Program Guide 06-29-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Nadine Sierra, soprano

00:04:00 00:18:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Zaide: Three Arias

00:22:00 01:06:40 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major

01:28:00 00:29:50 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor

02:04:00 00:11:56 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture

02:20:00 00:23:06 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 93 in D

02:50:00 00:48:05 Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40

03:44:00 00:13:21 Claude Debussy Violin Sonata in G minor

Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; David Allen Wehr, piano

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Edvard Grieg: Once Upon a Time, Op. 71, No. 1: Es war einmal

Andrei Gavrilov, piano DG 437522 - Music:4:33

Felix Mendelssohn: Double Concerto in d minor for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet: 1. Allegro

Wu Han, piano; Benjamin Beilman, solo violin; Kristin Lee, violin; Sunmi Chang, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Scott Pingel, bass Music@Menlo, Menlo Park, CA - Music: 17:54

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Bill W. and Toni K. from Columbia, MO - Time: 5:25

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos for Piano, Book VI, No. 148: Six Dances in Bulgarian Rhythm (No. 1)

Jenö Jandö, piano Naxos 557821 - Music: 1:50

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces, Op. 54: March of the Dwarfs; Homesickness; Wedding Day at Troldhaugen

Jonathan Wintringham, saxophone; Michael Djupstrom, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN - Time: 19:51

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia in C minor, BWV 906

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 - Music: 4:33

Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio No. 3 in C minor, Op. 101

Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Tanja Tetzlaff, cello; Lars Vogt, piano Schwetzingen Festival, Jagdsaal, Schwetzingen, Germany - Music: 20:08

Ney Rosauro (arr. Seattle Marimba Quartet): Brazilian Fantasy (Bach in Brazil)

Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA - Music: 8:30

Clarice Assad: Suite for Lower Strings, based on themes of Bach

New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director Herbst Theatre, San Francisco, CA - Music: 13:07

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Italy, c. 1600, Part 1 - Recent releases of Monteverdi, Luigi Rossi, and the amazing “Mantovano Hebreo” Salamone Rossi

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:08:14 Franz Joseph Haydn Te Deum in C major

Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 633

07:14:00 00:15:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Gloria from "Missa Solemnis" Op 123

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 97

07:32:00 00:23:47 Baldassare Galuppi Nisi Dominus Dresden Instrumental Concert

Peter Kopp Roberta Invernizzi, soprano; Lucia Cirillo, soprano; Sara Mingardo, alto; Dresden Vocal Concert Archiv 4776145

07:57:00 00:02:31 Sr. Joseph Andrew Bogdanowicz Holy Mary Mother of God

Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded May 13, 2014 - From Norfolk, Virginia, this week’s episode features a violin-cello duo local made up of two wonderfully talented brothers. Their unusually generous and easygoing humor with each other is not only charming, but it also makes for a seamless musical collaboration. We’ll also hear a spirited performance from Mozart’s Sonata No. 12 by a pianist who’s just 11 years old, and we’ll meet a 15-year-old violinist who happens to have some success as an actress: she recently landed a guest role in the new NBC series “Believe.”

19-year-old violinist Brendon Elliott and 14-year-old cellist Sterling Elliott from Newport News, Virginia

Passacaglia in G on a Theme by Handel by Johan Halvorsen (1864–1935)

11-year-old pianist Kyle Hu from Yorktown, Virginia

Allegro assai from Piano Sonata No. 12 in F K 332, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)

15-year-old violinist Alissa Mori from Bronx, New York

Allegro moderato from Sonata for Violin and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old soprano Emily Pogorelc from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

"Kommt ein schlanker Bursch gegangen” from Der Freischütz by Carl Maria von Weber (1786–1826), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old double bassist Lena Goodson from York, Pennsylvania

Intermezzo Op 9/1 by Reinhold Glière (1875–1956), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Rhythm Project All Stars

An arrangement of the Overture to The Barber of Seville by Gioacchino Rossini (1792–1868) for steel drum ensemble

