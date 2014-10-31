Program Guide 10-31-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:41:50 Alfredo Casella Symphony No. 3 Op 63
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768
00:46:00 00:23:01 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 5 in G major Op 55
BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802
01:11:00 00:41:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for String Trio in E flat
Albers Trio Tre Sorell 2010
01:55:00 00:32:19 Felix Mendelssohn Die erste Walpurgisnacht Op 60
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Christine Cairns, mezzo; Jon Garrison, tenor; Tom Krause, baritone; Jeffrey Wells, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Telarc 80184
02:29:00 00:24:01 Igor Stravinsky Divertimento from "The Fairy's Kiss"
Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
02:55:00 00:39:40 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36
Pierre Monteux Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
03:36:00 00:54:30 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430201
04:32:00 00:25:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in G major
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
04:59:00 00:19:30 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 2 Op 132
Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Telarc 80604
05:21:00 00:14:45 David Diamond Rounds for String Orchestra
Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717
05:38:00 00:07:21 Luigi Cherubini Eliza: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438
05:57:00 00:02:49 Camille Saint-Saëns Chanson "Danse macabre" Op 40
London Philharmonic Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Anthony Roden, tenor; Stephanie Chase, violin Cala 4031
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:10:19 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
06:20:00 00:10:10 Franz Waxman Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425
06:33:00 00:09:07 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain
Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123
06:44:00 00:04:05 Franz Schubert Erlkönig
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006
06:55:00 00:03:41 Giacomo Meyerbeer Le Prophète: Coronation March
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 7716
07:05:00 00:04:18 Charles Gounod Funeral March of a Marionette
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998
07:10:00 00:08:22 Franz Schubert The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture
Manfred Huss Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Koch Intl 1121
07:20:00 00:03:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793
07:25:00 00:01:21 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies'
Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502
07:29:00 00:05:02 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture
Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732
07:40:00 00:06:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871
07:47:00 00:03:12 David Rose Holiday for Strings
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067
07:51:00 00:02:52 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: March of the
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296
07:55:00 00:03:21 Jerry Goldsmith The Omen: Main Title
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425
08:07:00 00:05:12 Antonio Bazzini Scherzo-fantasque "La Ronde des lutins" Op 25
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483
08:15:00 00:09:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slav Op 31
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80541
08:30:00 00:07:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763
08:37:00 00:02:02 Louiguy La vie en rose
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
08:40:00 00:08:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Mephisto's Calls from Hell" Op 101
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860
08:51:00 00:02:31 John Dowland Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home
Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456
08:56:00 00:05:15 Andrew Lloyd Webber The Phantom of the Opera: Overture
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
09:05:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Totentanz Budapest Symphony Orchestra
Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401
09:27:00 00:06:56 Bernard Herrmann Psycho: Selections
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17
09:35:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward German Men of Harlech from "Welsh Rhapsody"
Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726
09:45:00 00:03:53 Sir Arnold Bax The Poisoned Fountain
Joshua Pierce, piano; Dorothy Jonas, piano MSR 1260
09:50:00 00:04:42 George Frideric Handel Minuet & Gavotte from Concerto Grosso Op 3
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354
09:55:00 00:02:32 Edward MacDowell Hexentanz Op 17
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:02:29 Isaac Albéniz España: Tango Op 165
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334
10:06:00 00:02:57 Astor Piazzolla Libertango
European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000
10:11:00 00:07:43 Camille Saint-Saëns Danse macabre Op 40
Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606
10:20:00 00:02:33 Camille Saint-Saëns Chanson "Danse macabre" Op 40
François Le Roux, baritone; Graham Johnson, piano Hyperion 66856
10:24:00 00:02:23 Bernard Herrmann On Dangerous Ground: The Death Hunt
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81264
10:29:00 00:13:50 César Franck Le Chasseur maudit
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80247
10:45:00 00:04:03 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
11:26:00 00:09:28 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Overture
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788
11:38:00 00:06:07 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Hobgoblin
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334
11:47:00 00:08:31 Maurice Ravel Scarbo from "Gaspard de la nuit"
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421
11:58:00 00:01:35 Leroy Anderson The Typewriter
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Alasdair Malloy, typewriter Naxos 559357
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:19:00 00:08:16 Bernard Herrmann A Portrait of Hitch
Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 443895
12:30:00 00:07:20 Franz Waxman The Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265
12:40:00 00:15:05 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019
12:55:00 00:02:34 Lord Berners Polka
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia MarcoPolo 223711
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:34:25 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 3 in C major
Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8896
13:37:00 00:21:01 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 5 in D major Op 53
Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:03:30 Yin Chengzong Prelude from "Yellow River" Concerto
China Philharmonic Long Yu Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 8233
14:04:00 00:02:06 Huang Zi Plum Blossoms in the Snow
Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322
14:10:00 00:10:50 William Boyce Symphony No. 8 in D minor Op 2
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761
14:23:00 00:14:05 Antonín Dvorák The Noonday Witch Op 108
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 24487
14:40:00 00:14:43 Sir Granville Bantock The Witch of Atlas
Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Hyperion 66450
14:56:00 00:02:49 Gustav Holst First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80606
OCTOBER CHOICE CD’S
15:00:00 00:08:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 19
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763
15:12:00 00:08:22 Max Bruch Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46
BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290
15:22:00 00:11:05 Carl Nielsen Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 29
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624
15:37:00 00:13:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779
15:51:00 00:05:23 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian March
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011
15:58:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Erlkönig"
Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
16:06:00 00:02:38 Alan Hovhaness Lullaby Op 1
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
16:12:00 00:11:30 Modest Mussorgsky St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain
Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Anatoli Kotscherga, bass; Berlin Radio Choir; South Tyrol Children's Choir Sony 62034
16:27:00 00:04:12 John Williams The Witches of Eastwick: The Devil's
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483
16:34:00 00:03:57 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782
16:41:00 00:07:50 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Serenata del espectro
Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062
16:52:00 00:02:00 Morton Gould Boogie Woogie Etude
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334
16:55:00 00:03:41 Giacomo Puccini Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025
17:05:00 00:04:40 Marc-André Hamelin Etude No. 8 in B flat minor
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789
17:12:00 00:10:52 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515
17:25:00 00:03:26 Anatoly Liadov Baba-Yaga Op 56
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084
17:28:00 00:03:28 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Witches' Chorus "Che
London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus MCA 25877
17:31:00 00:03:06 Cy Coleman Witchcraft
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235
17:40:00 00:04:14 Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst Grand Caprice on Schubert's "Erlkönig" Op 26
Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695
17:46:00 00:03:18 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite: March of the Trolls Op 54
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524
17:52:00 00:03:02 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 4
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:19:12 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 6 in D minor Op 12
Giovanni Antonini Il Giardino Armonico, Milano Naïve 30399
18:31:00 00:03:36 Marius Constant Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185
18:37:00 00:01:54 Charles Gounod Faust: Le veau d'or
Dresden State Orchestra Sebastian Weigle René Pape, bass; Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4776408
18:42:00 00:12:37 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920
18:55:00 00:02:51 Franz Liszt Two Concert Etudes: Gnomenreigen
Murray Perahia, piano Sony 63380
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:26:55 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 8 in D major
Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275
19:31:00 00:26:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 4 in C minor Op 44
WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92509
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and former Chief Executive of Sony Sir Howard Stringer - on his trumpet solo mistake: “By the time I was seventeen, I was first trumpet in the school orchestra and we were going to be recorded playing the Messiah and obviously the trumpet part in the Messiah is quite tricky. I played the solo, “The trumpet shall sound,” and I had played it in rehearsal that morning and I got it perfectly. And then [in the concert] came the moment when I stood up to play the solo for “The trumpet shall sound” and I got half way through it and I blew up. My lip went. I just sagged. And it was heartbreaking.”
Handel: Messiah. “The trumpet shall sound”
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/ Sir Thomas Beecham; Jon Vickers BMG 61266
Britten: A Ceremony of Carols Op 28 [excerpt]
Cambridge King’s College Choir/Sir David Willcocks; James Clark and Julian Godlee, trebles EMI 62797.
Puccini: Tosca “Vissi d’arte”
La Scala Orchestra/Victor de Sabata; Maria Callas EMI Classics 56304
Scarlatti: Sonata in E KK 380 (L.23)
Vladimir Horowitz DeutGram 419499
Freddie Mercury: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Freddie Mercury and Queen Hollywood Records 61311
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14 [Conclusion]
Cincinnati Symphony/Paavo Järvi Telarc 80578
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, “Turning the tide on sexual assault: a panel discussion”
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:09:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from String Quintet No. 3
Tokyo String Quartet Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA 60940
23:11:00 00:08:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1
English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219
23:22:00 00:05:26 Maurice Ravel Le gibet from "Gaspard de la nuit"
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421
23:27:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F major
Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304
23:38:00 00:05:41 Franz Schubert Allegretto in C minor
Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550
23:43:00 00:09:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821
23:55:00 00:03:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Solitude Op 73
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645
23:57:00 00:01:59 Bill Evans Waltz for Debby
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512