Program Guide 09-21-2014
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano
00:04:00 00:06:58 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50
00:12:00 00:28:08 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 52
00:42:00 00:42:32 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30
01:25:00 00:32:43 Bonus: Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 4 in A minor Op 63
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:17:31 William Wallace Villon
Martyn Brabbins BBC Scottish Symphony Hyperion 66848
02:22:00 00:42:20 Karl Goldmark Rustic Wedding Symphony in E flat Op 26
Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745
03:06:00 00:49:24 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32
BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Women of the; Manchester Chamber Choir Chandos 5086
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Allegrias (2009)
Joela Jones, accordion; Danna Sundet, oboe; Peter Otto, violin; Stanley Konopka, viola; Richard Weiss, cello; Scott Haigh, double bass; Donna Lee, piano; Ted Rounds, percussion; Sasha Mäkilä, conductor (Kent/Blossom 2013) 10:31
Daniel McCarthy: Visions of the Anointed (String Quartet No. 4)
Harrington String Quartet (Albany 950) 31:19
Margaret Brouwer: Two Arrangements for Blue Streak Ensemble (2011)
Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 8:12
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Brett Mitchell
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet Ballet: Death of Tybalt
Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (London 452870 CD) 4:00
Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: “O Mio Babbino Caro”
Ileana Cotrubas, soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Sony 27292 CD) 2:30
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2: Finale – Pittsburgh Symphony/Lorin Maazel (Sony 89739 CD) 9:00
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.4: Finale
Kathleen Battle, soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Sony 44908 CD) 10:30
Modest Mussorgsky (arr Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition: Great Gate of Kiev
Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Telarc 80042 CD) 5:30
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three New Takes on Early Music - Continuing our occasional “Old Wine, New Skins” feature, we hear recordings that give us a contemporary take on Sephardic music, a jazz ensemble in the middle ages, and sacred Sicilian folklore.
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:06:46 Imant Raminsh Ave verum corpus
Versija Chamber Choir Jade 48798
07:13:00 00:19:17 Maurice Duruflé Mass "Cum Jubilo" Op 11
Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Thomas Hampson, baritone; Men of; Orfeón Donostiarra; Marie-Claire Alain, organ EMI 56878
07:34:00 00:21:29 Howard Hanson Lumen in Cristo
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Naxos 559704
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; This week, host Christopher O'Riley catches up with some of From the Top's most illustrious alumni in our annual "Where Are They Now Show." We'll enjoy the extraordinary music these young pros are making in their early careers and we'll hear their stories of triumph and struggle as they work to define their own creative space in the world. Featured alumni include a brilliant young composer who is about to have a concert of his work performed by the Shanghai Philharmonic ... a touring violinist who's just released a CD of all unaccompanied pieces, and a French horn player who has founded a free music school in his home town.
Gabriela Martinez, 29-year-old pianist from New York, NY
Sonata No 31 in A Flat Movement 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven
Peng-Peng Gong, 20-year-old composer from New York, NY
Death of the Honeybees; Suite No. 1 from the 2 Act Ballet (based on the tragic fairytale by He Shu-Kun) Act I, Scene I “City Scenes” and Act I, Scene II “The Dance of the Boy”
The Mobius Trio which includes alumnus, Mason Fish, 25-year-old guitarist
"First Light" by Dan Becker from the Mobius Trio's CD titled "First Light" - The other two members of the Mobius Trio are guitarists Matthew Holmes-Linder and Robert Nance
Eliodoro Vallecillo, 22-year-old french horn player
Morceau de Concert by Camille Saint-Saëns
Bella Hristiova, 27-year-old violinist
Gigue from the Partita No 2 in d by Johann Sebastian Bach from her new CD titled "Bella Unaccompanied"
MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Suzanne Nance: Edo de Waart, conductor
10:04:00 00:18:58 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll
10:22:00 00:34:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D
10:57:00 00:32:37 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36
11:29:00 00:28:11 Bonus: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Movements from Symphony No. 36 in C
Pinchas Zukerman, conductor
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:23:08 Gustav Holst Symphony in F major Op 8
JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914
12:36:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29
Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270
12:52:00 00:03:54 Gustav Holst The Planets: Mercury Op 32
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086
12:54:00 00:04:21 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Anton Bruckner.
