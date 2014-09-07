Program Guide 09-07-2014

00:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Three Equali for 4 Trombones WoO 30 (1812)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 36 (1802)

John Adams: Absolute Jest (2012)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Op 60 (1806)

Bonus: Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a (1806)

02:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 22 in E-Flat "Philosopher" (1764)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f Op 36 (1878)

George Enescu: Symphony No. 3 in C Op 21 (1921)

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Rathbun: Phases (2007)--Marisela Sager, flute; Jeffrey Rathbun, oboe; Daniel McKelway, clarinet; Barrick Stees, bassoon; Richard King, horn (Kent/Blossom 2013) 16:26

Larry Baker: Imaginaires: Christmas; Current--Karel Paukert, organ (private CD) 9:06

Frank Wiley: Some Hope Upon the Sky: Three Songs on Sonnets by James Agee (1990)--Susan Fletcher, soprano; Weiwen Ma, piano (CCG 04-27-14) 15:11

Ryan Ramer: Piano Trio No. 1--Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 12:55

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Strauss Family Waltzes with a Difference

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The City of Ladies

07:00 MUSICA SACRA

Thomas Tallis: Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter (c.1567)

William Horwood: Magnificat secundi toni à 5 (c.1470)

Alessandro Striggio: Missa "Ecco sì beato giorno" (c.1566)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 19, 2014 - From the famous Eastman School of Music in Rochester New York, this week's show features the great flute virtuoso, Sir James Galway as our special guest. In addition to a lineup of wonderful young soloists, Sir James will perform Gounod's Petite Symphonie with an ensemble of talented kids, and talk about how he's training the next generation of superb flutists.

Annie Jacobs-Perkins, cello, age 16 from Pittsford, New York

At the Fountain Op 20/2 by Carl Davidoff (1838–1889), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Carmen Knoll, piano, age 16 from Carlstadt, New Jersey

Hungarian Rhapsody No. 13 in A minor by Franz Liszt (1811–1886), transcribed by Arcadi Volodos

Sir James Galway, flute, and the Eastman School of Music/Rochester Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Wind Ensemble

Scherzo from Petite Symphonie by Charles Gounod (1818–1893)

Pierce Wang, violin, age 10 from Fremont, California

Grand Caprice on Schubert’s Der Erlkönig by Heinrich Ernst (1812–1865)

Emily Helenbrook, soprano, age 19 from Alexander, New York

“Adele’s Laughing Song” from Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss (1825–1899), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Sir James Galway, flute, and the ESM/RPYO Wind Ensemble

Finale from Petite Symphonie by Charles Gounod (1818–1893)

10:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Suzanne Nance: Edo de Waart, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin

Bonus: Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Op 21 (1800)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphonies of Wind Instruments (1920)

John Adams: Violin Concerto (1993)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92 (1812)

12:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve "La Sonnerie" (1723)

Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 (1795)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D K 181 (1773)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Massimo La Rosa, trombone – LAKEWOOD RESIDENCY CONCERT recorded May 24th in Lakewood Civic Auditorium

Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 (1888)

Ferdinand David: Trombone Concertino in E-Flat Op 4 (1837)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz "From the Mountains" Op 292 (1864)

Johann Strauss Jr: Ritter Pázmán: Csárdás Op 441 (1892)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Gabriel Fauré (arr Henri Rabaud): Dolly Suite Op 56 (1897)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Kathleen Supové

Randal Woolf: Adrenalin Revival, III & II--Kathleen Supové, piano (Koch 7572) 1:16, 3:05

Corey Dargel: Hooked for Life & Hands from. Removable Parts--Dargel, vocal; Kathleen Supové, piano

(New Amsterdam 021) 2:38, 4:37

Missy Mazzoli: Isabelle Eberhardt Dreams of pianos-- Kathleen Supové, piano 8:41

Lucas Ligeti: Delta Space (excerpt)--Kathleen Supové, piano (Tzadik 7099) 5:50

Carolyn Yarnell: The Same Sky (excerpt)--Kathleen Supové, piano (Koch 7572) 14:37

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux (1876)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento for String Trio K 563 (1788)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat D 935 /3 (1828)