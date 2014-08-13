Program Guide 08-13-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:13:34 John Ireland A London Overture
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879
00:18:00 00:50:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423061
01:11:00 00:28:34 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778
01:42:00 00:26:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 45 in F sharp minor
Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530
02:10:00 00:27:45 Richard Strauss Dance Suite after Couperin
Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809
02:40:00 00:57:47 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425405
03:40:00 00:23:31 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 4 in B flat major Op 53
BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802
04:05:00 00:37:31 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G major Op 106
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
04:44:00 00:36:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 42093
05:22:00 00:17:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Op 12
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619
05:42:00 00:05:02 C. Monteverdi & T. Merula Two Ciacconas
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Members of Tafelmusik 1001
05:51:00 00:07:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Clarinet Concerto
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Franklin Cohen, clarinet Decca 443176
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:06:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 8 Op 30
Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 730111
06:15:00 00:04:49 John Ireland A Downland Suite: Minuet
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
06:20:00 00:08:29 Vincenzo Bellini Oboe Concerto in E flat major
City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553433
06:30:00 00:07:26 Felix Mendelssohn Ruy Blas Overture Op 95
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778
06:40:00 00:05:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.207: Chorus "Vereinigte
Richard Kapp Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY CBS 44651
06:51:00 00:02:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 11: Sanctus "Lord Nelson"
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Linn 426
06:56:00 00:01:46 George Frideric Handel Minuet from Trio Sonata in G major Op 5
I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802
06:58:00 00:02:48 Henry Fillmore March "Americans We"
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7501
07:05:00 00:05:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Divertimento No. 11
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669
07:13:00 00:09:14 Peter Tchaikovsky Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48
East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784
07:25:00 00:06:19 George Frideric Handel Dixit Dominus: Gloria Patri et filio
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2270
07:33:00 00:01:56 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks: La
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
07:40:00 00:05:54 Gustav Holst Finale from Symphony Op 8
JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914
07:51:00 00:03:08 Claude Pascal Ouverture from Wind Octet
Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127
07:55:00 00:01:55 John Novacek Intoxication Rag
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
07:58:00 00:01:25 Thomas Morley My bonny lass she smileth
Canadian Brass CBS 45792
08:07:00 00:04:31 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778
08:15:00 00:09:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
08:25:00 00:07:04 Silvestre Revueltas Sensemayá
Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101
08:40:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in A major
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80285
08:47:00 00:02:16 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 4
Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408
08:51:00 00:04:18 Georges Bizet Carmen: Toreador Song "Votre toast, je
SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Ludovic Tézier, baritone DeutGram 4777177
08:56:00 00:03:36 John Williams E.T.: Flying Theme
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419
09:05:00 00:15:53 Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 11
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Myron Bloom, horn Sony 63123
09:26:00 00:01:43 Franz Waxman To Have and Have Not: Main title
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 422
09:28:00 00:02:41 Max Steiner The Big Sleep: Love Themes
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 422
09:31:00 00:05:12 Max Steiner Key Largo: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 422
09:40:00 00:08:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 60
Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1032
09:50:00 00:07:10 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Overture
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:21 Traditional Dashing Away with the Smoothing Iron
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120
10:03:00 00:02:18 Percy Grainger Spoon River
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884
10:07:00 00:07:21 Petronio Franceschini Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings in D major
Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5017
10:17:00 00:05:25 Johann Ernst Altenburg Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani in C major
Richard Kapp David Bilger, trumpet; Stephen Burns, trumpet; Edward Carroll, trumpet; Raymond Mase, trumpet; Ben Harms, timpani ESS.A.Y 1035
10:25:00 00:04:05 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14
Franz Welser-Möst Camerata Salzburg EMI 56813
10:33:00 00:13:57 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81
Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Orchestra Naxos 557428
10:50:00 00:32:18 Aaron Copland Hear Ye! Hear Ye!
