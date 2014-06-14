Program Guide 06-14-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:35:05 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Op 6
London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943
00:39:00 00:21:20 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood Op 15
Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 5827
01:02:00 00:54:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli Op 120
Daniel Shapiro, piano Azica 71234
01:58:00 00:50:22 Michael Praetorius Dances from "Terpsichore"
Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101
02:50:00 00:25:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C
Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142
03:17:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
03:59:00 00:22:02 Orlande de Lassus Missa "Tous les regrets"
Paul Van Nevel Huelgas Ensemble Harm Mundi 2908304
04:23:00 00:25:05 Richard Strauss Piano Sonata in B minor Op 5
David Golub, piano Arabesque 6664
04:50:00 00:27:06 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat Op 47
Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of RCA 6498
05:19:00 00:18:45 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33
San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80724
05:40:00 00:04:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Armida: Overture
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783
05:57:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam If I Were King: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Enrique Crespo Suite Americana No. 1
Spanish Brass Marquis 81505
06:20:29 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in e Wq 178 "Fandango"
Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 2037102
06:33:50 Traditional Spanish Sevillanas (arr Celedonio Romero)
Celedonio, Celin, Pepe & Angel Romero, guitars Mercury 434 385-2
06:36:13 Celedonio Romero Tres Preludios: Romantico
Celedonio, Celin, Pepe & Angel Romero, guitars Mercury 434 385-2
06:40:18 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in E-Flat Op 33/2 "Joke"
Casals Quartet Harmonia Mundi 2962022
07:00:45 Traditional Canarios
Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841
07:03:58 Marin Marais Muzettes I - II
Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841
07:06:57 Traditional Diferencias sobra la Guaracha
Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841
07:10:38 Tarquinio Merula Sentirete una canzonetta
Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841
07:14:42 Frédéric Chopin Trois Nouvelles Etudes
Juana Zayas, piano ZMI 0102
07:22:59 Silvestre Revueltas Homenaje a Federico Garcia Lorca
Orquesta Sinfónica de Xalapa Carlos Miguel Prieto Urtext 0088
07:35:13 Jesus Bal y Gay Pastoral
Samuel Diz, guitar Ouvrimos 0204
07:39:16 Paco Barreiro Berce
Samuel Diz, guitar Ouvrimos 0204
07:41:46 Jose Fernandez Vide Violetas
Samuel Diz, guitar; Hermelindo Ruiz Mestre, guitar Ouvrimos 0204
07:53:28 Astor Piazzolla Adios, Nonino
Emanuel Ax, piano; Pablo Ziegler, piano Sonari 62728
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Alexander Glazunov: Chant du Menestrel Op. 71
Mischa Maisky, cello; Orchestre de Paris; Semyon Bychkov, conductor DG 435781 - Music: 4:29
Peter Warlock (arr Jay Lichtmann): Capriol Suite
Summit Brass Gates Auditorium, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver, CO - Music: 9:35
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Flight of the Bumblebee
Christian Lindberg, trombone; Roland Pontinen, piano Bis 258 - Music: 1:09
Antonin Dvorak: Symphonic Variations for Orchestra Op 78 (on "I Am a Fiddler")
Budapest Festival Orchestra; Ivan Fischer, conductor Palace of Arts, Budapest, Hungary Channel Classics 25807 - Music: 22:04
Frederic Chopin: Polonaise Brillante Op 3
Mischa Maisky, cello; Martha Argerich, piano Kyoto, Japan Deutsche Grammophon 471346 - Music: 8:24
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Edgar Meyer/Chris Thile/Stuart Duncan: Goat Rodeo
Stuart Duncan, fiddle; Chris Thile, mandolin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, bass Sony 84118 - Music: 4:18
Thomas Morley (arr Raymond Mase): Elizabethan Ayres: Fyer, Fyer!; Good morrow, fair ladies of the May; Gaude Maria virgo; When lo, by breake of morning, I follow lo the footing
American Brass Quintet; John D. Rojak, leader BPL Chamber Players Concert Series, the Dr. S. Stevan Dweck Center for Contemporary Culture at the Central Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY - Music: 9:05
Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations No. 18 and No. 1
Chris Thile, mandolin; Mike Marshall, mandocello Savannah Music Festival, Charles H. Morris Center, Savannah, GA - Music: 3:22
Ernst von Dohnanyi: Suite in f-sharp Op 19
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Music: 29:56
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Tribute to Claudio Abbado II: Opera
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture & La calunnia
Ruggero Raimondi, bass; Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Claudio Abbado (DG 437841 CD) 6:48; 4:16
Pablo de Sarasate: “Carmen” Fantasy
Gil Shaham, violin; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 457583 CD) 11:07
Vincenzo Bellini: La Sonnambula: Ah! Non credea mirata & Ah non giunge uman pensiero
Anna Nebrebko, soprano; assisting artists and chorus; Mahler Chamber Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG80002999 CD) 7:22
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Final scene
Simon Keenlyside, baritone; Bryn Terfel, baritone; Matti Salminen, bass; assisting artists; Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Claudio Abbado (YouTube video PD) 13:00
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Father Figures - on this year's Fathers Day edition of the Score, music from films about father figures, including Obi Wan Kenobi, Gandalf and X-Men's Charles Xavier
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Main Theme from Spider-Man, 2002 – Silva SILCD 1268 - Danny Elfman
- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Overture from The Cowboys, 1982 – Silva SSD 1098 - John Williams
- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.
