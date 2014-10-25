Program Guide 10-25-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:17:44 Darius Milhaud La création du monde
Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798
00:22:00 00:35:05 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Op 6
London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943
00:59:00 00:23:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Op 10
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
01:24:00 00:42:16 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98
John Axelrod Verdi Symphony Milan Telarc 34658
02:08:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23
Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530
02:44:00 00:22:01 Frank Bridge The Sea
Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012
03:08:00 00:41:25 Max Reger Variations & Fugue on a Theme of Hiller Op 100
Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794
03:51:00 01:25:15 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 8 in C minor
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1021
05:18:00 00:43:18 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16
Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188
06:03:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
06:23:00 00:20:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat
English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Shlomo Mintz, violin Avie 2058
06:57:00 00:02:28 Claude Debussy Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur
Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:01:00 Ernesto Lecuona Rapsodia Negra
Thomas Tirino, piano; Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Michael Bartos BIS 754
07:12:48 Ernesto Lecuona Afro-Cuban Dances
Emilio Colón, cello; Nariaki Sugiura, piano Klavier 11143
07:32:30 Ernesto Lecuona Andalucia Suite
Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 2206
07:54:00 Ernesto Lecuona Siboney
Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502
08:01:00 Isaac Albéniz Asturias
Pepe Romero, guitar Decca 470477
08:08:16 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D RV 93
Pepe Romero, guitar; I Musici Decca 0010413
08:21:15 Heitor Villa-Lobos Gavota-Chôro, from Suite populaire bresilienne
Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245
08:26:33 Heitor Villa-Lobos Suite populaire brésilienne (Chorinho)
Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245
08:34:21 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 3 in B-Flat G 447
Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble Philips 426092
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Fall 2014: Highlights Episode - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top’s regular episodes, this “Mostly Music” highlights program celebrates some of the best performances by young people From the Top has presented over the past couple of seasons. We meet a wonderfully quirky 14-year-old cellist, enjoy Mozart performed by a teenager from New York State, and we hear perhaps the strongest teenage baritone From the Top has ever encountered sing the music of Schubert.
14-year-old cellist Johannes Gray from Wilmette, Illinois
Capriccio by Lukas Foss (1922–2009), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old pianist Kate Liu from Winnetka, Illinois
Presto from Piano Sonata No. 2 by Avner Dorman (b. 1975)
15-year-old violinist Gloria Ferry-Brennan from Langley, Washington
Allegro con fuoco from Violin Sonata Op 119 by Francis Poulenc (1899–1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
The Meshugene Quartet [18-year-old violinist Lisa Chertok from Vernon Hills, Illinois; 15-year-old violinist Rachel Stenzel from Holiday Hills, Illinois; 18-year-old violist Ariel Chapman from Lincolnshire, Illinois; 15-year-old cellist Christopher Gao from Long Grove, Illinois]
Allegro from String Quartet No. 9 in E-flat Op 117, by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975)
17-year-old oboist Nicholas Tisherman from Katonah, New York
Allegro, from Oboe Quartet in F K 370 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old baritone Aaron Bigeleisen from Pittsford, New York
Kriegers Ahnung from Schwanengesang D 957 by Franz Schubert (1797–1828), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
Quartet Tzigane [15-year-old violinist Graydon Tope from Minneapolis, Minnesota; 15-year-old violist Sloane Wesloh from Stillwater, Minnesota; 13-year-old cellist Parker Tope from Minneapolis, Minnesota; 13-year-old pianist Evren Ozel from Minneapolis, Minnesota]
Allegro molto from Piano Quartet in D minor by William Walton (1902–1983)
The Boston Children’s Chorus, ages 13–18, from Boston, Massachusetts
Alleluia by Randall Thompson (1899–1984), directed by Anthony Trece
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: The Handel Opera Revival – Alcina with David Bamberger
George Frideric Handel: Alcina Overture
Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 80233 CD) 5:49
George Frideric Handel: Alcina – Aria: “Vorei venicarmi”
Kathleen Kuhlmann, contralto; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 80233 CD) 4:06
George Frideric Handel: Samson “Let the bright seraphim”
Joan Sutherland, soprano; Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden/Francesco Molinari-Pradelli (London 414450 CD) 5:52
George Frideric Handel: Julius Caesar: “Da tempeste”
Beverly Sills, soprano; New York City Opera Orchestra/Julius Rudel (RCA 6282 CD) 4:58
George Frideric Handel: Alcina: “Verdi prati, selve amene”
Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Capella Coloniensis/Ferdinand Leitner (Intense Media 12281 CD) 4:11
George Frideric Handel: Semele - “Where’er you walk”
Bryn Terfel, bass-baritone; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (DeutGram 453480 CD) 4:37
George Frideric Handel: Alcina: Aria: “Ma quando”
Renée Fleming, soprano; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 80233 CD) 4:31
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham, from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Leon Fleisher Pt. 1 - Leon Fleisher was only 16 in 1944 when he was deemed "The pianistic find of the century" by conductor Pierre Monteux. Fleisher fulfilled his destiny, becoming one of the greatest concert pianists of all time, before the sudden loss the ability to use two fingers on his right hand when he was 36. Like a phoenix from the ashes, he rose to new heights as a pedagogue, a conductor and a concert pianist.
