Program Guide 10-17-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:18:29 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

00:22:00 00:37:59 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C major

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

01:02:00 00:18:33 Max Bruch Concerto for Violin & Viola in E minor Op 88

London Symphony Orchestra Neeme Järvi Victor Tretiakov, violin; Yuri Bashmet, viola RCA 63292

01:23:00 00:27:51 Herbert Howells Concerto for String Orchestra

Vernon Handley Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Hyperion 66610

01:53:00 01:19:33 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 8 in E flat major

BBC Scottish Symphony Donald Runnicles Edinburgh Festival Chorus; Hillevi Martinpelto, soprano; Nicole Cabell, soprano; Katarina Karnéus, mezzo-sop; BBC 330

03:15:00 00:25:27 Maurice Ravel Piano Trio in A minor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860

03:42:00 00:37:50 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 11 in D minor

Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Mary Wilson, soprano; Abigail Fisher, mezzo-soprano; Keith Jameson, tenor; Kevin Deas, bass Linn 426

04:22:00 00:31:26 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 1 in G minor

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553051

04:55:00 00:24:21 Edvard Grieg Old Norwegian Romance with Variations Op 51

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

05:21:00 00:17:24 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor

NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

05:40:00 00:05:43 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 4 in C major Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

05:54:00 00:03:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Contredanse

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

05:58:00 00:01:25 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Jigg

Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:10:06 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in C major Op 7

London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe; Alison Alty, oboe Naxos 553002

06:20:00 00:04:43 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

06:28:00 00:11:53 Ralph Vaughan Williams Romanza from Symphony No. 5

Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

06:40:00 00:09:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Divertimento No. 17

Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin Sony 86793

06:51:00 00:02:07 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

06:59:00 00:02:27 John C. Heed March "In Storm and Sunshine"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7504

07:05:00 00:04:56 Federico Mompou Intimate Impressions: Secreto

Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

07:15:00 00:09:07 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Oboe in B flat major

Berlin Philharmonic Nigel Kennedy, violin; Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Members of EMI 57859

07:25:00 00:02:16 Kate Rusby Underneath the Stars

Voces8 Decca 4785703

07:31:00 00:06:05 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

07:43:00 00:07:56 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Doctor Cupid: Overture

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

07:55:00 00:01:33 Samuel Scheidt Galliard Battaglia

Canadian Brass Steinway 30008

07:57:00 00:02:39 Richard Rodgers The King and I: Shall We Dance?

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

08:07:00 00:07:19 Alessandro Scarlatti Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E

Fabio Biondi Europa Galante VirginClas 45495

08:19:00 00:09:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 23 in D major

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 66859

08:30:00 00:06:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

08:37:00 00:03:23 Giuseppe Verdi Introduction to Act 1 & Brindisi from

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80364

08:44:00 00:05:51 Federico Mompou Música Callada: Lento

Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

08:55:00 00:07:20 Franz Waxman The Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265

09:08:00 00:14:07 Herbert Howells Three Dances Op 7

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Malcolm Stewart, violin Hyperion 66610

09:35:00 00:04:20 Carl Maria von Weber Rondo from Bassoon Concerto Op 75

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Philips 432081

09:45:00 00:03:45 James Scott Ragtime Oriole

Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

09:59:00 00:05:08 Federico Mompou Canción y Danza No. 6

Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:05:00 00:02:50 Manuel Infante Andalusian Dance No. 3

Sandra Shapiro, piano; Thomas Hecht, piano Azica 1201

10:10:00 00:07:43 Johann Adolf Scheibe Sinfonia à 4 in B flat

Andrew Manze Concerto Copenhagen Chandos 550

10:19:00 00:04:01 Friedrich Kuhlau The Robber's Castle: Overture

Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648

10:26:00 00:04:02 Gabriel Fauré [and André Messager]: Souvenirs de

Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911

10:33:00 00:12:46 César Franck Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18

Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914

10:48:00 00:27:51 Herbert Howells Concerto for String Orchestra

Vernon Handley Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Hyperion 66610

11:19:00 00:08:03 Christoph Willibald Gluck Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 45003

11:28:00 00:06:33 George I. Gurdjieff Sayyid Chant & Dance No. 3; Hymn No. 7

Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

11:38:00 00:09:58 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes in D major

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sergei Nakariakov, trumpet; Linda Strommen, oboe; Thomas Tempel, oboe Teldec 10788

11:52:00 00:07:50 Adam Schoenberg Beyond the Moon

Jack Sutte, trumpet; Laurent Boukobza, piano Sutte 2011

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:11:00 00:08:07 Franz von Suppé Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

12:21:00 00:09:32 Max Steiner The Adventures of Don Juan: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 912

12:32:00 00:06:08 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Dance for Six

Frederick Fennell London Pops Orchestra Mercury 434356

12:41:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Scottish Dances Op 59

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

12:56:00 00:04:29 Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns

Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:36:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