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor

10:04:00 00:11:56 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture

10:20:00 00:23:06 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 93 in D

10:50:00 00:48:05 Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40

11:44:00 00:13:21 Claude Debussy Violin Sonata in G minor

Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; David Allen Wehr, piano

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:26:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F Op 93

Rafael Kubelik Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 459463

12:39:00 00:08:17 José Pablo Moncayo Huapango

Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

12:50:00 00:03:37 Leroy Anderson Fiddle-Faddle

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

12:53:00 00:02:18 Leroy Anderson March of the Two Left Feet

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559356

12:57:00 00:02:51 Meredith Willson The Music Man: 76 Trombones

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Richard Strauss. for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:14:27 Bernard Herrmann Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra

Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 443895

15:20:00 00:06:40 Frank Loesser Guys and Dolls: Medley

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008

15:30:00 00:19:18 Leroy Anderson Piano Concerto in C

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Jeffrey Biegel, piano Naxos 559313

15:49:00 00:02:41 Leroy Anderson Plink, Plank, Plunk!

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:11:46 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80

16:19:00 00:26:38 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"

16:49:00 00:40:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat Op 73

17:36:00 00:24:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:19:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 8 in G Op 30

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

18:24:00 00:03:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet in G

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:38 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D Op 35

London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 3526

19:28:00 00:38:04 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 7 in E major

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176

20:08:00 00:48:55 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, five works by Jeffrey Mumford

Jeffrey Mumford: Two Rhapsodies for Cello & Strings (2009-10, rev 2013)

Julia Bruskin, cello; National Gallery Chamber Players/Peter Wilson (Albany 1473/74) 12:40

Jeffrey Mumford: Two Elliott Carter Tributes (1983/84; 2006)

Winston Choi, piano (Albany 1473/74) 5:01

Jeffrey Mumford: to find in the glimmering air…a buoyant continuity of layering blue (2010)

Julia Bruskin, cello (Albany 1473/74) 12:22

Jeffrey Mumford: through the filtering dawn of spreading daybright (2001)

Eliesha Nelson, viola; Scott Dixon, double bass (Albany 1473/74) 8:51

Jeffrey Mumford: through a stillness brightening (2011)

Miranda Cuckson, violin; Argento Chamber Ensemble/Michel Galante (Albany 1473/74) 11:04

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In Concert - the palpable excitement of live performance is conveyed through these recital appearances by Nathan Laube, Ken Cowan, Carlo Curley and Andrew Kotylo

Johann Strauss Jr (arr Laube): Die Fledermaus Overture

Nathan Laube (1927 Casavant/ St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 1/24/10)

Felix Mendelssohn (arr Warren): A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture.

Sigfrid Karl-Elert: Voices of the Night Op 142/1.

Henry Martin: Prelude & Fugue in G

Ken Cowan (1980 Sipe/Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/21/10)

Traditional (arr Curley/Larsen): All through the night

Carlo Curley (2003 Blackinton/Bethel University, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/16/08)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Fantasia & Fugue in G Op 188

Andrew Kotylo (1929 Skinner/Woolsey Hall, Yale University, New Haven, CT) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/25/09)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:34 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99

Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004

23:09:00 00:09:20 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77

New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457075

23:21:00 00:02:16 Leroy Anderson Forgotten Dreams

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Alistair Young, piano Naxos 559356

23:23:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Dream Children Op 43

Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258

23:30:00 00:07:20 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 "Dreaming by the Fireside"

Marc Albrecht Strasbourg Philharmonic PentaTone 5186310

23:40:00 00:05:50 Antonín Dvorák Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle Op 85

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

23:45:00 00:08:15 Max Reger The Violin-Playing Hermit Op 128

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Neeme Järvi Jaap van Zweden, violin Chandos 8794

23:56:00 00:03:02 Gabriel Fauré Chanson de Mélisande

Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, sop DeutGram 423089

23:58:00 00:01:48 William Henry Harris Holy is the True Light

King's Singers Naxos 572987