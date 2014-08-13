Program Guide 08-13-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:13:34 John Ireland A London Overture

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879

00:18:00 00:50:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423061

01:11:00 00:28:34 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

01:42:00 00:26:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 45 in F sharp minor

Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

02:10:00 00:27:45 Richard Strauss Dance Suite after Couperin

Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809

02:40:00 00:57:47 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425405

03:40:00 00:23:31 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 4 in B flat major Op 53

BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802

04:05:00 00:37:31 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G major Op 106

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

04:44:00 00:36:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 42093

05:22:00 00:17:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Op 12

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

05:42:00 00:05:02 C. Monteverdi & T. Merula Two Ciacconas

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Members of Tafelmusik 1001

05:51:00 00:07:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Clarinet Concerto

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Franklin Cohen, clarinet Decca 443176

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:06:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 8 Op 30

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 730111

06:15:00 00:04:49 John Ireland A Downland Suite: Minuet

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

06:20:00 00:08:29 Vincenzo Bellini Oboe Concerto in E flat major

City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553433

06:30:00 00:07:26 Felix Mendelssohn Ruy Blas Overture Op 95

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

06:40:00 00:05:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.207: Chorus "Vereinigte

Richard Kapp Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY CBS 44651

06:51:00 00:02:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 11: Sanctus "Lord Nelson"

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Linn 426

06:56:00 00:01:46 George Frideric Handel Minuet from Trio Sonata in G major Op 5

I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802

06:58:00 00:02:48 Henry Fillmore March "Americans We"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7501

07:05:00 00:05:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Divertimento No. 11

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

07:13:00 00:09:14 Peter Tchaikovsky Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48

East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

07:25:00 00:06:19 George Frideric Handel Dixit Dominus: Gloria Patri et filio

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2270

07:33:00 00:01:56 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks: La

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

07:40:00 00:05:54 Gustav Holst Finale from Symphony Op 8

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

07:51:00 00:03:08 Claude Pascal Ouverture from Wind Octet

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

07:55:00 00:01:55 John Novacek Intoxication Rag

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

07:58:00 00:01:25 Thomas Morley My bonny lass she smileth

Canadian Brass CBS 45792

08:07:00 00:04:31 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

08:15:00 00:09:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

08:25:00 00:07:04 Silvestre Revueltas Sensemayá

Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101

08:40:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in A major

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80285

08:47:00 00:02:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 4

Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408

08:51:00 00:04:18 Georges Bizet Carmen: Toreador Song "Votre toast, je

SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Ludovic Tézier, baritone DeutGram 4777177

08:56:00 00:03:36 John Williams E.T.: Flying Theme

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419

09:05:00 00:15:53 Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 11

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Myron Bloom, horn Sony 63123

09:26:00 00:01:43 Franz Waxman To Have and Have Not: Main title

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 422

09:28:00 00:02:41 Max Steiner The Big Sleep: Love Themes

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 422

09:31:00 00:05:12 Max Steiner Key Largo: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 422

09:40:00 00:08:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 60

Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032

09:50:00 00:07:10 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Overture

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:21 Traditional Dashing Away with the Smoothing Iron

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

10:03:00 00:02:18 Percy Grainger Spoon River

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

10:07:00 00:07:21 Petronio Franceschini Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings in D major

Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5017

10:17:00 00:05:25 Johann Ernst Altenburg Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani in C major

Richard Kapp David Bilger, trumpet; Stephen Burns, trumpet; Edward Carroll, trumpet; Raymond Mase, trumpet; Ben Harms, timpani ESS.A.Y 1035

10:25:00 00:04:05 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14

Franz Welser-Möst Camerata Salzburg EMI 56813

10:33:00 00:13:57 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 557428

10:50:00 00:32:18 Aaron Copland Hear Ye! Hear Ye!

Oliver Knussen London Sinfonietta Argo 443203

11:24:00 00:04:49 John Ireland A Downland Suite: Minuet

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

11:32:00 00:09:46 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 4 in F major

Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

11:44:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in A major

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80285

11:53:00 00:05:01 Avner Dorman Allegro from Piano Concerto in A major

Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Eliran Avni, piano Naxos 559620

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:05:29 Hugo Alfvén Festival Overture Op 25

Niklas Willén Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553962

12:17:00 00:07:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

12:26:00 00:07:02 Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi

Enrique Bátiz Festival Orchestra of Mexico Naxos 550838

12:36:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Scottish Dances Op 59

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

12:47:00 00:08:52 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406

12:56:00 00:03:05 Irving Berlin Annie Get Your Gun: Anything you can do

Vienna Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Giulietta Simoniato, mezzo-sop; Ettore Bastianini, baritone Decca 4758319

