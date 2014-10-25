Program Guide 10-25-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:17:44 Darius Milhaud La création du monde

Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798

00:22:00 00:35:05 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Op 6

London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943

00:59:00 00:23:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Op 10

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

01:24:00 00:42:16 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98

John Axelrod Verdi Symphony Milan Telarc 34658

02:08:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23

Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

02:44:00 00:22:01 Frank Bridge The Sea

Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012

03:08:00 00:41:25 Max Reger Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100

Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794

03:51:00 01:25:15 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 8 in C minor

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1021

05:18:00 00:43:18 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16

Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188

06:03:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

06:23:00 00:20:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat

English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058

06:57:00 00:02:28 Claude Debussy Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:01:00 Ernesto Lecuona Rapsodia Negra

Thomas Tirino, piano; Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Michael Bartos BIS 754

07:12:48 Ernesto Lecuona Afro-Cuban Dances

Emilio Colón, cello; Nariaki Sugiura, piano Klavier 11143

07:32:30 Ernesto Lecuona Andalucia Suite

Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 2206

07:54:00 Ernesto Lecuona Siboney

Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

08:01:00 Isaac Albéniz Asturias

Pepe Romero, guitar Decca 470477

08:08:16 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D RV 93

Pepe Romero, guitar; I Musici Decca 0010413

08:21:15 Heitor Villa-Lobos Gavota-Chôro, from Suite populaire bresilienne

Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245

08:26:33 Heitor Villa-Lobos Suite populaire brésilienne (Chorinho)

Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245

08:34:21 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 3 in B-Flat G 447

Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble Philips 426092

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Fall 2014: Highlights Episode - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top’s regular episodes, this “Mostly Music” highlights program celebrates some of the best performances by young people From the Top has presented over the past couple of seasons. We meet a wonderfully quirky 14-year-old cellist, enjoy Mozart performed by a teenager from New York State, and we hear perhaps the strongest teenage baritone From the Top has ever encountered sing the music of Schubert.

14-year-old cellist Johannes Gray from Wilmette, Illinois

Capriccio by Lukas Foss (1922–2009), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Kate Liu from Winnetka, Illinois

Presto from Piano Sonata No. 2 by Avner Dorman (b. 1975)

15-year-old violinist Gloria Ferry-Brennan from Langley, Washington

Allegro con fuoco from Violin Sonata Op 119 by Francis Poulenc (1899–1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Meshugene Quartet [18-year-old violinist Lisa Chertok from Vernon Hills, Illinois; 15-year-old violinist Rachel Stenzel from Holiday Hills, Illinois; 18-year-old violist Ariel Chapman from Lincolnshire, Illinois; 15-year-old cellist Christopher Gao from Long Grove, Illinois]

Allegro from String Quartet No. 9 in E-flat Op 117, by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975)

17-year-old oboist Nicholas Tisherman from Katonah, New York

Allegro, from Oboe Quartet in F K 370 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old baritone Aaron Bigeleisen from Pittsford, New York

Kriegers Ahnung from Schwanengesang D 957 by Franz Schubert (1797–1828), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Quartet Tzigane [15-year-old violinist Graydon Tope from Minneapolis, Minnesota; 15-year-old violist Sloane Wesloh from Stillwater, Minnesota; 13-year-old cellist Parker Tope from Minneapolis, Minnesota; 13-year-old pianist Evren Ozel from Minneapolis, Minnesota]

Allegro molto from Piano Quartet in D minor by William Walton (1902–1983)

The Boston Children’s Chorus, ages 13–18, from Boston, Massachusetts

Alleluia by Randall Thompson (1899–1984), directed by Anthony Trece

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: The Handel Opera Revival – Alcina with David Bamberger

George Frideric Handel: Alcina Overture

Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 80233 CD) 5:49

George Frideric Handel: Alcina – Aria: “Vorei venicarmi”

Kathleen Kuhlmann, contralto; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 80233 CD) 4:06

George Frideric Handel: Samson “Let the bright seraphim”

Joan Sutherland, soprano; Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden/Francesco Molinari-Pradelli (London 414450 CD) 5:52

George Frideric Handel: Julius Caesar: “Da tempeste”

Beverly Sills, soprano; New York City Opera Orchestra/Julius Rudel (RCA 6282 CD) 4:58

George Frideric Handel: Alcina: “Verdi prati, selve amene”

Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Capella Coloniensis/Ferdinand Leitner (Intense Media 12281 CD) 4:11

George Frideric Handel: Semele - “Where’er you walk”

Bryn Terfel, bass-baritone; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (DeutGram 453480 CD) 4:37

George Frideric Handel: Alcina: Aria: “Ma quando”

Renée Fleming, soprano; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 80233 CD) 4:31

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Leon Fleisher Pt. 1 - Leon Fleisher was only 16 in 1944 when he was deemed "The pianistic find of the century" by conductor Pierre Monteux. Fleisher fulfilled his destiny, becoming one of the greatest concert pianists of all time, before the sudden loss the ability to use two fingers on his right hand when he was 36. Like a phoenix from the ashes, he rose to new heights as a pedagogue, a conductor and a concert pianist.

