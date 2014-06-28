Program Guide 06-28-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:14:22 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203
00:18:00 00:44:41 Joseph Joachim Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 11
London Philharmonic Orchestra Leon Botstein Elmar Oliveira, violin IMP 27
01:05:00 00:29:22 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4792437
01:36:00 00:48:26 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage "Switzerland"
Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525
02:26:00 00:24:01 Gustav Mahler Adagio from Symphony No. 10 in F sharp
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4779060
02:52:00 00:27:09 Michael Daugherty Letters from Lincoln
Spokane Symphony Eckart Preu Thomas Hampson, baritone E1 Music 7725
03:21:00 00:25:09 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Suite
Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005
03:48:00 01:05:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Measha Brueggergosman, soprano; Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano; Frank Lopardo, tenor; René Pape, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 9661
04:55:00 00:23:07 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 36
Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4048
05:20:00 00:18:06 Carl Reinecke Flute Concerto in D Op 283
The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679
05:40:00 00:05:11 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Youth of England
Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053
05:52:00 00:07:29 William Boyce Symphony No. 5 in D Op 2
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes Danzas cubanas (selection)
Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 001593702
06:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b
Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations) Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9890
06:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba Puertas de Madrid
Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley Verso VRS 2013
06:55:31 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata
Gabriela Montero, piano EMI 00234
06:56:59 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios
Gabriela Montero, piano EMI 00234
07:00:42 Remo Pignoni Por el sur (By the South)
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012
07:02:59 Remo Pignoni Como queriendo (Like Loving)
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012
07:05:06 Osmar Maderna Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars)
Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012
07:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F Op 50
Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 10362
07:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca Trece canciones españolas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs)
Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar DeutGram 426602
07:51:34 Ricardo Castro Intermezzo de Atzimba
Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Edvard Grieg: Once Upon a Time, Op. 71, No. 1: Es war einmal
Andrei Gavrilov, piano DG 437522 - Music:4:33
Felix Mendelssohn: Double Concerto in d minor for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet: 1. Allegro
Wu Han, piano; Benjamin Beilman, solo violin; Kristin Lee, violin; Sunmi Chang, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Scott Pingel, bass Music@Menlo, Menlo Park, CA - Music: 17:54
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Bill W. and Toni K. from Columbia, MO - Time: 5:25
Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos for Piano, Book VI, No. 148: Six Dances in Bulgarian Rhythm (No. 1)
Jenö Jandö, piano Naxos 557821 - Music: 1:50
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces, Op. 54: March of the Dwarfs; Homesickness; Wedding Day at Troldhaugen
Jonathan Wintringham, saxophone; Michael Djupstrom, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN - Time: 19:51
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia in C minor, BWV 906
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 - Music: 4:33
Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio No. 3 in C minor, Op. 101
Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Tanja Tetzlaff, cello; Lars Vogt, piano Schwetzingen Festival, Jagdsaal, Schwetzingen, Germany - Music: 20:08
Ney Rosauro (arr. Seattle Marimba Quartet): Brazilian Fantasy (Bach in Brazil)
Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA - Music: 8:30
Clarice Assad: Suite for Lower Strings, based on themes of Bach
New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director Herbst Theatre, San Francisco, CA - Music: 13:07
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Midsummer Madness 2014
Franz Reizenstein: Concerto Popolare
Yvonne Arnaud, piano; Hoffnung Symphony Orchestra/Norman Del Mar (EMI 63302 CD) 11:37
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2
William Kapell, piano (RCA 68990 CD) 2:20
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2
Tuba Quartet – Nigel Amherst, Gerard Hoffnung, Jim Howell & John L. Wilson (EMI 63302 CD) 2:41
Gioachino Rossini: The Cat Duet
Victoria de los Angeles and Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, sopranos; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI49238 CD) 2:57
Johann Strauss, Jr: Blue Danube Waltz
Lily Pons, soprano; with jazz band. From the soundtrack of the film “That Girl From Paris” (1936) 4:08
Dudley Moore & Peter Cook: Das Weill Song
Dudley Moore, piano and vocals (EMI 54045 CD) 2:56
Kahn et. al.: New Faces of 1968: “Das Chicago Song”
Madeleine Kahn, vocal, with orchestra (DRG 19070 CD) 4:12
Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: “Tchaikovsky and other Russians”
Danny Kaye; unknown orchestra and chorus (Prism Leisure 421 CD) 3:15
Johann Strauss, Jr: Wiener Blut waltz
Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band/Dr Fritz Guckenheimer (RCA 1453 LP) 3:03
Newman-Charles: “The Green Eyed Dragon”
John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:52
Erico Cocozza: Victory Song
Erico Cocozza (Harry Secombe) (ORTF CD) 2:51
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Robots, Androids and Cyborgs - Music from films blade Runner, Forbidden Planet, The Day the Earth Stood Still and more
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Hyperjump from WALL-E, 2008 - Walt Disney D000174302
- Thomas Newman - original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.