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:31:14 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

13:34:00 00:23:43 John Ireland Piano Concerto in E flat major Ulster Orchestra

David Lloyd-Jones Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67296

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:48 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Twilight Idyll

Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999

14:05:00 00:05:00 Lili Boulanger Of a Spring Morning

JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169

14:12:00 00:09:43 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 9

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425405

14:23:00 00:06:54 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Pas de trois

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

14:45:00 00:15:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 1 in F minor Op 2

HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

15:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS:

A look at this weekend’s concerts at Severance Hall and the Blossom Music Center

15:05:00 00:28:13 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 450021

15:35:00 00:19:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80

Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Hélène Grimaud, piano; Swedish Radio Choir DeutGram 1732

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:14 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

16:06:00 00:03:06 John Ireland The Holy Boy La Pietà

Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

16:12:00 00:11:50 Gustav Mahler Scherzo from Symphony No. 10

Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421182

16:28:00 00:06:39 Miklós Rózsa Quo Vadis: Romanza

Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1056

16:41:00 00:08:01 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

16:52:00 00:02:43 Jenö Hubay Hejre Kati Op 32

London Festival Orchestra Josef Sakonov Josef Sakonov, violin Decca 444786

16:56:00 00:02:48 Richard Strauss Scherzo from Piano Sonata in B minor Op 5

David Golub, piano Arabesque 6664

17:05:00 00:04:29 Emmanuel Chabrier

Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

17:12:00 00:09:07 John Ireland Epic March

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879

17:24:00 00:10:21 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485

17:40:00 00:03:55 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Prelude

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

17:45:00 00:04:32 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Love Theme

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17

17:52:00 00:03:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Für Elise

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

17:58:00 00:01:31 Mario Broeders Vals criollo No. 3

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:10:55 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

18:22:00 00:05:13 Franz Schubert Scherzo No. 1 in B flat major

Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 427769

18:30:00 00:04:46 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 2 in E flat major

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

18:37:00 00:18:51 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:29 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

19:22:00 00:33:29 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Op 48

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236

19:57:00 00:01:19 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Scherzino Op 52

Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

20:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan:

Actor PATRICK STEWART on Elgar and 9/11 –

“I just wanted to stay with the feelings of that extraordinary last movement it induced.

And after a time, 15 minutes or so, I flipped on the radio to hear the very end of a news broadcast

about the tragedy and disaster at the World Trade Center. Those things have become so interconnected,

the Elgar and the feelings that I experienced that day, and in some way, the emotion, the compassion,

and the intensity of the disturbance, that is so redolent in Elgar’s great work, will live with me for all time, associated with that terrible day.”

Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, No. 46, Morning Song

Berlin Philharmonic, Herbert von Karajan, conductor Deutsche Grammophon 419 474-20

William Alwyn: Excerpt from Pastoral Fantasia for Viola and String Orchestra

City of London Sinfonia, Richard Hickox, conductor; Stephen Tees, viola Chandos 9065

Berlioz: Nuit d’ivresse et d’extase infinite from Act IV of Les Troyens

Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, Sir Colin Davis, conductor; Jon Vickers, tenor; Josephine Veasey mezzo-soprano Decca 473 923

André Previn: Excerpt from Every Good Boy Deserves Favour

London Symphony Orchestra, Andre Previn, conductor RCA BL12855

Britten: Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings, Op. 31, Pastoral

The Boyd Neel String Orchestra, Benjamin Britten, conductor; Peter Pears, tenor; Dennis Brain, horn Decca 468 801

Elgar: Excerpt from Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 63

London Philharmonic Orchestra, Sir Georg Solti, conductor London Decca 443856

Billy Mayhew: It’s a Sin (To Tell a Lie)

Brent Spiner; back-up vocals by Le Var Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Patrick Stewart) Bay Cities BCD2004

21:00 MUSIC PATRICK’S MAD ABOUT

21:02:00 00:56:44 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 2 in E flat major Op 63

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 74888

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: music of Samuel Coleridge Taylor

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Fantasy Pieces for String Quartet AFKA 543

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio AFKA 543

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (arr) Wade in the Water; Deep River; The Bamboula Albany 930

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:04 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Introduction Op 97

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735

23:08:00 00:05:51 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

23:16:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Dream Children Op 43

Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258

23:23:00 00:05:24 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778

23:28:00 00:06:29 Percy Grainger Dreamery

Richard Hickox BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9584

23:37:00 00:05:17 Claude Debussy Waltz "La plus que lente"

Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit James Barnes, cimbalom Decca 444386

23:42:00 00:05:33 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

23:47:00 00:06:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir Roger Norrington Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 68578

23:56:00 00:02:52 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131