Program Guide 10-31-2014

00:02:00 00:41:50 Alfredo Casella Symphony No. 3 Op 63

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

00:46:00 00:23:01 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 5 in G major Op 55

BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802

01:11:00 00:41:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for String Trio in E flat

Albers Trio Tre Sorell 2010

01:55:00 00:32:19 Felix Mendelssohn Die erste Walpurgisnacht Op 60

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Christine Cairns, mezzo; Jon Garrison, tenor; Tom Krause, baritone; Jeffrey Wells, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Telarc 80184

02:29:00 00:24:01 Igor Stravinsky Divertimento from "The Fairy's Kiss"

Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

02:55:00 00:39:40 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op 36

Pierre Monteux Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

03:36:00 00:54:30 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430201

04:32:00 00:25:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in G major

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

04:59:00 00:19:30 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 2 Op 132

Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Telarc 80604

05:21:00 00:14:45 David Diamond Rounds for String Orchestra

Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

05:38:00 00:07:21 Luigi Cherubini Eliza: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

05:57:00 00:02:49 Camille Saint-Saëns Chanson "Danse macabre" Op 40

London Philharmonic Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Anthony Roden, tenor; Stephanie Chase, violin Cala 4031

06:07:00 00:10:19 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

06:20:00 00:10:10 Franz Waxman Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425

06:33:00 00:09:07 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain

Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2123

06:44:00 00:04:05 Franz Schubert Erlkönig

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

06:55:00 00:03:41 Giacomo Meyerbeer Le Prophète: Coronation March

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 7716

07:05:00 00:04:18 Charles Gounod Funeral March of a Marionette

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

07:10:00 00:08:22 Franz Schubert The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture

Manfred Huss Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Koch Intl 1121

07:20:00 00:03:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

07:25:00 00:01:21 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies'

Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502

07:29:00 00:05:02 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture

Raymond Leppard English Chamber Orchestra EMI 65732

07:40:00 00:06:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871

07:47:00 00:03:12 David Rose Holiday for Strings

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

07:51:00 00:02:52 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: March of the

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296

07:55:00 00:03:21 Jerry Goldsmith The Omen: Main Title

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425

08:07:00 00:05:12 Antonio Bazzini Scherzo-fantasque "La Ronde des lutins" Op 25

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

08:15:00 00:09:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slav Op 31

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80541

08:30:00 00:07:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763

08:37:00 00:02:02 Louiguy La vie en rose

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

08:40:00 00:08:30 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Mephisto's Calls from Hell" Op 101

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860

08:51:00 00:02:31 John Dowland Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home

Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456

08:56:00 00:05:15 Andrew Lloyd Webber The Phantom of the Opera: Overture

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

09:05:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Totentanz Budapest Symphony Orchestra

Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

09:27:00 00:06:56 Bernard Herrmann Psycho: Selections

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17

09:35:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward German Men of Harlech from "Welsh Rhapsody"

Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726

09:45:00 00:03:53 Sir Arnold Bax The Poisoned Fountain

Joshua Pierce, piano; Dorothy Jonas, piano MSR 1260

09:50:00 00:04:42 George Frideric Handel Minuet & Gavotte from Concerto Grosso Op 3

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

09:55:00 00:02:32 Edward MacDowell Hexentanz Op 17

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

10:02:00 00:02:29 Isaac Albéniz España: Tango Op 165

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

10:06:00 00:02:57 Astor Piazzolla Libertango

European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

10:11:00 00:07:43 Camille Saint-Saëns Danse macabre Op 40

Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

10:20:00 00:02:33 Camille Saint-Saëns Chanson "Danse macabre" Op 40

François Le Roux, baritone; Graham Johnson, piano Hyperion 66856

10:24:00 00:02:23 Bernard Herrmann On Dangerous Ground: The Death Hunt

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81264

10:29:00 00:13:50 César Franck Le Chasseur maudit

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80247

10:45:00 00:04:03 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

10:51:00 00:32:19 Felix Mendelssohn Die erste Walpurgisnacht Op 60

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Christine Cairns, mezzo; Jon Garrison, tenor; Tom Krause, baritone; Jeffrey Wells, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Telarc 80184

11:26:00 00:09:28 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Overture

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

11:38:00 00:06:07 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Hobgoblin

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334

11:47:00 00:08:31 Maurice Ravel Scarbo from "Gaspard de la nuit"

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

11:58:00 00:01:35 Leroy Anderson The Typewriter

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Alasdair Malloy, typewriter Naxos 559357

12:13:00 00:04:18 Charles Gounod Funeral March of a Marionette

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

12:19:00 00:08:16 Bernard Herrmann A Portrait of Hitch

Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 443895

12:30:00 00:07:20 Franz Waxman The Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265

