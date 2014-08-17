Program Guide 08-17-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Kirill Karabits, conductor; Alexander Barantschik, violin; Jonathan Vinocour, viola

00:04:00 00:06:26 Arthur Honegger Pacific 231

00:12:00 00:22:00 Benjamin Britten Double Concerto for Violin & Viola

00:37:00 00:44:43 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43

01:23:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17

02:02:00 00:22:10 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 5 in C major Op 12

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999172

02:26:00 00:37:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

03:05:00 00:50:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra EMI 69364

03:58:00 00:01:40 Amy Beach Autumn Song Op 56

Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Rock-a My Soul

Meisha Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos

Dolores White: Rhythm of the Claves

Meisha Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters

Katherine de Jongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Loris Chobanian: Dialogue (Sonata for Two Pianos)

Sungeun Kim, Nicole Keller, pianos

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Black & White and Technicolor

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen

Albert Fuller, harpsichord (Nonesuch 71278 LP)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Hen

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra (DG 437533 CD

Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (Promenade, Tuileries, Bydlo)

William Kapell, piano (RCA 68997 CD)

Mussorgsky (arr. Maurice Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition (Promenade, Tuileries, Bydlo)

Chicago Symphony/Rafael Kubelik (Mercury 434378 CD)

Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 3 in F

Idil Biret, piano (Naxos 550355 CD)

Brahms (arr Brahms): Hungarian Dance No. 3 in F

Budapest Festival Orchestra/Ivan Fischer (Philips 5161140 CD)

Manuel de Falla: “Love the Magician”- Ritual Fire Dance

Alicia de Larrocha, piano (Decca 6881 LP)

Manuel de Falla: “Love the Magician”- Ritual Fire Dance

Fritz Reiner, cond. Chicago Symphony (RCA 5404 CD)

Maurice Ravel: “Le Tombeau de Couperin” – Forlane

Arthur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 5665 CD)

Maurice Ravel: “Le Tombeau de Couperin” – Forlane

Symphonie Orchestre de Montreal/Charles Dutoit (Decca 410-254-2 CD)

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op 67/2

Arthur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 60822 CD) 2:49

Frederic Chopin (arr Roy Douglas): Mazurka Op 67/2

Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Sony 46550 CD) 2:25

Bach: Cantata No. 22, BWV 22: Chorale “Ertöte uns durch deine Güte”

Kings College Choir, Leonhardt Consort/Gustav Leonhardt (Teldec/Telefunken 6/1-2 LP)

Bach: Cantata No. 22, BWV 22: Chorale “Ertöte uns durch deine Güte”

Angela Hewitt, piano (Hyperion 67309 CD)

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: From Spain to Eternity

06:57:00 00:01:18 Johann Sebastian Bach St. John Passion: Lasset uns den nicht

Gidon Kremer Kremerata Baltica Nonesuch 287228

07:04:00 00:05:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Gloria in excelsis Deo from Mass in B minor

Harry Christophers The Sixteen Choir & Orch Collins 70322

07:12:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 100

07:31:00 00:24:17 Francis Poulenc Gloria

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Sylvia McNair, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80105

07:55:00 00:04:00 Hieronymus Praetorius Cantate Domino

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 8, 2013 - From New Albany Ohio, today's program features the Sacred Lullaby by Brahms performed by a young vocalist and violist from the Columbus Ohio area ... a teenage percussionist from Chicago performs a mesmerizing contemporary piece and then talks about how difficult it is to avoid being pigeonholed by other kids in high school ... and a 13-year-old pianist from the Bay Area tosses off one of the most entertaining, but difficult pieces by Franz Liszt.

Audrey Watkins, flute, age 17 from Worthington, OH and a student at the Interlochen Arts Academy

Presto giocoso from the Sonata for Flute & Piano by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Eric Goldberg, percussion, age 17 from Chicago, IL

Scirocco for solo marimba by Michael Burritt (b.1962)

Michaella Cipriani, mezzo-soprano, age 17 from Westerville, OH and Eva Kennedy, viola, age 18 from Worthington, OH

Geistliches Wiegenlied (Sacred Lullaby) Op 91/2 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Sung Moon "Bryan" Park, cello, age 16 from Bloomington, IN

Capriccio by Lukas Foss (1922-2009), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Eden Chen, piano, age 13 from Rowland Heights, CA

Concert Paraphrase on Rigoletto S 434, by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Suzanne Nance: Edo de Waart, conductor

10:02:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80

10:23:00 00:22:14 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major

10:49:00 00:37:04 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka

11:30:00 00:26:38 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"

12:10:00 00:19:57 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66

Seiji Ozawa Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 435619

12:33:00 00:13:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 15 in G

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736

12:49:00 00:06:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in D

Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080

12:56:00 00:04:06 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 14 in B flat Op 72

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and art of pianist Arthur Rubinstein.

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No.8 in D-Flat Op 27/1 (1836)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (Naxos 110659-60 CD)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No.5 in B-Flat Op 7/1 (1824-31)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (Naxos 110659-60 CD)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No.3 in A Op 40/1 (1838)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (Naxos 110659-60 CD)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No.5 in f-Sharp Op 44 (1841)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (Naxos 110659-60 CD)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No.6 in A-Flat Op 53 "Heroic" (1842)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (Naxos 110659-60 CD)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No.1 in e Op 11 (1830)

Artur Rubinstein, piano; New Symphony Orchestra/Stanislaw Skrowaczewski (RCA 67902 CD)

Berceuse in D-Flat Op 57 (1843-44)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (Naxos 110659-60 CD)

Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels (1918)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 5665 CD)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1904-05)

Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 5665 CD)

15:03:00 00:23:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 85 in B flat

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313

15:29:00 00:14:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

15:46:00 00:06:05 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 437782

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Julia Fischer, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:13:39 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

16:21:00 00:36:20 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

17:02:00 00:42:01 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

17:52:00 00:07:05 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Overture

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

18:02:00 00:07:45 Carl Maria von Weber Jubilation Overture

Gustav Kuhn Dresden State Orchestra Capriccio 10052

18:11:00 00:17:01 Nicola Porpora Cello Concerto in G

I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Susan Moses, cello Erato 88172

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:55:00 00:06:12 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Paraphrase on "Largo al factotum"

Sol Gabetta, cello; Mihaela Ursuleasa, piano RCA 735962

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: The 2014 Thirsty Ear Festival

Hèctor Parra: Mort d'Antigone

Fonema Consort 5:50

Pablo Santiago Chin: Como la leyenda de Tlön, I

Fonema Consort 2:52

Chris Fisher-Lochhead: Tandem

Fonema Consort 5:34

Conrad Winslow: Record of a Lost Tribe

Gaudete Brass 17:55

Graham Reynolds: The Difference Engine, I-III, V

Reynolds, piano; Jeff Yang and Madeline Capistran, violins; Becca Wilcox, viola; Nicholas Photinos, cello 15:16

23:02:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F major Op 6

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888

23:12:00 00:09:38 Sir William Walton Lento from Sonata for Strings

Guildhall Strings RCA 7846

23:24:00 00:05:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

23:29:00 00:04:30 Henri Tomasi Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto

Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

23:34:00 00:07:59 Johannes Brahms Andante from Horn Trio Op 40

Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325

23:44:00 00:05:16 Henri Rabaud Eglogue Op 7

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223503

23:49:00 00:04:12 Charles-Marie Widor Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34

Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

23:55:00 00:03:45 William Byrd Miserere mei, Deus

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 107

23:57:00 00:02:52 Lucien Durosoir Berceuse

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139