Program Guide 06-22-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Yan Pascal Tortelier, conductor; William Bennett, oboe

00:04:00 00:14:44 Claude Debussy Petite Suite

00:20:00 00:27:50 Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D

00:50:00 00:32:03 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 11

01:25:00 00:30:50 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C Op 48

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Yan Pascal Tortelier, conductor; Valentina Lisitsa, piano

02:05:00 00:30:25 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16

02:38:00 00:04:09 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 3 in G sharp minor

02:45:00 00:05:31 Franz Schubert Ave Maria

03:05:00 00:15:25 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole

03:23:00 00:20:00 Sir Edward Elgar Overture "In The South" Op 50

03:45:00 00:10:00 Osvaldo Golijov Sidereus

03:56:00 00:01:59 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the flaxen hair

Peter Sullivan, trombone; Rebecca Bower Cerian, trombone; Murray Crewe, bass trombone; Craig Knox, tuba

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Charles-Marie Widor: Suite for flute and piano, Op. 34: 3. Romance-Andantino

Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131 - Music: 4:13

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D K 385, "Haffner"

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Robert Moody, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX - Music: 17:12

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sherry M. from Austin, TX - Music: 7:02

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Grande valse brillante in E-flat Op 18

Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 46734 - Music: 5:01

Charles Marie Widor: Introduction and Rondo Op 72

Paul Jeanjean: Guisganderie Sang Yoon Kim, clarinet; Vivian Fan, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN - Time: 15:51

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Niccolo Paganini: Grand Sonata M.S. 112 Romance

Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar DG 437837 - Music: 4:26

Brad Richter: Three Duos for Two Guitars: Guitar Duo II; Guitar Duo III

Brad Richter, guitar; Carlos Bonell, guitar Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, Gold Canyon, AZ - Music: 7:35

Niccolo Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1: 1. Allegro maestoso - Tempo giusto

Rachel Lee Priday, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Music: 22:22

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude, No. 11 in D-flat "Harmonies du Soir"

Lukas Vondracek, piano Van Cliburn Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX - Music: 9:29

Angelo Di Pippo: La Musette

Danielle Renzi, accordion From The Top, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA - Music: 2:26

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: I Dodici Giradini - A recent recording by the ensemble La Reverdie looks at the songs of St. Catherine of Bologna (1413-1463)

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:10:11 Gabriel Fauré Messe Basse

John Rutter Ruth Holton, soprano; Women of the; Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 109

07:16:00 00:10:39 Hector Berlioz Sanctus from Requiem Op 5

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Frank Lopardo, tenor; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80627

07:28:00 00:27:50 Franz Schubert Mass No. 3 in B flat

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys; Jörg Hering, tenor; Harry van der Kamp, bass; Vienna Boys' Choir; Chorus Viennensis Sony 68248

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded April 26, 2014 - From Seattle, Washington, this week’s program features a teenage violinist local to the “Emerald City” delivering an emotional performance of the music of Ernest Bloch … teenagers from Chicago perform a thrilling wild and fun work for sax quartet … and we’ll enjoy the broadcast premiere of a new composition written by an 18-year-old from New York City—an intriguing and ethereal piece titled “Tropholingua,” which means “language of plants.”

17-year-old cellist Audrey Chen from Redmond, Washington

Variations on a Theme by Rossini by Niccolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California

Movements from “Musical Toys” by Sofia Gubaidulina (b. 1931) [“Mechanical Accordion”, “Magic Roundabout”, “A Bear Playing Double Bass and the Black Woman”, “The Woodpecker”, “The Drummer”]

17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington

Nigun (Improvisation) from Baal Shem - Three Pictures of Hassidic Life by Ernest Bloch (1880–1959), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old composer Jack Gulielmetti from New York, New York

Movements of his piano trio “Tropholingua” performed by 18-year-old cellist Joseph Teeter from Topeka, Kansas; 17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington; and 16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California

[I. “As if floating”, II. “Resurrection and the Life”, IV. “Rising upwards, no sense of downbeat”, V. “Finishing a phrase, as well as keeping your own voice”, XX. “Resurrected, building to the moment”]

