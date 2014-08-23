Program Guide 08-23-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:38:44 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 25

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

00:43:00 00:51:41 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage "Italy" Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

01:37:00 00:33:21 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 7

Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92885

02:12:00 00:20:02 Saverio Mercadante Flute Concerto in E minor

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318

02:34:00 00:33:07 Karol Szymanowski Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 19

Edward Gardner BBC Symphony Orchestra Chandos 5115

03:09:00 00:53:19 Franz Schubert Mass No. 6 in E flat

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Benita Valente, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Jon Humphrey, tenor; Glenn Siebert, tenor; Myron Myers, bass Telarc 80212

04:04:00 00:44:41 Joseph Joachim Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 11

London Philharmonic Orchestra Leon Botstein Elmar Oliveira, violin IMP 27

04:51:00 00:54:40 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425718

05:48:00 00:38:38 Moritz Moszkowski Piano Concerto in E Op 59

Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Markus Pawlik, piano Naxos 553989

06:29:00 00:10:00 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor Op 31

Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887

06:41:00 00:06:09 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

06:57:00 00:02:41 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Prelude Op 40

Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:47 Emilio Pujol Tango espagnol

Julian Bream, guitar RCA 60429

07:04:32 Joan Albert Amargós Tango Català

Michala Petri, recorder; Lars Hannibal, guitar Dacapo 8226900

07:09:50 Paquito D'Rivera Invitacion al danzon

Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Flutewine 6168920449

07:15:32 Carlos Espinoza di los Monteros Blue Night (Noche azul)

Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

07:20:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat Op 23

Jorge Bolet, piano; Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Decca 421181

08:00:50 Isaac Albéniz Songs of Spain (Cantos de España) Op 232 (arr by Tilmann Köster)

Southwest German Chamber Orchestra Sebastian Tewinkel Profil 07073

08:27:45 Luigi Boccherini Sinfonia for Baroque Guitar & Orchestra

Richard Savino, baroque guitar; Portland Baroque Orchestra Monica Huggett Koch Int'l 7448

08:50:18 Astor Piazzolla Soledad (Solitude)

Emanuel Ax, Pablo Ziegler, pianos Sony 62728

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 19, 2013 - From Princeton, New Jersey, From the Top celebrates the 75th anniversary of the world renowned, American Boychoir. As our special featured guest, we'll hear them perform the music of Bach, the Beatles, Duruflé, and Sousa. Also on the program, a teenage cellist performs Fauré's "Elegie", and we'll meet a brilliant young violinist who has won three major American music competitions this past year.

The American Boychoir

Ubi Caritas from Four Motets on Gregorian Themes Op10/1 by Maurice Duruflé (1901-1986)

The American Boychoir Barbershop Quartet

I Love That Old Barbershop Style by Einar Pederson.

Gallia Kastner, violin, age 16

Waltz-Scherzo Op 34 by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

The American Boychoir

When I'm 64 by The Beatles (arr Deke Sharon)

Julia Rosenbaum, cello, age 17

Elegy by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

The American Boychoir with Gallia Kastner, violin, Julia Rosenbaum, cello & Kerry Heimann, organ

Versus II & III from Cantata No. 4 “Christ Lag in Todes Banden" by J.S. Bach (1685-1750)

The American Boychoir

The Stars & Stripes Forever by John Phillip Sousa (1854-1932) (arr John Kuzma)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Voice and Obbligato Instruments

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat: aria and chorus

Maria Stader, soprano; Munich Bach Chorus and Orchestra/Karl Richter (DG 419466 CD) 4:30

Johann Sebastian Bach: B-Minor Mass: “Quoniam”

Ara Berberian, bass; Robert Shaw Chorale and Orchestra (RCA 0902663529 CD) 5:52

Johann Sebastian Bach: “Wedding” Cantata, BWV 202: aria

Lucia Popp, soprano; Berlin Chamber Orchestra/Peter Schreier (Brilliant Classics 99366/3 CD) 4:42

Alessandro Scarlatti: “Se geloso e il mio core” from Cantata Endymione e Cintia

Judith Blegen, soprano; Gerard Schwarz, trumpet; assisting artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Orchestra (Columbia Masterworks M33307 LP) 2:57

