Program Guide 08-25-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:36:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D

Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

00:41:00 00:21:30 Josef Bohuslav Foerster Wind Quintet in D major Op 95

Berlin Philharmonic Wind Qnt Bis 612

01:04:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50

New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708

01:39:00 00:28:44 Frederick Delius Piano Concerto

Ulster Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67296

02:10:00 01:14:57 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor

Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608

03:27:00 00:26:22 Franz Schubert Sonata in a "Arpeggione"

Sharon Robinson, cello; Joseph Kalichstein, piano Bridge 9376

03:55:00 00:28:07 Leonard Bernstein Fancy Free Ballet

Steven Smith Cleveland Orch Youth Orch MAA 10706

04:25:00 00:26:16 Béla Bartók Fourteen Bagatelles Op 6

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

04:53:00 00:26:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93

Rafael Kubelik Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 459463

05:21:00 00:17:30 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941

05:40:00 00:05:13 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Intermezzo

Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386

05:52:00 00:05:02 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E major

Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587

05:58:00 00:01:01 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:07:00 00:06:12 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

06:15:00 00:08:22 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in F major Op 4

Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541

06:25:00 00:08:33 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 29

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967

06:35:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

06:40:00 00:06:10 Joaquín Rodrigo Finale from Concierto Andaluz

Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754

06:50:00 00:03:11 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Saw Dance

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

06:55:00 00:03:51 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011

07:05:00 00:04:54 Leonard Bernstein Mass: A Simple Song

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

07:10:00 00:09:01 Georg Philipp Telemann Flute Concerto in G major

Berlin Baroque Soloists Rainer Kussmaul Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57397

07:20:00 00:02:16 Miklós Rózsa King of Kings: Resurrection & Finale

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80631

07:30:00 00:05:54 Ernö Dohnányi The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18

Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9733

07:40:00 00:05:06 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

07:50:00 00:02:59 Duke Ellington The River: Giggling Rapids

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

07:55:00 00:01:54 Leonard Bernstein Macbeth Blues

Chamber Ensemble Leonard Bernstein, narrator Sony 60566

07:58:00 00:01:03 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm

Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

08:07:00 00:07:06 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat major

Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic CBS 42489

08:15:00 00:02:38 Claude Debussy Syrinx

Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

08:20:00 00:08:05 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3

Richard Egarr Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907415

08:30:00 00:08:01 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major Op 7

David Zinman Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495

08:37:00 00:02:58 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 1

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 10765

08:40:00 00:05:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet from Symphony No. 4 Op 60

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

08:48:00 00:02:22 Carlos Salzedo Suite of Eight Dances: Tango

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80581

08:55:00 00:04:19 Leonard Bernstein Peter Pan: Dream with Me

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano; Michael Samis, cello Delos 3445

08:58:00 00:02:29 Richard Rodgers Babes in Arms: Where or When

Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

08:58:00 00:07:03 Max Steiner The Big Sleep: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270

09:05:00 00:16:52 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

09:35:00 00:06:14 Igor Stravinsky Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra

Riccardo Chailly London Sinfonietta Decca 417114

09:45:00 00:07:41 Isaac Albéniz Barcarola "Mallorca" Op 202

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224

09:50:00 00:02:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730

09:53:00 00:04:06 Duke Ellington Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me

Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554

09:57:00 00:02:17 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No.11 in G flat major Op 70

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:03:17 Thomas Tallis Te lucis ante terminum à 5

Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703

10:07:00 00:03:57 Patrick Hawes Quanta qualia

Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703

10:12:00 00:07:40 Robert Volkmann Serenade No. 1 for Strings in C Op 62

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999159

10:21:00 00:06:06 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44

American String Project MSR 1386

10:29:00 00:04:19 Étienne Méhul Le trésor supposé: Overture

Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5185

10:34:00 00:13:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio in E flat major

Florestan Trio Hyperion 67393

10:50:00 00:30:19 Leonard Bernstein Serenade after Plato's Symposium

Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

11:25:00 00:08:05 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 82849

11:35:00 00:07:17 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in C major Op 7

Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610

11:44:00 00:09:13 Peter Tchaikovsky The Voyevoda: Overture

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

11:54:00 00:04:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 6

Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:10:00 00:04:08 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 63085

