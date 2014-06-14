Program Guide 06-14-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:35:05 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Op 6

London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943

00:39:00 00:21:20 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood Op 15

Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 5827

01:02:00 00:54:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli Op 120

Daniel Shapiro, piano Azica 71234

01:58:00 00:50:22 Michael Praetorius Dances from "Terpsichore"

Philip Pickett New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

02:50:00 00:25:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C

Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

03:17:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

03:59:00 00:22:02 Orlande de Lassus Missa "Tous les regrets"

Paul Van Nevel Huelgas Ensemble Harm Mundi 2908304

04:23:00 00:25:05 Richard Strauss Piano Sonata in B minor Op 5

David Golub, piano Arabesque 6664

04:50:00 00:27:06 Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat Op 47

Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano; Members of RCA 6498

05:19:00 00:18:45 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33

San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80724

05:40:00 00:04:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Armida: Overture

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783

05:57:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam If I Were King: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Enrique Crespo Suite Americana No. 1

Spanish Brass Marquis 81505

06:20:29 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in e Wq 178 "Fandango"

Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 2037102

06:33:50 Traditional Spanish Sevillanas (arr Celedonio Romero)

Celedonio, Celin, Pepe & Angel Romero, guitars Mercury 434 385-2

06:36:13 Celedonio Romero Tres Preludios: Romantico

Celedonio, Celin, Pepe & Angel Romero, guitars Mercury 434 385-2

06:40:18 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in E-Flat Op 33/2 "Joke"

Casals Quartet Harmonia Mundi 2962022

07:00:45 Traditional Canarios

Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841

07:03:58 Marin Marais Muzettes I - II

Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841

07:06:57 Traditional Diferencias sobra la Guaracha

Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841

07:10:38 Tarquinio Merula Sentirete una canzonetta

Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841

07:14:42 Frédéric Chopin Trois Nouvelles Etudes

Juana Zayas, piano ZMI 0102

07:22:59 Silvestre Revueltas Homenaje a Federico Garcia Lorca

Orquesta Sinfónica de Xalapa Carlos Miguel Prieto Urtext 0088

07:35:13 Jesus Bal y Gay Pastoral

Samuel Diz, guitar Ouvrimos 0204

07:39:16 Paco Barreiro Berce

Samuel Diz, guitar Ouvrimos 0204

07:41:46 Jose Fernandez Vide Violetas

Samuel Diz, guitar; Hermelindo Ruiz Mestre, guitar Ouvrimos 0204

07:53:28 Astor Piazzolla Adios, Nonino

Emanuel Ax, piano; Pablo Ziegler, piano Sonari 62728

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Glazunov: Chant du Menestrel Op. 71

Mischa Maisky, cello; Orchestre de Paris; Semyon Bychkov, conductor DG 435781 - Music: 4:29

Peter Warlock (arr Jay Lichtmann): Capriol Suite

Summit Brass Gates Auditorium, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver, CO - Music: 9:35

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Flight of the Bumblebee

Christian Lindberg, trombone; Roland Pontinen, piano Bis 258 - Music: 1:09

Antonin Dvorak: Symphonic Variations for Orchestra Op 78 (on "I Am a Fiddler")

Budapest Festival Orchestra; Ivan Fischer, conductor Palace of Arts, Budapest, Hungary Channel Classics 25807 - Music: 22:04

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise Brillante Op 3

Mischa Maisky, cello; Martha Argerich, piano Kyoto, Japan Deutsche Grammophon 471346 - Music: 8:24

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edgar Meyer/Chris Thile/Stuart Duncan: Goat Rodeo

Stuart Duncan, fiddle; Chris Thile, mandolin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, bass Sony 84118 - Music: 4:18

Thomas Morley (arr Raymond Mase): Elizabethan Ayres: Fyer, Fyer!; Good morrow, fair ladies of the May; Gaude Maria virgo; When lo, by breake of morning, I follow lo the footing

