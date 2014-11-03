Program Guide 11-03-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:19:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite Op 57

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693

00:21:00 00:38:29 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 8 in E minor Op 59

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268

01:02:00 00:25:37 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 9 in E flat major Op 70

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 2487

01:30:00 00:38:32 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in A major

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448

02:10:00 00:46:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

02:58:00 00:38:41 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 10 in C major Collegium Musicum 90

Richard Hickox Nancy Argenta, soprano; Catherine Denley, mezzo; Mark Padmore, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 633

03:39:00 00:41:58 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35 Cleveland Orchestra

Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779

04:23:00 00:28:34 Johannes Brahms Horn Trio in E flat major Op 40

Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325

04:54:00 00:24:03 Peter Boyer Symphony No. 1

Peter Boyer London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 559769

05:20:00 00:17:02 Jean Françaix The Flower Clock

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

05:39:00 00:06:00 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

05:57:00 00:01:25 Thomas Morley My bonny lass she smileth

Canadian Brass CBS 45792

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:08:53 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49

Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

06:20:00 00:02:11 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

06:23:00 00:10:24 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 9 in A major

Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

06:35:00 00:03:45 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: En bateau

Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

06:40:00 00:08:29 Vincenzo Bellini Oboe Concerto in E flat major

City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553433

06:52:00 00:01:27 George Gershwin Of Thee I Sing; Who Cares?

Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

06:55:00 00:04:01 Charles S. Belsterling March of the Steel Men

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85

07:05:00 00:04:01 Samuel Scheidt Canzona bergamasca

Paramount Brass Centaur 2355

07:10:00 00:08:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Cinderella at the Palace

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 550968

07:20:00 00:03:06 Franz Schreker Ein Tanzspiel: Menuett

Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

07:25:00 00:02:55 Brian Dykstra Mixon Hall Rag

Katherine DeJongh, flute; Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

07:29:00 00:05:51 Johann Christian Bach Zanaida: Overture

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999488

07:40:00 00:03:10 Thomas Tallis Salvator mundi

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

07:45:00 00:06:11 Béla Bartók Game of Pairs from Concerto for

Robert Spano Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Oberlin 8

07:55:00 00:03:06 George Frideric Handel Rinaldo: Battle & March Philharmonia Orchestra

Simon Wright John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5123

08:07:00 00:05:26 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano

Tiempo Libre Sir James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164

08:15:00 00:10:59 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Finale from Symphony No. 3

Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8896

08:27:00 00:05:45 Giuseppe Verdi Four Seasons Ballet: Winter

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

08:35:00 00:06:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in C major

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290

08:44:00 00:05:43 Jacques Offenbach Waltz "Souvenir d'Aix-les-Bains"

Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5303

08:51:00 00:03:11 Gabriel Fauré Après un rêve Op 7

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp E1 Music 7780

08:57:00 00:04:12 John Williams The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates

London Symphony Orchestra John Williams London Voices Sony 51333

09:08:00 00:17:25 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 7 in G major

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680

09:30:00 00:06:06 Franz Liszt Venezia e Napoli: Gondoliera

Caroline Oltmanns, piano Filia Mundi 3114

09:48:00 00:04:13 Benjamin Godard Suite: Waltz Op 116

Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

09:55:00 00:03:22 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Conversations Between Beauty and the Beast

Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:01:33 Samuel Scheidt Galliard Battaglia

Canadian Brass Steinway 30008

10:03:00 00:02:27 John Bull Galliard "St. Thomas, Wake!"

Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

10:07:00 00:07:39 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334

10:16:00 00:04:17 Charles Ives Scherzo from Symphony No. 1

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053

10:22:00 00:04:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet from Symphony No. 31

Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156

10:29:00 00:12:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

10:43:00 00:05:43 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Verdi's "Rigoletto"

Byron Janis, piano RCA 300350

10:52:00 00:25:37 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 9 in E flat major Op 70

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 2487

11:20:00 00:07:56 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs

Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

11:30:00 00:10:08 Johann Friedrich Fasch Sinfonia for Strings in G minor

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

11:41:00 00:06:32 Johannes Brahms Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

11:49:00 00:10:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Havanaise Op 83 London Symphony Orchestra

Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:00:00 00:07:24 Charles Strouse Annie: Overture Cleveland Pops Orchestra

Carl Topilow Ryan Anthony, trumpet; Paul Ferguson, trombone Azica 72216

12:12:00 00:10:04 George Gershwin Cuban Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

12:24:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

12:31:00 00:06:13 Jacques Offenbach Master Péronilla: Overture

Antonio de Almeida Philharmonia Orchestra Philips 422057

12:41:00 00:07:17 Bernard Herrmann Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene

Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

12:58:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Turkish March from "The Ruins of Athens" Op 113

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 7716

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:45:47 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Maria Larionoff, violin Naxos 572693

13:49:00 00:10:18 Hector Berlioz Waverley Overture Op 1

Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:01:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain

Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132

14:04:00 00:04:35 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

14:12:00 00:10:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude & Fugue in D

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3098

14:25:00 00:16:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

14:43:00 00:09:26 Johannes Brahms Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

14:54:00 00:04:27 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Ernst Senff Choir DeutGram 431655

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:02:00 00:08:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 32 in G major

Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

15:13:00 00:16:20 Jan Vanhal Symphony in C minor

Kevin Mallon Toronto Camerata Naxos 557483

15:24:00 00:18:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in B flat major

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi David McGill, bassoon Decca 443176

15:53:00 00:04:29 Johann Peter Salomon Romance in D major

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin Archiv 427316

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O'Connell

15:58:00 00:03:47 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Gavotte

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

16:06:00 00:04:43 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Leona Mitchell, soprano; Sir Willard White, baritone Decca 4787779

16:14:00 00:10:59 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince Op 35

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779

16:28:00 00:02:30 John Barry Zulu: Main Theme

Nic Raine Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33

16:30:00 00:03:47 John Barry Out of Africa: Main Title

John Williams London Symphony Orchestra Sony 62788

16:41:00 00:07:32 Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta diva

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano; London Voices Decca 467049

16:52:00 00:02:43 Samuel Scheidt In dulci jubilo

Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

16:57:00 00:02:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106

Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387

17:05:00 00:06:06 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tsar's Bride: Overture

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

17:14:00 00:10:15 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra

Lorin Maazel Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

17:27:00 00:07:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693

17:40:00 00:06:14 John Barry Dances With Wolves: Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80319

17:47:00 00:03:07 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 in C minor

Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504

17:53:00 00:01:20 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Sir Willard White, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

17:57:00 00:01:36 Julián Plaza Nocturna

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:17:08 Claude Debussy Jeux

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:29:00 00:05:55 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Ballet Music

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:37:00 00:03:21 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:43:00 00:11:17 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies Op 16

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779

18:56:00 00:02:08 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Mercutio

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:51 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

19:31:00 00:24:58 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat major

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:10:20 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

20:14:00 00:41:09 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

20:57:00 00:01:51 George Frideric Handel Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Anne Sophie von Otter, mezzo-soprano

21:04:00 00:21:22 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major

21:29:00 00:02:13 Franz Schubert Die Forelle

21:31:00 00:03:44 Franz Schubert Du bist die Ruh

21:34:00 00:02:59 Franz Schubert An Sylvia

21:37:00 00:03:44 Franz Schubert Nacht und Träume

21:41:00 00:03:57 Franz Schubert Erlkönig

21:48:00 00:27:55 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet

22:18:00 00:13:11 Maurice Ravel La valse

22:35:00 00:20:32 Alban Berg Three Pieces for Orchestra Op 6

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:04:28 Nicolò Paganini Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar

Göran Söllscher, guitar; Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 437837

23:06:00 00:07:53 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779

23:16:00 00:09:17 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 8

André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 442123

23:25:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

23:36:00 00:06:48 Josef Suk Elegy in D flat major Op 23

Ahn Trio EMI 56674

23:42:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

23:55:00 00:03:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in E flat major Op 23

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348

23:58:00 00:01:59 Gregorian Chant O gloriosa domina

Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546