Program Guide 11-15-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:14:40 Sir William Herschel Chamber Symphony in F
Davis Jerome Mozart Orchestra Newport 85612
00:19:00 00:32:20 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21
Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387
00:53:00 00:21:27 Igor Stravinsky Symphony of Psalms
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254
01:16:00 00:56:21 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779
02:14:00 00:39:29 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 7 in F Op 59
Takács Quartet Decca 470847
02:55:00 01:06:19 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E
Daniel Barenboim Berlin State Orchestra DeutGram 4790320
04:03:00 00:34:08 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition
Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63884
04:39:00 00:46:23 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 3 in D major Op 29
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967
05:27:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
06:01:00 00:25:09 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Suite
Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005
06:28:00 00:12:02 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"
Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518
06:50:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture
Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Ariel Ramirez Alfonsina y el Mar (arr. by Jorge Cardoso)
Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 784219
07:06:45 Leo Brouwer Cuban Landscape with Rain
William Kanengiser, Scott Tennant, Andrew York, John Dearman, guitars; Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Telarc 80593
07:14:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467
Alicia de Larrocha, piano; English Chamber Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 60825
07:46:35 Carlos Chávez Paisajes Mexicanos (Part One - Lentamente
State of Mexico Symphony Enrique Bátiz ASV 927
07:55:17 Jesús Monge Ramirez México lindo
Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502
08:00:50 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 2 in b
Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart Carlos Kleiber Hänssler 93116
08:29:34 Jacinto Guerrero Prelude to Los Gavilanes
National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439
08:37:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos Suite Populaire Bresilienne
Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2, 2014 - From Corbett Auditorium in Cincinnati, Ohio, this week's program features one of the strongest pre-collegiate music programs in the country: The Cincinnati Starling Project. Host Christopher O'Riley joins Starling’s flagship orchestra to play Mozart; we'll hear a 12-year-old violinist and one of the program's most talented young soloists perform the music of Edward Elgar; and three From the Top alumni return to share their stories of mega success on YouTube and to perform a wonderfully schmaltzy comedic violin trio.
The Starling Chamber Orchestra from Cincinnati, Ohio
Rondeau from Serenade No. 6 in D K 239 “Serenata notturna” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus
17-year-old pianist Yilun Xu (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York
Feux d’artifice (Fireworks) from Préludes Book 2 by Claude Debussy (1862–1918)
12-year-old violinist Skye Park from Lexington, Kentucky
Salut d’amour by Edward Elgar (1857–1934) with the Starling Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus
The Starling/From the Top Alumni Trio [24-year-old violinist Tessa Lark from Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; 21-year-old violinist Jonathan Miron from New York, New York; 25-year-old violinist Charles Yang from New York, New York]
Serenade (Siciliano) for 3 Violins & Piano by Joseph Hellmesberger Sr. (1828–1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old horn player Avery Roth-Hawthorne (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Oakland, California
Adagio from Adagio & Allegro Op 70 by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
Christopher O’Riley and the Starling Chamber Orchestra
Rondeau from Piano Concerto No. 12 in A K 414 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: English & Scottish Dances
Playford John (publisher): The English Dancing Master- Group Dances IV Staines Morris; Lavena; The Glory of the West
New York Renaissance Band/Sally Logemann (Arabesque 6520 CD) 4:12
Anthony Holborne: Galliard (1:56); William Byrd: Jig (1:54); William Byrd: La Volta (1:39)
Canadian Brass (Sony 45792 CD) 5:29
Percy Grainger: Country Gardens; The Keel-Row
Penelope Thwaites, Wayne Marshall, John Lavender, Rhondda Gillespie, Anthony Gray, pianos (Chandos 9702 CD) 2:02; 1:17 = 3:19
Gustav Holst: Morris Dance Tunes: Selections
New Zealand Chamber Orchestra/Nicholas Braithwaite (Koch 6644 CD) 5:55
Katie Moss: The Floral Dance
Peter Dawson, baritone; with orchestra (Regis 1069 CD) 3:13
Edward German: Suite of Dances from Merrie England
Czecho-Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Bratislava)/Adrian Leaper (Marco Polo 223419 CD) 6:49
William Alwyn: Elizabethan Dances: selections
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/David Lloyd-Jones (Naxos 570144 CD) 6:26
Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances, Op. 59
Queensland Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Penny (Naxos 553526 CD) 8:49
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Lera Auerbach – She has composed more than 100 scores that are performed around the world. She was named Poet of the Year by the International Pushkin Society, and a Young Global Leader by the World Economic forum. She is a pianist, a painter and a sculptor. If the arts are a language that can convey a message or emotion, it can be said that Lera Auerbach speaks many of those languages fluently.
