Program Guide 07-12-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:30:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A

Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

00:35:00 00:34:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner Van Cliburn, piano RCA 55912

01:11:00 00:46:45 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 435390

02:00:00 00:47:34 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

02:50:00 00:41:30 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436853

03:33:00 00:56:18 Marc Minkowski Jean-Philippe Rameau's "Une symphonie imaginaire"

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

04:31:00 00:29:21 Anton Arensky Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor Op 32

Yefim Bronfman, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello Sony 53269

05:02:00 00:30:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 19

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

05:34:00 00:46:27 E. J. Moeran Symphony in G minor

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8577

06:22:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

06:40:00 00:07:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio in E

Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 426263

06:58:00 00:01:42 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Alberto Ginastera Dances from the ballet "Estancia" ("Ranch")

Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4777457

07:13:35 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43

Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc

07:39:14 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection) Xacaras por primer tono (Spanish urban baile)

The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 77340

07:42:04 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection) Villanos (Baile of the peasants)

The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 77340

07:45:36 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection) Torneo (Jousting danza with lances)

The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 77340

07:51:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 503 (ii. Andante)

Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Mozart-Haydn Festival Orch Carlos Miguel Prieto Artek 0024

08:00:50 José Serrano Intermezzo from "La Venta de los Gatos"

National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

08:06:55 Amadeo Vives Intermezzo from "Bohemios"

National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

08:13:41 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D Op 99

Eduardo Fernández, guitar; English Chamber Orchestra George Malcolm Decca 455364

08:36:05 Francisco Javier Moreno Symphony in E-Flat

Concerto Cologne Capriccio

08:49:09 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 3045

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 10, 2013 - From Stanford University, this week's From the Top features an all-California crew of performers including an extraordinary 12-year-old guitarist from the Bay Area performing the music of Villa-Lobos; the San Francisco Girls Chorus singing a beautiful arrangement of a song from Joni Mitchell's first album; and a funny story about a young pianist who found himself destroying his own piano by practicing too much.

Stanford Alumni Piano Trio [Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA; Anna Wittstruck, cello, age 26 from Asheville, NC; Hugo Kitano, piano, age 18 from San Francisco, CA]

Scherzo: Leggiero e vivace from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 49, by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

David Yu, piano, age 18 from Diamond Bar, CA

So rasch wie möglich from Sonata No. 2 in g Op 22, by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

San Francisco Girls Chorus, Valérie Sainte-Agathe, Music Director and Principal Conductor

Slav'sya" (Be Glorious) from 6 Choruses Op 15, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943), accompanied by Susan Soehner; and,

The Pirate of Penance by Joni Mitchell, arranged and accompanied by Christopher O'Riley

Chase Onodera, guitar, age 12 from Sacramento, CA

Prelude No. 1 in e by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)

Youjin Lee, violin, age 18 from Los Angeles, CA

Solo Sonata in E Op 27/6 by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

Christopher O'Riley, piano, and the Stanford Symphony Orchestra, Jindong Cai, conductor

Presto from Piano Concerto in G Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Bug Music

Paul Linke: The Glow-worm (Gavotte Pavlova)

London Symphony Orchestra/Richard Bonynge (Decca 433863 CD) 7:13

Gabriel Fauré: Papillon, Op. 77

Steven Doane, cello; Barry Snyder, piano (Bridge 9038 CD) 3:00

Josef Strauss: Die Libelle (the dragonfly)

Vienna Philharmonic orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (Sony 45564 CD) 5:05

Josquin Desprez: El grillo (the cricket)

Early Music Consort of London/David Munrow (Virgin 61334 CD) 1:46

Georges Bizet: Le grillon (the cricket)

Ann Murray, mezzo soprano; Graham Johnson, piano (Hyperion 66976 CD) 4:22

G.F. Telemann: “Cricket” Symphony

Wiener Akademie/Martin Haselböck (Novalis 150115 CD) 8:38

François Couperin: Le Moucheron (the gnat)

Angela Hewitt,piano (Hyperion 67440 CD) 2:10

Jacques Offenbach: Ballet de Mouches (ballet of the flies) Valse

Gulbenkian Orchestra/Michael Swierczewksi (Nimbus 5303 CD) 4:08

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Flight of the Tuba Bee (arr. Howard Cable)

