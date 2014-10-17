Program Guide 10-17-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:18:29 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778
00:22:00 00:37:59 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C major
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
01:02:00 00:18:33 Max Bruch Concerto for Violin & Viola in E minor Op 88
London Symphony Orchestra Neeme Järvi Victor Tretiakov, violin; Yuri Bashmet, viola RCA 63292
01:23:00 00:27:51 Herbert Howells Concerto for String Orchestra
Vernon Handley Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Hyperion 66610
01:53:00 01:19:33 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 8 in E flat major
BBC Scottish Symphony Donald Runnicles Edinburgh Festival Chorus; Hillevi Martinpelto, soprano; Nicole Cabell, soprano; Katarina Karnéus, mezzo-sop; BBC 330
03:15:00 00:25:27 Maurice Ravel Piano Trio in A minor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860
03:42:00 00:37:50 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 11 in D minor
Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Mary Wilson, soprano; Abigail Fisher, mezzo-soprano; Keith Jameson, tenor; Kevin Deas, bass Linn 426
04:22:00 00:31:26 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 1 in G minor
Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553051
04:55:00 00:24:21 Edvard Grieg Old Norwegian Romance with Variations Op 51
Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028
05:21:00 00:17:24 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor
NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658
05:40:00 00:05:43 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 4 in C major Op 59
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
05:54:00 00:03:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Contredanse
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
05:58:00 00:01:25 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Jigg
Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:10:06 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in C major Op 7
London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe; Alison Alty, oboe Naxos 553002
06:20:00 00:04:43 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
06:28:00 00:11:53 Ralph Vaughan Williams Romanza from Symphony No. 5
Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676
06:40:00 00:09:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Divertimento No. 17
Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin Sony 86793
06:51:00 00:02:07 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
06:59:00 00:02:27 John C. Heed March "In Storm and Sunshine"
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7504
07:05:00 00:04:56 Federico Mompou Intimate Impressions: Secreto
Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367
07:15:00 00:09:07 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Oboe in B flat major
Berlin Philharmonic Nigel Kennedy, violin; Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Members of EMI 57859
07:25:00 00:02:16 Kate Rusby Underneath the Stars
Voces8 Decca 4785703
07:31:00 00:06:05 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
07:43:00 00:07:56 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Doctor Cupid: Overture
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
07:55:00 00:01:33 Samuel Scheidt Galliard Battaglia
Canadian Brass Steinway 30008
07:57:00 00:02:39 Richard Rodgers The King and I: Shall We Dance?
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835
08:07:00 00:07:19 Alessandro Scarlatti Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E
Fabio Biondi Europa Galante VirginClas 45495
08:19:00 00:09:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 23 in D major
Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 66859
08:30:00 00:06:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032
08:37:00 00:03:23 Giuseppe Verdi Introduction to Act 1 & Brindisi from
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80364
08:44:00 00:05:51 Federico Mompou Música Callada: Lento
Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367
08:55:00 00:07:20 Franz Waxman The Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265
09:08:00 00:14:07 Herbert Howells Three Dances Op 7
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Malcolm Stewart, violin Hyperion 66610
09:35:00 00:04:20 Carl Maria von Weber Rondo from Bassoon Concerto Op 75
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Philips 432081
09:45:00 00:03:45 James Scott Ragtime Oriole
Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340
09:59:00 00:05:08 Federico Mompou Canción y Danza No. 6
Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:05:00 00:02:50 Manuel Infante Andalusian Dance No. 3
Sandra Shapiro, piano; Thomas Hecht, piano Azica 1201
10:10:00 00:07:43 Johann Adolf Scheibe Sinfonia à 4 in B flat
Andrew Manze Concerto Copenhagen Chandos 550
10:19:00 00:04:01 Friedrich Kuhlau The Robber's Castle: Overture
Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648
10:26:00 00:04:02 Gabriel Fauré [and André Messager]: Souvenirs de
Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911
10:33:00 00:12:46 César Franck Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18
Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914
10:48:00 00:27:51 Herbert Howells Concerto for String Orchestra
Vernon Handley Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Hyperion 66610
11:19:00 00:08:03 Christoph Willibald Gluck Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 45003
11:28:00 00:06:33 George I. Gurdjieff Sayyid Chant & Dance No. 3; Hymn No. 7
Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367
11:38:00 00:09:58 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes in D major
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sergei Nakariakov, trumpet; Linda Strommen, oboe; Thomas Tempel, oboe Teldec 10788
11:52:00 00:07:50 Adam Schoenberg Beyond the Moon
Jack Sutte, trumpet; Laurent Boukobza, piano Sutte 2011
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:11:00 00:08:07 Franz von Suppé Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
12:21:00 00:09:32 Max Steiner The Adventures of Don Juan: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 912
12:32:00 00:06:08 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Dance for Six
Frederick Fennell London Pops Orchestra Mercury 434356
12:41:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Scottish Dances Op 59
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901
12:56:00 00:04:29 Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns
Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:36:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67
