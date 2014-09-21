Program Guide 09-21-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano

00:04:00 00:06:58 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50

00:12:00 00:28:08 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 52

00:42:00 00:42:32 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30

01:25:00 00:32:43 Bonus: Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 4 in A minor Op 63

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:17:31 William Wallace Villon

Martyn Brabbins BBC Scottish Symphony Hyperion 66848

02:22:00 00:42:20 Karl Goldmark Rustic Wedding Symphony in E flat Op 26

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

03:06:00 00:49:24 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32

BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Women of the; Manchester Chamber Choir Chandos 5086

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Allegrias (2009)

Joela Jones, accordion; Danna Sundet, oboe; Peter Otto, violin; Stanley Konopka, viola; Richard Weiss, cello; Scott Haigh, double bass; Donna Lee, piano; Ted Rounds, percussion; Sasha Mäkilä, conductor (Kent/Blossom 2013) 10:31

Daniel McCarthy: Visions of the Anointed (String Quartet No. 4)

Harrington String Quartet (Albany 950) 31:19

Margaret Brouwer: Two Arrangements for Blue Streak Ensemble (2011)

Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 8:12

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Brett Mitchell

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet Ballet: Death of Tybalt

Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (London 452870 CD) 4:00

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: “O Mio Babbino Caro”

Ileana Cotrubas, soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Sony 27292 CD) 2:30

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2: Finale – Pittsburgh Symphony/Lorin Maazel (Sony 89739 CD) 9:00

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.4: Finale

Kathleen Battle, soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Sony 44908 CD) 10:30

Modest Mussorgsky (arr Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition: Great Gate of Kiev

Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Telarc 80042 CD) 5:30

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three New Takes on Early Music - Continuing our occasional “Old Wine, New Skins” feature, we hear recordings that give us a contemporary take on Sephardic music, a jazz ensemble in the middle ages, and sacred Sicilian folklore.

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:06:46 Imant Raminsh Ave verum corpus

Versija Chamber Choir Jade 48798

07:13:00 00:19:17 Maurice Duruflé Mass "Cum Jubilo" Op 11

Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson Thomas Hampson, baritone; Men of; Orfeón Donostiarra; Marie-Claire Alain, organ EMI 56878

07:34:00 00:21:29 Howard Hanson Lumen in Cristo

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Naxos 559704

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; This week, host Christopher O'Riley catches up with some of From the Top's most illustrious alumni in our annual "Where Are They Now Show." We'll enjoy the extraordinary music these young pros are making in their early careers and we'll hear their stories of triumph and struggle as they work to define their own creative space in the world. Featured alumni include a brilliant young composer who is about to have a concert of his work performed by the Shanghai Philharmonic ... a touring violinist who's just released a CD of all unaccompanied pieces, and a French horn player who has founded a free music school in his home town.

Gabriela Martinez, 29-year-old pianist from New York, NY

Sonata No 31 in A Flat Movement 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

Peng-Peng Gong, 20-year-old composer from New York, NY

Death of the Honeybees; Suite No. 1 from the 2 Act Ballet (based on the tragic fairytale by He Shu-Kun) Act I, Scene I “City Scenes” and Act I, Scene II “The Dance of the Boy”

The Mobius Trio which includes alumnus, Mason Fish, 25-year-old guitarist

"First Light" by Dan Becker from the Mobius Trio's CD titled "First Light" - The other two members of the Mobius Trio are guitarists Matthew Holmes-Linder and Robert Nance

Eliodoro Vallecillo, 22-year-old french horn player

Morceau de Concert by Camille Saint-Saëns

Bella Hristiova, 27-year-old violinist

Gigue from the Partita No 2 in d by Johann Sebastian Bach from her new CD titled "Bella Unaccompanied"

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Suzanne Nance: Edo de Waart, conductor

10:04:00 00:18:58 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll

10:22:00 00:34:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D

10:57:00 00:32:37 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36

11:29:00 00:28:11 Bonus: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Movements from Symphony No. 36 in C

Pinchas Zukerman, conductor

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:23:08 Gustav Holst Symphony in F major Op 8

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

12:36:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

12:52:00 00:03:54 Gustav Holst The Planets: Mercury Op 32

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086

12:54:00 00:04:21 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Anton Bruckner.

