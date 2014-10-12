Program Guide 10-12-2014

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen: Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin

00:04:00 00:06:07 Charles Ives The Unanswered Question

00:15:00 00:30:00 Esa-Pekka Salonen Violin Concerto

00:55:00 00:33:27 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5 in E flat Op 82

01:35:00 00:10:00 Esa-Pekka Salonen Lachen verlernt

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:31:43 Max Bruch Symphony No. 3 in E Op 51

Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

02:36:00 00:16:47 Michael Haydn Flute Concerto in D

Haydn Ensemble Berlin Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 56577

02:55:00 01:01:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 1 "A Sea Symphony"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

03:58:00 00:01:30 Alexander Scriabin Etude in C sharp Op 8

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward Miller: Beyond the Wheel — Kay Stern, violin; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (GM 2045

Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996) — Avalon Quartet (Albany 473/474) 17:38

Eric Ziolek: Pinions Lie Down in Tin — Sean Gabriel, flute; Eric Ziolek, piano; Andrew Pongracz, percussion (CSU -4-16-2000) 10:39

Andrew Rindfleisch: What Vibes! (2000) — Jean Kopperud, clarinets; Slee Sinfonietta/Andrew Rindfleisch (Albany 1434) 11:38

04:54:00 00:04:52 Frederick Delius Air and Dance for Strings

Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox Bradley Creswick, violin EMI 65067

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of the Vienna Philharmonic

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Senta’s Ballad

Anja Silja, soprano; BBC Chorus; New Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Klemperer (live performance) (Testament 1423 CD) 8:09

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Opening sequence

James King, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Georg Solti (London 414105 CD) 4:08

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No.35 “Haffner” – Minuetto and Finale

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Deutsche Grammophon 419428 CD) 7:00

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 – Finale

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (EMI 63033 CD) 6:17

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 finale

Ludwig Weber, bass; Hilde Rössel-Majdan, mezzo soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (Decca 289467 CD) 6:35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 – Finale

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (Deutsche Grammophon 111964 CD) 8:35

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Sixteen Century

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:03:15 John Rutter O Clap Your Hands

Chamber Ensemble Gregory Heislman St. John the Evangelist Choir St. John 2008

07:09:00 00:21:38 William Byrd Mass for 4 Voices

Paul Hillier Pro Arte Singers Harm Mundi 2908304

07:33:00 00:23:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Mass in G minor

Norman Mackenzie Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 3, 2014 - This week’s program comes from the Aspen Music Festival and School in Aspen, Colorado, where many of the world’s top young musicians come to study during the summer. An outstanding teenage violinist from Shanghai triumphs in his performance of one of the most difficult and virtuosic pieces written for unaccompanied violin, and we’ll meet a young flutist with a moving story about being adopted as an 18-year-old into a new family.

The Aspen Piano Trio [14-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, New York; 16-year-old cellist Macintyre Taback from New York, New York; 17-year-old pianist Huan Li from Guangdong, China, and now Elmhurst, New York

Allegro con brio from Piano Trio No. 1 in B Op 8 by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897).

16-year-old cellist Lucie Ticho from Hinsdale, Illinois

Serenade from Spanish Dances Op 54/2 by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old violinist Yiliang Jiang from Shanghai, China

Sonata in d Op 27/3 “Ballade” by Eugène Ysaӱe (1858–1931)

Alumni feature: 19-year-old flutist Anthony Trionfo from Worthington, Ohio

Allegro from Flute Sonata Op 167 “Undine” by Carl Reinecke (1824–1910) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old pianist Taek Gi Lee from Seoul, South Korea, and now Warren, Connecticut

Nocturne in c Op 48/1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)

The Alumni Finale Trio [17-year-old cellist Anne Richardson from Louisville, Kentucky; 15-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts; 18-year-old pianist Sarina Zhang from San Diego, California

Finale from Suite for 2 Cellos & Piano by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911–2007)

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Lisette Oropesa, soprano; Andrey Nemzer, tenor; Hugh Russell, baritone; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh; Betsy Burleigh, director

10:03:00 00:01:24 John Stafford Smith The Star Spangled Banner

10:04:00 00:06:02 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72

10:10:00 01:03:05 Carl Orff Carmina burana

11:15:00 00:28:00 David Stock Symphony No. 6 [world premiere]

11:43:00 00:13:00 David Stock Klezmer Dreams

Lorna McGhee, flute; Ron Samuels, clarinet; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Marylene Gingras-Roy, viola; Jennifer Orchard, violin; Mikhail Istomin, cello

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:09:00 00:16:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Sir John Barbirolli Sinfonia of London EMI 67264

12:28:00 00:19:58 Ralph Vaughan Williams Oboe Concerto in A minor

London Symphony Orchestra Bryden Thomson David Theodore, oboe Chandos 9262

12:51:00 00:03:00 Healey Willan Hail, Gladdening Light

Robert Hunter Bell St Mary Magdalene Church Choir VirginClas 45109

12:57:00 00:03:30 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Trumpet Concerto in E flat

German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and art of Luciano Pavarotti.