12:16:00 00:07:01 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue from "On Your Toes"

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

12:25:00 00:07:37 Franz von Suppé Beautiful Galatea: Overture

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 61830

12:35:00 00:07:55 Joseph Lanner Waltz "Evening Stars" Op 180

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

12:44:00 00:07:59 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Halcyon

Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

12:53:00 00:05:23 Gustavo E. Campa Mélodie Op 1

Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Daniel Andai, violin Sony 75555

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50

New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708

13:36:00 00:24:09 Ernö Dohnányi Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Eldar Nebolsin, piano Naxos 572303

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:04:55 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

14:04:00 00:03:23 Franz Schubert Hungarian Melody in B minor

Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 422229

14:11:00 00:07:00 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 in E minor

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67303

14:19:00 00:06:00 Gioacchino Rossini L'inganno felice: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

14:43:00 00:17:40 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Michael Small, boy soprano; Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Naxos 559456

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:03:00 00:18:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 3 in C major

Emerson String Quartet Carol Wincenc, flute DeutGram 431770

15:23:00 00:09:49 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in F

Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901622

15:35:00 00:12:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in B flat major

Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45471

15:49:00 00:07:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4

Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Ray Chen, violin Sony 544775

15:58:00 00:03:43 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Make Our Garden Grow

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

16:06:00 00:03:35 Leonard Bernstein Spring Will Come Again

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano; Michael Samis, cello Delos 3445

16:12:00 00:14:28 Gustav Mahler Funeral March from Symphony No. 5

Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608

16:30:00 00:05:07 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Times Square 1944

Arie Lipsky CIM Orchestra CIM 2003

16:39:00 00:01:45 Leonard Bernstein Mass: The Lord's Prayer

Paul Phoenix, tenor Naxos 572987

16:41:00 00:07:31 Randall Thompson Allegro from Symphony No. 2

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

16:52:00 00:03:05 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Paris Waltz

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

16:57:00 00:02:03 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Jet Song

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

17:05:00 00:04:40 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen

Voces8 Decca 4785703

17:12:00 00:08:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996

17:23:00 00:11:30 Ferruccio Busoni Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue Op 24

Arturo Tamayo Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Capriccio 10480

17:40:00 00:04:43 Anton Bruckner Motet "Os justi"

Voces8 Decca 4785703

17:46:00 00:03:05 Karl Jenkins The Armed Man Mass: Benedictus

Voces8 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Decca 4785703

17:52:00 00:02:46 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918

17:56:00 00:02:38 John Dowland Now, o now, I needs must part

La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

18:30:00 00:03:24 Leonard Bernstein Slava! [A Political Overture]

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 62

18:35:00 00:02:07 Leonard Bernstein Waltz from Divertimento for Orchestra

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

18:40:00 00:13:22 Aaron Copland Finale from Symphony No. 3

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578

18:54:00 00:03:50 Leonard Bernstein Candide: I am easily assimilated

Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Chorus of the Teatro Regio DeutGram 14777

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

19:24:00 00:31:22 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 16 in F major Op 135

Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 435779

19:57:00 00:01:38 Déodat de Séverac An Old Music Box

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:17:07 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

Los Angeles Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Leonard Bernstein, piano DeutGram 4776352

20:21:00 00:35:51 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1 in F major

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano; Glenn Dicterow, violin; Carter Brey, cello

21:04:00 00:36:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major Op 56

21:40:00 00:40:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73

22:22:00 00:35:59 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:09:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135

Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 435779

23:11:00 00:05:44 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium

Voces8 Decca 4785703

23:20:00 00:05:01 Bill Douglas Earth Prayer

Chamber Ensemble Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Bill Douglas, keyboard RCA 68416

23:25:00 00:11:12 Gustav Mahler Adagietto from Symphony No. 5

Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608

23:38:00 00:05:36 Sergei Prokofiev Andante from Cello Concertino Op 132

National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Alexander Rudin, cello Naxos 553624

23:43:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352

23:55:00 00:03:00 Carlos Guastavino Cantilena No. 4

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

23:56:00 00:03:09 Manuel Ponce Por ti mi corazon

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