Suite from Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004 – Silva SILCD 1251 - John Williams
- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Tales of a Jedi Knight / Learn About the Force from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 – RCA 68772 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
A Dark Knight from The Dark Knight, 2008 - Warner Bros 51101 - Hans Zimmer/James Newton Howard
- original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.
Ancient China/Story of Shen from Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 092 2 - Hans Zimmer
- original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
Carl Goes Up from Up, 2009 - Walt Disney D001372702 - Michael Giacchino
- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.
Many Meetings from The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring, 2001 - Warner Bros 48110 - Howard Shore
- London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.
Concerning Hobbits from The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring, 2001 - Warner Bros 48110 - Howard Shore
- London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.
I Want To Go Home from The Karate Kid, 2010 – Silva SILCD 1351 - James Horner
- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
It's Over (Good-bye) from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 – Silva SILCD 1337 - Brad Fiedel
- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Main Theme from Spider-Man, 2002 – Silva SILCD 1268 - Danny Elfman
- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Mutant School from X-Men, 2000 – London 467 270 - Michael Kamen
- original soundtrack/Michael Kamen, cond.
Many Meetings and The Council of Elrond from The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship if The Ring, 2001 - Warner Bros 48110 - Howard Shore
- London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Story of George Frideric Handel’s ‘Water Music’
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:01:22 Orlande de Lassus Jubilate Deo
Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215
12:10:00 00:02:30 Orlande de Lassus Matona mia cara
King's Singers EMI 63052
12:15:00 00:07:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
12:25:00 00:16:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending
London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 3026
12:43:00 00:04:47 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: El Puerto
Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901
12:47:00 00:06:30 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Evocatión
Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901
12:55:00 00:03:15 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15
Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 2047
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus (1874)
Rosalinde… Juliane Banse
Eisenstein… Bo Skovhus
Adele… Daniela Fally
Falke… Adrian Eröd
Alfred… Michael Spyres
Prince Orlofsky… Emily Fons
Frank… Andrew Shore
Conductor: Ward Stare
15:57:00 00:01:49 Adriano Banchieri Concerto No. 3 for Brass "Magnificat"
Empire Brass Telarc 80204
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Delightful Winds
16:04:00 00:12:09 Darius Milhaud La Cheminée du roi René Op 205
16:19:00 00:11:46 György Ligeti Six Bagatelles
16:33:00 00:25:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded November 23, 2013 - From North Carolina, this week's show features the return appearance of a From the Top alumnus who went on to win a top prize at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition this year. He's the first American to become a medalist in over sixteen years. We'll also meet a teenage bassoonist with a beautifully poetic story about the wilderness of New England and how it has moved his heart and shaped his music.
