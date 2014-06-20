Program Guide 06-20-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in c VB 142 (1785)

Arnold Schoenberg: Pelléas und Mélisande Op 5 (1903)

Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d Op 23 (1889)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43 (1902)

Richard Strauss: Sinfonia domestica Op 53 (1903)

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

George Gershwin (arr Jascha Heifetz): Medley from "Porgy and Bess" (arr 1944)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C (1763)

Zoltán Kodály: Symphony in C (1961)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite (1945)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2 in C Op 53 (1883)

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture Op 17 (1903)

Niels Gade: Concert Overture "Echoes of Ossian" Op 1 (1840)

15:00 JUNE CHOICE CDs

Alexander Zemlinsky: Fantasies on Poetry of Richard Dehmel Op 9 (1898)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins in d BWV 1043 (1723)

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Op 40 (1901)

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Martin Kraus: Viola Concerto in C VB 153 b (1787)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria "Madamina, il catalogo è questo" (1787)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g Op 22 (1868)

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78 "Organ" (1886)

21:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES: Louis Lane & Oliver Knussen Conduct Copland

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Gail McGovern, CEO, American Red Cross on "Responding to Natural Disasters in the 21st Century."

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet K 581 (1789)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante cantabile from Septet Op 20 (1800)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115 (1891)