Christian Thielemann Philharmonia Orchestra DeutGram 449981

13:40:00 00:18:18 Robert Schumann Konzertstück Op 86

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:03:35 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Tango

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

14:04:00 00:03:13 Richard Adler & Jerry Ross The Pajama Game: Hernando's Hideaway

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

14:11:00 00:10:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Manfred Symphony Op 58

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

14:25:00 00:13:30 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Violin Concerto in B flat major

I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Bettina Mussumeli, violin Erato 88172

14:42:00 00:15:31 Anatoly Liadov Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58

Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

OCTOBER CHOICE CD’S

15:02:00 00:07:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 18

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763

15:12:00 00:06:16 Komitas Chinar es

Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

15:21:00 00:12:49 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Op 22

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

15:35:00 00:15:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 2 in E major

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779

15:58:00 00:03:26 Charles Gounod Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song "Je veux

London Philharmonic Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

16:06:00 00:02:48 Herbert Howells A Spotless Rose

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102

16:11:00 00:13:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

16:28:00 00:06:11 Michael Giacchino Super 8: Suite

City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398

16:41:00 00:08:19 Margo Guryan Chopsticks Variations Nos. 1-7

Margo Guryan, piano Oglio 81619

16:52:00 00:03:08 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 3: Galop

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

16:54:00 00:03:23 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Castilla Op 47

Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

17:05:00 00:05:21 François Couturier Voyage

Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

17:14:00 00:09:26 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44944

17:25:00 00:08:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor

Willi Boskovsky Philharmonia Hungarica EMI 64627

17:40:00 00:03:21 Herbert Howells Sing Lullaby

James O'Donnell Westminster Cathedral Choir Hyperion 66668

17:45:00 00:04:09 George Gershwin Prelude No. 2 "Blue Lullaby"

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

17:52:00 00:03:16 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Wedding March

Esa-Pekka Salonen Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra CBS 44528

17:56:00 00:02:21 Camargo Guàrnieri Brazilian Dance

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4778775

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:20:15 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683

18:32:00 00:03:37 Fritz Kreisler Liebesleid

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923

18:38:00 00:02:54 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Sonatina Op 100

Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano DeutGram 449820

18:43:00 00:10:44 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013

18:56:00 00:02:57 Adolphe Adam Giselle: La chasse

Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra Sony 42450

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:29 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

19:22:00 00:34:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 484

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:09:36 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 2 in D major

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

20:11:00 00:09:24 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 3 in G major

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

20:23:00 00:30:21 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16

Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311

20:58:00 00:01:30 Percy Grainger Train Music

Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412

21:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan: Playwright JOHN GUARE on why Arthur Schnabel is such a great pianist – “I picked Schnabel which is an old recording and it is not considered the finest. Schnabel is criticized for being too rough, and maybe too personal. But you really feel that Schnabel is climbing some kind of mountain, and doing battle, and having a great time with it and so that’s why I love this.”

Schoenberg: Transfigured Night Op 4 for string sextet--Hollywood String Quartet: Felix Slatkin & Paul Shure, violins; Paul Robyn, viola; Eleanor Aller, cello; with Alvin Dinkin, viola and Kurt Reher, cello

Beethoven: 33 Variations on a Waltz by Anton Diabelli Op 120 [excerpts]--Artur Schnabel, piano

Poulenc: Stabat Mater [excerpt]--Boston Symphony Orchestra; Tanglewood Festival Chorus/Seiji Ozawa; Kathleen Battle, soprano

Cole Porter: “Dream Dancing”--Tony Bennett and Bill Evans

Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Final trio from Act III]--Philharmonia Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan; Christa Ludwig, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, Teresa Stich-Randall

Foss: Time Cycle (orchestral version) [excerpt]--Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein; Lukas Foss, piano; Howard D. Colf, cello; Richard Dufallo, clarinet; Charles DeLancey, vibes; Adele Addison, soprano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Rick Steves, Founder of Rick Steves’ Europe on “Travel as a Political Act”

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:18 Frederick Delius Irmelin Prelude

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

23:07:00 00:04:00 Herbert Howells Here is the Little Door

Chanticleer Teldec 94563

23:11:00 00:09:57 Robert Farnon Lake of the Woods

Douglas Gamley Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Reference 47

23:23:00 00:07:40 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 6 in A flat major

Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 55219

23:30:00 00:07:49 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Andante from String Quartet No. 3 Op 30

Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

23:40:00 00:06:35 George I. Gurdjieff Night Procession

Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

23:46:00 00:06:04 Nicolai Roslavetz Nocturne

Chamber Ensemble Elaine Douvas, oboe Boston Rec 1056

23:54:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

23:56:00 00:03:07 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie

Sarah Chang, violin; Charles Abramovic, piano EMI 56791