Precipice Saxophone Quartet [18-year-old soprano saxophonist Justin Udry from Kenosha, Wisconsin, 17-year-old alto saxophonist Elizabeth Rangel (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois, 18-year-old tenor saxophonist Logan Curry from Maywood, Illinois, 17-year-old baritone saxophonist Shane Woods from Matteson, Illinois]

Fanfare/Variations on “Durch Adams Fall” (Through Adam’s Fall), from Recitation Book for Saxophone Quartet by David Maslanka (b.1943)

12:10:00 00:21:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 20 in D

James Levine Boston Symphony Orchestra BSO Clas 1001

12:33:00 00:16:22 Johannes Brahms Then All Flesh is as Grass from "A German Requiem"

Boston Symphony Orchestra James Levine Tanglewood Festival Chorus BSO Clas 901

12:52:00 00:04:27 Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff: Honor Monologue "Ehi, paggio!

Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 445866

THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:20:38 Carl Reinecke Wind Sextet in B flat Op 271 Berlin Philharmonic Wind Qnt

Manfred Klier, horn Bis 612

15:26:00 00:17:36 Carl Reinecke Flute Sonata in E minor Op 167

Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

15:46:00 00:06:55 Carl Reinecke Cavatina from Serenade for Strings Op 242

German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Catherine Tunnell, cello CPO 999159

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:30:22 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120

16:39:00 00:37:15 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61

17:29:00 00:30:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 42445

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:13:13 Leos Janácek Suite for Orchestra Op 3

Libor Pesek Slovak Philharmonic RecordsInt 7008

18:18:00 00:10:08 Sir Edward Elgar Coronation March Op 65

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:46 Étienne Méhul Symphony No. 1 in G minor

Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5184

19:30:00 00:41:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192

20:13:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 13

Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144

20:58:00 00:01:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71

Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Quick: Ballade for Flute and Piano (2010)

Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Javier Gonzales, piano (CCG 12-08-13) 6:49

Jennifer Conner: Excursions for Woodwind Quintet

Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 7:32

William Rayer: Five Miniatures for piano trio

Almeda Trio (CCG 04-18-13) 15:11

Stephen Stanziano: Fantasy for Viola, Percussion and Tape (2010)

Lisa Boyko, viola; Alison Chorn, percussion; Nicholas Underhill, synthesizer (CCG 09-29-13) 11:13

Rudolph Bubalo: Concertino (1984)

Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80446) 12:13

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Hooked On Boston - on the eve of the 2014 American Guild of Organists convention, we enjoy historic instruments by the Boston builders Elias and George Hook, recorded during an Organ Historical Society Convention in and around Boston

Felix Mendelssohn: Organ Sonata in B-flat Op 65/4

Gregory Crowell 1854 Hook/1st Unitarian Church, Jamaica Plain)

J. P. Sweelinck: Balletto del Granduca

Erik Wm. Suter (1868 Hook/Follen Community Church, Lexington)

Johann Hanff: Wär’ Gott nicht mit uns dies Zeit.

Daniel Pinkham: Pastorale, The Morning Star

Lois Regestein (1859 Hook/1st Baptist Church, Jamaica Plain)

Arthur Foote: Allegro comodo from Suite in D

Richard Hill (1870 Hook/1st Parish Unitarian/Arlington)

Charles Avison: Concerto in D

Brian Jones (1985 Andover, using Hook ‘heritage’ components/1st Baptist Church, Newton Centre)

Joseph Bonnet: Matin Provençal from Poemes d’Automne.

Robert Schumann: Study in E Op 56/3.

Henri Mulet: Carillon-Sortie

Thomas Murray (1863 Hook/Immaclate Conception Church, Boston)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:09:33 Vítezslav Novák Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32

Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 45251

23:11:00 00:07:22 Silvestre Revueltas La Noche de los Mayas: Noche de Yucatán

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4778775

23:21:00 00:11:39 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13

Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144

23:32:00 00:06:55 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 6 in G minor Op 1

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761

23:41:00 00:05:01 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Act 3 Prelude "Ase's Death"

Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722

23:46:00 00:07:49 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Sonata No. 16

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647

23:55:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

23:58:00 00:02:58 John Dowland Come, heavy Sleep

La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650