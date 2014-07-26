Program Guide 07-26-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:30:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
01:04:00 00:42:13 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
01:48:00 00:39:02 Leos Janácek Glagolitic Mass Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Robert Shaw Christine Brewer, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Karl Dent, tenor; Roger Roloff, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80287
02:29:00 00:49:39 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 83
Boston Symphony Orchestra Bernard Haitink Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63229
03:21:00 00:49:35 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat major Op 130
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
04:13:00 01:14:47 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 7 in E minor
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 447756
05:30:00 00:42:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Trio in E flat major Op 3
Leopold String Trio Hyperion 67253
06:14:00 00:20:04 John Rutter Suite Antique
West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146
06:36:00 00:12:00 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 32 in G minor
Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668
06:50:00 00:05:00 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Overture
Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722
07:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Gaspar Sanz: Canarios Constantinople Analekta 29989 "Constantinople & Francoise Atlan - Early Dreams"
Santiago de Murcia: Fandango Constantinople Analekta 29989 "Constantinople & Francoise Atlan - Early Dreams"
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a, Op. 16 Enrique Graf, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra; Kyung-Soo Won Intersound 3539 "Grieg: Piano Concerto; Liszt: Piano Sonata"
Julián Orbón: Symphonic Dances Asturias Symphony Orchestra, Maximiano Valdés Naxos 8.557368 "Julián Orbón: Symphonic Dances"
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D "Morning" Lausanne Chamber Orchestra, Jesús López-Cobos Denon 81757 9612 "Haydn: Symphonies 'Le Matin' 'Le Midi' 'Le Soir' "
Electo Rosell: Reina Isabel Enrique Navarro, flute; Rottedam Conservatory Charanga Orchestra, Daniel Guzman Nimbus 7058 "Orquesta Cuba"
Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano New World Symphony, Michael Tilson Thomas Argo 439737 "Tangazo - Music of Latin America"
Matos Rodriguez: La Cumparsita New York - Buenos Aires Connection VAI Audio 20001 "The New Tango"
Astor Piazzolla: Milonga in D "Tango" Gidon Kremer, violin; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass Nonesuch 79407 "Hommage à Piazzolla"
Traditional Mexican: "El Gavilán" Mariachi Cobre Celestial Harmonies 11095 "Mariachi Cobre"
Aaron Copland: Danza de Jalisco, from Three Latin American Sketches Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Grammophon 427 335-2 "Copland: Appalachian Spring"
Johann Sebastian Bac: Bourrées I & II, from Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 Andrés Segovia, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471430 "The Segovia Collection"
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded
The National Youth Orchestra of the United States, ages 16- 19-years-old under the direction of Maestro David Roberston performs Symphonic Dances from West Side Story: Prologue and Mambo by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990)
18-year-old Sylvio Guitian from Baltimore, Maryland performs Movement I. Allegretto from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-flat major, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley
The National Youth Orchestra of the United States, ages 16- 19-years-old under the direction of Maestro David Roberston performs Radial Play by Samuel Adams (b. 1985)
The National Youth Orchestra of the United States Piano Quartet performs Movement IV. Allegro molto from the Piano Quartet No.1 in C minor, Op.15 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with Soyeong Park, violin, age 17 from Princeton Junction, NJ; Martine Thomas, viola, age 17 from Rochester, NY; Kartik Papatla, cello, age 18 from Mequon, WI and host Christopher O'Riley, piano.
The National Youth Orchestra of the United States, ages 16- 19-years-old under the direction of Maestro David Roberston performs Porgy and Bess, A Symphonic Picture by George Gershwin (1898-1937), arr. Robert Russell Bennett.
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Stormy Weather
Lena Horne
“Stormy Weather” (YouTube Public Domain) 0:19
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Opening sequence
James King, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Georg Solti (London 414105 CD)
Franz Schubert: “Die junge Nonne”
Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, soprano; Edwin Fischer, piano (EMI 47326 CD) 4:48
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 “The Tempest:” Allegretto
Clara Haskil, piano (Philips 480022 CD) 6:02
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral:” Movement 4 “Storm”
Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (EMI 75115 CD) 3:28
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Monolog & Storm Interlude from Act I
Jon Vickers, tenor; Royal Opera House Orchestra, Covent Garden/Colin Davis (Philips 6769014 LP) 5:49
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in F Major “La Tempesta di Mare”
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; I Soloisti Veneti/Claudio Scimone (Erato 45401 CD) 4:59
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/ Wilhelm Furtwängler (Seraphim 6024 LP) 11:25
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone
Main Title - Jaws, 1975 – London 289 467 045 2 - John Williams - original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
The Future/Main Titles and WelcomeBack/End Titles from X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014 – Sony 88843 05583 2 - John Ottman - original soundtrack/Jeffrey Schindler, cond.
Maleficient Suite from Maleficient, 2014 - Walt Disney 1908702 - James Newton Howard - original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.
Planet of the End Credits from Dawn of the Planet of the Apes 2014 – Sony 3088262 - Michael Giacchino - original soundtrack
You Had Us Worried from Planes Fire and Resue, 2014 - Walt Disney digital release - Mark Mancina - original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.
