

08:07:00 00:07:02 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35

London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 3526

08:17:00 00:03:26 Scott Joplin Pineapple Rag

Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

08:20:00 00:02:53 Scott Joplin Stoptime Rag

Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

08:26:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

08:42:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

08:53:00 00:02:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in B major Op 32

John Lill, piano Nimbus 5555

08:57:00 00:05:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Symphony No. 34

Sir John Eliot Gardiner English Baroque Soloists Philips 420937

09:07:00 00:14:04 Giovanni Bottesini Grand Duo Concertante for Violin, Double

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Joshua Bell, violin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Sony 60956

09:25:00 00:04:28 Sir William Walton Hamlet: Retribution & Threnody

Andrew Penny RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin Naxos 553344

09:33:00 00:09:26 Johannes Brahms Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

09:45:00 00:05:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 61 in D major

András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141

09:53:00 00:01:50 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium

Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218

09:56:00 00:02:48 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 12 in C minor Op 10

Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Angela Mitchell

10:00:00 00:03:31 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé: Dance of the Pearls

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

10:03:00 00:03:40 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Serenata

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

10:09:00 00:07:31 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in A major

Thomas Hengelbrock Freiburg Baroque Orchestra DHM 77289

10:17:00 00:04:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 5: Gavotte

Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

10:23:00 00:28:59 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 3 in C major

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553052

10:54:00 00:05:39 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

11:03:00 00:12:37 Alexander Glazunov Slavonic Festival Op 26

Konstantin Krimets Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 553538

11:18:00 00:09:08 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

11:29:00 00:08:56 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été

Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 469376

11:41:00 00:08:48 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 12 in C minor

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307

11:51:00 00:07:07 Philip Glass Echorus Curtis 20/21 Ensemble

Vinay Parameswaran Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin Cedille 146

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:11:00 00:05:31 Michael Easton Overture to an Italianate Comedy

Brett Kelly State Orchestra of Victoria Naxos 554368

12:18:00 00:08:31 Alexander Glazunov Concert Waltz No. 1 in D major Op 47

Lawrence Leighton Smith Moscow Philharmonic Sheffield 27

12:28:00 00:05:02 Scott Joplin The Entertainer

Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

12:35:00 00:11:13 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Captain Blood: Suite

André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 471347

12:48:00 00:10:50 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "You Millions, I Embrace You" Op 443

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:38:49 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 458841

13:41:00 00:18:28 Alexander Scriabin Symphony No. 4 Op 54

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Bernard Adelstein, trumpet Decca 4787779

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

14:01:00 00:03:26 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 1

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

14:05:00 00:02:58 Traditional The Willow Tree

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

14:10:00 00:08:52 Domenico Cimarosa Artemisia: Overture

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572734

14:21:00 00:15:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 1 in F minor Op 2

HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

14:38:00 00:15:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

14:56:00 00:02:57 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Castilla Op 47

Enrique Bátiz State of Mexico Symphony ASV 888

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:01:00 00:08:38 Christoph Willibald Gluck Alessandro: Chaconne

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 445824

15:11:00 00:12:43 Václav Pichl Symphony in E flat major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9740

15:26:00 00:19:57 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D major

Europa Galante Giangiacomo Pinardi, guitar; Members of VirginClas 45607

15:48:00 00:08:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 13

CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic 2013

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Mark Satola - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00 00:04:46 Scott Joplin Elite Syncopations

William Appling, piano Albany 1163

16:06:00 00:03:37 Scott Joplin Sunflower Slow Drag

Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

16:13:00 00:10:59 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince Op 35

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779

16:27:00 00:04:50 Michael Chertock Carol of the Bells / I Wonder as I wander

Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485

16:35:00 00:04:25 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Polka Op 39

Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506

16:36:00 00:03:28 Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov: Polonaise

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

16:41:00 00:07:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28

Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

16:52:00 00:02:33 Edgar Meyer The Wassail Song/All Through the Night

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Chris Thile, mandolin Sony 24414

17:05:00 00:05:12 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major Op 51

Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 907244

17:13:00 00:08:27 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in G major

Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin Archiv 4777466

17:24:00 00:10:39 Peter Tchaikovsky Allegro from String Sextet Op 70

Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony 547060

17:40:00 00:05:47 Mark O'Connor Appalachia Waltz

Mark O'Connor, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass Sony 752307

17:47:00 00:02:29 John Williams Memoirs of a Geisha: The Chairman's Waltz

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733

17:52:00 00:02:43 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Tambourin

Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

17:56:00 00:02:31 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 13 in B flat minor Op 72

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:24:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

18:36:00 00:03:15 Scott Joplin Maple Leaf Rag

Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

18:42:00 00:03:08 Scott Joplin The Easy Winners

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

18:48:00 00:05:57 Scott Joplin Bethena

Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

18:51:00 00:07:45 Carl Maria von Weber Jubilation Overture

Gustav Kuhn Dresden State Orchestra Capriccio 10052

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296

19:22:00 00:33:27 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell David Oistrakh, violin; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello EMI 65701

19:57:00 00:01:45 Kara Karayev Seven Beauties: Dance of Merriment

Rauf Abdullayev Moscow Radio & TV Symphony Delos 2009

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:38:14 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, organ MAA 2001

20:42:00 00:12:33 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

20:55:00 00:03:25 Francis Poulenc Les chemins de l'amour

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Lisa Batiashvili, violin

21:04:00 00:09:00 Christopher Rouse Thunderstruck

21:15:00 00:30:13 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat major

21:48:00 00:41:22 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

22:30:00 00:28:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C major

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:53 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779

23:09:00 00:09:07 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44

Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

23:21:00 00:03:53 François Couperin Suite No. 25: Wandering Souls

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480

23:24:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

23:30:00 00:03:44 Manuel de Falla Homenaje "Le tombeau de Claude Debussy"

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 20039

23:36:00 00:07:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 Op 76

Takács Quartet Decca 421360

23:43:00 00:09:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Serenade No. 7

Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161

23:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

23:56:00 00:02:18 Antonio Vivaldi Largo from "Winter" Concerto in F minor

English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790

