Program Guide 11-09-2014

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

00:04:00 00:41:00 John Corigliano Symphony No. 1

00:48:00 00:42:13 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

01:32:00 00:24:22 Bonus: Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Paganini Op 35

Ivo Janssen, piano (Globe 5096)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:18:54 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf Harp Concerto in A

Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra Paul Kuentz Nicanor Zabaleta, harp DeutGram 439693

02:23:00 00:43:59 Franz Schubert Symphony "Grand Duo" in C

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 423655

03:09:00 00:47:07 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 83

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Garrick Ohlsson, piano MAA 1032

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Clint Needham: Urban Sprawl

Alarm Will Sound/Alan Pierson (private CD) 6:33

Mary Ann Griebling: Viñetas de Criasturas de España

Yang Zeng, violin; José Herrara, cello; Pedro Martinez, cello (CCG 11-18-12) 8:36

Monica Houghton: Ménage à Trois

Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 9:26

Nicholas Underhill: Jovian Clouds

Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-14) 5:57

Donald Erb: Aura II

Lynn Harrell, cello (Albany 092) 9:40

Clint Needham: Cradle My Heart

Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory Motet Choir/Dirk Garner; Duo Amaral, guitars (private CD) 7:28

04:54:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: A River Runs Through It

Oscar Hammerstein II & Jerome Kern: “Ol’ Man River” from Showboat

Paul Robeson, bass; Columbia Concert Orchestra/Emanuel Balaban (Sony 63223 CD) 3:09

Charles Ives: “The Housatonic at Stockbridge”

Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnányi (London 443776 CD) 3:42

Bedrich Smetana: “The Moldau” from Ma Vlast (My Country)

Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (Supraphon 1208 CD) 11:35

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried’s Rhine Journey

Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 46286 CD) 12:00

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Blue Danube Waltz

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (1989) (Sony 45564 CD) 9:45

05:55:00 00:03:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Impromptu in E minor Op 72

Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Lassus: The Time of Conflict

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:06:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80344

07:13:00 00:15:20 Johannes Brahms Then All Flesh is as Grass from "A German Requiem"

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Blossom Festival Chorus MAA 40602

07:30:00 00:24:13 Franz Schubert Mass No. 2 in G

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Dawn Upshaw, soprano; David Gordon, tenor; William Stone, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80212

07:55:00 00:03:03 Sir Edward Elgar Agnus Dei

Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 5, 2014 - From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a 13-year-old violinist whose performance of the music of Robert Schumann beautifully conveys the composer’s romantic fervor; we also meet an internationally award-winning young pianist; and a teenage boy shares the humorous story of studying and then rejecting about five different instruments before finally discovering his lifelong soulmate: the French horn.

13-year-old violinist Masha Lakisova (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Vernon Hills, Illinois

First movement from Violin Sonata No. 1 in a Op 105 by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old flutist Elizabeth Sperry from Chelmsford, Massachusetts

Allegro con brio from Flute Sonata in D Op 94, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Snitzer Quartet [18-year-old violinist Beatrice Hsieh from North Wales, Pennsylvania; 17-year-old violinist Carolyn Semes from Broomall, Pennsylvania; 18-year-old violist Joseph Burke from Kendall Park, New Jersey; 18-year-old cellist Zachary Mowitz from Princeton, New Jersey]

from the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Introduction & Allegro vivace from String Quartet No. 1 Op 7 by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

18-year-old horn player Ray Seong Jin Han, currently in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rêverie Op 24, by Alexander Glazunov (1865–1936), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu from New York, New York

Feux d’artifice (Fireworks) from Préludes Book 2 by Claude Debussy (1862–1918)

17-year-old pianist Yun Chih Hsu

The Chase from Out of Doors Sz 81, by Béla Bartók (1881–1945)

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos, conductor; Arabella Steinbacher, violin

10:04:00 00:47:43 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35

10:59:00 00:23:58 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 19

11:27:00 00:18:00 Leonardo Balada Symphony No. 6 "Symphony of Sorrows"

11:51:00 00:03:26 Bonus: Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance

Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos, conductor

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:21:25 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez

