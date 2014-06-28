Program Guide 06-28-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:14:22 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203

00:18:00 00:44:41 Joseph Joachim Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 11

London Philharmonic Orchestra Leon Botstein Elmar Oliveira, violin IMP 27

01:05:00 00:29:22 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4792437

01:36:00 00:48:26 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage "Switzerland"

Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

02:26:00 00:24:01 Gustav Mahler Adagio from Symphony No. 10 in F sharp

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4779060

02:52:00 00:27:09 Michael Daugherty Letters from Lincoln

Spokane Symphony Eckart Preu Thomas Hampson, baritone E1 Music 7725

03:21:00 00:25:09 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Suite

Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005

03:48:00 01:05:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Measha Brueggergosman, soprano; Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano; Frank Lopardo, tenor; René Pape, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 9661

04:55:00 00:23:07 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 36

Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4048

05:20:00 00:18:06 Carl Reinecke Flute Concerto in D Op 283

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

05:40:00 00:05:11 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Youth of England

Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

05:52:00 00:07:29 William Boyce Symphony No. 5 in D Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes Danzas cubanas (selection)

Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 001593702

06:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b

Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations) Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9890

06:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba Puertas de Madrid

Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley Verso VRS 2013

06:55:31 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata

Gabriela Montero, piano EMI 00234

06:56:59 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios

Gabriela Montero, piano EMI 00234

07:00:42 Remo Pignoni Por el sur (By the South)

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:02:59 Remo Pignoni Como queriendo (Like Loving)

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:05:06 Osmar Maderna Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars)

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F Op 50

Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 10362

07:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca Trece canciones españolas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs)

Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar DeutGram 426602

07:51:34 Ricardo Castro Intermezzo de Atzimba

Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Edvard Grieg: Once Upon a Time, Op. 71, No. 1: Es war einmal

Andrei Gavrilov, piano DG 437522 - Music:4:33

Felix Mendelssohn: Double Concerto in d minor for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet: 1. Allegro

Wu Han, piano; Benjamin Beilman, solo violin; Kristin Lee, violin; Sunmi Chang, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Scott Pingel, bass Music@Menlo, Menlo Park, CA - Music: 17:54

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Bill W. and Toni K. from Columbia, MO - Time: 5:25

Puzzler Payoff: Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos for Piano, Book VI, No. 148: Six Dances in Bulgarian Rhythm (No. 1)

Jenö Jandö, piano Naxos 557821 - Music: 1:50

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces, Op. 54: March of the Dwarfs; Homesickness; Wedding Day at Troldhaugen

Jonathan Wintringham, saxophone; Michael Djupstrom, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN - Time: 19:51

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia in C minor, BWV 906

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 - Music: 4:33

Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio No. 3 in C minor, Op. 101

Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Tanja Tetzlaff, cello; Lars Vogt, piano Schwetzingen Festival, Jagdsaal, Schwetzingen, Germany - Music: 20:08

Ney Rosauro (arr. Seattle Marimba Quartet): Brazilian Fantasy (Bach in Brazil)

Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA - Music: 8:30

Clarice Assad: Suite for Lower Strings, based on themes of Bach

New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director Herbst Theatre, San Francisco, CA - Music: 13:07

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Midsummer Madness 2014

Franz Reizenstein: Concerto Popolare

Yvonne Arnaud, piano; Hoffnung Symphony Orchestra/Norman Del Mar (EMI 63302 CD) 11:37

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2

William Kapell, piano (RCA 68990 CD) 2:20

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2

Tuba Quartet – Nigel Amherst, Gerard Hoffnung, Jim Howell & John L. Wilson (EMI 63302 CD) 2:41

Gioachino Rossini: The Cat Duet

Victoria de los Angeles and Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, sopranos; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI49238 CD) 2:57

Johann Strauss, Jr: Blue Danube Waltz

Lily Pons, soprano; with jazz band. From the soundtrack of the film “That Girl From Paris” (1936) 4:08

Dudley Moore & Peter Cook: Das Weill Song

Dudley Moore, piano and vocals (EMI 54045 CD) 2:56

Kahn et. al.: New Faces of 1968: “Das Chicago Song”

Madeleine Kahn, vocal, with orchestra (DRG 19070 CD) 4:12

Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: “Tchaikovsky and other Russians”

Danny Kaye; unknown orchestra and chorus (Prism Leisure 421 CD) 3:15

Johann Strauss, Jr: Wiener Blut waltz

Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band/Dr Fritz Guckenheimer (RCA 1453 LP) 3:03

Newman-Charles: “The Green Eyed Dragon”

John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:52

Erico Cocozza: Victory Song

Erico Cocozza (Harry Secombe) (ORTF CD) 2:51

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Robots, Androids and Cyborgs - Music from films blade Runner, Forbidden Planet, The Day the Earth Stood Still and more

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Hyperjump from WALL-E, 2008 - Walt Disney D000174302

- Thomas Newman - original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Metropolis-Thema, Im Laboratorium-Verwundlung, and In Rotwangs Salone from Metropolis, 1927 – Capriccio C5066 - Gottfried Huppertz

- Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin/Frank Strobel, cond.