Oliver Knussen London Sinfonietta Argo 443203
11:24:00 00:04:49 John Ireland A Downland Suite: Minuet
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
11:32:00 00:09:46 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 4 in F major
Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261
11:44:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in A major
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80285
11:53:00 00:05:01 Avner Dorman Allegro from Piano Concerto in A major
Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Eliran Avni, piano Naxos 559620
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:05:29 Hugo Alfvén Festival Overture Op 25
Niklas Willén Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553962
12:17:00 00:07:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
12:26:00 00:07:02 Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi
Enrique Bátiz Festival Orchestra of Mexico Naxos 550838
12:36:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Scottish Dances Op 59
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901
12:47:00 00:08:52 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406
12:56:00 00:03:05 Irving Berlin Annie Get Your Gun: Anything you can do
Vienna Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Giulietta Simoniato, mezzo-sop; Ettore Bastianini, baritone Decca 4758319
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:31:14 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
13:34:00 00:23:43 John Ireland Piano Concerto in E flat major Ulster Orchestra
David Lloyd-Jones Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67296
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:48 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Twilight Idyll
Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999
14:05:00 00:05:00 Lili Boulanger Of a Spring Morning
JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169
14:12:00 00:09:43 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 9
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425405
14:23:00 00:06:54 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Pas de trois
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
14:45:00 00:15:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 1 in F minor Op 2
HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952
15:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS:
A look at this weekend’s concerts at Severance Hall and the Blossom Music Center
15:05:00 00:28:13 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 450021
15:35:00 00:19:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80
Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Hélène Grimaud, piano; Swedish Radio Choir DeutGram 1732
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:14 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778
16:06:00 00:03:06 John Ireland The Holy Boy La Pietà
Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730
16:12:00 00:11:50 Gustav Mahler Scherzo from Symphony No. 10
Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421182
16:28:00 00:06:39 Miklós Rózsa Quo Vadis: Romanza
Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1056
16:41:00 00:08:01 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
16:52:00 00:02:43 Jenö Hubay Hejre Kati Op 32
London Festival Orchestra Josef Sakonov Josef Sakonov, violin Decca 444786
16:56:00 00:02:48 Richard Strauss Scherzo from Piano Sonata in B minor Op 5
David Golub, piano Arabesque 6664
17:05:00 00:04:29 Emmanuel Chabrier
Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
17:12:00 00:09:07 John Ireland Epic March
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879
17:24:00 00:10:21 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude
Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485
17:40:00 00:03:55 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Prelude
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
17:45:00 00:04:32 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Love Theme
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17
17:52:00 00:03:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Für Elise
Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091
17:58:00 00:01:31 Mario Broeders Vals criollo No. 3
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:10:55 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778
18:22:00 00:05:13 Franz Schubert Scherzo No. 1 in B flat major
Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 427769
18:30:00 00:04:46 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 2 in E flat major
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327
18:37:00 00:18:51 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:29 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778
19:22:00 00:33:29 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Op 48
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236
19:57:00 00:01:19 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Scherzino Op 52
Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347
20:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan:
Actor PATRICK STEWART on Elgar and 9/11 –
“I just wanted to stay with the feelings of that extraordinary last movement it induced.
And after a time, 15 minutes or so, I flipped on the radio to hear the very end of a news broadcast
about the tragedy and disaster at the World Trade Center. Those things have become so interconnected,
the Elgar and the feelings that I experienced that day, and in some way, the emotion, the compassion,
and the intensity of the disturbance, that is so redolent in Elgar’s great work, will live with me for all time, associated with that terrible day.”
Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, No. 46, Morning Song
Berlin Philharmonic, Herbert von Karajan, conductor Deutsche Grammophon 419 474-20
William Alwyn: Excerpt from Pastoral Fantasia for Viola and String Orchestra
City of London Sinfonia, Richard Hickox, conductor; Stephen Tees, viola Chandos 9065
Berlioz: Nuit d’ivresse et d’extase infinite from Act IV of Les Troyens
Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, Sir Colin Davis, conductor; Jon Vickers, tenor; Josephine Veasey mezzo-soprano Decca 473 923
André Previn: Excerpt from Every Good Boy Deserves Favour
London Symphony Orchestra, Andre Previn, conductor RCA BL12855
Britten: Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings, Op. 31, Pastoral
The Boyd Neel String Orchestra, Benjamin Britten, conductor; Peter Pears, tenor; Dennis Brain, horn Decca 468 801
Elgar: Excerpt from Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 63
London Philharmonic Orchestra, Sir Georg Solti, conductor London Decca 443856
Billy Mayhew: It’s a Sin (To Tell a Lie)
Brent Spiner; back-up vocals by Le Var Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Patrick Stewart) Bay Cities BCD2004
21:00 MUSIC PATRICK’S MAD ABOUT
21:02:00 00:56:44 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 2 in E flat major Op 63
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 74888
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: music of Samuel Coleridge Taylor
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Fantasy Pieces for String Quartet AFKA 543
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio AFKA 543
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (arr) Wade in the Water; Deep River; The Bamboula Albany 930
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:04 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Introduction Op 97
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735
23:08:00 00:05:51 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778
23:16:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Dream Children Op 43
Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258
23:23:00 00:05:24 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778
23:28:00 00:06:29 Percy Grainger Dreamery
Richard Hickox BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9584
23:37:00 00:05:17 Claude Debussy Waltz "La plus que lente"
Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit James Barnes, cimbalom Decca 444386
23:42:00 00:05:33 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778
23:47:00 00:06:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir Roger Norrington Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 68578
23:56:00 00:02:52 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131