Claude Debussy: Clair de Lune
Leon Fleisher Sony 57307
Schubert Piano Sonata in B Flat D 960: III. Scherzo – Allegro vivace con delicatezza
Leon Fleisher Sony 00DRDRUUU
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C K 503: III. Allegretto
Leon Fleisher; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell 1959 Severance Hall Sony 191805
Camille Saint-Saens: Six Etudes Op 135: III. Moto Perpetuo
Leon Fleisher Sony 48081
J.S. Bach, Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring
Leon Fleisher Vanguard 1551
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Modest Mussorgsky and Halloween Music
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:07:09 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Voices of Spring" Op 410
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489
12:19:00 00:18:15 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
12:40:00 00:10:34 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Morning Papers" Op 279
Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860
12:53:00 00:04:41 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 24 in A minor Op 1
Midori, violin Sony 730111
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: San Francisco Opera
Jerome Kern: Showboat (1927)
Magnolia Hawks… Heidi Stober
Gaylord Ravenal… Michael Todd Simpson
Cap'n Andy Hawks… Bill Irwin
Julie La Verne… Patricia Racette
Queenie… Angela Renee Simpson Parthy
Ann Hawks… Harriet Harris
Ellie Mae Chipley… Kirsten Wyatt
Joe… Morris Robinson
Frank Schultz… John Bolton
Chorus Dr.: Ian Robertson
Conductor: John DeMaine
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:31:00 00:25:49 Earl Wild Doo-Dah Variations
Des Moines Symphony Joseph Giunta Earl Wild, piano Chesky 98
16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt
Robert Schumann: Abegg Variations Op 1 (1830)
Beatrice Rana, piano
Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano
Off the Beaten Track - Asako Hiraboyashi: Siciliano for Violin & Harpsichord (2008)
Gian DiBello, violin; Asako Hiraboyashi, harpsichord (Albany 1180)
Anton Arensky: Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 32 (1894)
Atos Trio
17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Britten and Prokofiev
Benjamin Britten: String Quartet No. 1 in D Op 25 (1941)
Sergei Prokofiev: String Quartet No. 1 in b Op 50 (1931)
Belcea Quartet (Corina Belcea, Laura Samuel, violins; Krzysztof Chorzelski, viola; Antoine Lederlin, cello)
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Growing Pains - Songs about that wonderful/terrible time known as adolescence … from “Bye Bye Birdie” to “Hairspray” and “The Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:58 00:03:19 Scott Wittman-Marc Shaiman Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now Marissa Jaret Winokur Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK87708
18:04:57 00:02:55 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams The Telephone Hour
Company Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254
18:08:06 00:01:52 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein In Other Words, Seventeen
Susan Watson A Tribute to Jerome Kern Welk Group WM3005
18:10:10 00:04:06 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Gee, Officer Krupke
Male Ensemble West Side Story -- Original Broadway Cast Sony SK60724
18:14:23 00:02:36 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Much More
Rita Gardner The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314543665-2
18:16:54 00:03:14 Bob Merrill I Would Die
Robert Morse Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-51050-2
18:20:37 00:02:40 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Little Lamb
Laura Benanti Gypsy -- 2008 Revival Time Life M19659
18:23:13 00:04:32 Will Holt-Gary William Friedman Let Me Come In
Company The Me Nobody Knows -- Original Cast Atlantic
18:28:28 00:02:58 David Shire-Richard Maltby I Want to Go Home
Daniel Jenkins Big -- Original B'way Cast Recording Decca B'way 012153009-2
18:31:44 00:01:49 Stephen Sondheim I Know Things
Danielle Ferland Into the Woods -- Original B'way Cast RCA 6796-2-RC
18:33:47 00:02:10 G.MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Frank Mills
Shelly Plimpton Hair -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56085-2
18:36:21 00:03:29 Duncan Sheik-Stephen Sater The Song of Purple Summer
Company Spring Awakening -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0008020-02
18:40:11 00:01:50 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer The Real Thing
Paul Sands The Mad Show -- Original Cast DRG DRG19072
18:42:39 00:02:35 William Finn Magic Feet
Dan Fogler The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Ghostlight 7915584407-2
18:45:31 00:02:18 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe The Earth and Other Minor Things
Amanda Waring Gigi -- London Cast Safari GIGI1
18:47:49 00:03:26 Arthur Schwartz-Dorothy Fields Growing Pains
Tony Bennett Tony Bennett at Carnegie Hall Sony WK75012
18:51:35 00:01:25 George and Ira Gershwiin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:03 00:03:56 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: Please Stay
Mike Rupert, Robert Goulet The Happy Time -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61016-2
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:04:00 00:15:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72
Ryan McAdams CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011
19:23:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23
Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Gaffigan, conductor; Yulia van Doren, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; live from Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:25:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.199 "Mein herze schwimmt in Blut"
20:34:00 00:16:07 Johannes Brahms Song of Destiny Op 54
21:12:00 00:30:45 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McClean tells the story of “The Hairdresser”...We offer some choice Beyond the Fringe sketches...Jan C. Snow opines about the Lost Chord and John Aler sings about it...plus, This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:08:28 Richard Strauss Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 46742
23:10:00 00:07:01 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Adagio
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698
23:19:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
23:29:00 00:06:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Serenade No. 9
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068
23:38:00 00:08:01 Sir Edward Elgar Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 63331
23:46:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat Op 11
Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888
23:55:00 00:03:00 Gabriel Fauré Tristesse Op 6
Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 457657
23:57:00 00:02:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Aria from Pastorale
Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871