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: “Batti, batti” from Don Giovanni

Graciella Scuitti, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Carlo Maria Giulini (EMI 63078 CD) 3:48

Johannes Brahms: “Geistliches Wiegenlied”

Ann Murray, contralto; Nabuku Imai, viola; Stephen Kovacevich, piano (EMI 183595 CD) 5:13

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria: Aria “Domine Deus”

Saramae Endich, soprano; Robert Conant, harpsichord; Leonard Arner, oboe; Robert Shaw Chorale & Orchestra/Robert Shaw (RCA 2883 LP) 4:10

Franz Schubert: “The Shepherd on the Rock”

Benita Valente, soprano; Harold Wright, clarinet; Rudolf Serkin, piano (Sony 48176 CD) 12:26

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Georges Delerue - We'll hear music by one of France's best-loved composers and a favorite of director Francois Truffaut; music from Platoon, Steel Magnolias, Agnes of God and more

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Suite from Steel Magnolias, 1988 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2 - Georges Delerue

- original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

Homage A Francois Truffaut - Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2 - Georges Delerue

- original score/Georges Delerue, cond.

Suite from Exposed, 1983 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2 - Georges Delerue

- original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

Le cafeteria, Poursuite & Finale from Shoot the Piano Player, 1960 – Nonesuch 79405-2 - Georges Delerue

- London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff, cond.

Main Title, Brouillard and Finale from Jules and Jim, 1961 - Nonesuch 79405-2 - Georges Delerue

- London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff, cond.

Chorale from Day for Night, 1973 - Nonesuch 79405-2 - Georges Delerue

- London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff, cond.

Main Titles and Epilogue from The Last Metro, 1980 – DRG 32902 - Georges Delerue

- original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

Main Title from A Little Romance, 1979 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2 - Georges Delerue

- original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

La Victorine from Day for Night, 1973 - DRG 32902 - Georges Delerue

- original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

Ann et Claude from Two English Girls, 1971 - Nonesuch 79405-2 - Georges Delerue

- London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff, cond.

Suite from Something Wicked This Way Come, 1983 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2 - Georges Delerue

- original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

Agnes of God, 1985 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5368 - Georges Delerue

- Toronto Symphony/Georges Delerue, cond.

Adagio for Strings – Argo 436 288-2 - Samuel Barber

- Baltimore Symphony/David Zinman, cond.

Theme from Platoon, 1986 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2 - Georges Delerue

- original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

Main Title from Biloxi Blues, 1988 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2 - Georges Delerue

- original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

Suite from Steel Magnolias, 1988 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2 - Georges Delerue

- original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

Suite from Rich in Love, 1992 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 223 2 - Georges Delerue

- original soundtrack/Georges Delerue, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & “What’s a Rondo?”

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:12:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22

Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200

12:24:00 00:14:24 Constant Lambert The Rio Grande

BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Kathryn Stott, piano; Della Jones, mezzo-soprano; BBC Singers Argo 436118

12:41:00 00:10:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1

Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

12:54:00 00:02:49 Moritz Moszkowski Etincelles Op 36

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: LA Opera

Jules Massenet: Thaïs (1894)

Thaïs… Nono Machaidze

Athanaël… Placido Domingo

Nicias… Paul Groves

Palemon… Valentin Anikin

Albine… Milena Kitic

Crobyle… Hae Ji Chang

Myrtale… Rebecca Nathanson

Servant… Kihun Yoon

Conductor: Patrick Fournillier

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:38:00 00:19:40 Jules Massenet Le Cid: Ballet Suite

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Off the Beaten Track - Rob Deemer: Brass (2011)

Gaudete Brass (Cedille 136 CD)

Paul Moravec: Andy Warhol Sez (2005)

Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Alexandra Nguyen, piano

Johannes Brahms: Trio in E-flat for Horn, Violin & Piano Op 40

Members of Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Responding to Beethoven

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Trio in c Op 9/3 (1798)

Sean Lee, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello

Franz Schubert: Im Frühling D 882/1 (1826)