Christian Thielemann Philharmonia Orchestra DeutGram 449981
13:40:00 00:18:18 Robert Schumann Konzertstück Op 86
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:03:35 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Tango
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
14:04:00 00:03:13 Richard Adler & Jerry Ross The Pajama Game: Hernando's Hideaway
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793
14:11:00 00:10:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Manfred Symphony Op 58
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
14:25:00 00:13:30 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Violin Concerto in B flat major
I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Bettina Mussumeli, violin Erato 88172
14:42:00 00:15:31 Anatoly Liadov Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58
Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657
OCTOBER CHOICE CD’S
15:02:00 00:07:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763
15:12:00 00:06:16 Komitas Chinar es
Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367
15:21:00 00:12:49 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22
Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334
15:35:00 00:15:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 2 in E major
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779
15:58:00 00:03:26 Charles Gounod Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song "Je veux
London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
16:06:00 00:02:48 Herbert Howells A Spotless Rose
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102
16:11:00 00:13:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669
16:28:00 00:06:11 Michael Giacchino Super 8: Suite
City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398
16:41:00 00:08:19 Margo Guryan Chopsticks Variations Nos. 1-7
Margo Guryan, piano Oglio 81619
16:52:00 00:03:08 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 3: Galop
Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257
16:54:00 00:03:23 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Castilla Op 47
Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322
17:05:00 00:05:21 François Couturier Voyage
Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367
17:14:00 00:09:26 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44944
17:25:00 00:08:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor
Willi Boskovsky Philharmonia Hungarica EMI 64627
17:40:00 00:03:21 Herbert Howells Sing Lullaby
James O'Donnell Westminster Cathedral Choir Hyperion 66668
17:45:00 00:04:09 George Gershwin Prelude No. 2 "Blue Lullaby"
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013
17:52:00 00:03:16 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Wedding March
Esa-Pekka Salonen Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra CBS 44528
17:56:00 00:02:21 Camargo Guàrnieri Brazilian Dance
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4778775
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:20:15 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683
18:32:00 00:03:37 Fritz Kreisler Liebesleid
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923
18:38:00 00:02:54 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Sonatina Op 100
Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano DeutGram 449820
18:43:00 00:10:44 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013
18:56:00 00:02:57 Adolphe Adam Giselle: La chasse
Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra Sony 42450
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:29 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778
19:22:00 00:34:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 484
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:09:36 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 2 in D major
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
20:11:00 00:09:24 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 3 in G major
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
20:23:00 00:30:21 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16
Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311
20:58:00 00:01:30 Percy Grainger Train Music
Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412
21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan: Playwright JOHN GUARE on why Arthur Schnabel is such a great pianist – “I picked Schnabel which is an old recording and it is not considered the finest. Schnabel is criticized for being too rough, and maybe too personal. But you really feel that Schnabel is climbing some kind of mountain, and doing battle, and having a great time with it and so that’s why I love this.”
Schoenberg: Transfigured Night Op 4 for string sextet--Hollywood String Quartet: Felix Slatkin & Paul Shure, violins; Paul Robyn, viola; Eleanor Aller, cello; with Alvin Dinkin, viola and Kurt Reher, cello
Beethoven: 33 Variations on a Waltz by Anton Diabelli Op 120 [excerpts]--Artur Schnabel, piano
Poulenc: Stabat Mater [excerpt]--Boston Symphony Orchestra; Tanglewood Festival Chorus/Seiji Ozawa; Kathleen Battle, soprano
Cole Porter: “Dream Dancing”--Tony Bennett and Bill Evans
Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Final trio from Act III]--Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan; Christa Ludwig, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, Teresa Stich-Randall
Foss: Time Cycle (orchestral version) [excerpt]--Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein; Lukas Foss, piano; Howard D. Colf, cello; Richard Dufallo, clarinet; Charles DeLancey, vibes; Adele Addison, soprano
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Rick Steves, Founder of Rick Steves’ Europe on “Travel as a Political Act”
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:18 Frederick Delius Irmelin Prelude
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962
23:07:00 00:04:00 Herbert Howells Here is the Little Door
Chanticleer Teldec 94563
23:11:00 00:09:57 Robert Farnon Lake of the Woods
Douglas Gamley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Reference 47
23:23:00 00:07:40 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 6 in A flat major
Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 55219
23:30:00 00:07:49 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Andante from String Quartet No. 3 Op 30
Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568
23:40:00 00:06:35 George I. Gurdjieff Night Procession
Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367
23:46:00 00:06:04 Nicolai Roslavetz Nocturne
Chamber Ensemble Elaine Douvas, oboe Boston Rec 1056
23:54:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576
23:56:00 00:03:07 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie
Sarah Chang, violin; Charles Abramovic, piano EMI 56791