Canadian Brass (Philips 432571 CD) 1:26

Modest Mussorgsky (arr. Rimsky-Korsakov): Song of the Flea

Fyodor Chaliapin; bass; Orchestra/Eugene Goossens (Seraphim 60218 LP) 2:45

Deems Taylor: Looking Glass Insects from Through the Looking Glass Suite

Seattle Symphony/Gerard Schwarz (Delos 3099 CD) 2:52

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Prequels - Music from films that provide the back-story including The Phantom Menace, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Oz the Great and Powerful and more

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

First Class from X-Men: First Class, 2011 – Sony 88697 92451 2 - Henry Jackman

- original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Peking 1910: An American Thanksgiving and A Chinese Adventure from The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. 1993 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 - Lawrence Rosenthal

- original soundtrack/Lawrence Rosenthal, cond.

The Immigrant and End Title from The Godfather, Part II, 1974 – Silva SILCD SSD 1121 - Nino Rota

- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Duel of the Fates from Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace, 1999 – Sony 61816 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Title, The Munchkin Welcome Song, Time for Gifts, and End Credits from Oz the Great and Powerful, 2013 – Intrada D001809202 - Danny Elfman

- original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

God's Country Music and How Did You Know from The Thing, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 1162/VSD 7116 - Marco Beltrami

- original soundtrack/Pete Anthony, cond.

Miami International from Casino Royale, 2006 – Sony 88697-02369-2 - David Arnold

- original soundtrack/Nicholas Dodd, cond.

A Planet from Prometheus, 2012 – Sony 88691 978342 - Marc Streitenfeld

- original soundtrack/Ben Foster, cond.

Anakin's Theme from Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace, 1999 – Sony 61816 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Eptesicus from Batman Begins, 2005 – Silva SILCD 1390 - Hans Zimmer/James Newton Howard

- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

X-Training from X-Men: First Class, 2011 – Sony 88697 92451 2 - Henry Jackman

- original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Caesar's Home from Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 1062/VSD 7106 - Patrick Doyle

- Hollywood Studio Symphony/James Shearman, cond.

My Dear Frodo from The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 – WaterTower WTM 39373 - Howard Shore

- London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

End Credits from Star Trek, 2009 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2 - Michael Giacchino

- Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Gershwin: What’s a Rhapsody?

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:10:21 George Butterworth Rhapsody "A Shropshire Lad"

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

12:21:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

12:38:00 00:12:44 Frank Bennett West Side Variants

London Symphony Orchestra Eric Stern Richard Stoltzman, clarinet RCA 61790

12:53:00 00:03:38 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango Op 28

Leon McCawley, piano VirginClas 45270

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: LA Opera

Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff (1893)

Dr. Caius…Robert Brubaker

Sir John Falstaff…Robert Frontali

Bardolph…Rodell Rosel

Pistol…Valentin Anikin

Meg Page…Erica Brookhyser

Alice Ford…Carmen Giannattasio

Mistress Quickly…Ronnita Nicole Miller

Conductor: James Conlon

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:32:00 00:11:50 George Butterworth Two English Idylls

Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 47945

15:46:00 00:13:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Hugo Wolf: Goethe-Lieder “Heiss mich nicht reden” [Mignon I] (1875)

Marcy Stonikas, soprano; Kim Pensinger Witman, piano

Alban Berg: Sieben frühe Lieder “Nacht” (1908)

Eve Gigliotti, mezzo-soprano; Kim Pensinger Witman, piano

Hugo Wolf: Mörike Lieder “Gebet” (1888)

Craig Colclough, bass-baritone; Kim Pensinger Witman, piano

Johannes Brahms: Vier lieder, Op. 96, No. 2 “Wir wandelten” (1884)

Eric Barry, tenor; Kim Pensinger Witman, piano

Off the Beaten Track - Lera Auerbach: Prelude No. 12 for Cello and Piano – Adagio Postlude

Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Lera Auerbach, piano

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in e Op 38 (1865)

Steven Isserlis, cello; Kirill Gerstein, piano

17:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Bach Celebration II

17:03:00 00:14:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 7 in G minor

Jeremy Denk, piano; Kristin Lee, Adam Barnett-Hart, Jessica Lee, Erin Keefe, Sean Lee, Ani Kavafian, violin; Richard O'Neill, Paul Neubauer, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, Fred Sherry, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass

17:18:00 00:15:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B flat

Paul Neubauer, Yura Lee, viola; Timothy Eddy, cello; Dane Johansen, Mihai Marica, viola da gamba; Kurt Muroki, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

17:33:00 00:13:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 4 in A

Jeremy Denk, piano; Erin Keefe, Jessica Lee, Ani Kavafian, Sean Lee, Kristin Lee, Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Paul Neubauer, Richard O'Neill, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, Fred Sherry, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass

17:47:00 00:10:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G

Ida Kavafian, Nicolas Dautricourt, Areta Zhulla, Daniel Phillips, violin; Paul Neubauer, Yura Lee, viola; Mihai Marica, Timothy Eddy, Dane Johansen; Kurt Muroki, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1957 on Stage and Screen - The year of the path-breaking “West Side Story,” but also “The Music Man” with Robert Preston and “Jamaica” starring Lena Horne

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:00:54 00:01:41 Leonard Bernstein Prologue

Orchestra West Side Story -- 2007 Studio Cast Decca B'way B0009818-02

00:02:30 00:02:40 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Something's Coming

Larry Kert West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

00:04:55 00:04:58 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Tonight

Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

00:09:53 00:04:46 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Napoleon

Lena Horne Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

00:14:34 00:02:30 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Cocoanut Sweet

Lena Horne Jamaica --Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

00:17:42 00:01:57 Bob Merrill It's Good to Be Alive

Gwen Verdon New Girl in Town -- Original B'way Cast RCA LP1522

00:19:47 00:03:25 Bob Merrill Flings

Thelma Ritter New Girl in Town -- Original B'way Cast RCA LP1522

00:23:31 00:00:59 Meredith Willson Overture from 'The Music Man'

Orchestra Opening Night MGM S003

00:24:28 00:03:57 Meredith Willson Trouble

Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM764663

00:28:32 00:02:46 Meredith Willson Till There Was You

Robert Preston, Barbara Cook The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM764663

00:31:14 00:02:17 Meredith Willson Finale from "The Music Man"

Orchestra The Music Man -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. BS1459

00:33:39 00:04:57 George Kleinsinger-Joe Darion Flotsam and Jetsam

Eartha Kitt, Eddie Bracken Shinebone Alley -- Original B'way Cast Legends 6009

00:39:21 00:03:21 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein When You're Driving Through the Moonlight

Julie Andrews Cinderella -- Original TV Cast Sony SK60889

00:42:41 00:02:11 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Lovely Night

J.Andrews, K.Ballard, A.Ghostley, I.Chase Cinderella -- Original TV Cast Sony SK60889

00:45:05 00:04:08 Sheldon Harnick-David Baker The Sea Is All Around Us

Bill McCutcheon Shoestring '57 -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PS1360

00:49:47 00:02:02 Leonard Bernstein-S.Sondheim Finale from "West Side Story"

Orchestra/Chorus West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

00:52:01 00:00:59 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:04 00:03:54 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Filler: Ain't It the Truth

Lena Horne Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 4 in G Op 61

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

19:29:00 00:26:19 Anton Arensky Piano Concerto in F minor Op 2

Russian Philharmonic Orchestra Dmitry Yablonsky Konstantin Scherbakov, piano Naxos 570526

19:58:00 00:01:19 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Scherzino Op 52

Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:37:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

20:47:00 00:51:10 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93

21:35:00 00:22:39 Claude Debussy La mer

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 489

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bill Cosby has new album out called “Far from Finished” and we hear big chunks of it...Jan C. Snow talks about “Life Soundtracks”...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:43 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G flat

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943

23:08:00 00:05:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Trio Op 11

Emanuel Ax, piano; Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 57499

23:14:00 00:06:06 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44

American String Project MSR 1386

23:22:00 00:05:02 Nicolò Paganini Cantabile in D

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

23:27:00 00:07:02 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 17 in B Op 62

Van Cliburn, piano RCA 60358

23:34:00 00:06:49 Johannes Brahms Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51

Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:43:00 00:05:58 Anton Arensky Elegia from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32

Yefim Bronfman, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello Sony 53269

23:48:00 00:05:20 Duke Ellington Come Sunday

Chamber Ensemble Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Eddie Gomez, bass RCA 68416

23:56:00 00:02:15 Franz Liszt Nocturne "En rêve"

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

23:57:00 00:02:34 Sergei Rachmaninoff Daisies Op 38

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336