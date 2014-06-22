Program Guide 06-22-2014
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Yan Pascal Tortelier, conductor; William Bennett, oboe
00:04:00 00:14:44 Claude Debussy Petite Suite
00:20:00 00:27:50 Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D
00:50:00 00:32:03 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 11
01:25:00 00:30:50 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C Op 48
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Yan Pascal Tortelier, conductor; Valentina Lisitsa, piano
02:05:00 00:30:25 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16
02:38:00 00:04:09 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 3 in G sharp minor
02:45:00 00:05:31 Franz Schubert Ave Maria
03:05:00 00:15:25 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole
03:23:00 00:20:00 Sir Edward Elgar Overture "In The South" Op 50
03:45:00 00:10:00 Osvaldo Golijov Sidereus
03:56:00 00:01:59 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the flaxen hair
Peter Sullivan, trombone; Rebecca Bower Cerian, trombone; Murray Crewe, bass trombone; Craig Knox, tuba
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Charles-Marie Widor: Suite for flute and piano, Op. 34: 3. Romance-Andantino
Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131 - Music: 4:13
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D K 385, "Haffner"
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Robert Moody, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX - Music: 17:12
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sherry M. from Austin, TX - Music: 7:02
Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Grande valse brillante in E-flat Op 18
Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 46734 - Music: 5:01
Charles Marie Widor: Introduction and Rondo Op 72
Paul Jeanjean: Guisganderie Sang Yoon Kim, clarinet; Vivian Fan, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN - Time: 15:51
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Niccolo Paganini: Grand Sonata M.S. 112 Romance
Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar DG 437837 - Music: 4:26
Brad Richter: Three Duos for Two Guitars: Guitar Duo II; Guitar Duo III
Brad Richter, guitar; Carlos Bonell, guitar Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, Gold Canyon, AZ - Music: 7:35
Niccolo Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1: 1. Allegro maestoso - Tempo giusto
Rachel Lee Priday, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Music: 22:22
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude, No. 11 in D-flat "Harmonies du Soir"
Lukas Vondracek, piano Van Cliburn Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX - Music: 9:29
Angelo Di Pippo: La Musette
Danielle Renzi, accordion From The Top, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA - Music: 2:26
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: I Dodici Giradini - A recent recording by the ensemble La Reverdie looks at the songs of St. Catherine of Bologna (1413-1463)
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:10:11 Gabriel Fauré Messe Basse
John Rutter Ruth Holton, soprano; Women of the; Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 109
07:16:00 00:10:39 Hector Berlioz Sanctus from Requiem Op 5
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Frank Lopardo, tenor; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80627
07:28:00 00:27:50 Franz Schubert Mass No. 3 in B flat
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys; Jörg Hering, tenor; Harry van der Kamp, bass; Vienna Boys' Choir; Chorus Viennensis Sony 68248
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded April 26, 2014 - From Seattle, Washington, this week’s program features a teenage violinist local to the “Emerald City” delivering an emotional performance of the music of Ernest Bloch … teenagers from Chicago perform a thrilling wild and fun work for sax quartet … and we’ll enjoy the broadcast premiere of a new composition written by an 18-year-old from New York City—an intriguing and ethereal piece titled “Tropholingua,” which means “language of plants.”
17-year-old cellist Audrey Chen from Redmond, Washington
Variations on a Theme by Rossini by Niccolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California
Movements from “Musical Toys” by Sofia Gubaidulina (b. 1931) [“Mechanical Accordion”, “Magic Roundabout”, “A Bear Playing Double Bass and the Black Woman”, “The Woodpecker”, “The Drummer”]
17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington
Nigun (Improvisation) from Baal Shem - Three Pictures of Hassidic Life by Ernest Bloch (1880–1959), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
18-year-old composer Jack Gulielmetti from New York, New York
Movements of his piano trio “Tropholingua” performed by 18-year-old cellist Joseph Teeter from Topeka, Kansas; 17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington; and 16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California
[I. “As if floating”, II. “Resurrection and the Life”, IV. “Rising upwards, no sense of downbeat”, V. “Finishing a phrase, as well as keeping your own voice”, XX. “Resurrected, building to the moment”]
Precipice Saxophone Quartet [18-year-old soprano saxophonist Justin Udry from Kenosha, Wisconsin, 17-year-old alto saxophonist Elizabeth Rangel (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois, 18-year-old tenor saxophonist Logan Curry from Maywood, Illinois, 17-year-old baritone saxophonist Shane Woods from Matteson, Illinois]
Fanfare/Variations on “Durch Adams Fall” (Through Adam’s Fall), from Recitation Book for Saxophone Quartet by David Maslanka (b.1943)
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:21:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 20 in D
James Levine Boston Symphony Orchestra BSO Clas 1001
12:33:00 00:16:22 Johannes Brahms Then All Flesh is as Grass from "A German Requiem"
Boston Symphony Orchestra James Levine Tanglewood Festival Chorus BSO Clas 901
12:52:00 00:04:27 Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff: Honor Monologue "Ehi, paggio!
Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 445866
THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:20:38 Carl Reinecke Wind Sextet in B flat Op 271 Berlin Philharmonic Wind Qnt
Manfred Klier, horn Bis 612
15:26:00 00:17:36 Carl Reinecke Flute Sonata in E minor Op 167
Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131
15:46:00 00:06:55 Carl Reinecke Cavatina from Serenade for Strings Op 242
German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Catherine Tunnell, cello CPO 999159
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:30:22 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120
16:39:00 00:37:15 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61
17:29:00 00:30:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 42445
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:13:13 Leos Janácek Suite for Orchestra Op 3
Libor Pesek Slovak Philharmonic RecordsInt 7008
18:18:00 00:10:08 Sir Edward Elgar Coronation March Op 65
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:25:46 Étienne Méhul Symphony No. 1 in G minor
Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5184
19:30:00 00:41:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192
20:13:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 13
Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144
20:58:00 00:01:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71
Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jeffrey Quick: Ballade for Flute and Piano (2010)
Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Javier Gonzales, piano (CCG 12-08-13) 6:49
Jennifer Conner: Excursions for Woodwind Quintet
Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 7:32
William Rayer: Five Miniatures for piano trio
Almeda Trio (CCG 04-18-13) 15:11
Stephen Stanziano: Fantasy for Viola, Percussion and Tape (2010)
Lisa Boyko, viola; Alison Chorn, percussion; Nicholas Underhill, synthesizer (CCG 09-29-13) 11:13
Rudolph Bubalo: Concertino (1984)
Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80446) 12:13
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Hooked On Boston - on the eve of the 2014 American Guild of Organists convention, we enjoy historic instruments by the Boston builders Elias and George Hook, recorded during an Organ Historical Society Convention in and around Boston
Felix Mendelssohn: Organ Sonata in B-flat Op 65/4
Gregory Crowell 1854 Hook/1st Unitarian Church, Jamaica Plain)
J. P. Sweelinck: Balletto del Granduca
Erik Wm. Suter (1868 Hook/Follen Community Church, Lexington)
Johann Hanff: Wär’ Gott nicht mit uns dies Zeit.
Daniel Pinkham: Pastorale, The Morning Star
Lois Regestein (1859 Hook/1st Baptist Church, Jamaica Plain)
Arthur Foote: Allegro comodo from Suite in D
Richard Hill (1870 Hook/1st Parish Unitarian/Arlington)
Charles Avison: Concerto in D
Brian Jones (1985 Andover, using Hook ‘heritage’ components/1st Baptist Church, Newton Centre)
Joseph Bonnet: Matin Provençal from Poemes d’Automne.
Robert Schumann: Study in E Op 56/3.
Henri Mulet: Carillon-Sortie
Thomas Murray (1863 Hook/Immaclate Conception Church, Boston)
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:09:33 Vítezslav Novák Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32
Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 45251
23:11:00 00:07:22 Silvestre Revueltas La Noche de los Mayas: Noche de Yucatán
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4778775
23:21:00 00:11:39 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13
Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144
23:32:00 00:06:55 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 6 in G minor Op 1
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761
23:41:00 00:05:01 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Act 3 Prelude "Ase's Death"
Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722
23:46:00 00:07:49 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Sonata No. 16
Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647
23:55:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
23:58:00 00:02:58 John Dowland Come, heavy Sleep
La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650