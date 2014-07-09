Program Guide 07-09-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:27:47 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80356
00:32:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
01:10:00 00:49:07 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80310
02:01:00 00:36:35 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 2 in A minor Op 51
Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289
02:40:00 00:18:52 David Diamond Symphony No. 4
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
03:01:00 00:24:02 Giovanni Palestrina Mass "O Rex Gloriae"
James O'Donnell Westminster Cathedral Choir Hyperion 66316
03:27:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 4 in G minor
Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC 5230
04:06:00 00:43:10 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53
David Zinman Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495
04:51:00 00:30:02 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2 for Orchestra Op 48
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075
05:23:00 00:16:00 Robert Schumann Konzertstück in G major Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra
George Szell Rudolf Serkin, piano MAA 75
05:41:00 00:06:00 Gioacchino Rossini L'inganno felice: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
05:58:00 00:01:15 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aubade
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:06:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Arie di corte
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
06:15:00 00:07:33 Lukas Foss Salomon Rossi Suite
Lukas Foss Brooklyn Philharmonic New World 375
06:25:00 00:04:57 Johannes Brahms Finale from String Quintet No. 2 Op 111
Chiara String Quartet Roger Tapping, viola Azica 71289
06:30:00 00:10:42 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quintet
Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307
06:40:00 00:08:06 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in C major Op 8
Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Monica Huggett, violin VirginClas 61172
06:51:00 00:02:46 Orlando Gibbons Hosanna to the Son of David
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555
06:58:00 00:02:40 John Philip Sousa March "King Cotton"
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
07:05:00 00:05:52 David Diamond Allegretto from Symphony No. 4
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
07:14:00 00:07:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068
07:20:00 00:03:25 Antonio Salieri Tarare: Act 2 Overture
Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98269
07:23:00 00:01:53 Leroy Anderson Jazz Pizzicato
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356
07:25:00 00:01:50 Johann Strauss Cachucha Galop Op 97
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
07:28:00 00:05:28 Alexander Glazunov Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 48
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236
07:43:00 00:08:14 Philip Glass Harpsichord Concerto: Movement I
West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146
07:51:00 00:01:09 Jean-Baptiste Lully Marche militaire
Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623
07:55:00 00:04:15 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance
Bridget Reischl Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Oberlin 61
08:07:00 00:06:12 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Concerto
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Douglas Boyd Douglas Boyd, oboe DeutGram 429225
08:15:00 00:10:23 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in G Op 17
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999214
08:29:00 00:01:58 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
08:34:00 00:08:06 Federico Moreno Tórroba Airs of la Mancha
David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451
08:45:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
08:54:00 00:02:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache
Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet OpeningDay 7347
08:57:00 00:03:55 Maurice Jarre Lawrence of Arabia: Overture
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
09:05:00 00:16:50 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
09:29:00 00:02:44 Elmer Bernstein The Great Escape: March
Nic Raine Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33
09:35:00 00:07:32 Sir Malcolm Arnold Little Suite No. 4 Op 80
Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126
09:45:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Caractacus: Triumphal March Op 35
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273
09:50:00 00:05:09 Gaetano Donizetti La Favorita: Spirto gentil
Orch of Valencian Community Daniel Oren Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 4780135
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:03:00 00:03:19 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Overture Op 112
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 449186
10:06:00 00:04:12 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations
Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSO Res 901918
10:12:00 00:07:00 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 in E minor
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67303
10:20:00 00:04:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Overture
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576
10:26:00 00:04:10 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Clouds Op 7
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164
10:32:00 00:15:25 David Diamond The Enormous Room
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3119
10:50:00 00:28:52 Bedrich Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E minor
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178
11:21:00 00:06:42 Albert Roussel Divertissement Op 6
Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; Amaury Wallez, bassoon; Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425861
11:31:00 00:06:14 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 3 in B flat major
Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515
11:38:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from "Rustic Wedding" Symphony Op 26
Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745
11:48:00 00:10:20 Aaron Copland Three Latin-American Sketches
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427335
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:05:27 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor Op 39
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80310
12:19:00 00:06:13 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 1 Op 35
Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028
12:27:00 00:06:08 Emmanuel Chabrier España
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
12:35:00 00:11:39 Aaron Copland El Salón México
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
12:48:00 00:09:49 Josef Strauss Waltz "Music of the Spheres" Op 235
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:54:05 Franz Schubert String Quintet in C major
Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307
13:56:00 00:02:58 Franz Schubert Auf dem Wasser zu singen
Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:04:41 Frederic Curzon Robin Hood Suite: March of the Bowmen
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968
14:04:00 00:01:04 Thomas Weelkes Since Robin Hood
King's Singers EMI 63052
14:09:00 00:08:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in G minor
Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871
14:19:00 00:08:28 Bedrich Smetana Libuse: Overture
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
14:44:00 00:11:40 Ottorino Respighi Belfagor Overture
Sir Edward Downes BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9311
14:56:00 00:03:04 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Brindisi "Libiamo, ne'lieti
Vienna Philharmonic Carlo Rizzi Anna Netrebko, soprano; Rolando Villazón, tenor; Helene Schneiderman, mezzo; Vienna State Opera Chorus DeutGram 6188
15:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS:
A look at the Cleveland Orchestra’s appearances at the Blossom Music Festival this weekend
15:03:00 00:11:09 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403
15:17:00 00:11:19 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64 - first movement
Zino Francescatti, violin; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell Sony 78760
15:31:00 00:19:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92 - first and second movements
Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnanyi
15:53:00 00:04:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Paraphrase on Kreisler's "Liebesleid"
Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:39 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Finale
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396
16:07:00 00:02:10 David Diamond Romeo and Juliet: Juliet and her Nurse
Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony Delos 3103
16:12:00 00:12:29 David Diamond Concert Piece for Orchestra
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3189
16:28:00 00:05:12 Max Steiner Key Largo: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 422
16:35:00 00:04:25 Dave Brubeck Concordia
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Dave Brubeck, piano; Matt Brubeck, cello; Cyro Baptista, percussion Sony 24414
16:42:00 00:06:56 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
16:52:00 00:03:32 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Siciliana
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
16:57:00 00:00:47 Kurt Weill Lady in the Dark: Tchaikovsky
Ute Lemper, soprano; Jürgen Knieper, piano Bayer 100018
17:05:00 00:05:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of the Appian Way from "The
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600
17:13:00 00:09:27 Franz Schubert Finale from String Quintet
Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307
17:25:00 00:10:16 Ottorino Respighi Fantasia slava
BBC Philharmonic Sir Edward Downes Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9311
17:40:00 00:04:26 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Polonaise
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
17:46:00 00:03:43 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
17:52:00 00:03:37 Gilbert & Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: The Paradox
Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Gillian Knight, contralto; John Mark Ainsley, tenor; Donald Adams, bass Telarc 80353
17:57:00 00:02:13 Richard Rodgers Blue Moon
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:22:00 David Diamond Symphony No. 1
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3119
18:34:00 00:04:04 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 2 in E flat major Op 9
Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091
18:41:00 00:03:23 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in G minor Op 23
Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091
18:47:00 00:08:01 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major Op 7
David Zinman Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495
18:57:00 00:00:53 Alexander Scriabin Etude in F sharp major Op 42
Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:15 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
19:24:00 00:31:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi William Preucil, violin; Robert Vernon, viola TCO 1024
19:58:00 00:01:39 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet
Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149
20:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan:
Fashion Designer ISAAC MIZRAHI meets a psychic
Bach: Andante from Italian Concerto in F BWV 971
Stravinsky: Part 1 of Symphony of Psalms
Mozart: Come scoglio from Così fan tutte, K 588
Ravel: Danse Générale from Daphnis et Chloe
Shostakovich: Allegretto from Concerto for Cello No. 1 Op 107
Britten: Interlude 1 from Peter Grimes
Bach: Dona nobis pacem from Mass in B minor BWV 232
The Beach Boys: Pet Sounds
21:00 MUSIC ISAAC’S MAD ABOUT
21:04:00 00:21:27 Igor Stravinsky Symphony of Psalms
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254
21:27:00 00:29:55 Dmitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 107
San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80724
21:57:00 00:01:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Polka
Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:
recordings by coloratura soprano Mattiwilda Dobbs
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:50 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings: Siciliana
Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332
23:07:00 00:12:33 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20
Carlton Woods Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Blue Water 2010
23:20:00 00:04:14 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
23:24:00 00:09:13 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of
James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2
23:36:00 00:05:47 Ottorino Respighi Aria for Strings
Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332
23:41:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F major Op 6
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888
23:54:00 00:03:34 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
23:57:00 00:02:45 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103