Program Guide 11-23-2014

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: James Conlon, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano

00:04:00 00:08:00 Erwin Schulhoff Scherzo from Symphony No. 5

00:20:00 00:30:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C

01:05:00 00:49:33 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:30:27 Josef Suk Fairy Tale Op 16

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572323

02:34:00 00:25:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

03:01:00 00:53:47 Jean Sibelius Four Kalevala Legends Op 22

Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

03:56:00 00:02:27 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 2

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Sleeping Beautifully, with Strength (2007)

Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 8:51

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Kipling Songs (2006)

Sandra Simon, soprano; Takako Masame, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 15:35

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Bassoon & Piano (2004)

Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:34

Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Clarinet & Orchestra

Kimberly Cole, clarinet; Interlochen Faculty Chamber Players/Steven Ward (Capstone 8736) 16:52

04:57:00 00:01:40 Amy Beach Autumn Song Op 56

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Winter is a cumin in

William Shakespeare/Thomas Arne: “Blow blow thou winter wind”

Folger Consort (Delos 1003 CD) 1:47

Sergei Prokofiev: Winter Bonfire Op122: Selections

Paisley Abbey Boy Choristers; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Jose Serebrier (ASV 760 CD) 12:58

Franz Schubert: Die Winterreise: “Der Lindenbaum”

Hans Hotter, bass; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 610022 CD) 4:45

Franz Schubert: Die Winterreise: “Frühlingtraum”

Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Gerald Moore, piano (DG 415187 CD) 3:54

Josef Strauss: Wintermärchen Walzer

Slovak State Philharmonic Orchestra/Michael Dittrich (Marco Polo 223573 CD) 9:30

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 “Winter Reveries:” Finale

London Symphony Orchestra/Igor Markevitch (Philips 6670160 LP) 12:11

05:57:00 00:01:59 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The Night Winds Op 5

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Missa de Beata Virgine - Perhaps written in Rome, this grand mass by Antoine Brumel is the latest project from the superb Brabant Ensemble

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite

London Symphony Orchestra David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722

07:18:00 00:13:37 Benjamin Britten Hymn to St. Cecilia Op 27

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80408

07:33:00 00:21:29 Howard Hanson Lumen in Cristo

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Naxos 559704

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois - Blessed Cecilia & Thanksgiving - On this program, we’ll focus on two kinds of feasts! We’ll mark the Feast Day of St. Cecilia, Patron Saint of Music and Musicians, as well as the American feast of the harvest, Thanksgiving

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 24, 2014 - From Washington, D.C., this week’s program includes one of the youngest performers From the Top has ever featured: an 8-year-old Bolivian American pianist. He performs the music of Haydn with a delightfully infectious sense of freedom and joy. Also, an all-female percussion quartet brings us a mesmerizing piece written by a contemporary composer, and the show concludes with the sheer inspiration of a youth gospel choir.

15-year-old violinist Kiarra Saito-Beckman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Bend, Oregon

Carmen Fantasie by Franz Waxman (1906–1967), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old flutist Taiga Ultan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York

Fantaisie by Philippe Gaubert (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

8-year-old pianist Oscar Paz-Suaznabar (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Alexandria, Virginia

Prestissimo from Sonata No. 52 in G by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732–1809)

Alumni feature: 21-year-old percussionist Marcelina Suchocka from Chicago, Illinois, and now living in New York, New York

Chega de Saudade (No More Blues) by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994) and arranged by Gary Burton

The Excelsis Percussion Quartet [Marcelina Suchocka, Aya Kaminaguchi, Mariana Ramirez & Clara Warnaar]

Prelude I and Chorus I from “Threads” by Paul Lansky (b. 1944)

The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir

Praise Ye the Lord by Scott Cumberbatch, with pianist Clifton Williams

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; The Tallis Scholars; Peter Phillips, director

10:03:00 00:07:00 Tomás Luis de Victoria Dum complerentur

10:10:00 00:03:00 Tomás Luis de Victoria Surrexit pastor bonus

10:13:00 00:04:39 Tomás Luis de Victoria Ave Maria

10:17:00 00:04:00 Tomás Luis de Victoria Versa est in luctum

10:23:00 00:03:03 Anton Bruckner Motet "Locus iste"

10:26:00 00:03:35 Anton Bruckner Ave Maria in F major

10:32:00 00:11:46 Gregorio Allegri Miserere

10:46:00 01:08:39 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:26:07 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo Philharmonia Orchestra

Carlo Maria Giulini Victoria de los Angeles, sop. EMI 64746

12:39:00 00:04:36 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 3 in A minor Op 34

Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 14190

12:46:00 00:11:17 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies Op 16

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:00 00:09:03 Michael Torke Bright Blue Music

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92201

15:16:00 00:31:02 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Quintet in G minor Op 57

Juilliard String Quartet Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony 60677

15:50:00 00:05:52 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

15:54:00 00:02:21 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Waltz

Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lang Lang, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:28:00 Matthias Pintscher idyl for Orchestra

16:35:00 00:14:07 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22

16:53:00 00:21:06 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11

17:18:00 00:15:00 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28

17:41:00 00:17:08 Claude Debussy Jeux

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

DINNER CLASSICS

18:01:00 00:06:20 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Serenade Op 16

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779

18:11:00 00:17:58 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dances Op 35

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:09:55 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

19:14:00 00:40:01 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA YOUTH ORCHESTRA/Brett Mitchell, conductor, live from Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:12:47 John Adams The Chairman Dances

20:18:00 00:18:26 Roy Harris Symphony No. 3

20:56:00 00:43:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36

23:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: With Praise and Thanksgiving - in anticipation of our thoroughly American holiday, these works by some thoroughly American composers.

Gerre Hancock: Fanfare on Antioch; A Laredo Fanfare

Todd Wilson (Aeolian-Skinner/St. Thomas Episcopal Church, New York, NY) Raven 951

Roy Spaulding Stoughton: The Courts of Jamshyd from Persian Suite

Mary Gifford (1882 Steere & Turner/Pullman United Methodist Church, Pullman, IL) Giffitz 001

Norberto Guinaldo: Thanksgiving & Harvest: Four Pieces for Organ (We thank you, Lord of Heaven; I praise the earth in beauty seen; Cut down the golden wheat; We gather together)

Norberto Guinaldo (1963 Reuter/1st United Methodist Church, Garden Grove, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/23/13)

Howard Hanson: The Cherubic Hymn

Gloriae Dei Cantores/Elizabeth Patterson, director; James E. Jordan (Skinner/Church of the Transfiguration, Orleans, MA) GDCD 048

Leo Sowerby: Toccata

Richard K. Fitzgerald (1964 Möller-2001 Goulding & Wood/Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, DC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 8/18/2008)