Olivia Staton, flute, age 16 from Vienna, VA
Chant de Linos by André Jolivet (1905–1974), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Qing Yu Chen, violin, age 13 from Bayside, NY
Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Clara Gerdes, age 17 from Davidson, NC, and Hannah Wang, age 17 from Charlotte, NC
Third movement (Ruhig bewegt – Sehr lebhaft) from Sonata for Piano, Four Hands, by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963)
Isaac Schultz, bassoon, age 18, from Exeter, NH
Allegro from the Sonata in f by Georg Philipp Telemann (1681–1767), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Alumni feature: Sean Chen, piano, age 25 from Oak Park, CA
Etude No. 13 "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923–2006)
Christopher O'Riley and Sean Chen, piano 4-hands
The Sacrificial Dance from "The Rite of Spring" by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), arranged by Stravinsky
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1948 on Stage - The best of the year including Cole Porter’s classic “Kiss Me, Kate” and Frank Loesser’s debut show, “Where’s Charley?”
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:01:51 Cole Porter Another Op'nin', Another Show
Company Kiss Me, Kate -- 1960 Studio Cast Angel 7777-64760
18:02:45 00:04:36 Cole Porter Wunderbar
Alfred Drake, Patricia Morison Kiss Me, Kate -- Original Broadway Cast Sony SK60536
18:07:15 00:01:57 Cole Porter We Open in Venice
Alfred Drake, Patricia Morison, Lisa Kirk, Harold Lang Kiss Me, Kate -- 1960 Studio Cast Angel 7777-64760
18:09:09 00:04:22 Cole Porter Where Is the Life That Late I Led?
Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536
18:13:27 00:01:43 Cole Porter Brush Up Your Shakespeare
Harry Clark, Jack Diamond Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536
18:15:59 00:02:47 Hugh Martin I'm the First Girl in the Second Row
Nancy Walker Front Row Center: The Broadway Gold Box MCA MCAD411353
18:19:30 00:05:50 Kurt Weill-Alan Jay Lerner Here's I'll Stay
Thomas Hampson, Jeanne Lehman Kurt Weill on Broadway Angel 2453-55563-2
18:25:09 00:03:10 Kurt Weill-Alan Jay Lerner Love Song
Alan Jay Lerner Alan Jay Lerner Performs His Own Songs DRG MRS903
18:29:00 00:02:15 Frank Loesser The New Ashmoleon Marching Society
Company Where's Charley? -- London Production Angel 2435-65071
18:31:58 00:03:32 Frank Loesser Make a Miracle
Ray Bolger, Allyn Ann McLerie Front Row Center: The Broadway Gold Box MCA MCAD411353
18:35:31 00:02:51 Frank Loesser Once in Love With Amy
Ray Bolger Front Row Center: The Broadway Gold Box MCA MCAD411353
18:38:45 00:01:03 Charles Gaynor The Yahoo Step
Carol Channing Show Girl -- Original B'way Cast Forum F9054
18:40:30 00:03:03 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz At the Mardi Gras
Bea Lillie Inside USA -- Original B'way Cast Sepia Sepia1056
18:43:25 00:02:47 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Rhode Island Is Famous for You
Arthur Schwartz Rhode Island Is Famous for You RCA LPL1-5121
18:46:58 00:01:34 Villa-Lobos-Wright-Forrest The Omen Bird
Faith Esham Magdalena -- Studio Cast Recording CBS MK44945
18:48:32 00:03:02 Villa-Lobos-Wright-Forrest The Singing Tree
Kevin Gray Magdalena -- Studio Cast Recording CBS MK44945
18:52:10 00:00:50 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:15 00:03:42 Frank Loesser Filler: Overture from "Where's Charley?"
Orchestra Where's Charley -- London Production Angel 2435-65071
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:22:54 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44
Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung Members of DeutGram 471613
19:27:00 00:29:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat
Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Marek Janowski, conductor; Matthew Polenzani, tenor; Richard King, horn - recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80
20:26:00 00:22:43 Benjamin Britten Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings Op 31
20:53:00 00:44:04 César Franck Symphony in D minor
21:37:00 00:22:49 Henryk Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 22
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Joshua Bell, violin Decca 421716
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We have a bit of jazz including the Shorty Pederstein Interview...Also, Burland and Adams, Leonard Bernstein on jazz and the Alex Wilder Octet...The Wisdom of Mark Levy is about America, the Soap Opera...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:20 Jules Mouquet Pan and the Birds from "La Flûte de Pan"
Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Manuela Wiesler, flute Bis 529
23:08:00 00:12:23 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18
Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 3902
23:22:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075
23:28:00 00:06:26 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Ballade Op 11
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765
23:37:00 00:16:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending
London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 3026
23:55:00 00:03:20 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano
Tiempo Libre Sir James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164