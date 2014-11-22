Program Guide 11-22-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:37:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 3 Op 27

New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone DaCapo 220623

00:41:00 00:30:19 Leonard Bernstein Serenade after Plato's Symposium

Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

01:13:00 00:50:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423061

02:06:00 00:29:01 Paul Creston Choreografic Suite Op 86

Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony Delos 3127

02:37:00 01:23:39 Hector Berlioz Requiem Op 5

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

04:03:00 00:38:44 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 3 in B flat Op 67

Cavani String Quartet Azica 71216

04:43:00 00:30:46 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D

Pierre Boulez Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

05:16:00 00:35:02 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

05:53:00 00:30:05 Aaron Copland Grohg

Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra Argo 443203

06:25:00 00:10:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Marcello in D minor

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871

06:37:00 00:05:02 C. Monteverdi & T. Merula Two Ciacconas

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Members of Tafelmusik 1001

06:52:00 00:06:43 Astor Piazzolla Milonga Prelude "Flora's Game"

Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:01:00 Manuel Ponce Popular Song (Cancion Popular), from Instantaneas Mexicanas

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 738

07:04:48 Manuel Ponce "Estrellita"

Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

07:08:50 Manuel Ponce Sonata No. 3

Stephen Robinson, guitar Centaur 2056

07:26:26 Manuel Ponce Concerto for Violin & Orchestra

Henryk Szeryng, violin; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 952

08:00:53 Carlos Guastavino Baile en Cuyo, from Three Argentinian Romances

Martha Argerich, Mauricio Vallina, pianos; Live at the Lugano Festival, June 2005 EMI 58472

08:09:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Quartet in C, WoO 36/3

Martha Argerich, piano; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Lida Chen, viola; Gautier Capuçon, cello EMI 58472

08:30:36 Manuel de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain

Martha Argerich, piano; Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255

08:55:56 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka in D Op 33/2

Martha Argerich, piano (1967 Berlin radio broadcast) DeutGram 001396002

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 24, 2014 - From Washington, D.C., this week’s program includes one of the youngest performers From the Top has ever featured: an 8-year-old Bolivian American pianist. He performs the music of Haydn with a delightfully infectious sense of freedom and joy. Also, an all-female percussion quartet brings us a mesmerizing piece written by a contemporary composer, and the show concludes with the sheer inspiration of a youth gospel choir.

15-year-old violinist Kiarra Saito-Beckman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Bend, Oregon

Carmen Fantasie by Franz Waxman (1906–1967), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old flutist Taiga Ultan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Brooklyn, New York

Fantaisie by Philippe Gaubert (1879–1941), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

8-year-old pianist Oscar Paz-Suaznabar (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Alexandria, Virginia

Prestissimo from Sonata No. 52 in G by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732–1809)

Alumni feature: 21-year-old percussionist Marcelina Suchocka from Chicago, Illinois, and now living in New York, New York

Chega de Saudade (No More Blues) by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994) and arranged by Gary Burton

The Excelsis Percussion Quartet [Marcelina Suchocka, Aya Kaminaguchi, Mariana Ramirez & Clara Warnaar]

Prelude I and Chorus I from “Threads” by Paul Lansky (b. 1944)

The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir

Praise Ye the Lord by Scott Cumberbatch, with pianist Clifton Williams

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Winter is a cumin in

William Shakespeare/Thomas Arne: “Blow blow thou winter wind”

Folger Consort (Delos 1003 CD) 1:47

Sergei Prokofiev: Winter Bonfire Op122: Selections

Paisley Abbey Boy Choristers; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Jose Serebrier (ASV 760 CD) 12:58

Franz Schubert: Die Winterreise: “Der Lindenbaum”

Hans Hotter, bass; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 610022 CD) 4:45

Franz Schubert: Die Winterreise: “Frühlingtraum”

Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Gerald Moore, piano (DG 415187 CD) 3:54

Josef Strauss: Wintermärchen Walzer

Slovak State Philharmonic Orchestra/Michael Dittrich (Marco Polo 223573 CD) 9:30

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 “Winter Reveries:” Finale

London Symphony Orchestra/Igor Markevitch (Philips 6670160 LP) 12:11

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Isabel Trautwein – she’s a member of the first violin section of The Cleveland Orchestra and believes in bringing music to the community. In September of 2011, she partnered with the Rainey Institute in Cleveland to launch an intensive after-school music program, El Sistema at Rainey. El Sistema, "the system," was founded 35 years ago in Venezuela to bring the power of music into the lives of children.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonín Dvorák and More Musical Nationalism

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:16:45 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

12:28:00 00:10:55 Joaquín Rodrigo Adagio from Concierto pastoral

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz Lisa Hansen, flute EMI 67435

12:41:00 00:07:06 Paul Pabst Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's "The Sleeping Beauty"

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

12:51:00 00:05:04 Benjamin Britten Paul Bunyan: Overture

Steuart Bedford London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 557197

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Chicago Symphony

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth (1847)