John Bellemer, tenor; Wu Han, piano

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 10 in E-Flat D 87 (1813)

Jupiter String Quartet: Nelson Lee, Meg Freivogel, violin; Liz Freivogel, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1949 on Stage - The best of the year including Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific,” of course, but also Frank Loesser’s “Where’s Charley?” and Irving Berlin’s “Miss Liberty.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:15 00:03:33 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Bali H'aï

Lilias White South Pacific -- 2006 Carnegie Hall Concert Decca B'way 2498-53585

18:04:48 00:02:29 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Twin Soliloquies

Mary Martin, Ezio Pinza South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony 7464-60722

18:07:12 00:03:04 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Some Enchanted Evening

Ezio Pinza South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony 7464-60722

18:10:45 00:03:55 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein There is Nothin' Like a Dame

Ensemble South Pacific -- 2008 B'way Revival Masterworks B'way 8697-30457

18:15:00 00:01:17 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Carefully Taught

Justin McDonough South Pacific -- 1967 Lincoln Center Production Sony 2876-88393

18:16:54 00:03:35 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Wonderful Guy

Mary Martin South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony 7464-60722

18:21:27 00:03:05 Jule Styne-Leo Robin A Little Girl From Little Rock

Carol Channing Gentlemen Prefer Blondes -- Original B'way Cast Sony 7464-48013

18:25:02 00:02:59 Jule Styne-Leo Robin Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend

Carol Channing Gentlemen Prefer Blondes -- Original B'way Cast Sony 7464-48013

18:28:58 00:03:18 Irving Berlin Let's Take an Old-Fashioned Walk

Eddie Albert, Allyn Ann McClerie Miss Liberty -- Original B'way Cast Sony 7464-48015

18:32:11 00:02:31 Irving Berlin Falling Out of Love Can Be Fun

Allyn Ann McClerie Miss Liberty -- Original B'way Cast Sony 7464-48015

18:34:48 00:00:47 Kurt Weill Prologue to "Lost in the Stars"

Orchestra Lost in the Stars -- 1993 Studio Cast MusicMasters 01612-67100-2

18:35:32 00:03:35 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Lost in the Stars

Todd Duncan Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 8811-03022

18:39:19 00:03:56 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Cry, the Beloved Country

Chorus Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 8811-03022

18:43:16 00:08:36 Marc Blitzstein Rain Quartet

Joshua Hecht, Elizabeth Carron Regina -- New York City Center Opera Columbia 03S-202

18:52:23 00:00:37 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:00:23 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Filler: The Hills of Ixopo

Arthur Woodley Lost in the Stars -- 1993 Studio Cast MusicMasters 01612-67100-2

18:53:27 00:03:26 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Filler: Thousands of Miles

Arthur Woodley Lost in the Stars -- 1993 Studio Cast MusicMasters 01612-67100-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:19 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite Op 39

Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506

19:26:00 00:28:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A

English Concert Andrew Manze Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907385

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Ann Yu, violin; the Severance Hall concert of May 9, 2014

20:04:00 00:09:03 Michael Torke Bright Blue Music

20:16:00 00:28:17 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 63

21:18:00 00:56:03 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

21:51:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Some choice Spike Milligan bits including “Sewers of the Strand” and Stanley Holloway inviting all to “Go Down to the Strand”...Bob and Ray offer thoughts on cranberries, among other things...Richard Howland-Bolton opines about "Come and Go Carting”...This Week in the Media.

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Serenade No. 11 for Winds

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683

23:07:00 00:12:33 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20

Carlton Woods Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Blue Water 2010

23:23:00 00:07:52 Antonio Estévez Mediodía en el Llano

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

23:30:00 00:06:06 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Karita Mattila, soprano Philips 420155

23:39:00 00:06:57 Carl Maria von Weber Romanza from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 Op 74

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Andrew Marriner, clarinet Philips 432146

23:45:00 00:08:52 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21

Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

23:56:00 00:02:46 Yuzo Toyama Yugen: Dance of Celestials

Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Mariss Jansons Per Flemström, flute EMI 56576