Metropolis-Thema, Im Laboratorium-Verwundlung, and In Rotwangs Salone from Metropolis, 1927 – Capriccio C5066 - Gottfried Huppertz
- Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin/Frank Strobel, cond.
Outer Space, Gort, The Robot, Farewell and finale from The Day the Earth Stood Still, 1951 - London443 899-2 - Bernard Herrmann
- National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann cond.
Robby Arranges Flowers, Zaps Monkey from Forbidden Planet, 1956 - Small Planet PRO-002 - Bebe and Louis Barron
- original soundtrack
Adagio from Gayenne Ballet Suite - Turner Classic Movies R2 72562 - Aram Khachaturian
- Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra/Gennadi Rezhdestvensky, cond.
The Dune Sea of Tatooine/Jawa Sandcrawler from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, 1977 – RCA 09026-68772-2 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
End Title from Alien, 1979 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 - Jerry Goldsmith
- original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Prelude/Ripley's Rescue from Aliens, 1986 – Silva 1288 - James Horner
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.
Reawakening from 9, 2009 – Focus KOC-CD-4776 - Deborah Lurie/Danny Elfman
- original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
Cybertronics from A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001 - Warner Bros 9 48096-2 - John Williams
- original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Rock Shop from Robocop, 1987 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 - Basil Poledouris
- The Sinfonia of London/Howard Blake, cond.
Suite from Terminator II: Judgment Day, 1991 – Silva STD 5014 - Brad Fiedel
- City of Prague Philharmonic
2815 A.D. and Repair Ward from WALL-E, 2008 - Walt Disney D000174302 - Thomas Newman
- original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.
Main Titles/Prologue from Blade Runner, 1982 – BSX 8917 - Vangelis
- Edgar Rothermich, synthesizer
Stored Memories and Monica's Theme from A.I. Artificial Inteligence, 2001 - Warner Bros 948096-2 - John Williams
- original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.
Release from 9, 2009 – Focus KOC-CD-4776 - Deborah Lurie/Danny Elfman
- original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
The Grand Finale and The End from Edward Scissorhands, 1990 – MCA MCAD-10133 - Danny Elfman
- original soundtrack/Shirley Walker, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:04:00 00:02:23 King Henry VIII Pastime with Good Company
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807
12:06:00 00:03:14 King Henry VIII Green grow'th the Holly
Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices Harm Mundi 907079
12:12:00 00:10:40 Joseph Joachim Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 11
London Philharmonic Orchestra Leon Botstein Elmar Oliveira, violin IMP 27
12:26:00 00:06:54 Richard Rodgers South Pacific: Overture
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
12:37:00 00:12:08 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
12:51:00 00:04:30 Stephen Foster Hard Times Come Again No More
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432
12:55:00 00:04:34 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 3 in A flat Op 46
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171
13:00:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka (1900)
Rusalka… Ana María Martínez
Prince… Brandon Jovanovich
Jezibaba… Jill Grove
Vodnik… Eric Owens
Foreign Princess… Ekaterina Gubanova
Conductor: Sir Andrew Davis
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Beethoven Quintet
16:12:00 00:34:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quintet in C Op 29
Cho-Liang Lin, Areta Zhulla, violin; Paul Neubauer, Daniel Phillips, viola; Fred Sherry, cello
16:50:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded May 13, 2014 - From Norfolk, Virginia, this week’s episode features a violin-cello duo local made up of two wonderfully talented brothers. Their unusually generous and easygoing humor with each other is not only charming, but it also makes for a seamless musical collaboration. We’ll also hear a spirited performance from Mozart’s Sonata No. 12 by a pianist who’s just 11 years old, and we’ll meet a 15-year-old violinist who happens to have some success as an actress: she landed a guest role in the NBC series “Believe.”