12:40:00 00:15:05 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019

12:55:00 00:02:34 Lord Berners Polka

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia MarcoPolo 223711

13:01:00 00:34:25 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 3 in C major

Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8896

13:37:00 00:21:01 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 5 in D major Op 53

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

14:00:00 00:03:30 Yin Chengzong Prelude from "Yellow River" Concerto

China Philharmonic Long Yu Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 8233

14:04:00 00:02:06 Huang Zi Plum Blossoms in the Snow

Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

14:10:00 00:10:50 William Boyce Symphony No. 8 in D minor Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

14:23:00 00:14:05 Antonín Dvorák The Noonday Witch Op 108

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 24487

14:40:00 00:14:43 Sir Granville Bantock The Witch of Atlas

Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Hyperion 66450

14:56:00 00:02:49 Gustav Holst First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80606

15:00:00 00:08:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 19

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763

15:12:00 00:08:22 Max Bruch Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46

BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290

15:22:00 00:11:05 Carl Nielsen Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 29

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624

15:37:00 00:13:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779

15:51:00 00:05:23 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian March

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011

15:58:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Erlkönig"

Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

16:06:00 00:02:38 Alan Hovhaness Lullaby Op 1

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

16:12:00 00:11:30 Modest Mussorgsky St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain

Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Anatoli Kotscherga, bass; Berlin Radio Choir; South Tyrol Children's Choir Sony 62034

16:27:00 00:04:12 John Williams The Witches of Eastwick: The Devil's

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

16:34:00 00:03:57 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

16:41:00 00:07:50 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Serenata del espectro

Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062

16:52:00 00:02:00 Morton Gould Boogie Woogie Etude

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

16:55:00 00:03:41 Giacomo Puccini Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

17:05:00 00:04:40 Marc-André Hamelin Etude No. 8 in B flat minor

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789

17:12:00 00:10:52 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515

17:25:00 00:03:26 Anatoly Liadov Baba-Yaga Op 56

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

17:28:00 00:03:28 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Witches' Chorus "Che

London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox London Symphony Chorus MCA 25877

17:31:00 00:03:06 Cy Coleman Witchcraft

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 47235

17:40:00 00:04:14 Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst Grand Caprice on Schubert's "Erlkönig" Op 26

Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695

17:46:00 00:03:18 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite: March of the Trolls Op 54

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524

17:52:00 00:03:02 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 4

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002

18:09:00 00:19:12 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 6 in D minor Op 12

Giovanni Antonini Il Giardino Armonico, Milano Naïve 30399

18:31:00 00:03:36 Marius Constant Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185

18:37:00 00:01:54 Charles Gounod Faust: Le veau d'or

Dresden State Orchestra Sebastian Weigle René Pape, bass; Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4776408

18:42:00 00:12:37 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920

18:55:00 00:02:51 Franz Liszt Two Concert Etudes: Gnomenreigen

Murray Perahia, piano Sony 63380

19:02:00 00:26:55 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 8 in D major

Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275

19:31:00 00:26:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 4 in C minor Op 44

WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Anna Malikova, piano Audite 92509

20:03:00 00:54:30 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430201

21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan and former Chief Executive of Sony Sir Howard Stringer - on his trumpet solo mistake: “By the time I was seventeen, I was first trumpet in the school orchestra and we were going to be recorded playing the Messiah and obviously the trumpet part in the Messiah is quite tricky. I played the solo, “The trumpet shall sound,” and I had played it in rehearsal that morning and I got it perfectly. And then [in the concert] came the moment when I stood up to play the solo for “The trumpet shall sound” and I got half way through it and I blew up. My lip went. I just sagged. And it was heartbreaking.”

Handel: Messiah. “The trumpet shall sound”

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/ Sir Thomas Beecham; Jon Vickers BMG 61266

Britten: A Ceremony of Carols Op 28 [excerpt]

Cambridge King’s College Choir/Sir David Willcocks; James Clark and Julian Godlee, trebles EMI 62797.

Puccini: Tosca “Vissi d’arte”

La Scala Orchestra/Victor de Sabata; Maria Callas EMI Classics 56304

Scarlatti: Sonata in E KK 380 (L.23)

Vladimir Horowitz DeutGram 419499

Freddie Mercury: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Freddie Mercury and Queen Hollywood Records 61311

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14 [Conclusion]

Cincinnati Symphony/Paavo Järvi Telarc 80578

23:02:00 00:09:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from String Quintet No. 3

Tokyo String Quartet Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA 60940

23:11:00 00:08:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

23:22:00 00:05:26 Maurice Ravel Le gibet from "Gaspard de la nuit"

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

23:27:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F major

Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

23:38:00 00:05:41 Franz Schubert Allegretto in C minor

Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550

23:43:00 00:09:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 821

23:55:00 00:03:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Solitude Op 73

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645

23:57:00 00:01:59 Bill Evans Waltz for Debby

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512