Macbeth… Luca Salsi

Lady Macbeth… Tatiana Serjan

Banquo… Dmitriy Belosselskiy

Macduff… Francesco Meli

Malcolm… Antonello Ceron

Lady-in-Waiting… Simge Buyukedes

Assassin/Doctor… Gianluca Buratto

Servant/Herald… Daniel Eifert

Three Apparitions: David Govertsen, Katelyn Casey, Lily Shorney

Conductor: Riccardo Muti

16:05 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Jean-Baptiste Singelée: Finale from Premier Quatour Op 53 (1857)

Washington Saxophone Quartet

Jean Absil: Suite on Popular Romanian Themes Op 90 (1956)

Washington Saxophone Quartet

Off the Beaten Track - Edward Smaldone: Suite for Violin & Piano: Impromptu & Stephan’s Dance (1994)

Daniel Phillips, violin; Marley Ritt, piano (Naxox 9.70170)

Alexander Weprik: Three Folkdances Op 13b

Atos Trio

Various Traditional: Balkan Brass Band Music: Zvonce Kolo (Serbian), Walking on the Bridge (Marko Markovic [b. 1960]) Commissioned by the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts

Sat (Rroma) & Bubamara (Rroma)

Atlantic Brass Quintet

Pat Metheny (arr R. Parrell): In Her Family (1987)

Washington Saxophone Quartet

17:05 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: American Diversity

Mario Davidovsky: Septet for Piano, Flute, Clarinet, Violin, Viola, Cello & Bass

Gilbert Kalish, piano; Yoon Kwon, violin; David Kim, viola; Fred Sherry, cello; DaXun Zhang, double bass; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; David Shifrin, clarinet; Jeffrey Milarsky, conductor

Alan Louis Smith: Vignettes - Ellis Island

Stephanie Blythe, mezzo-soprano; Warren Jones, piano

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with John Cullum (Part 2) - Cullum won Tony Awards for “Shenandoah” and “On the Twentieth Century.” He chats about those shows along with the more recent “Urinetown” and “The Scottsboro Boys.”

18:04:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:05:47 00:03:17 C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Greem I Rise Again John Cullum On the 20th Century -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK35330

18:09:42 00:01:27 C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Our Private World Jackie Cain, Roy Kral American Songbook Series: Cy Coleman Smithsonian RD048-19

18:11:00 00:03:27 C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Our Private World John Cullum, Madeline Kahn On the 20th Century -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK35330

18:15:05 00:04:31 C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green I've Got It All John Cullum, Madeline Kahn On the 20th Century -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK35530

18:25:48 00:03:02 Mark Hollmann-Greg Kotis Don't Be the Bunny John Cullum Urinetown -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63821

18:29:43 00:02:44 Mark Hollmann-Greg Kotis Mr. Cladwell John Cullum Urinetown -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63821

18:34:30 00:03:41 Timothy Mason-Mel Marvin This Time of Year John Cullum, Rusty Ross How the Grinch Stole Christmas Masterworks B'way 88883-78041

18:40:18 00:02:14 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Raunchy Audra McDonald, John Cullum 110 in the Shade -- 2007 Broadway Revival PS Classics PS-754

18:42:57 00:01:41 John Kander Minstrel March Orchestra The Scottsboro Boys -- Original B'way Cast Jay CDJay1421

18:44:37 00:02:01 John Kander-Fred Ebb It's Gonna Take Time John Cullum The Scottsboro Boys -- Original B'way Cast Jay CDJay1421

18:47:33 00:03:29 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Meditation John Cullum Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA ARL1-1-19

18:55:36 00:01:24 A.J. Lerner-Burton Lane Overture Orchestra On a Clear Day -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:57:13 00:03:28 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Filler: It's a Boy John Cullum Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA ARL1-1-19

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:11:47 Domenico Cimarosa The Chinese Hero: Overture

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572734

19:16:00 00:38:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67501

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Marin Alsop, conductor; David Fray, piano; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:10:49 Samuel Barber Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17

20:18:00 00:31:56 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54

20:54:00 00:43:19 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

21:51:00 00:07:32 Daniel Auber Fra Diavolo: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Here’s one of our every-once-in-a-while all-LP shows, with items not played for a long time, or ever...We’ll feature the Royal Canadian Air Farce, Orson Bean, David Frost, the Duck’s Breath Theatre, Peter Schickele’s 1960’s group The Open Window, the Secret Policeman’s Ball and who knows what else...Richard Holland-Bolton discusses “Enchantment Lends Distance”

23:00 LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:04:06 Robert Schumann Nachtstuck No. 4 in F major Op 23

András Schiff, piano ECM 1806

23:06:00 00:11:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115

Emerson String Quartet David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641

23:19:00 00:11:21 Charles Gounod Hymne à Sainte Cécile

Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66683

23:32:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31

Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

23:40:00 00:13:00 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81

Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

23:55:00 00:03:35 Clara Schumann Romance Op 22

Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

