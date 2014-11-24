Program Guide 11-24-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:22:35 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella Suite
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628
00:27:00 00:14:45 David Diamond Rounds for String Orchestra
Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717
00:44:00 00:37:30 Max Bruch Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 438748
01:23:00 00:18:27 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5 in G major
Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715
01:43:00 00:18:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296
02:03:00 01:00:04 Edvard Grieg Incidental Music for Ibsen's "Peer Gynt" Op 23
Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Peter Mattei, baritone; Camilla Tilling, soprano; Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722
03:05:00 00:19:23 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 43 in C major
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164
03:26:00 01:31:08 Hector Berlioz Roméo et Juliette Op 17 Cleveland Orchestra
Pierre Boulez Melanie Diener, soprano; Kenneth Tarver, tenor; Denis Sedov, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 1301
04:59:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
05:22:00 00:15:45 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 3
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730
05:43:00 00:05:30 Jean-Baptiste Lully Psyché: Suite
Les Délices Délices 2013
05:51:00 00:07:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13
Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 468048
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Bill O'Connell - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:07:00 00:07:09 Hector Berlioz Queen Mab Scherzo from "Roméo et Juliette"
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 1301
06:20:00 00:06:43 Scott Joplin Solace
Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159
06:26:00 00:11:00 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 5 in B flat major
Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161
06:40:00 00:08:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 60
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032
06:51:00 00:02:58 Armas Järnefelt Praeludium
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92
06:56:00 00:03:44 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the guard
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
07:05:00 00:04:58 Jack Gallagher Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings
JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652
07:13:00 00:08:47 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in B flat major Op 18
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752
07:24:00 00:10:05 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jeffrey Khaner, flute Decca 417488
07:39:00 00:06:11 Enrique Granados Goyescas: El fandango de candil
Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732
07:49:00 00:03:21 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
07:55:00 00:03:16 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Musette et Tambourin
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
08:07:00 00:07:02 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35
London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 3526
08:17:00 00:03:26 Scott Joplin Pineapple Rag
Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159
08:20:00 00:02:53 Scott Joplin Stoptime Rag
Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159
08:26:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29
Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270
08:42:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421
08:53:00 00:02:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in B major Op 32
John Lill, piano Nimbus 5555
08:57:00 00:05:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Symphony No. 34
Sir John Eliot Gardiner English Baroque Soloists Philips 420937
09:07:00 00:14:04 Giovanni Bottesini Grand Duo Concertante for Violin, Double
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Joshua Bell, violin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Sony 60956
09:25:00 00:04:28 Sir William Walton Hamlet: Retribution & Threnody
Andrew Penny RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin Naxos 553344
09:33:00 00:09:26 Johannes Brahms Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
09:45:00 00:05:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 61 in D major
András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141
09:53:00 00:01:50 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium
Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218
09:56:00 00:02:48 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 12 in C minor Op 10
Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Angela Mitchell
10:00:00 00:03:31 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé: Dance of the Pearls
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647
10:03:00 00:03:40 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Serenata
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
10:09:00 00:07:31 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in A major
Thomas Hengelbrock Freiburg Baroque Orchestra DHM 77289
10:17:00 00:04:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 5: Gavotte
Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252
10:23:00 00:28:59 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 3 in C major
Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553052
10:54:00 00:05:39 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
11:03:00 00:12:37 Alexander Glazunov Slavonic Festival Op 26
Konstantin Krimets Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 553538
11:18:00 00:09:08 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
11:29:00 00:08:56 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été
Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 469376
11:41:00 00:08:48 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 12 in C minor
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307
11:51:00 00:07:07 Philip Glass Echorus Curtis 20/21 Ensemble
Vinay Parameswaran Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin Cedille 146
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:11:00 00:05:31 Michael Easton Overture to an Italianate Comedy
Brett Kelly State Orchestra of Victoria Naxos 554368
12:18:00 00:08:31 Alexander Glazunov Concert Waltz No. 1 in D major Op 47
Lawrence Leighton Smith Moscow Philharmonic Sheffield 27