Claude Debussy: Clair de Lune

Leon Fleisher Sony 57307

Schubert Piano Sonata in B Flat D 960: III. Scherzo – Allegro vivace con delicatezza

Leon Fleisher Sony 00DRDRUUU

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C K 503: III. Allegretto

Leon Fleisher; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell 1959 Severance Hall Sony 191805

Camille Saint-Saens: Six Etudes Op 135: III. Moto Perpetuo

Leon Fleisher Sony 48081

J.S. Bach, Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring

Leon Fleisher Vanguard 1551

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Modest Mussorgsky and Halloween Music

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:07:09 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Voices of Spring" Op 410

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489

12:19:00 00:18:15 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

12:40:00 00:10:34 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Morning Papers" Op 279

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860

12:53:00 00:04:41 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 24 in A minor Op 1

Midori, violin Sony 730111

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera

Jerome Kern: Showboat (1927)

Magnolia Hawks… Heidi Stober

Gaylord Ravenal… Michael Todd Simpson

Cap'n Andy Hawks… Bill Irwin

Julie La Verne… Patricia Racette

Queenie… Angela Renee Simpson Parthy

Ann Hawks… Harriet Harris

Ellie Mae Chipley… Kirsten Wyatt

Joe… Morris Robinson

Frank Schultz… John Bolton

Chorus Dr.: Ian Robertson

Conductor: John DeMaine

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:31:00 00:25:49 Earl Wild Doo-Dah Variations

Des Moines Symphony Joseph Giunta Earl Wild, piano Chesky 98

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Robert Schumann: Abegg Variations Op 1 (1830)

Beatrice Rana, piano

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

Off the Beaten Track - Asako Hiraboyashi: Siciliano for Violin & Harpsichord (2008)

Gian DiBello, violin; Asako Hiraboyashi, harpsichord (Albany 1180)

Anton Arensky: Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 32 (1894)

Atos Trio

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Britten and Prokofiev

Benjamin Britten: String Quartet No. 1 in D Op 25 (1941)

Sergei Prokofiev: String Quartet No. 1 in b Op 50 (1931)

Belcea Quartet (Corina Belcea, Laura Samuel, violins; Krzysztof Chorzelski, viola; Antoine Lederlin, cello)

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Growing Pains - Songs about that wonderful/terrible time known as adolescence … from “Bye Bye Birdie” to “Hairspray” and “The Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:58 00:03:19 Scott Wittman-Marc Shaiman Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now Marissa Jaret Winokur Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK87708

18:04:57 00:02:55 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams The Telephone Hour

Company Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

18:08:06 00:01:52 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein In Other Words, Seventeen

Susan Watson A Tribute to Jerome Kern Welk Group WM3005

18:10:10 00:04:06 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Gee, Officer Krupke

Male Ensemble West Side Story -- Original Broadway Cast Sony SK60724

18:14:23 00:02:36 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Much More

Rita Gardner The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314543665-2

18:16:54 00:03:14 Bob Merrill I Would Die

Robert Morse Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-51050-2

18:20:37 00:02:40 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Little Lamb

Laura Benanti Gypsy -- 2008 Revival Time Life M19659

18:23:13 00:04:32 Will Holt-Gary William Friedman Let Me Come In

Company The Me Nobody Knows -- Original Cast Atlantic

18:28:28 00:02:58 David Shire-Richard Maltby I Want to Go Home

Daniel Jenkins Big -- Original B'way Cast Recording Decca B'way 012153009-2

18:31:44 00:01:49 Stephen Sondheim I Know Things

Danielle Ferland Into the Woods -- Original B'way Cast RCA 6796-2-RC

18:33:47 00:02:10 G.MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Frank Mills

Shelly Plimpton Hair -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56085-2

18:36:21 00:03:29 Duncan Sheik-Stephen Sater The Song of Purple Summer

Company Spring Awakening -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0008020-02

18:40:11 00:01:50 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer The Real Thing

Paul Sands The Mad Show -- Original Cast DRG DRG19072

18:42:39 00:02:35 William Finn Magic Feet

Dan Fogler The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Ghostlight 7915584407-2

18:45:31 00:02:18 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe The Earth and Other Minor Things

Amanda Waring Gigi -- London Cast Safari GIGI1

18:47:49 00:03:26 Arthur Schwartz-Dorothy Fields Growing Pains

Tony Bennett Tony Bennett at Carnegie Hall Sony WK75012

18:51:35 00:01:25 George and Ira Gershwiin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:56 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: Please Stay

Mike Rupert, Robert Goulet The Happy Time -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61016-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:00 00:15:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

Ryan McAdams CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011

19:23:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23

Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Gaffigan, conductor; Yulia van Doren, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; live from Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:25:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.199 "Mein herze schwimmt in Blut"

20:34:00 00:16:07 Johannes Brahms Song of Destiny Op 54

21:12:00 00:30:45 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McClean tells the story of “The Hairdresser”...We offer some choice Beyond the Fringe sketches...Jan C. Snow opines about the Lost Chord and John Aler sings about it...plus, This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:28 Richard Strauss Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 46742

23:10:00 00:07:01 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Adagio

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

23:19:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:29:00 00:06:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Serenade No. 9

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

23:38:00 00:08:01 Sir Edward Elgar Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 63331

23:46:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat Op 11

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888

23:55:00 00:03:00 Gabriel Fauré Tristesse Op 6

Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 457657

23:57:00 00:02:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Aria from Pastorale

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871