Donizetti: La fille du régiment (1840)

Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Giuseppe Morresi, bass baritone; Milan Teatro alla Scala Orchestra;Milan Teatro alla Scala Chorus/Nino Sanzogno (RCA Victor Gold Seal 62541 CD)

Puccini: La Boheme: Che gilida manina (1896)

Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Rome Symphony Orchestra/Nino Bonavolontà (RCA 62541 CD)

Puccini: La Boheme: O soave fanciulla (1896)

Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Mirella Freni,soprano; Modena Teatro Comunale Orchestra/ Leone Magiera (RCA 62541 CD)

Puccini: La Boheme: Quando m'en vo' "Musetta's Waltz (1896)

Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Puccini: Tosca: Recondita armonia (1900)

Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Nicola Rescigno (Decca 421124 CD)

Puccini: Turandot: Nessun Dorma (1924)

Luciano Pavarotti,tenor;London Symphony Orchestra/Zubin Mehta (Decca 074 3282 CD)

Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna e mobile (1850)

Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; London Symphony Orchestra/Richard Bonynge (Decca 4302102)

Albert Hay Malotte: The Lord's Prayer (1935)

Mario Lanza, tenor; Alexander Choir & Studio orchestra (Naxos 120720 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:17:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Three Portraits from "The England of Elizabeth"

André Previn London Symphony Orchestra RCA 60586

15:23:00 00:16:51 Ralph Vaughan Williams Concerto Grosso for Strings

Bryden Thomson London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9262

15:43:00 00:09:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Leon Fleisher, conductor; Jonathan Biss, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:03:00 00:09:44 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26

16:16:00 00:29:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19

16:49:00 00:36:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

KEYNOTES: WCLV’s Bill O’Connell with recordings and updates from past medalists of the Cleveland International Piano Competition and CIPC news; this week, Antonio Pompa-Baldi

18:03:00 00:19:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff Variations on a Theme of Corelli Op 42

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

18:24:00 00:05:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Slava Op 11

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:31:43 Max Bruch Symphony No. 3 in E Op 51

Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

19:36:00 00:16:47 Michael Haydn Flute Concerto in D major

Haydn Ensemble Berlin Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 56577

19:55:00 01:01:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 1 "A Sea Symphony"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward Miller: Beyond the Wheel — Kay Stern, violin; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (GM 2045

Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996) — Avalon Quartet (Albany 473/474) 17:38

Eric Ziolek: Pinions Lie Down in Tin — Sean Gabriel, flute; Eric Ziolek, piano; Andrew Pongracz, percussion (CSU -4-16-2000) 10:39

Andrew Rindfleisch: What Vibes! (2000) — Jean Kopperud, clarinets; Slee Sinfonietta/Andrew Rindfleisch (Albany 1434) 11:38

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: What is Wandelweiser? - Originally a German musical creation, Wandelweiser is a kind of extreme minimalism that is fast becoming popular with composers around the world. We talk with two of its creators, Jürg Frey and Eva-Maria Houben, about the phenomenal growth of this movement

Jürg Frey: More or Less Normal a.pe.ri.od.ic 5:37

Jürg Frey: 60 Pieces of Sound (excerpt) a.pe.ri.od.ic 5:52

Eva-Maria Houben: Von da, nach da (excerpt) Eva-Maria Houben, organ; Sebastian Jeuck, sax; Rommel Ayoub, violin EWR 0705 2:32

Jürg Frey: Fragile Balance a.pe.ri.od.ic 14:47

Eva-Maria Houben: Go and Stop (excerpt) R. Andrew Lee, piano 8:57

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:04:28 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on "Greensleeves"

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

23:06:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Suite Antique: Prelude

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

23:10:00 00:05:50 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings: Siciliana Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

23:18:00 00:16:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Lento from Symphony No. 2

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902

23:36:00 00:03:41 Robert Schumann Five Pieces in Folk-Style: Langsam Op 102

Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; John Lenehan, piano Philips 434917

23:39:00 00:03:59 Stephen Goss Jasmine Flower from "The Chinese Garden"

Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

23:43:00 00:08:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Six Studies in English Folk Song

Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano Chandos 2419

23:54:00 00:04:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Prelude on "Rhosymèdre" John Lubbock Orchestra of St. John's ASV 6007