Anton Bruckner: Lancier-Quadrille No.3 (1850)

Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999256 CD)

Anton Bruckner: Erinnerung (1868)

Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999256 CD)

Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)

Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999256 CD)

Anton Bruckner: Stille Betrachtung an einem Herbstabend (1863)

Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999256 CD)

Anton Bruckner: Piano Sonata in g (1861-62)

Fumiko Shiraga, piano (CPO 999256 CD)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No.1 (1865-91)

Royal Scottish Nat'l Orchestra/Georg Tintner (Naxos 554430 CD)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No.4 (1874)

Berlin Philharmonic/Günter Wand (RCA 68839 CD)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No.5 (1875-76)

Vienna Philharmonic/Nikolaus Harnoncourt (RCA 60749 2 CD)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No.7 (1881-83)

Berlin Philharmonic/Wilhelm Furtwängler (DeutGram 902958 CD)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No.8 (1887)

Berlin Philharmonic/Wilhelm Furtwängler (Naxos 111000 CD)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No.9 (1891-96)

Royal Scottish Nat'l Orchestra/Georg Tintner (Naxos 501101 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:00 00:22:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 96 in D

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

15:29:00 00:11:50 Gustav Holst Morris Dance Tunes

Nicholas Braithwaite New Zealand Chamber Orch Koch Intl 7058

15:44:00 00:01:23 Francis Hopkinson My Days Have Been So Wondrous Free

Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM 5432

15:45:00 00:04:30 Stephen Foster Hard Times Come Again No More

Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432

15:49:00 00:02:50 Jay Ungar A Time for Farewell

Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM 5432

15:52:00 00:05:50 Antonín Dvorák Polonaise in E flat major

Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Measha Brueggergosman, soprano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:08:40 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

16:16:00 00:20:06 Richard Wagner Wesendonck Lieder

16:40:00 01:09:07 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat

17:57:00 00:02:13 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 218

18:00 KEYNOTES: WCLV’s Bill O’Connell with recordings and updates from past medalists of the Cleveland International Piano Competition and CIPC news; this week, Roberto Plano

18:03:00 00:12:57 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in C [No. 1]

Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

18:20:00 00:08:21 Franz Liszt Legend No. 2 "St. Francis of Paolo Walking on the Waves"

Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Modern Concerto - The ultimate instrumental showcase, the concerto has inspired composers to torture performers for hundreds of years. Now that performers have virtually no limits on their techniques, how are composers innovating this storied form?

Kimmo Hakola: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra, I (excerpt), IV

Finnish Radio Symphony/Sakari Oramo; Kari Kriikku, clarinet (Ondine 1063) 1:35, 8:25, :33

Daron Hagen: Concerto for Koto and Orchestra, I.Genji/Cicada Shell

Orchestra of the Swan/David Curtis; Yumi Kurosawa, koto (MSR 1429) 5:41

Philip Glass (arr Amy Dickson): Concerto for Violin & Orchestra, I

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Mikel Toms (RCA 737639) 6:48, 2:26

Mark O’Connor: The Improvised Violin Concerto, III. Water

Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra/Frederico Cortese (OMAC 19) 4:34

Gabriel Prokofiev: Concerto for Turntables & Orchestra, II. Adagietto, Irreguluv

Heritage Orchestra/Jules Buckley; DJ Yoda, turntables (Nonclassical 5) 4:22

Kalevi Aho: Concerto for Theremin & Orchestra, Acht Jahreszeiten, III. Schwarzer Schnerr

Lapland Chamber Orchestra/John Storgårds; Carolina Eyck, theremin (BIS 2036) 4:54

Jennifer Higdon: Concerto for Orchestra, III

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra/Robert Spano (Telarc 80620) 10:34

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:42 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

23:07:00 00:05:18 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy Op 54

Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522

23:13:00 00:05:24 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 12 in D flat Op 72

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

23:20:00 00:08:01 Sir Edward Elgar Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 63331

23:28:00 00:07:59 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086

23:38:00 00:07:46 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437532

23:45:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15

Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

23:56:00 00:02:58 John Dowland Come, heavy Sleep

La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650