Anton Bruckner: Lancier-Quadrille No.3 (1850)
Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999256 CD)
Anton Bruckner: Erinnerung (1868)
Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999256 CD)
Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)
Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999256 CD)
Anton Bruckner: Stille Betrachtung an einem Herbstabend (1863)
Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999256 CD)
Anton Bruckner: Piano Sonata in g (1861-62)
Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999256 CD)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No.1 (1865-91)
Royal Scottish Nat'l Orchestra/Georg Tintner (Naxos 554430 CD)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No.4 (1874)
Berlin Philharmonic/Günter Wand (RCA 68839 CD)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No.5 (1875-76)
Vienna Philharmonic/Nikolaus Harnoncourt (RCA 60749 2 CD)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No.7 (1881-83)
Berlin Philharmonic/Wilhelm Furtwängler (DeutGram 902958 CD)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No.8 (1887)
Berlin Philharmonic/Wilhelm Furtwängler (Naxos 111000 CD)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No.9 (1891-96)
Royal Scottish Nat'l Orchestra/Georg Tintner (Naxos 501101 CD)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:04:00 00:22:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 96 in D
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
15:29:00 00:11:50 Gustav Holst Morris Dance Tunes
Nicholas Braithwaite New Zealand Chamber Orch Koch Intl 7058
15:44:00 00:01:23 Francis Hopkinson My Days Have Been So Wondrous Free
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM 5432
15:45:00 00:04:30 Stephen Foster Hard Times Come Again No More
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432
15:49:00 00:02:50 Jay Ungar A Time for Farewell
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM 5432
15:52:00 00:05:50 Antonín Dvorák Polonaise in E flat major
Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Measha Brueggergosman, soprano – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:08:40 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude
16:16:00 00:20:06 Richard Wagner Wesendonck Lieder
16:40:00 01:09:07 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat
17:57:00 00:02:13 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 218
18:00 KEYNOTES: WCLV’s Bill O’Connell with recordings and updates from past medalists of the Cleveland International Piano Competition and CIPC news; this week, Roberto Plano
18:03:00 00:12:57 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in C [No. 1]
Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069
18:20:00 00:08:21 Franz Liszt Legend No. 2 "St. Francis of Paolo Walking on the Waves"
Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Modern Concerto - The ultimate instrumental showcase, the concerto has inspired composers to torture performers for hundreds of years. Now that performers have virtually no limits on their techniques, how are composers innovating this storied form?
Kimmo Hakola: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra, I (excerpt), IV
Finnish Radio Symphony/Sakari Oramo; Kari Kriikku, clarinet (Ondine 1063) 1:35, 8:25, :33
Daron Hagen: Concerto for Koto and Orchestra, I.Genji/Cicada Shell
Orchestra of the Swan/David Curtis; Yumi Kurosawa, koto (MSR 1429) 5:41
Philip Glass (arr Amy Dickson): Concerto for Violin & Orchestra, I
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Mikel Toms (RCA 737639) 6:48, 2:26
Mark O’Connor: The Improvised Violin Concerto, III. Water
Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra/Frederico Cortese (OMAC 19) 4:34
Gabriel Prokofiev: Concerto for Turntables & Orchestra, II. Adagietto, Irreguluv
Heritage Orchestra/Jules Buckley; DJ Yoda, turntables (Nonclassical 5) 4:22
Kalevi Aho: Concerto for Theremin & Orchestra, Acht Jahreszeiten, III. Schwarzer Schnerr
Lapland Chamber Orchestra/John Storgårds; Carolina Eyck, theremin (BIS 2036) 4:54
Jennifer Higdon: Concerto for Orchestra, III
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra/Robert Spano (Telarc 80620) 10:34
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:42 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
23:07:00 00:05:18 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy Op 54
Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522
23:13:00 00:05:24 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 12 in D flat Op 72
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171
23:20:00 00:08:01 Sir Edward Elgar Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 63331
23:28:00 00:07:59 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086
23:38:00 00:07:46 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past
Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437532
23:45:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15
Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066
23:56:00 00:02:58 John Dowland Come, heavy Sleep
La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650