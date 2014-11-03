Program Guide 11-03-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:19:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite Op 57
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693
00:21:00 00:38:29 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 8 in E minor Op 59
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268
01:02:00 00:25:37 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 9 in E flat major Op 70
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 2487
01:30:00 00:38:32 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in A major
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448
02:10:00 00:46:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
02:58:00 00:38:41 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 10 in C major Collegium Musicum 90
Richard Hickox Nancy Argenta, soprano; Catherine Denley, mezzo; Mark Padmore, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 633
03:39:00 00:41:58 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35 Cleveland Orchestra
Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779
04:23:00 00:28:34 Johannes Brahms Horn Trio in E flat major Op 40
Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325
04:54:00 00:24:03 Peter Boyer Symphony No. 1
Peter Boyer London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 559769
05:20:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564
05:39:00 00:06:00 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002
05:57:00 00:01:25 Thomas Morley My bonny lass she smileth
Canadian Brass CBS 45792
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:07:00 00:08:53 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49
Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192
06:20:00 00:02:11 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
06:23:00 00:10:24 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 9 in A major
Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261
06:35:00 00:03:45 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: En bateau
Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
06:40:00 00:08:29 Vincenzo Bellini Oboe Concerto in E flat major
City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553433
06:52:00 00:01:27 George Gershwin Of Thee I Sing; Who Cares?
Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280
06:55:00 00:04:01 Charles S. Belsterling March of the Steel Men
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85
07:05:00 00:04:01 Samuel Scheidt Canzona bergamasca
Paramount Brass Centaur 2355
07:10:00 00:08:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Cinderella at the Palace
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 550968
07:20:00 00:03:06 Franz Schreker Ein Tanzspiel: Menuett
Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518
07:25:00 00:02:55 Brian Dykstra Mixon Hall Rag
Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161
07:29:00 00:05:51 Johann Christian Bach Zanaida: Overture
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999488
07:40:00 00:03:10 Thomas Tallis Salvator mundi
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572
07:45:00 00:06:11 Béla Bartók Game of Pairs from Concerto for
Robert Spano Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Oberlin 8
07:55:00 00:03:06 George Frideric Handel Rinaldo: Battle & March Philharmonia Orchestra
Simon Wright John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5123
08:07:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano
Tiempo Libre Sir James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164
08:15:00 00:10:59 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Finale from Symphony No. 3
Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8896
08:27:00 00:05:45 Giuseppe Verdi Four Seasons Ballet: Winter
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
08:35:00 00:06:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in C major
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290
08:44:00 00:05:43 Jacques Offenbach Waltz "Souvenir d'Aix-les-Bains"
Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5303
08:51:00 00:03:11 Gabriel Fauré Après un rêve Op 7
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp E1 Music 7780
08:57:00 00:04:12 John Williams The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates
London Symphony Orchestra John Williams London Voices Sony 51333
09:08:00 00:17:25 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 7 in G major
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680
09:30:00 00:06:06 Franz Liszt Venezia e Napoli: Gondoliera
Caroline Oltmanns, piano Filia Mundi 3114
09:48:00 00:04:13 Benjamin Godard Suite: Waltz Op 116
Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131
09:55:00 00:03:22 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Conversations Between Beauty and the Beast
Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:01:33 Samuel Scheidt Galliard Battaglia
Canadian Brass Steinway 30008
10:03:00 00:02:27 John Bull Galliard "St. Thomas, Wake!"
Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019
10:07:00 00:07:39 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334
10:16:00 00:04:17 Charles Ives Scherzo from Symphony No. 1
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053
10:22:00 00:04:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet from Symphony No. 31
Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156
10:29:00 00:12:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367
10:43:00 00:05:43 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Verdi's "Rigoletto"
Byron Janis, piano RCA 300350
10:52:00 00:25:37 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 9 in E flat major Op 70
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 2487
11:20:00 00:07:56 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs
Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109
11:30:00 00:10:08 Johann Friedrich Fasch Sinfonia for Strings in G minor
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
11:41:00 00:06:32 Johannes Brahms Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
11:49:00 00:10:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Havanaise Op 83 London Symphony Orchestra
Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:00:00 00:07:24 Charles Strouse Annie: Overture Cleveland Pops Orchestra
Carl Topilow Ryan Anthony, trumpet; Paul Ferguson, trombone Azica 72216
12:12:00 00:10:04 George Gershwin Cuban Overture
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
12:24:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793
12:31:00 00:06:13 Jacques Offenbach Master Péronilla: Overture
Antonio de Almeida Philharmonia Orchestra Philips 422057
12:41:00 00:07:17 Bernard Herrmann Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene
Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347
12:58:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Turkish March from "The Ruins of Athens" Op 113
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 7716
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:45:47 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Maria Larionoff, violin Naxos 572693
13:49:00 00:10:18 Hector Berlioz Waverley Overture Op 1
Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:01:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain
Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132
14:04:00 00:04:35 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324
14:12:00 00:10:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude & Fugue in D
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3098
14:25:00 00:16:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
14:43:00 00:09:26 Johannes Brahms Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
14:54:00 00:04:27 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Ernst Senff Choir DeutGram 431655
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:02:00 00:08:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 32 in G major
Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714
15:13:00 00:16:20 Jan Vanhal Symphony in C minor
Kevin Mallon Toronto Camerata Naxos 557483
15:24:00 00:18:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in B flat major
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi David McGill, bassoon Decca 443176
15:53:00 00:04:29 Johann Peter Salomon Romance in D major
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin Archiv 427316
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:03:47 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Gavotte
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
16:06:00 00:04:43 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Leona Mitchell, soprano; Sir Willard White, baritone Decca 4787779
16:14:00 00:10:59 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince Op 35
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779
16:28:00 00:02:30 John Barry Zulu: Main Theme
Nic Raine Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33
16:30:00 00:03:47 John Barry Out of Africa: Main Title
John Williams London Symphony Orchestra Sony 62788
16:41:00 00:07:32 Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta diva
London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano; London Voices Decca 467049
16:52:00 00:02:43 Samuel Scheidt In dulci jubilo
Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347
16:57:00 00:02:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106
Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387
17:05:00 00:06:06 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tsar's Bride: Overture
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788
17:14:00 00:10:15 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra
Lorin Maazel Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779
17:27:00 00:07:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693
17:40:00 00:06:14 John Barry Dances With Wolves: Theme
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80319
17:47:00 00:03:07 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 in C minor
Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504
17:53:00 00:01:20 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Sir Willard White, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779
17:57:00 00:01:36 Julián Plaza Nocturna
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:17:08 Claude Debussy Jeux
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
18:29:00 00:05:55 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Ballet Music
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
18:37:00 00:03:21 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
18:43:00 00:11:17 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies Op 16
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779
18:56:00 00:02:08 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Mercutio
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:26:51 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
19:31:00 00:24:58 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat major
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:10:20 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
20:14:00 00:41:09 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
20:57:00 00:01:51 George Frideric Handel Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 6
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Anne Sophie von Otter, mezzo-soprano
21:04:00 00:21:22 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major
21:29:00 00:02:13 Franz Schubert Die Forelle
21:31:00 00:03:44 Franz Schubert Du bist die Ruh
21:34:00 00:02:59 Franz Schubert An Sylvia
21:37:00 00:03:44 Franz Schubert Nacht und Träume
21:41:00 00:03:57 Franz Schubert Erlkönig
21:48:00 00:27:55 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet
22:18:00 00:13:11 Maurice Ravel La valse
22:35:00 00:20:32 Alban Berg Three Pieces for Orchestra Op 6
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:04:28 Nicolò Paganini Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar
Göran Söllscher, guitar; Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 437837
23:06:00 00:07:53 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779
23:16:00 00:09:17 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 8
André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 442123
23:25:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152
23:36:00 00:06:48 Josef Suk Elegy in D flat major Op 23
Ahn Trio EMI 56674
23:42:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
23:55:00 00:03:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in E flat major Op 23
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348
23:58:00 00:01:59 Gregorian Chant O gloriosa domina
Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546