19-year-old violinist Brendon Elliott and 14-year-old cellist Sterling Elliott from Newport News, Virginia
Passacaglia in G on a Theme by Handel by Johan Halvorsen (1864–1935)
11-year-old pianist Kyle Hu from Yorktown, Virginia
Allegro assai from Piano Sonata No. 12 in F K 332, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)
15-year-old violinist Alissa Mori from Bronx, New York
Allegro moderato from Sonata for Violin and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old soprano Emily Pogorelc from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin
"Kommt ein schlanker Bursch gegangen” from Der Freischütz by Carl Maria von Weber (1786–1826), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
16-year-old double bassist Lena Goodson from York, Pennsylvania
Intermezzo Op 9/1 by Reinhold Glière (1875–1956), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
The Rhythm Project All Stars
An arrangement of the Overture to The Barber of Seville by Gioacchino Rossini (1792–1868) for steel drum ensemble
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Food, Glorious Food - Our buffet table is filled with meat pies, fruits and veggies, seafood and desserts to make your eyes pop.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:01:40 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Be Our Guest
Jerry Orbach Beauty and the Beast Disney 60861-7
18:02:32 00:01:41 Frank Loesser Abbondanza
Arthur Rubin The Most Happy Fella Sony S2K48010
18:04:34 00:01:32 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein That's the Way It Happens
Bill Hayes Me and Juliet DRG DRG19115
18:06:06 00:03:06 John Kander-Fred Ebb It Couldn't Please Me More
Lotte Lenya, Jack Gilford Cabaret Sony SK60533
18:09:07 00:03:13 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Ice Cream
Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony SMK62017
18:12:39 00:01:53 Stephen Schwartz Bread
Company The Baker's Wife Jay Jay1323
18:14:32 00:03:39 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein This Was a Real Nice Clambake
Company Carousel RCA 09026-62506-2
18:18:30 00:02:40 Cole Porter Tale of the Oyster
Kaye Ballard Cole Porter Revisited Painted Smiles PSCD-121
18:21:14 00:03:29 Clark Gesner Suppertime
Bill Hinnant You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Decca B'way 012159851-2
18:25:07 00:03:32 Lionel Bart Food, Glorious Food
Company Oliver! -- London Revival Angel CDQ7243
18:28:37 00:02:26 Stephen Sondheim The Worst Pies in London
Angela Lansbury Sweeney Todd Masterworks B'way 82876-68639-2
18:31:29 00:01:27 Trude Rittman-Carolyn Leigh Hook''s Tango
Cyril Ritchard Peter Pan RCA 3762-2-RG
18:32:52 00:02:20 Leslie Bricusse-Anthony Newley The Candy Man
Aubrey Woods Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Hip-O HIPD-40020
18:35:16 00:01:18 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Green Eggs and Ham
Company Seussical Decca B'way 0121159792-2
18:36:34 00:01:48 Irving Berlin Meat and Potatoes
Jack Haskell, Stanley Grover Mr. President Sony SK48212
18:38:36 00:03:39 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Street Cries
Company Porgy and Bess -- Cleveland Orchestra London OSA13116
18:42:24 00:02:25 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green I Can Cook, Too
Nancy Walker Fancy Free and On the Town MCA MCAD10280
18:44:59 00:02:36 John Kander-Fred Ebb Sara Lee
Jim Walton And the World Goes Round… RCA 09026-60904
18:47:38 00:04:01 L.Bernstein-Alan Jay Lerner The President Jefferson March
John Reardon Leonard Bernstein Revisited Painted Smiles PS1353
18:51:59 00:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:11 00:03:31 Irving Berlin Filler: I Say It's Spinach
Crista Moore Unsung Irving Berlin Varese Sarabande VSD2-5632
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:15:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 12 in E
Christoph von Dohnányi Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009
19:17:00 00:35:48 Niels Gade Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 5
Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422
19:58:00 00:01:05 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 19 in E flat Op 28
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:46:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55
20:55:00 00:32:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54
21:34:00 00:25:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Isaac Stern, violin Sony 66475
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Feet are Topic A including discussions from Jan C. Snow, Marty Feldman and Bernard Breslaw...Shirts are Topic B with Marty Feldman, Bonzo Dog Band and Donovan...Richard Howland-Bolton discusses The Pea Shooter...This Week in the Media
22:58:00 00:01:25 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Tourbillon
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:02:47 Richard Wagner Wesendonck Lieder: Der Engel
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Measha Brueggergosman, soprano DeutGram 4778773
23:04:00 00:09:19 Joseph Joachim Notturno in A major Op 12
Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312
23:14:00 00:06:24 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A major Op 118
Alpin Hong, piano MSR 1107
23:22:00 00:08:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 43
Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530
23:30:00 00:08:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24
Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328
23:41:00 00:03:25 Richard Rodgers Manhattan
Joshua Bell, violin; Marvin Hamlisch, piano Sony 52716
23:44:00 00:03:04 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
23:47:00 00:07:33 Bill Evans Peace Piece
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512
23:56:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578