London Philharmonic Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 20039

12:33:00 00:16:15 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

12:52:00 00:03:07 Traditional Greensleeves

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Tecwyn Evans Bryn Terfel, baritone; Catrin Finch, harp DeutGram 14914

12:57:00 00:03:03 Fritz Kreisler Liebesfreud

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Franz Joseph Haydn

Franz Joseph Haydn: Keyboard Sonata No.1 in G (1766)

Jenö Jandó, piano (Naxos 501042 CD)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Keyboard Sonata No.29 in E-Flat (1766)

Jenö Jandó, piano (Naxos 501042 CD)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.1 in D (1759)

Sinfonia Finlandia/Patrick Gallois (Naxos 557571 CD)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.18 in G (1757-59)

Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood (Decca 4806900 CD)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.28 in A (1765)

Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood (Decca 4806900 CD)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.101 in D "The Clock" (1793-94)

Collegium Musicum 90/Richard Hickox (Chandos 662 CD)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.94 in G "Surprise" (1793-94)

Collegium Musicum 90/Richard Hickox (Chandos 662 CD)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; National Philharmonic/Raymond Leppard (Sony 92619 CD)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No.1 in C (1761-65)

Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; English Chamber Orchestra/Sir Benjamin Britten (Decca 4783577)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:00 00:33:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 15338

15:40:00 00:08:34 Sergei Prokofiev Allegro from Symphony No. 5 Op 100

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

15:51:00 00:03:19 George Frideric Handel Judas Maccabaeus: Arm, arm ye brave

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 453480

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Catherine Bomstein, soprano; Susan Toth Shafer, mezzo; Rodney Keen, tenor; Daryl Phillips, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus – Archival concert in memory of Lorin Maazel; recorded in Severance Hall, January 29, 1981

16:04:00 00:21:15 Franz Schubert Mass No. 4 in C

16:30:00 00:28:00 Luigi Dallapiccola Songs of Imprisonment

17:02:00 00:28:11 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"

17:34:00 00:24:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

KEYNOTES: WCLV’s Bill O’Connell with recordings and updates from past medalists of the Cleveland International Piano Competition and CIPC news; this week, pianist Angela Hewitt, who appears in CMA’s Gartner Auditorium this Saturday night

18:04:00 00:04:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Fantasia in C minor

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746

18:23:00 00:08:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse & Idyll

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:54:00 00:05:41 Witold Lutoslawski Variations on Theme by Paganini

Westhuizen Duo Westhuizen 2007

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Texas Treasures - a prelude to the upcoming East Texas Organ Festival, plus Pipedreams Live! visits to Dallas and Fort Worth

John Cook: Fanfare

Bradley Hunter Welch (1996 Casavant/Broadway Baptist Church, Fort Worth, TX) Loft 1084

Frank Bridge: Three Pieces (Andante moderato in c; Adagio in E; Allegro con spirito in B-flat) (1905)

Joby Bell (1952 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Kilgore, TX) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/13/13)

Jason Roberts: Improvisation on Three Themes

Jason Roberts (1949 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, TX) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/14/13)

Jean Langlais: Ave Maria, Ave maris stella from Three Gregorian Paraphrases

Thomas Froehlich (1977 Sipe/1st Presbyterian Church, Dallas, TX) RMC Classical 3

Emily Wilson (arr Travis): When we all get to heaven

Festival Choir and Orchestra/David Keith, conductor; Albert Travis (1996 Casavant/Broadway Baptist Church, Fort Worth, TX) Resmiranda 8055

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:11:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192

23:13:00 00:06:14 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49

Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

23:22:00 00:03:26 Robert Schumann Abendlied Op 107

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9227

23:25:00 00:02:53 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Song to the Evening Star

Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 445866

23:28:00 00:06:04 Charles Koechlin Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" Op 65

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223504

23:35:00 00:04:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 12

Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080

23:39:00 00:12:38 Johannes Brahms Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Erich Leinsdorf Sviatoslav Richter, piano RCA 300350

23:55:00 00:03:31 Johannes Brahms Lerchengesang Op 70

Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664

23:57:00 00:02:16 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler Op 43

Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207