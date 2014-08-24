Program Guide 08-24-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Roberto Abbado, conductor; Jonathan Biss, piano

00:04:00 00:08:24 Robert Schumann Genoveva: Overture Op 81

00:14:00 00:30:19 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54

00:48:00 00:17:00 Ivan Fedele Scena

01:07:00 00:22:37 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D

01:32:00 00:26:11 Encore: Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Daniel McCarthy: Comets in the Winter Sky

Indiana University of Pennsylvania Band (private CD) 3:58

Matthew Saunders: Twenty Views of the Trombone

Matthew Saunders, trombone (private CD) 16:29

Ryan Ramer: Accueil

Liz Huff, Emily Warren, sopranos; Jennifer Woda, mezzo; Cicely Schonberg, alto; Spencer Boyd, tenor; Shaun McGrath, baritone (private CD) 6:44

William Rayer: Fun at the Brass (Three Scenes from the Beach)

William Black, trumpet; Carol Stafinski, horn; John Simna, trombone (private CD) 11:15

Margaret Brouwer: Mandala (2001)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz, cond (Naxos 559 250) 11:55

04:57:00 00:02:06 Huang Zi Plum Blossoms in the Snow

Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Voice and Obbligato Instruments

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat: aria and chorus

Maria Stader, soprano; Munich Bach Chorus and Orchestra/Karl Richter (DG 419466 CD) 4:30

Johann Sebastian Bach: B-Minor Mass: “Quoniam”

Ara Berberian, bass; Robert Shaw Chorale and Orchestra (RCA 0902663529 CD) 5:52

Johann Sebastian Bach: “Wedding” Cantata, BWV 202: aria

Lucia Popp, soprano; Berlin Chamber Orchestra/Peter Schreier (Brilliant Classics 99366/3 CD) 4:42

Alessandro Scarlatti: “Se geloso e il mio core” from Cantata Endymione e Cintia

Judith Blegen, soprano; Gerard Schwarz, trumpet; assisting artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Orchestra (Columbia Masterworks M33307 LP) 2:57

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: “Batti, batti” from Don Giovanni

Graciella Scuitti, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Carlo Maria Giulini (EMI 63078 CD) 3:48

Johannes Brahms: “Geistliches Wiegenlied”

Ann Murray, contralto; Nabuku Imai, viola; Stephen Kovacevich, piano (EMI 183595 CD) 5:13

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria: Aria “Domine Deus”

Saramae Endich, soprano; Robert Conant, harpsichord; Leonard Arner, oboe; Robert Shaw Chorale & Orchestra/Robert Shaw (RCA 2883 LP) 4:10

Franz Schubert: “The Shepherd on the Rock”

Benita Valente, soprano; Harold Wright, clarinet; Rudolf Serkin, piano (Sony 48176 CD) 12:26

05:58:00 00:01:14 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 1: Arietta Op 12

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Palestrina & the Sixteen, Part 5

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:11:11 Gregorio Allegri Miserere

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848

07:17:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

07:32:00 00:25:56 Giovanni Palestrina Missa "Viri Galilaei"

Philippe Herreweghe La Chapelle Royale; Ensemble Organum Harm Mundi 2908304

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 19, 2013 - From Princeton, New Jersey, From the Top celebrates the 75th anniversary of the world renowned, American Boychoir. As our special featured guest, we'll hear them perform the music of Bach, the Beatles, Duruflé, and Sousa. Also on the program, a teenage cellist performs Fauré's "Elegie", and we'll meet a brilliant young violinist who has won three major American music competitions this past year.

The American Boychoir

Ubi Caritas from Four Motets on Gregorian Themes Op10/1 by Maurice Duruflé (1901-1986)

The American Boychoir Barbershop Quartet

I Love That Old Barbershop Style by Einar Pederson.

Gallia Kastner, violin, age 16

Waltz-Scherzo Op 34 by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

The American Boychoir

When I'm 64 by The Beatles (arr Deke Sharon)

Julia Rosenbaum, cello, age 17

Elegy by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

The American Boychoir with Gallia Kastner, violin, Julia Rosenbaum, cello & Kerry Heimann, organ

Versus II & III from Cantata No. 4 “Christ Lag in Todes Banden" by J.S. Bach (1685-1750)

The American Boychoir

The Stars & Stripes Forever by John Phillip Sousa (1854-1932) (arr John Kuzma)

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Suzanne Nance: Edo de Waart, conductor; Susanna Phillips, soprano; Kelley O'Connor, mezzo soprano; Thomas Cooley, tenor; Christopher Maltman, baritone; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus; Lee Erickson, director

10:04:00 00:25:23 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite

10:31:00 00:20:21 John Adams The Wound-Dresser

10:52:00 01:05:58 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:18:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 31 in D

Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 647

12:31:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19

Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

12:47:00 00:08:48 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in F

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

12:54:00 00:04:30 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Prélude

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of composer Aaron Copland.

Fanfare for The Common Man (1942)

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Rodeo Ballet "Four Dance Episodes" (1942)

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Billy The Kid Orchestral Suite (1940)

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Quiet City (1941)

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Appalachian Spring Suite (1945)

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

The Cat and The Mouse (1920)

Leo Smit, piano (Sony 66345 CD)

Our Town (1940)

Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

Lincoln Portrait (1942)

James Earl Jones, narrator; Seattle Symphony/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos DE3140 CD)

Symphony for Organ and Orchestra (1924)

E. Power Biggs, organ; New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein (RCA 5665 CD)

El Salon Mexico (1936)

Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

Symphony No.3 (1946)

Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:00 00:16:02 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45

Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009

15:23:00 00:19:58 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 59 in E flat

András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141

15:46:00 00:08:44 Antonín Dvorák Rondo in G minor Op 94

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

15:54:00 00:03:37 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 1

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor – Archival concert

16:04:00 00:13:02 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Suite

16:21:00 01:02:43 Franz Schubert Octet in F major Cleveland Orchestra

17:28:00 00:31:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 1 in F minor Op 10

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:03:16 Stephen Paulus Prairie Songs: The Old Church

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243

18:05:00 00:03:30 Stephen Paulus We Gather Together

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243

18:08:00 00:03:19 Stephen Paulus The Road Home

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243

18:15:00 00:15:46 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The High Castle

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic RCA 54331

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Christopher Rouse

Christopher Rouse: Iscariot

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic/Alan Gilbert (Bis 1386 CD)

Christopher Rouse: Phaethon

Houston Symphony Orchestra/Christoph Eschenbach (Telarc 80452 CD)

Christopher Rouse: Symphony No. 4

New York Philharmonic/Alan Gilbert [unreleased]

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:00 Woldemar Bargiel Adagio in G Op 38

German Chamber Philharmonic Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63665

23:09:00 00:09:02 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 Op 80

Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006

23:20:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:25:00 00:05:01 Eric Whitacre Goodnight, Moon

London Symphony Orchestra Eric Whitacre Hila Plitmann, soprano Decca 16636

23:30:00 00:05:05 Ottorino Respighi Notturno in G flat

Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224517

23:37:00 00:05:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

23:42:00 00:10:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Sinfonia Concertante

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Daniel Majeske, violin; Robert Vernon, viola Decca 443175

23:55:00 00:02:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor

Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742

23:56:00 00:02:53 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 9 in A flat Op 69

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 2908375