The Ride is Over from The Expendables 3, 2014 - courtesy of the composer - Brian Tyler - original soundtrack
You're That Spider Guy from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, 2014 – Columbia 3048182 - Hans Zimmer - original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Gershwin: Jazz in Classical Music
12:02:00 00:26:13 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude & Good Friday
Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485
12:08 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:15:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068
12:26:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
12:35:00 00:11:01 Benjamin Britten Soirées musicales Op 9
Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825
12:48:00 00:08:07 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in G major
Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901711
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Cleveland Orchestra
JANÁČEK The Cunning Little Vixen (1:38:18) 3 breaks
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Martina Janková, soprano (Vixen)
Alan Held, bass-baritone (Forester)
Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Fox)
Julie Boulianne, mezzo-soprano (Dog)
Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Children’s Chorus
14:45 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
14:45:00 00:13:07 Leos Janácek Fairy Tale
Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019
15:00:00 00:20:28 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F major
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67451
15:22:00 00:20:13 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 48 in C major Op 64
Salomon String Quartet Hyperion 67011
15:44:00 00:10:00 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in A major
English Chamber Orchestra George Malcolm Eduardo Fernández, guitar Decca 417617
16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt
Heinrich Biber: Sonata III in F
Chatham Baroque
Henri Dutilleux: Sarabande et Cortège
Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Alexandra Nguyen, piano
Gabriel Faure: “Nell”, Op. 18, No. 1 (1880)
Eric Barry, tenor; Kim Pensinger Witman, piano
Henri Duparc: “L’invitation au voyage” (1870)
Marcy Stonikas, soprano; Kim Pensinger Witman, piano
Off the Beaten Track - Marc Mellits: Platter of Discontent (2004)
I: The Seduction of Brie; III: Standing at the Gates of Orange Wheat; IV: Paranoid Cheese
Society for New Music/Cynthia Johnston Turner (innova 719)
Francis Poulenc: Trio for Piano, Oboe, and Bassoon
Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Deirdre Chadwick, oboe; Alexandra Nguyen, piano
17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Brahms & Dvorák
Brahms: Zwei Gesänge for Voice, Viola & Piano, Op. 91
--Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Paul Neubauer, viola; Gilbert Kalish, piano
Dvorák: Trio in f for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 65
--Wu Han, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; David Finckel, cello
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1999 on Stage - The best of the year in shows ranging from Rodgers and Hart’s “Babes in Arms” to the explosive rock musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:06 00:04:03 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Steam Heat
Jane Lanier, Michael Paternostro Fosse -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63379-2
18:05:00 00:04:25 John Kander-Fred Ebb Nowadays
Valerie Pettiford, Jane Lanier Fosse -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63379-2
18:09:48 00:00:48 Dean Pitchford-Tom Snow Footloose Finale
Company Footloose -- Original B'way Cast Q The Music Q10032
18:10:36 00:02:44 Dean Pitchford-Tom Snow Dancing Is Not a Crime
Jeremy Kushner Footloose -- Original B'way Cast Q The Music Q10032
18:13:51 00:02:43 Jason Robert Brown Leo's Statement
Brent Carver Parade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63378-2
18:16:34 00:02:20 Jason Robert Brown Summation and Cakewalk
Company Parade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63378-2
18:19:13 00:03:39 John Cameron Mitchell Wicked Little Town
John Cameron Mitchell Hedwig and the Angry Inch New Line N5400
18:23:07 00:02:09 Elton John-Gerard Allessandrini Circle of Mice
Company Forbidden Broadway Cleans Up Its Act DRG DRG12616
18:26:23 00:04:05 Irving Berlin You Can't Get a Man With a Gun
Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun Angel 24355-68122
18:30:26 00:01:53 Irving Berlin I Got Lost in His Arms
Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun Angel 24355-68122
18:32:41 00:02:17 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh I Love You
Martin Short, Faith Prince Little Me -- 1999 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD-6011
18:35:10 00:02:30 Clark Gesner The Doctor Is In
Anthony Rapp, Ilana Levine You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown RCA 09026-63384-2
18:37:59 00:02:56 Andrew Lippa My New Philosophy
Kristen Chenoweth You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown RCA 09026-63384-2
18:41:17 00:03:17 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Johnny One-Note
Melissa Rain Anderson Babes in Arms -- 1999 City Center Encores DRG DRG94769
18:45:11 00:03:48 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green The Late, Late Show
Nathan Lane Do Re Mi -- 1999 Encores Revival DRG DRG94768
18:48:53 00:03:18 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Make Someone Happy
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Heather Hedley Do Re Mi -- 1999 Encores Revival DRG DRG94768
18:52:30 00:00:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:07 00:03:52 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Filler: Where or When
David Campbell, Erin Dilly Babes in Arms -- 1999 City Center Encores DRG DRG94769
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:07 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 444867
19:23:00 00:32:12 John Field Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Leon Fleisher, conductor; Jonathan Biss, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall
MENDELSSOHN: Hebrides Overture
BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 2
BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 3
21:39:00 00:19:34 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture
Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414159
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A program about leafy things – trees: Stuart McClean tells about tree planting; The Smother Brothers talk to the trees; other woody items by the Panther Players, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” John Aler, the King’s Singers, Shostakovich, and Allen Sherman...You’d be surprised at all of the tree items we found...Mark Levy presents “Your Right to Reverse”...This Week in the Media
23:00 LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Keyboard Concerto No. 3
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308
23:08:00 00:11:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181
23:22:00 00:10:48 John Field Nocturne No. 17 in E major
John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290
23:32:00 00:03:15 Lili Boulanger Nocturne
Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249
23:36:00 00:07:16 Antonín Dvorák Nocturne for Strings in B major Op 40
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431680
23:45:00 00:03:41 George Frideric Handel Aria in C minor
Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 439863
23:48:00 00:05:27 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 3 Prelude
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3053
23:56:00 00:02:42 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande: La Fileuse Op 80
Sir Andrew Davis New Philharmonia Orchestra Sony 62644