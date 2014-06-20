Program Guide 06-20-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in c VB 142 (1785)
Arnold Schoenberg: Pelléas und Mélisande Op 5 (1903)
Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d Op 23 (1889)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43 (1902)
Richard Strauss: Sinfonia domestica Op 53 (1903)
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
George Gershwin (arr Jascha Heifetz): Medley from "Porgy and Bess" (arr 1944)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C (1763)
Zoltán Kodály: Symphony in C (1961)
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)
Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite (1945)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2 in C Op 53 (1883)
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture Op 17 (1903)
Niels Gade: Concert Overture "Echoes of Ossian" Op 1 (1840)
15:00 JUNE CHOICE CDs
Alexander Zemlinsky: Fantasies on Poetry of Richard Dehmel Op 9 (1898)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins in d BWV 1043 (1723)
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Op 40 (1901)
Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Martin Kraus: Viola Concerto in C VB 153 b (1787)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria "Madamina, il catalogo è questo" (1787)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g Op 22 (1868)
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78 "Organ" (1886)
21:00 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ARCHIVES: Louis Lane & Oliver Knussen Conduct Copland
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Gail McGovern, CEO, American Red Cross on "Responding to Natural Disasters in the 21st Century."
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet K 581 (1789)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante cantabile from Septet Op 20 (1800)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115 (1891)