Outer Space, Gort, The Robot, Farewell and finale from The Day the Earth Stood Still, 1951 - London443 899-2 - Bernard Herrmann

- National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann cond.

Robby Arranges Flowers, Zaps Monkey from Forbidden Planet, 1956 - Small Planet PRO-002 - Bebe and Louis Barron

- original soundtrack

Adagio from Gayenne Ballet Suite - Turner Classic Movies R2 72562 - Aram Khachaturian

- Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra/Gennadi Rezhdestvensky, cond.

The Dune Sea of Tatooine/Jawa Sandcrawler from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, 1977 – RCA 09026-68772-2 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

End Title from Alien, 1979 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 - Jerry Goldsmith

- original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Prelude/Ripley's Rescue from Aliens, 1986 – Silva 1288 - James Horner

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Reawakening from 9, 2009 – Focus KOC-CD-4776 - Deborah Lurie/Danny Elfman

- original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Cybertronics from A.I. Artificial Intelligence, 2001 - Warner Bros 9 48096-2 - John Williams

- original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Rock Shop from Robocop, 1987 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 - Basil Poledouris

- The Sinfonia of London/Howard Blake, cond.

Suite from Terminator II: Judgment Day, 1991 – Silva STD 5014 - Brad Fiedel

- City of Prague Philharmonic

2815 A.D. and Repair Ward from WALL-E, 2008 - Walt Disney D000174302 - Thomas Newman

- original soundtrack/Thomas Newman, cond.

Main Titles/Prologue from Blade Runner, 1982 – BSX 8917 - Vangelis

- Edgar Rothermich, synthesizer

Stored Memories and Monica's Theme from A.I. Artificial Inteligence, 2001 - Warner Bros 948096-2 - John Williams

- original soundtrack/John Williams, cond.

Release from 9, 2009 – Focus KOC-CD-4776 - Deborah Lurie/Danny Elfman

- original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

The Grand Finale and The End from Edward Scissorhands, 1990 – MCA MCAD-10133 - Danny Elfman

- original soundtrack/Shirley Walker, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:04:00 00:02:23 King Henry VIII Pastime with Good Company

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807

12:06:00 00:03:14 King Henry VIII Green grow'th the Holly

Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices Harm Mundi 907079

12:12:00 00:10:40 Joseph Joachim Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 11

London Philharmonic Orchestra Leon Botstein Elmar Oliveira, violin IMP 27

12:26:00 00:06:54 Richard Rodgers South Pacific: Overture

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

12:37:00 00:12:08 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

12:51:00 00:04:30 Stephen Foster Hard Times Come Again No More

Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432

12:55:00 00:04:34 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 3 in A flat Op 46

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

13:00:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka (1900)

Rusalka… Ana María Martínez

Prince… Brandon Jovanovich

Jezibaba… Jill Grove

Vodnik… Eric Owens

Foreign Princess… Ekaterina Gubanova

Conductor: Sir Andrew Davis

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Beethoven Quintet

16:12:00 00:34:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quintet in C Op 29

Cho-Liang Lin, Areta Zhulla, violin; Paul Neubauer, Daniel Phillips, viola; Fred Sherry, cello

16:50:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded May 13, 2014 - From Norfolk, Virginia, this week’s episode features a violin-cello duo local made up of two wonderfully talented brothers. Their unusually generous and easygoing humor with each other is not only charming, but it also makes for a seamless musical collaboration. We’ll also hear a spirited performance from Mozart’s Sonata No. 12 by a pianist who’s just 11 years old, and we’ll meet a 15-year-old violinist who happens to have some success as an actress: she landed a guest role in the NBC series “Believe.”

