Program Guide 07-09-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:27:47 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80356

00:32:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

01:10:00 00:49:07 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80310

02:01:00 00:36:35 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 2 in A minor Op 51

Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

02:40:00 00:18:52 David Diamond Symphony No. 4

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

03:01:00 00:24:02 Giovanni Palestrina Mass "O Rex Gloriae"

James O'Donnell Westminster Cathedral Choir Hyperion 66316

03:27:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 4 in G minor

Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC 5230

04:06:00 00:43:10 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53

David Zinman Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495

04:51:00 00:30:02 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2 for Orchestra Op 48

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

05:23:00 00:16:00 Robert Schumann Konzertstück in G major Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra

George Szell Rudolf Serkin, piano MAA 75

05:41:00 00:06:00 Gioacchino Rossini L'inganno felice: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

05:58:00 00:01:15 Jules Massenet Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aubade

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:06:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Arie di corte

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

06:15:00 00:07:33 Lukas Foss Salomon Rossi Suite

Lukas Foss Brooklyn Philharmonic New World 375

06:25:00 00:04:57 Johannes Brahms Finale from String Quintet No. 2 Op 111

Chiara String Quartet Roger Tapping, viola Azica 71289

06:30:00 00:10:42 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quintet

Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307

06:40:00 00:08:06 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in C major Op 8

Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Monica Huggett, violin VirginClas 61172

06:51:00 00:02:46 Orlando Gibbons Hosanna to the Son of David

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

06:58:00 00:02:40 John Philip Sousa March "King Cotton"

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

07:05:00 00:05:52 David Diamond Allegretto from Symphony No. 4

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

07:14:00 00:07:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

07:20:00 00:03:25 Antonio Salieri Tarare: Act 2 Overture

Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98269

07:23:00 00:01:53 Leroy Anderson Jazz Pizzicato

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

07:25:00 00:01:50 Johann Strauss Cachucha Galop Op 97

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

07:28:00 00:05:28 Alexander Glazunov Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 48

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236

07:43:00 00:08:14 Philip Glass Harpsichord Concerto: Movement I

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

07:51:00 00:01:09 Jean-Baptiste Lully Marche militaire

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

07:55:00 00:04:15 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance

Bridget Reischl Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Oberlin 61

08:07:00 00:06:12 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Concerto

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Douglas Boyd Douglas Boyd, oboe DeutGram 429225

08:15:00 00:10:23 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in G Op 17

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999214

08:29:00 00:01:58 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

08:34:00 00:08:06 Federico Moreno Tórroba Airs of la Mancha

David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451

08:45:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

08:54:00 00:02:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache

Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet OpeningDay 7347

08:57:00 00:03:55 Maurice Jarre Lawrence of Arabia: Overture

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

09:05:00 00:16:50 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

09:29:00 00:02:44 Elmer Bernstein The Great Escape: March

Nic Raine Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33

09:35:00 00:07:32 Sir Malcolm Arnold Little Suite No. 4 Op 80

Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126

09:45:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Caractacus: Triumphal March Op 35

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

09:50:00 00:05:09 Gaetano Donizetti La Favorita: Spirto gentil

Orch of Valencian Community Daniel Oren Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 4780135

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:03:19 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Overture Op 112

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 449186

10:06:00 00:04:12 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations

Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra CSO Res 901918

10:12:00 00:07:00 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 in E minor

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67303

10:20:00 00:04:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Overture

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

10:26:00 00:04:10 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Clouds Op 7

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

10:32:00 00:15:25 David Diamond The Enormous Room

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3119

10:50:00 00:28:52 Bedrich Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E minor

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

11:21:00 00:06:42 Albert Roussel Divertissement Op 6

Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; Amaury Wallez, bassoon; Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425861

11:31:00 00:06:14 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 3 in B flat major

Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

11:38:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from "Rustic Wedding" Symphony Op 26

Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

11:48:00 00:10:20 Aaron Copland Three Latin-American Sketches

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427335

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:05:27 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor Op 39

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80310

12:19:00 00:06:13 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 1 Op 35

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

12:27:00 00:06:08 Emmanuel Chabrier España

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

12:35:00 00:11:39 Aaron Copland El Salón México

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

12:48:00 00:09:49 Josef Strauss Waltz "Music of the Spheres" Op 235

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:54:05 Franz Schubert String Quintet in C major

Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307

13:56:00 00:02:58 Franz Schubert Auf dem Wasser zu singen

Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:04:41 Frederic Curzon Robin Hood Suite: March of the Bowmen

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

14:04:00 00:01:04 Thomas Weelkes Since Robin Hood

King's Singers EMI 63052

14:09:00 00:08:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in G minor

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871

14:19:00 00:08:28 Bedrich Smetana Libuse: Overture

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

14:44:00 00:11:40 Ottorino Respighi Belfagor Overture

Sir Edward Downes BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9311

14:56:00 00:03:04 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Brindisi "Libiamo, ne'lieti

Vienna Philharmonic Carlo Rizzi Anna Netrebko, soprano; Rolando Villazón, tenor; Helene Schneiderman, mezzo; Vienna State Opera Chorus DeutGram 6188

15:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEWS:

A look at the Cleveland Orchestra’s appearances at the Blossom Music Festival this weekend

15:03:00 00:11:09 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

15:17:00 00:11:19 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64 - first movement

Zino Francescatti, violin; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell Sony 78760

15:31:00 00:19:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92 - first and second movements

Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnanyi

15:53:00 00:04:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Paraphrase on Kreisler's "Liebesleid"

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:39 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Finale

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396

16:07:00 00:02:10 David Diamond Romeo and Juliet: Juliet and her Nurse

Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony Delos 3103

16:12:00 00:12:29 David Diamond Concert Piece for Orchestra

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3189

16:28:00 00:05:12 Max Steiner Key Largo: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 422

16:35:00 00:04:25 Dave Brubeck Concordia

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Dave Brubeck, piano; Matt Brubeck, cello; Cyro Baptista, percussion Sony 24414

16:42:00 00:06:56 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

16:52:00 00:03:32 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Siciliana

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

16:57:00 00:00:47 Kurt Weill Lady in the Dark: Tchaikovsky

Ute Lemper, soprano; Jürgen Knieper, piano Bayer 100018

17:05:00 00:05:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of the Appian Way from "The

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

17:13:00 00:09:27 Franz Schubert Finale from String Quintet

Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307

17:25:00 00:10:16 Ottorino Respighi Fantasia slava

BBC Philharmonic Sir Edward Downes Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9311

17:40:00 00:04:26 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Polonaise

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

17:46:00 00:03:43 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

17:52:00 00:03:37 Gilbert & Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: The Paradox

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Gillian Knight, contralto; John Mark Ainsley, tenor; Donald Adams, bass Telarc 80353

17:57:00 00:02:13 Richard Rodgers Blue Moon

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:22:00 David Diamond Symphony No. 1

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3119

18:34:00 00:04:04 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 2 in E flat major Op 9

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

18:41:00 00:03:23 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in G minor Op 23

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

18:47:00 00:08:01 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major Op 7

David Zinman Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495

18:57:00 00:00:53 Alexander Scriabin Etude in F sharp major Op 42

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:15 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

19:24:00 00:31:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi William Preucil, violin; Robert Vernon, viola TCO 1024

19:58:00 00:01:39 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet

Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

20:00 MAD ABOUT MUSIC with Gilbert Kaplan:

Fashion Designer ISAAC MIZRAHI meets a psychic

Bach: Andante from Italian Concerto in F BWV 971

Stravinsky: Part 1 of Symphony of Psalms

Mozart: Come scoglio from Così fan tutte, K 588

Ravel: Danse Générale from Daphnis et Chloe

Shostakovich: Allegretto from Concerto for Cello No. 1 Op 107

Britten: Interlude 1 from Peter Grimes

Bach: Dona nobis pacem from Mass in B minor BWV 232

The Beach Boys: Pet Sounds

21:00 MUSIC ISAAC’S MAD ABOUT

21:04:00 00:21:27 Igor Stravinsky Symphony of Psalms

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254

21:27:00 00:29:55 Dmitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 107

San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80724

21:57:00 00:01:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1: Polka

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims:

recordings by coloratura soprano Mattiwilda Dobbs

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:50 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings: Siciliana

Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

23:07:00 00:12:33 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20

Carlton Woods Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Blue Water 2010

23:20:00 00:04:14 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

23:24:00 00:09:13 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2

23:36:00 00:05:47 Ottorino Respighi Aria for Strings

Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

23:41:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F major Op 6

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888

23:54:00 00:03:34 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

23:57:00 00:02:45 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan

Michael Lewin, piano Dorian 92103