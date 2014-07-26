Program Guide 07-26-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:30:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

01:04:00 00:42:13 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

01:48:00 00:39:02 Leos Janácek Glagolitic Mass Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Robert Shaw Christine Brewer, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Karl Dent, tenor; Roger Roloff, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80287

02:29:00 00:49:39 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 83

Boston Symphony Orchestra Bernard Haitink Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63229

03:21:00 00:49:35 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat major Op 130

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

04:13:00 01:14:47 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 7 in E minor

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 447756

05:30:00 00:42:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Trio in E flat major Op 3

Leopold String Trio Hyperion 67253

06:14:00 00:20:04 John Rutter Suite Antique

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

06:36:00 00:12:00 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 32 in G minor

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668

06:50:00 00:05:00 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Overture

Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722

07:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Gaspar Sanz: Canarios Constantinople Analekta 29989 "Constantinople & Francoise Atlan - Early Dreams"

Santiago de Murcia: Fandango Constantinople Analekta 29989 "Constantinople & Francoise Atlan - Early Dreams"

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a, Op. 16 Enrique Graf, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra; Kyung-Soo Won Intersound 3539 "Grieg: Piano Concerto; Liszt: Piano Sonata"

Julián Orbón: Symphonic Dances Asturias Symphony Orchestra, Maximiano Valdés Naxos 8.557368 "Julián Orbón: Symphonic Dances"

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D "Morning" Lausanne Chamber Orchestra, Jesús López-Cobos Denon 81757 9612 "Haydn: Symphonies 'Le Matin' 'Le Midi' 'Le Soir' "

Electo Rosell: Reina Isabel Enrique Navarro, flute; Rottedam Conservatory Charanga Orchestra, Daniel Guzman Nimbus 7058 "Orquesta Cuba"

Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano New World Symphony, Michael Tilson Thomas Argo 439737 "Tangazo - Music of Latin America"

Matos Rodriguez: La Cumparsita New York - Buenos Aires Connection VAI Audio 20001 "The New Tango"

Astor Piazzolla: Milonga in D "Tango" Gidon Kremer, violin; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass Nonesuch 79407 "Hommage à Piazzolla"

Traditional Mexican: "El Gavilán" Mariachi Cobre Celestial Harmonies 11095 "Mariachi Cobre"

Aaron Copland: Danza de Jalisco, from Three Latin American Sketches Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Grammophon 427 335-2 "Copland: Appalachian Spring"

Johann Sebastian Bac: Bourrées I & II, from Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 Andrés Segovia, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471430 "The Segovia Collection"

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States, ages 16- 19-years-old under the direction of Maestro David Roberston performs Symphonic Dances from West Side Story: Prologue and Mambo by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990)

18-year-old Sylvio Guitian from Baltimore, Maryland performs Movement I. Allegretto from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-flat major, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States, ages 16- 19-years-old under the direction of Maestro David Roberston performs Radial Play by Samuel Adams (b. 1985)

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States Piano Quartet performs Movement IV. Allegro molto from the Piano Quartet No.1 in C minor, Op.15 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with Soyeong Park, violin, age 17 from Princeton Junction, NJ; Martine Thomas, viola, age 17 from Rochester, NY; Kartik Papatla, cello, age 18 from Mequon, WI and host Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States, ages 16- 19-years-old under the direction of Maestro David Roberston performs Porgy and Bess, A Symphonic Picture by George Gershwin (1898-1937), arr. Robert Russell Bennett.

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Stormy Weather

Lena Horne

“Stormy Weather” (YouTube Public Domain) 0:19

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Opening sequence

James King, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Georg Solti (London 414105 CD)

Franz Schubert: “Die junge Nonne”

Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, soprano; Edwin Fischer, piano (EMI 47326 CD) 4:48

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 “The Tempest:” Allegretto

Clara Haskil, piano (Philips 480022 CD) 6:02

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral:” Movement 4 “Storm”

Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (EMI 75115 CD) 3:28

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Monolog & Storm Interlude from Act I

Jon Vickers, tenor; Royal Opera House Orchestra, Covent Garden/Colin Davis (Philips 6769014 LP) 5:49

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in F Major “La Tempesta di Mare”

Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; I Soloisti Veneti/Claudio Scimone (Erato 45401 CD) 4:59

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/ Wilhelm Furtwängler (Seraphim 6024 LP) 11:25

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone

Main Title - Jaws, 1975 – London 289 467 045 2 - John Williams - original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

The Future/Main Titles and WelcomeBack/End Titles from X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014 – Sony 88843 05583 2 - John Ottman - original soundtrack/Jeffrey Schindler, cond.

Maleficient Suite from Maleficient, 2014 - Walt Disney 1908702 - James Newton Howard - original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Planet of the End Credits from Dawn of the Planet of the Apes 2014 – Sony 3088262 - Michael Giacchino - original soundtrack

You Had Us Worried from Planes Fire and Resue, 2014 - Walt Disney digital release - Mark Mancina - original soundtrack/Don Harper, cond.

