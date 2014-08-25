Program Guide 08-25-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:36:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D
Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598
00:41:00 00:21:30 Josef Bohuslav Foerster Wind Quintet in D major Op 95
Berlin Philharmonic Wind Qnt Bis 612
01:04:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50
New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708
01:39:00 00:28:44 Frederick Delius Piano Concerto
Ulster Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67296
02:10:00 01:14:57 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor
Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608
03:27:00 00:26:22 Franz Schubert Sonata in a "Arpeggione"
Sharon Robinson, cello; Joseph Kalichstein, piano Bridge 9376
03:55:00 00:28:07 Leonard Bernstein Fancy Free Ballet
Steven Smith Cleveland Orch Youth Orch MAA 10706
04:25:00 00:26:16 Béla Bartók Fourteen Bagatelles Op 6
Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355
04:53:00 00:26:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93
Rafael Kubelik Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 459463
05:21:00 00:17:30 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941
05:40:00 00:05:13 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Intermezzo
Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386
05:52:00 00:05:02 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E major
Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587
05:58:00 00:01:01 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee
The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:07:00 00:06:12 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770
06:15:00 00:08:22 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in F major Op 4
Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541
06:25:00 00:08:33 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 29
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967
06:35:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
06:40:00 00:06:10 Joaquín Rodrigo Finale from Concierto Andaluz
Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754
06:50:00 00:03:11 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Saw Dance
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
06:55:00 00:03:51 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
07:05:00 00:04:54 Leonard Bernstein Mass: A Simple Song
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
07:10:00 00:09:01 Georg Philipp Telemann Flute Concerto in G major
Berlin Baroque Soloists Rainer Kussmaul Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57397
07:30:00 00:05:54 Ernö Dohnányi The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18
Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9733
07:40:00 00:05:06 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1
Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
07:50:00 00:02:59 Duke Ellington The River: Giggling Rapids
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737
07:55:00 00:01:54 Leonard Bernstein Macbeth Blues
Chamber Ensemble Leonard Bernstein, narrator Sony 60566
07:58:00 00:01:03 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm
Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280
08:07:00 00:07:06 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat major
Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic CBS 42489
08:15:00 00:02:38 Claude Debussy Syrinx
Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255
08:20:00 00:08:05 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3
Richard Egarr Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907415
08:30:00 00:08:01 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major Op 7
David Zinman Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495
08:37:00 00:02:58 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 1
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 10765
08:40:00 00:05:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet from Symphony No. 4 Op 60
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032
08:48:00 00:02:22 Carlos Salzedo Suite of Eight Dances: Tango
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80581
08:55:00 00:04:19 Leonard Bernstein Peter Pan: Dream with Me
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano; Michael Samis, cello Delos 3445
08:58:00 00:02:29 Richard Rodgers Babes in Arms: Where or When
Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347
08:58:00 00:07:03 Max Steiner The Big Sleep: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270
09:05:00 00:16:52 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
09:35:00 00:06:14 Igor Stravinsky Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra
Riccardo Chailly London Sinfonietta Decca 417114
09:45:00 00:07:41 Isaac Albéniz Barcarola "Mallorca" Op 202
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224
09:50:00 00:02:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730
09:53:00 00:04:06 Duke Ellington Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me
Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554
09:57:00 00:02:17 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No.11 in G flat major Op 70
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:03:00 00:03:17 Thomas Tallis Te lucis ante terminum à 5
Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703
10:07:00 00:03:57 Patrick Hawes Quanta qualia
Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703
10:12:00 00:07:40 Robert Volkmann Serenade No. 1 for Strings in C Op 62
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999159
10:21:00 00:06:06 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44
American String Project MSR 1386
10:29:00 00:04:19 Étienne Méhul Le trésor supposé: Overture
Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5185
10:34:00 00:13:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio in E flat major
Florestan Trio Hyperion 67393
10:50:00 00:30:19 Leonard Bernstein Serenade after Plato's Symposium
Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358
11:25:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849
11:35:00 00:07:17 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in C major Op 7
Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610
11:44:00 00:09:13 Peter Tchaikovsky The Voyevoda: Overture
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845