Lera Auerbach: 24 Preludes for Piano Op. 41: No. 16 B flat minor. Allegro ma non troppo, tragico
Lera Auerbach, piano (Bis 1462)
Lera Auerbach: 24 Preludes for Cello & Piano Op 47: No.23 in F flat major: Adagio
Lera Auerbach, piano; Ani Aznavoorian, cello (Cedille 137)
Lera Auerbach: Fragile Solitudes (Shadowbox) for String Quartet & Orchestra
Borromeo String Quartet; ProMusica Chamber Orchestra/Timothy Russell (Summit 573)
Lera Auerbach: Dreams and Whispers of Poseidon (based on The Little Mermaid: After the Storm)
American Youth Symphony/Alexander Treger (Private recording)
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonín Dvorák and Nationalism
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:15:51 Peter Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture Op 49
Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 400035
12:27:00 00:09:14 Sir William Herschel Oboe Concerto in E flat
Mozart Orchestra Davis Jerome Richard Woodhams, oboe Newport 85612
12:40:00 00:08:47 Frédéric Chopin Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21
Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387
12:51:00 00:05:56 Franz Liszt Spinning Song from Wagner's "The Flying Dutchman"'
Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Glimmerglass Opera
Tobias Picker: An American Tragedy (2005)
Gilbert Griffiths… Daniel T. Curran
Clyde Griffiths… Christian Bowers
Roberta Alden… Vanessa Isiguen
Grace… Samantha Guevrekian
Elizabeth Griffiths… Jennifer Root
Samuel Griffiths… Aleksey Bogdanov
Bella Griffiths… Meredith Lustig
Sondra Finchley… Cynthia Cook
Reverend McMillan… John Kapusta
Orville Mason… Thomas Richards
Elvira Griffiths… Patricia Schuman
Judge… Matthew Scollin
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:17:00 00:33:26 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F
San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Garrick Ohlsson, piano RCA 68931
15:50:00 00:06:29 John Adams Lollapalooza
Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798
16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt
Giovanni Gabrieli (arr Harry Bulow): Canzona a 4 (c. 1600)
Washington Saxophone Quartet
Aaron Copland (arr Paul Cohen): “Simple Gifts” from Appalachian Spring (1950)
Washington Saxophone Quartet
Enrique Crespo: Suite Americana No. 1 (1977)
Atlantic Brass Quintet
Michael Nyman: Songs for Tony (1993)
Washington Saxophone Quartet
Samuel Barber (arr J. van der Linden): Adagio Op 11 (1936)
Washington Saxophone Quartet
Alan Ferber: Kopi Luwak (2010)
Atlantic Brass Quintet
Off the Beaten Track - Jeremy Dibb: Provence (1995)
Chicago Trombone Consort (Albany 1183 CD)
Bob Mintzer: Saxophone Quartet No. 3 (2001)
Washington Saxophone Quartet
17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Russian I
Rachmaninoff: Prelude Op 32/5
Alessio Bax, piano
Rachmaninoff: Two Movements for String Quartet
Escher String Quartet (Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Aaron Boyd, violin; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Dane Johansen, cello)
Mussorgsky: Hopak, (arr Rachmaninoff)
Alessio Bax, Piano
Tchaikovsky: Serenade in C major for Strings, Op. 48
Large Ensemble of CMS string players led by violinist Cho-Liang Lin
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with John Cullum (Part 1) - This extraordinary singing actor guides us through his work in musicals beginning with “Camelot” and “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.”
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:02:37 00:01:49 A.J.Lerner-F. Loewe Then You May Take Me to the Fair
Julie Andrews, John Cullum Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542
18:08:41 00:03:58 A.J.Lerner-Burton Lane On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)
John Cullum On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820
18:12:36 00:00:39 A.J. Lerner-Burton Lane On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)
Orchestra On a Clear Day -- Film Soundtrack Columbia AS30086
18:13:15 00:02:49 A.J. Lerner-Burton Lane Melinda
John Cullum On a Clear Day -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820
18:18:56 00:02:40 A.J. Lerner-Burton Lane Finale from "On a Clear Day"
John Cullum On a Clear Day -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820
18:22:42 00:05:04 Richard Rodgers Strangers
John Cullum, Inga Swenson Androcles and the Lion -- TV Soundtrack Masterworks B'way 88843-05260
18:28:11 00:01:12 Meredith Willson Glory Land
Meredith Willson 1491 -- Demo recordings Harbinger HCD3004
18:31:57 00:04:33 Sherman Edwards Molasses to Rum
John Cullum 1776 -- Film Soundtrack Columbia S317471
18:38:14 00:02:39 Gary Geld-Peter Udell I've Heard It All Before
John Cullum Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA ARL1-1019
18:41:02 00:00:25 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Marjorie's Death
Orchestra Allegro -- Studio Cast Recording Masterworks B'way 8697-41738
18:41:23 00:03:45 Gary Geld-Peter Udell The Pickers Are Coming
John Cullum Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA ARL1-1019
18:45:50 00:05:38 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Meditation
John Cullum Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA ARL1-1019
18:52:06 00:00:54 Richard Rodgers Overture: Androcles and the Lion
Orchestra Androcles and the Lion -- TV Soundtrack Masterworks B'way 88843-05260
18:53:08 00:03:49 Richard Rodgers Filler: No More Waiting
John Cullum, Inga Swenson Androcles and the Lion -- TV Soundtrack Masterworks B'way 88843-05260
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:05:00 00:21:40 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 73 in D
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 439779
19:25:00 00:27:59 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 459156
19:58:00 00:02:18 Antonio Vivaldi Largo from Winter Concerto
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Milos Karadaglic, guitar – live from Knight Concert Hall, Miami
20:06:00 00:15:52 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45
20:26:00 00:21:23 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez
21:11:00 00:16:37 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome
21:32:00 00:15:47 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We haven’t had a “Ghost Riders in the Sky” orgy for quite a while...Here are versions by The Corries, Tom Paxton, Spike Jones and the Cincinnati Pops with Sherrill Milnes...also Bob and Ray, Wayne and Shuster and Henry Morgan have a seminar on “Cowboys.” Mark Levy orates.
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:07:34 Isaac Albéniz Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 82
Albert Guinovart, piano Harm Mundi 987007
23:09:00 00:11:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181
23:23:00 00:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290
23:35:00 00:09:29 Antonín Dvorák Lento from Piano Quartet Op 87
Wu Han, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503
23:44:00 00:09:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80351
23:56:00 00:02:47 Maria Theresia von Paradis Sicilienne
Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Decca 2334
23:57:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275