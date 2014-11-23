Program Guide 11-23-2014
LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: James Conlon, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano
00:04:00 00:08:00 Erwin Schulhoff Scherzo from Symphony No. 5
00:20:00 00:30:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C
01:05:00 00:49:33 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:30:27 Josef Suk Fairy Tale Op 16
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572323
02:34:00 00:25:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
03:01:00 00:53:47 Jean Sibelius Four Kalevala Legends Op 22
Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953
03:56:00 00:02:27 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 2
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Sleeping Beautifully, with Strength (2007)
Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 8:51
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Kipling Songs (2006)
Sandra Simon, soprano; Takako Masame, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 15:35
Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Bassoon & Piano (2004)
Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:34
Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Clarinet & Orchestra
Kimberly Cole, clarinet; Interlochen Faculty Chamber Players/Steven Ward (Capstone 8736) 16:52
04:57:00 00:01:40 Amy Beach Autumn Song Op 56
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Winter is a cumin in
William Shakespeare/Thomas Arne: “Blow blow thou winter wind”
Folger Consort (Delos 1003 CD) 1:47
Sergei Prokofiev: Winter Bonfire Op122: Selections
Paisley Abbey Boy Choristers; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Jose Serebrier (ASV 760 CD) 12:58
Franz Schubert: Die Winterreise: “Der Lindenbaum”
Hans Hotter, bass; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 610022 CD) 4:45
Franz Schubert: Die Winterreise: “Frühlingtraum”
Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Gerald Moore, piano (DG 415187 CD) 3:54
Josef Strauss: Wintermärchen Walzer
Slovak State Philharmonic Orchestra/Michael Dittrich (Marco Polo 223573 CD) 9:30
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 “Winter Reveries:” Finale
London Symphony Orchestra/Igor Markevitch (Philips 6670160 LP) 12:11
05:57:00 00:01:59 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The Night Winds Op 5
Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Missa de Beata Virgine - Perhaps written in Rome, this grand mass by Antoine Brumel is the latest project from the superb Brabant Ensemble
MUSICA SACRA
07:02:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite
London Symphony Orchestra David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722
07:18:00 00:13:37 Benjamin Britten Hymn to St. Cecilia Op 27
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80408
07:33:00 00:21:29 Howard Hanson Lumen in Cristo
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Naxos 559704
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois - Blessed Cecilia & Thanksgiving - On this program, we’ll focus on two kinds of feasts! We’ll mark the Feast Day of St. Cecilia, Patron Saint of Music and Musicians, as well as the American feast of the harvest, Thanksgiving
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 24, 2014 - From Washington, D.C., this week’s program includes one of the youngest performers From the Top has ever featured: an 8-year-old Bolivian American pianist. He performs the music of Haydn with a delightfully infectious sense of freedom and joy. Also, an all-female percussion quartet brings us a mesmerizing piece written by a contemporary composer, and the show concludes with the sheer inspiration of a youth gospel choir.
15-year-old violinist Kiarra Saito-Beckman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Bend, Oregon
Carmen Fantasie by Franz Waxman (1906–1967), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old flutist Taiga Ultan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York
Fantaisie by Philippe Gaubert (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
8-year-old pianist Oscar Paz-Suaznabar (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Alexandria, Virginia
Prestissimo from Sonata No. 52 in G by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732–1809)
Alumni feature: 21-year-old percussionist Marcelina Suchocka from Chicago, Illinois, and now living in New York, New York
Chega de Saudade (No More Blues) by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994) and arranged by Gary Burton
The Excelsis Percussion Quartet [Marcelina Suchocka, Aya Kaminaguchi, Mariana Ramirez & Clara Warnaar]
Prelude I and Chorus I from “Threads” by Paul Lansky (b. 1944)
The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir
Praise Ye the Lord by Scott Cumberbatch, with pianist Clifton Williams
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; The Tallis Scholars; Peter Phillips, director
10:03:00 00:07:00 Tomás Luis de Victoria Dum complerentur
10:10:00 00:03:00 Tomás Luis de Victoria Surrexit pastor bonus
10:13:00 00:04:39 Tomás Luis de Victoria Ave Maria
10:17:00 00:04:00 Tomás Luis de Victoria Versa est in luctum
10:23:00 00:03:03 Anton Bruckner Motet "Locus iste"
10:26:00 00:03:35 Anton Bruckner Ave Maria in F major
10:32:00 00:11:46 Gregorio Allegri Miserere
10:46:00 01:08:39 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:26:07 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo Philharmonia Orchestra
Carlo Maria Giulini Victoria de los Angeles, sop. EMI 64746
12:39:00 00:04:36 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 3 in A minor Op 34
Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 14190
12:46:00 00:11:17 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies Op 16
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:04:00 00:09:03 Michael Torke Bright Blue Music
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92201
15:16:00 00:31:02 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Quintet in G minor Op 57
Juilliard String Quartet Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony 60677
15:50:00 00:05:52 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694
15:54:00 00:02:21 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Waltz
Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lang Lang, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:28:00 Matthias Pintscher idyl for Orchestra
16:35:00 00:14:07 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22
16:53:00 00:21:06 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11
17:18:00 00:15:00 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28
17:41:00 00:17:08 Claude Debussy Jeux
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
DINNER CLASSICS
18:01:00 00:06:20 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Serenade Op 16
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779
18:11:00 00:17:58 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dances Op 35
Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:09:55 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
19:14:00 00:40:01 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779
CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA YOUTH ORCHESTRA/Brett Mitchell, conductor, live from Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:12:47 John Adams The Chairman Dances
20:18:00 00:18:26 Roy Harris Symphony No. 3
20:56:00 00:43:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36
22:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Sleeping Beautifully, with Strength (2007)
Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 8:51
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Kipling Songs (2006)
Sandra Simon, soprano; Takako Masame, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 15:35
Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Bassoon & Piano (2004)
Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:34
Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Clarinet & Orchestra
Kimberly Cole, clarinet; Interlochen Faculty Chamber Players/Steven Ward (Capstone 8736) 16:52
23:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: With Praise and Thanksgiving - in anticipation of our thoroughly American holiday, these works by some thoroughly American composers.
Gerre Hancock: Fanfare on Antioch; A Laredo Fanfare
Todd Wilson (Aeolian-Skinner/St. Thomas Episcopal Church, New York, NY) Raven 951
Roy Spaulding Stoughton: The Courts of Jamshyd from Persian Suite
Mary Gifford (1882 Steere & Turner/Pullman United Methodist Church, Pullman, IL) Giffitz 001
Norberto Guinaldo: Thanksgiving & Harvest: Four Pieces for Organ (We thank you, Lord of Heaven; I praise the earth in beauty seen; Cut down the golden wheat; We gather together)
Norberto Guinaldo (1963 Reuter/1st United Methodist Church, Garden Grove, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/23/13)
Howard Hanson: The Cherubic Hymn
Gloriae Dei Cantores/Elizabeth Patterson, director; James E. Jordan (Skinner/Church of the Transfiguration, Orleans, MA) GDCD 048
Leo Sowerby: Toccata
Richard K. Fitzgerald (1964 Möller-2001 Goulding & Wood/Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, DC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 8/18/2008)