11:54:00 00:04:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 6
Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:10:00 00:04:08 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 63085
12:16:00 00:07:01 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue from "On Your Toes"
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034
12:25:00 00:07:37 Franz von Suppé Beautiful Galatea: Overture
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61830
12:35:00 00:07:55 Joseph Lanner Waltz "Evening Stars" Op 180
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
12:44:00 00:07:59 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Halcyon
Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053
12:53:00 00:05:23 Gustavo E. Campa Mélodie Op 1
Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Daniel Andai, violin Sony 75555
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50
New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708
13:36:00 00:24:09 Ernö Dohnányi Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Eldar Nebolsin, piano Naxos 572303
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:04:55 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
14:04:00 00:03:23 Franz Schubert Hungarian Melody in B minor
Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 422229
14:11:00 00:07:00 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 in E minor
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67303
14:19:00 00:06:00 Gioacchino Rossini L'inganno felice: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
14:43:00 00:17:40 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Michael Small, boy soprano; Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Naxos 559456
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:03:00 00:18:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 3 in C major
Emerson String Quartet Carol Wincenc, flute DeutGram 431770
15:23:00 00:09:49 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in F
Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901622
15:35:00 00:12:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in B flat major
Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45471
15:49:00 00:07:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4
Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Ray Chen, violin Sony 544775
15:58:00 00:03:43 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Make Our Garden Grow
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
16:06:00 00:03:35 Leonard Bernstein Spring Will Come Again
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano; Michael Samis, cello Delos 3445
16:12:00 00:14:28 Gustav Mahler Funeral March from Symphony No. 5
Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608
16:30:00 00:05:07 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Times Square 1944
Arie Lipsky CIM Orchestra CIM 2003
16:39:00 00:01:45 Leonard Bernstein Mass: The Lord's Prayer
Paul Phoenix, tenor Naxos 572987
16:41:00 00:07:31 Randall Thompson Allegro from Symphony No. 2
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
16:52:00 00:03:05 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Paris Waltz
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685
16:57:00 00:02:03 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Jet Song
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
17:05:00 00:04:40 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen
Voces8 Decca 4785703
17:12:00 00:08:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996
17:23:00 00:11:30 Ferruccio Busoni Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue Op 24
Arturo Tamayo Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Capriccio 10480
17:40:00 00:04:43 Anton Bruckner Motet "Os justi"
Voces8 Decca 4785703
17:46:00 00:03:05 Karl Jenkins The Armed Man Mass: Benedictus
Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703
17:52:00 00:02:46 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918
17:56:00 00:02:38 John Dowland Now, o now, I needs must part
La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
18:30:00 00:03:24 Leonard Bernstein Slava! [A Political Overture]
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 62
18:35:00 00:02:07 Leonard Bernstein Waltz from Divertimento for Orchestra
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
18:40:00 00:13:22 Aaron Copland Finale from Symphony No. 3
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578
18:54:00 00:03:50 Leonard Bernstein Candide: I am easily assimilated
Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Chorus of the Teatro Regio DeutGram 14777
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779
19:24:00 00:31:22 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 16 in F major Op 135
Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 435779
19:57:00 00:01:38 Déodat de Séverac An Old Music Box
Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:17:07 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue
Los Angeles Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Leonard Bernstein, piano DeutGram 4776352
20:21:00 00:35:51 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1 in F major
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano; Glenn Dicterow, violin; Carter Brey, cello
21:04:00 00:36:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major Op 56
21:40:00 00:40:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73
22:22:00 00:35:59 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:09:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135
Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 435779
23:11:00 00:05:44 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium
Voces8 Decca 4785703
23:20:00 00:05:01 Bill Douglas Earth Prayer
Chamber Ensemble Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Bill Douglas, keyboard RCA 68416
23:25:00 00:11:12 Gustav Mahler Adagietto from Symphony No. 5
Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608
23:38:00 00:05:36 Sergei Prokofiev Andante from Cello Concertino Op 132
National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Alexander Rudin, cello Naxos 553624
23:43:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11
Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352
23:55:00 00:03:00 Carlos Guastavino Cantilena No. 4
Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
23:56:00 00:03:09 Manuel Ponce Por ti mi corazon
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287