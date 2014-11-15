Program Guide 11-15-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:14:40 Sir William Herschel Chamber Symphony in F

Davis Jerome Mozart Orchestra Newport 85612

00:19:00 00:32:20 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21

Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

00:53:00 00:21:27 Igor Stravinsky Symphony of Psalms

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254

01:16:00 00:56:21 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

02:14:00 00:39:29 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 7 in F Op 59

Takács Quartet Decca 470847

02:55:00 01:06:19 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E

Daniel Barenboim Berlin State Orchestra DeutGram 4790320

04:03:00 00:34:08 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63884

04:39:00 00:46:23 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 3 in D major Op 29

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967

05:27:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

06:01:00 00:25:09 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Suite

Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005

06:28:00 00:12:02 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

06:50:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Ariel Ramirez Alfonsina y el Mar (arr. by Jorge Cardoso)

Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 784219

07:06:45 Leo Brouwer Cuban Landscape with Rain

William Kanengiser, Scott Tennant, Andrew York, John Dearman, guitars; Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Telarc 80593

07:14:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467

Alicia de Larrocha, piano; English Chamber Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 60825

07:46:35 Carlos Chávez Paisajes Mexicanos (Part One - Lentamente

State of Mexico Symphony Enrique Bátiz ASV 927

07:55:17 Jesús Monge Ramirez México lindo

Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

08:00:50 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 2 in b

Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart Carlos Kleiber Hänssler 93116

08:29:34 Jacinto Guerrero Prelude to Los Gavilanes

National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

08:37:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos Suite Populaire Bresilienne

Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2, 2014 - From Corbett Auditorium in Cincinnati, Ohio, this week's program features one of the strongest pre-collegiate music programs in the country: The Cincinnati Starling Project. Host Christopher O'Riley joins Starling’s flagship orchestra to play Mozart; we'll hear a 12-year-old violinist and one of the program's most talented young soloists perform the music of Edward Elgar; and three From the Top alumni return to share their stories of mega success on YouTube and to perform a wonderfully schmaltzy comedic violin trio.

The Starling Chamber Orchestra from Cincinnati, Ohio

Rondeau from Serenade No. 6 in D K 239 “Serenata notturna” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

17-year-old pianist Yilun Xu (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York

Feux d’artifice (Fireworks) from Préludes Book 2 by Claude Debussy (1862–1918)

12-year-old violinist Skye Park from Lexington, Kentucky

Salut d’amour by Edward Elgar (1857–1934) with the Starling Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

The Starling/From the Top Alumni Trio [24-year-old violinist Tessa Lark from Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; 21-year-old violinist Jonathan Miron from New York, New York; 25-year-old violinist Charles Yang from New York, New York]

Serenade (Siciliano) for 3 Violins & Piano by Joseph Hellmesberger Sr. (1828–1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old horn player Avery Roth-Hawthorne (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Oakland, California

Adagio from Adagio & Allegro Op 70 by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Christopher O’Riley and the Starling Chamber Orchestra

Rondeau from Piano Concerto No. 12 in A K 414 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: English & Scottish Dances

Playford John (publisher): The English Dancing Master- Group Dances IV Staines Morris; Lavena; The Glory of the West

New York Renaissance Band/Sally Logemann (Arabesque 6520 CD) 4:12

Anthony Holborne: Galliard (1:56); William Byrd: Jig (1:54); William Byrd: La Volta (1:39)

Canadian Brass (Sony 45792 CD) 5:29

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens; The Keel-Row

Penelope Thwaites, Wayne Marshall, John Lavender, Rhondda Gillespie, Anthony Gray, pianos (Chandos 9702 CD) 2:02; 1:17 = 3:19

Gustav Holst: Morris Dance Tunes: Selections

New Zealand Chamber Orchestra/Nicholas Braithwaite (Koch 6644 CD) 5:55

Katie Moss: The Floral Dance

Peter Dawson, baritone; with orchestra (Regis 1069 CD) 3:13

Edward German: Suite of Dances from Merrie England

Czecho-Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Bratislava)/Adrian Leaper (Marco Polo 223419 CD) 6:49

William Alwyn: Elizabethan Dances: selections

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/David Lloyd-Jones (Naxos 570144 CD) 6:26

Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances, Op. 59

Queensland Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Penny (Naxos 553526 CD) 8:49

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Lera Auerbach – She has composed more than 100 scores that are performed around the world. She was named Poet of the Year by the International Pushkin Society, and a Young Global Leader by the World Economic forum. She is a pianist, a painter and a sculptor. If the arts are a language that can convey a message or emotion, it can be said that Lera Auerbach speaks many of those languages fluently.

Lera Auerbach: 24 Preludes for Piano Op. 41: No. 16 B flat minor. Allegro ma non troppo, tragico

Lera Auerbach, piano (Bis 1462)

Lera Auerbach: 24 Preludes for Cello & Piano Op 47: No.23 in F flat major: Adagio

Lera Auerbach, piano; Ani Aznavoorian, cello (Cedille 137)

Lera Auerbach: Fragile Solitudes (Shadowbox) for String Quartet & Orchestra

Borromeo String Quartet; ProMusica Chamber Orchestra/Timothy Russell (Summit 573)

Lera Auerbach: Dreams and Whispers of Poseidon (based on The Little Mermaid: After the Storm)

American Youth Symphony/Alexander Treger (Private recording)

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonín Dvorák and Nationalism

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:15:51 Peter Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture Op 49

Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 400035

12:27:00 00:09:14 Sir William Herschel Oboe Concerto in E flat

Mozart Orchestra Davis Jerome Richard Woodhams, oboe Newport 85612

12:40:00 00:08:47 Frédéric Chopin Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21

Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

12:51:00 00:05:56 Franz Liszt Spinning Song from Wagner's "The Flying Dutchman"'

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Glimmerglass Opera

Tobias Picker: An American Tragedy (2005)

Gilbert Griffiths… Daniel T. Curran

Clyde Griffiths… Christian Bowers

Roberta Alden… Vanessa Isiguen

Grace… Samantha Guevrekian

Elizabeth Griffiths… Jennifer Root

Samuel Griffiths… Aleksey Bogdanov

Bella Griffiths… Meredith Lustig

Sondra Finchley… Cynthia Cook

Reverend McMillan… John Kapusta

Orville Mason… Thomas Richards

Elvira Griffiths… Patricia Schuman

Judge… Matthew Scollin

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:17:00 00:33:26 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F

San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Garrick Ohlsson, piano RCA 68931

15:50:00 00:06:29 John Adams Lollapalooza

Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Giovanni Gabrieli (arr Harry Bulow): Canzona a 4 (c. 1600)

Washington Saxophone Quartet

Aaron Copland (arr Paul Cohen): “Simple Gifts” from Appalachian Spring (1950)

Washington Saxophone Quartet

Enrique Crespo: Suite Americana No. 1 (1977)

Atlantic Brass Quintet

Michael Nyman: Songs for Tony (1993)

Washington Saxophone Quartet

Samuel Barber (arr J. van der Linden): Adagio Op 11 (1936)

Washington Saxophone Quartet

Alan Ferber: Kopi Luwak (2010)

Atlantic Brass Quintet

Off the Beaten Track - Jeremy Dibb: Provence (1995)

Chicago Trombone Consort (Albany 1183 CD)

Bob Mintzer: Saxophone Quartet No. 3 (2001)

Washington Saxophone Quartet

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Russian I

Rachmaninoff: Prelude Op 32/5

Alessio Bax, piano

Rachmaninoff: Two Movements for String Quartet

Escher String Quartet (Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Aaron Boyd, violin; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Dane Johansen, cello)

Mussorgsky: Hopak, (arr Rachmaninoff)

Alessio Bax, Piano

Tchaikovsky: Serenade in C major for Strings, Op. 48

Large Ensemble of CMS string players led by violinist Cho-Liang Lin

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with John Cullum (Part 1) - This extraordinary singing actor guides us through his work in musicals beginning with “Camelot” and “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:37 00:01:49 A.J.Lerner-F. Loewe Then You May Take Me to the Fair

Julie Andrews, John Cullum Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:08:41 00:03:58 A.J.Lerner-Burton Lane On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)

John Cullum On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:12:36 00:00:39 A.J. Lerner-Burton Lane On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)

Orchestra On a Clear Day -- Film Soundtrack Columbia AS30086

18:13:15 00:02:49 A.J. Lerner-Burton Lane Melinda

John Cullum On a Clear Day -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:18:56 00:02:40 A.J. Lerner-Burton Lane Finale from "On a Clear Day"

John Cullum On a Clear Day -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:22:42 00:05:04 Richard Rodgers Strangers

John Cullum, Inga Swenson Androcles and the Lion -- TV Soundtrack Masterworks B'way 88843-05260

18:28:11 00:01:12 Meredith Willson Glory Land

Meredith Willson 1491 -- Demo recordings Harbinger HCD3004

18:31:57 00:04:33 Sherman Edwards Molasses to Rum

John Cullum 1776 -- Film Soundtrack Columbia S317471

18:38:14 00:02:39 Gary Geld-Peter Udell I've Heard It All Before

John Cullum Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA ARL1-1019

18:41:02 00:00:25 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Marjorie's Death

Orchestra Allegro -- Studio Cast Recording Masterworks B'way 8697-41738

18:41:23 00:03:45 Gary Geld-Peter Udell The Pickers Are Coming

John Cullum Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA ARL1-1019

18:45:50 00:05:38 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Meditation

John Cullum Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA ARL1-1019

18:52:06 00:00:54 Richard Rodgers Overture: Androcles and the Lion

Orchestra Androcles and the Lion -- TV Soundtrack Masterworks B'way 88843-05260

18:53:08 00:03:49 Richard Rodgers Filler: No More Waiting

John Cullum, Inga Swenson Androcles and the Lion -- TV Soundtrack Masterworks B'way 88843-05260

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:05:00 00:21:40 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 73 in D

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 439779

19:25:00 00:27:59 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 459156

19:58:00 00:02:18 Antonio Vivaldi Largo from Winter Concerto

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Milos Karadaglic, guitar – live from Knight Concert Hall, Miami

20:06:00 00:15:52 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45

20:26:00 00:21:23 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez

21:11:00 00:16:37 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome

21:32:00 00:15:47 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We haven’t had a “Ghost Riders in the Sky” orgy for quite a while...Here are versions by The Corries, Tom Paxton, Spike Jones and the Cincinnati Pops with Sherrill Milnes...also Bob and Ray, Wayne and Shuster and Henry Morgan have a seminar on “Cowboys.” Mark Levy orates.

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:34 Isaac Albéniz Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 82

Albert Guinovart, piano Harm Mundi 987007

23:09:00 00:11:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

23:23:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290

23:35:00 00:09:29 Antonín Dvorák Lento from Piano Quartet Op 87

Wu Han, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503

23:44:00 00:09:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80351

23:56:00 00:02:47 Maria Theresia von Paradis Sicilienne

Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Decca 2334

23:57:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275