12:28:00 00:05:02 Scott Joplin The Entertainer
Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159
12:35:00 00:11:13 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Captain Blood: Suite
André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 471347
12:48:00 00:10:50 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "You Millions, I Embrace You" Op 443
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:38:49 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 458841
13:41:00 00:18:28 Alexander Scriabin Symphony No. 4 Op 54
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Bernard Adelstein, trumpet Decca 4787779
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
14:01:00 00:03:26 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 1
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
14:05:00 00:02:58 Traditional The Willow Tree
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120
14:10:00 00:08:52 Domenico Cimarosa Artemisia: Overture
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572734
14:21:00 00:15:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 1 in F minor Op 2
HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952
14:38:00 00:15:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068
14:56:00 00:02:57 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Castilla Op 47
Enrique Bátiz State of Mexico Symphony ASV 888
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:01:00 00:08:38 Christoph Willibald Gluck Alessandro: Chaconne
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 445824
15:11:00 00:12:43 Václav Pichl Symphony in E flat major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9740
15:26:00 00:19:57 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D major
Europa Galante Giangiacomo Pinardi, guitar; Members of VirginClas 45607
15:48:00 00:08:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 13
CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic 2013
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Mark Satola - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:04:46 Scott Joplin Elite Syncopations
William Appling, piano Albany 1163
16:06:00 00:03:37 Scott Joplin Sunflower Slow Drag
Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340
16:13:00 00:10:59 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince Op 35
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779
16:27:00 00:04:50 Michael Chertock Carol of the Bells / I Wonder as I wander
Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485
16:35:00 00:04:25 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Polka Op 39
Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506
16:36:00 00:03:28 Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov: Polonaise
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657
16:41:00 00:07:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28
Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762
16:52:00 00:02:33 Edgar Meyer The Wassail Song/All Through the Night
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Chris Thile, mandolin Sony 24414
17:05:00 00:05:12 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major Op 51
Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 907244
17:13:00 00:08:27 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in G major
Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Viktoria Mullova, violin; Giuliano Carmignola, violin Archiv 4777466
17:24:00 00:10:39 Peter Tchaikovsky Allegro from String Sextet Op 70
Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony 547060
17:40:00 00:05:47 Mark O'Connor Appalachia Waltz
Mark O'Connor, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass Sony 752307
17:47:00 00:02:29 John Williams Memoirs of a Geisha: The Chairman's Waltz
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733
17:52:00 00:02:43 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Tambourin
Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095
17:56:00 00:02:31 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 13 in B flat minor Op 72
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:24:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779
18:36:00 00:03:15 Scott Joplin Maple Leaf Rag
Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159
18:42:00 00:03:08 Scott Joplin The Easy Winners
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
18:48:00 00:05:57 Scott Joplin Bethena
Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340
18:51:00 00:07:45 Carl Maria von Weber Jubilation Overture
Gustav Kuhn Dresden State Orchestra Capriccio 10052
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296
19:22:00 00:33:27 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell David Oistrakh, violin; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello EMI 65701
19:57:00 00:01:45 Kara Karayev Seven Beauties: Dance of Merriment
Rauf Abdullayev Moscow Radio & TV Symphony Delos 2009
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:38:14 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78
Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, organ MAA 2001
20:42:00 00:12:33 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
20:55:00 00:03:25 Francis Poulenc Les chemins de l'amour
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Lisa Batiashvili, violin
21:04:00 00:09:00 Christopher Rouse Thunderstruck
21:15:00 00:30:13 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat major
21:48:00 00:41:22 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77
22:30:00 00:28:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C major
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:53 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779
23:09:00 00:09:07 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44
Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179
23:21:00 00:03:53 François Couperin Suite No. 25: Wandering Souls
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480
23:24:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
23:30:00 00:03:44 Manuel de Falla Homenaje "Le tombeau de Claude Debussy"
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 20039
23:36:00 00:07:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 Op 76
Takács Quartet Decca 421360
23:43:00 00:09:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Serenade No. 7
Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Oldrich Vlcek, violin Telarc 80161
23:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576
23:56:00 00:02:18 Antonio Vivaldi Largo from "Winter" Concerto in F minor
English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790