The Ride is Over from The Expendables 3, 2014 - courtesy of the composer - Brian Tyler - original soundtrack

You're That Spider Guy from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, 2014 – Columbia 3048182 - Hans Zimmer - original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Gershwin: Jazz in Classical Music

12:02:00 00:26:13 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude & Good Friday

Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485

12:08 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:15:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

12:26:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

12:35:00 00:11:01 Benjamin Britten Soirées musicales Op 9

Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825

12:48:00 00:08:07 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in G major

Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901711

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Cleveland Orchestra

JANÁČEK The Cunning Little Vixen (1:38:18) 3 breaks

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Martina Janková, soprano (Vixen)

Alan Held, bass-baritone (Forester)

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Fox)

Julie Boulianne, mezzo-soprano (Dog)

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Children’s Chorus

14:45 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:45:00 00:13:07 Leos Janácek Fairy Tale

Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

15:00:00 00:20:28 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F major

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67451

15:22:00 00:20:13 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 48 in C major Op 64

Salomon String Quartet Hyperion 67011

15:44:00 00:10:00 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in A major

English Chamber Orchestra George Malcolm Eduardo Fernández, guitar Decca 417617

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Heinrich Biber: Sonata III in F

Chatham Baroque

Henri Dutilleux: Sarabande et Cortège

Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Alexandra Nguyen, piano

Gabriel Faure: “Nell”, Op. 18, No. 1 (1880)

Eric Barry, tenor; Kim Pensinger Witman, piano

Henri Duparc: “L’invitation au voyage” (1870)

Marcy Stonikas, soprano; Kim Pensinger Witman, piano

Off the Beaten Track - Marc Mellits: Platter of Discontent (2004)

I: The Seduction of Brie; III: Standing at the Gates of Orange Wheat; IV: Paranoid Cheese

Society for New Music/Cynthia Johnston Turner (innova 719)

Francis Poulenc: Trio for Piano, Oboe, and Bassoon

Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Deirdre Chadwick, oboe; Alexandra Nguyen, piano

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Brahms & Dvorák

Brahms: Zwei Gesänge for Voice, Viola & Piano, Op. 91

--Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Paul Neubauer, viola; Gilbert Kalish, piano

Dvorák: Trio in f for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 65

--Wu Han, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; David Finckel, cello

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1999 on Stage - The best of the year in shows ranging from Rodgers and Hart’s “Babes in Arms” to the explosive rock musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:06 00:04:03 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Steam Heat

Jane Lanier, Michael Paternostro Fosse -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63379-2

18:05:00 00:04:25 John Kander-Fred Ebb Nowadays

Valerie Pettiford, Jane Lanier Fosse -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63379-2

18:09:48 00:00:48 Dean Pitchford-Tom Snow Footloose Finale

Company Footloose -- Original B'way Cast Q The Music Q10032

18:10:36 00:02:44 Dean Pitchford-Tom Snow Dancing Is Not a Crime

Jeremy Kushner Footloose -- Original B'way Cast Q The Music Q10032

18:13:51 00:02:43 Jason Robert Brown Leo's Statement

Brent Carver Parade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63378-2

18:16:34 00:02:20 Jason Robert Brown Summation and Cakewalk

Company Parade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63378-2

18:19:13 00:03:39 John Cameron Mitchell Wicked Little Town

John Cameron Mitchell Hedwig and the Angry Inch New Line N5400

18:23:07 00:02:09 Elton John-Gerard Allessandrini Circle of Mice

Company Forbidden Broadway Cleans Up Its Act DRG DRG12616

18:26:23 00:04:05 Irving Berlin You Can't Get a Man With a Gun

Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun Angel 24355-68122

18:30:26 00:01:53 Irving Berlin I Got Lost in His Arms

Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun Angel 24355-68122

18:32:41 00:02:17 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh I Love You

Martin Short, Faith Prince Little Me -- 1999 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD-6011

18:35:10 00:02:30 Clark Gesner The Doctor Is In

Anthony Rapp, Ilana Levine You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown RCA 09026-63384-2

18:37:59 00:02:56 Andrew Lippa My New Philosophy

Kristen Chenoweth You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown RCA 09026-63384-2

18:41:17 00:03:17 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Johnny One-Note

Melissa Rain Anderson Babes in Arms -- 1999 City Center Encores DRG DRG94769

18:45:11 00:03:48 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green The Late, Late Show

Nathan Lane Do Re Mi -- 1999 Encores Revival DRG DRG94768

18:48:53 00:03:18 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Make Someone Happy

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Heather Hedley Do Re Mi -- 1999 Encores Revival DRG DRG94768

18:52:30 00:00:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:07 00:03:52 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Filler: Where or When

David Campbell, Erin Dilly Babes in Arms -- 1999 City Center Encores DRG DRG94769

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:07 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 444867

19:23:00 00:32:12 John Field Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Leon Fleisher, conductor; Jonathan Biss, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

MENDELSSOHN: Hebrides Overture

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 2

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 3

21:39:00 00:19:34 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414159

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A program about leafy things – trees: Stuart McClean tells about tree planting; The Smother Brothers talk to the trees; other woody items by the Panther Players, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” John Aler, the King’s Singers, Shostakovich, and Allen Sherman...You’d be surprised at all of the tree items we found...Mark Levy presents “Your Right to Reverse”...This Week in the Media

23:00 LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Keyboard Concerto No. 3

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

23:08:00 00:11:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

23:22:00 00:10:48 John Field Nocturne No. 17 in E major

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

23:32:00 00:03:15 Lili Boulanger Nocturne

Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249

23:36:00 00:07:16 Antonín Dvorák Nocturne for Strings in B major Op 40

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431680

23:45:00 00:03:41 George Frideric Handel Aria in C minor

Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 439863

23:48:00 00:05:27 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 3 Prelude

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3053

23:56:00 00:02:42 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande: La Fileuse Op 80

Sir Andrew Davis New Philharmonia Orchestra Sony 62644