19-year-old violinist Brendon Elliott and 14-year-old cellist Sterling Elliott from Newport News, Virginia

Passacaglia in G on a Theme by Handel by Johan Halvorsen (1864–1935)

11-year-old pianist Kyle Hu from Yorktown, Virginia

Allegro assai from Piano Sonata No. 12 in F K 332, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)

15-year-old violinist Alissa Mori from Bronx, New York

Allegro moderato from Sonata for Violin and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old soprano Emily Pogorelc from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

"Kommt ein schlanker Bursch gegangen” from Der Freischütz by Carl Maria von Weber (1786–1826), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old double bassist Lena Goodson from York, Pennsylvania

Intermezzo Op 9/1 by Reinhold Glière (1875–1956), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Rhythm Project All Stars

An arrangement of the Overture to The Barber of Seville by Gioacchino Rossini (1792–1868) for steel drum ensemble

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Food, Glorious Food - Our buffet table is filled with meat pies, fruits and veggies, seafood and desserts to make your eyes pop.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:40 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Be Our Guest

Jerry Orbach Beauty and the Beast Disney 60861-7

18:02:32 00:01:41 Frank Loesser Abbondanza

Arthur Rubin The Most Happy Fella Sony S2K48010

18:04:34 00:01:32 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein That's the Way It Happens

Bill Hayes Me and Juliet DRG DRG19115

18:06:06 00:03:06 John Kander-Fred Ebb It Couldn't Please Me More

Lotte Lenya, Jack Gilford Cabaret Sony SK60533

18:09:07 00:03:13 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Ice Cream

Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony SMK62017

18:12:39 00:01:53 Stephen Schwartz Bread

Company The Baker's Wife Jay Jay1323

18:14:32 00:03:39 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein This Was a Real Nice Clambake

Company Carousel RCA 09026-62506-2

18:18:30 00:02:40 Cole Porter Tale of the Oyster

Kaye Ballard Cole Porter Revisited Painted Smiles PSCD-121

18:21:14 00:03:29 Clark Gesner Suppertime

Bill Hinnant You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Decca B'way 012159851-2

18:25:07 00:03:32 Lionel Bart Food, Glorious Food

Company Oliver! -- London Revival Angel CDQ7243

18:28:37 00:02:26 Stephen Sondheim The Worst Pies in London

Angela Lansbury Sweeney Todd Masterworks B'way 82876-68639-2

18:31:29 00:01:27 Trude Rittman-Carolyn Leigh Hook''s Tango

Cyril Ritchard Peter Pan RCA 3762-2-RG

18:32:52 00:02:20 Leslie Bricusse-Anthony Newley The Candy Man

Aubrey Woods Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Hip-O HIPD-40020

18:35:16 00:01:18 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Green Eggs and Ham

Company Seussical Decca B'way 0121159792-2

18:36:34 00:01:48 Irving Berlin Meat and Potatoes

Jack Haskell, Stanley Grover Mr. President Sony SK48212

18:38:36 00:03:39 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Street Cries

Company Porgy and Bess -- Cleveland Orchestra London OSA13116

18:42:24 00:02:25 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green I Can Cook, Too

Nancy Walker Fancy Free and On the Town MCA MCAD10280

18:44:59 00:02:36 John Kander-Fred Ebb Sara Lee

Jim Walton And the World Goes Round… RCA 09026-60904

18:47:38 00:04:01 L.Bernstein-Alan Jay Lerner The President Jefferson March

John Reardon Leonard Bernstein Revisited Painted Smiles PS1353

18:51:59 00:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:11 00:03:31 Irving Berlin Filler: I Say It's Spinach

Crista Moore Unsung Irving Berlin Varese Sarabande VSD2-5632

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 12 in E

Christoph von Dohnányi Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

19:17:00 00:35:48 Niels Gade Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 5

Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

19:58:00 00:01:05 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 19 in E flat Op 28

Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:46:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55

20:55:00 00:32:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 54

21:34:00 00:25:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Isaac Stern, violin Sony 66475

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Feet are Topic A including discussions from Jan C. Snow, Marty Feldman and Bernard Breslaw...Shirts are Topic B with Marty Feldman, Bonzo Dog Band and Donovan...Richard Howland-Bolton discusses The Pea Shooter...This Week in the Media

22:58:00 00:01:25 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Tourbillon

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:02:47 Richard Wagner Wesendonck Lieder: Der Engel

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Measha Brueggergosman, soprano DeutGram 4778773

23:04:00 00:09:19 Joseph Joachim Notturno in A major Op 12

Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312

23:14:00 00:06:24 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A major Op 118

Alpin Hong, piano MSR 1107

23:22:00 00:08:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 43

Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

23:30:00 00:08:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24

Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

23:41:00 00:03:25 Richard Rodgers Manhattan

Joshua Bell, violin; Marvin Hamlisch, piano Sony 52716

23:44:00 00:03:04 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

23:47:00 00:07:33 Bill Evans Peace Piece

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

23:56:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578