American Brass Quintet; John D. Rojak, leader BPL Chamber Players Concert Series, the Dr. S. Stevan Dweck Center for Contemporary Culture at the Central Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY - Music: 9:05

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations No. 18 and No. 1

Chris Thile, mandolin; Mike Marshall, mandocello Savannah Music Festival, Charles H. Morris Center, Savannah, GA - Music: 3:22

Ernst von Dohnanyi: Suite in f-sharp Op 19

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Music: 29:56

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Tribute to Claudio Abbado II: Opera

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture & La calunnia

Ruggero Raimondi, bass; Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Claudio Abbado (DG 437841 CD) 6:48; 4:16

Pablo de Sarasate: “Carmen” Fantasy

Gil Shaham, violin; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 457583 CD) 11:07

Vincenzo Bellini: La Sonnambula: Ah! Non credea mirata & Ah non giunge uman pensiero

Anna Nebrebko, soprano; assisting artists and chorus; Mahler Chamber Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG80002999 CD) 7:22

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Final scene

Simon Keenlyside, baritone; Bryn Terfel, baritone; Matti Salminen, bass; assisting artists; Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Claudio Abbado (YouTube video PD) 13:00

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Father Figures - on this year's Fathers Day edition of the Score, music from films about father figures, including Obi Wan Kenobi, Gandalf and X-Men's Charles Xavier

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Theme from Spider-Man, 2002 – Silva SILCD 1268 - Danny Elfman

- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Overture from The Cowboys, 1982 – Silva SSD 1098 - John Williams

- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Suite from Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004 – Silva SILCD 1251 - John Williams

- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Tales of a Jedi Knight / Learn About the Force from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 – RCA 68772 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

A Dark Knight from The Dark Knight, 2008 - Warner Bros 51101 - Hans Zimmer/James Newton Howard

- original soundtrack/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Ancient China/Story of Shen from Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 092 2 - Hans Zimmer

- original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Carl Goes Up from Up, 2009 - Walt Disney D001372702 - Michael Giacchino

- original soundtrack/Tim Simonec, cond.

Many Meetings from The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring, 2001 - Warner Bros 48110 - Howard Shore

- London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

Concerning Hobbits from The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring, 2001 - Warner Bros 48110 - Howard Shore

- London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

I Want To Go Home from The Karate Kid, 2010 – Silva SILCD 1351 - James Horner

- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

It's Over (Good-bye) from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 – Silva SILCD 1337 - Brad Fiedel

- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Main Theme from Spider-Man, 2002 – Silva SILCD 1268 - Danny Elfman

- City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Mutant School from X-Men, 2000 – London 467 270 - Michael Kamen

- original soundtrack/Michael Kamen, cond.

Many Meetings and The Council of Elrond from The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship if The Ring, 2001 - Warner Bros 48110 - Howard Shore

- London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Story of George Frideric Handel’s ‘Water Music’

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:01:22 Orlande de Lassus Jubilate Deo

Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215

12:10:00 00:02:30 Orlande de Lassus Matona mia cara

King's Singers EMI 63052

12:15:00 00:07:01 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

12:25:00 00:16:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending

London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 3026

12:43:00 00:04:47 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: El Puerto

Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901

12:47:00 00:06:30 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Evocatión

Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901

12:55:00 00:03:15 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15

Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 2047

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus (1874)

Rosalinde… Juliane Banse

Eisenstein… Bo Skovhus

Adele… Daniela Fally

Falke… Adrian Eröd

Alfred… Michael Spyres

Prince Orlofsky… Emily Fons

Frank… Andrew Shore

Conductor: Ward Stare

15:57:00 00:01:49 Adriano Banchieri Concerto No. 3 for Brass "Magnificat"

Empire Brass Telarc 80204

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Delightful Winds

16:04:00 00:12:09 Darius Milhaud La Cheminée du roi René Op 205

16:19:00 00:11:46 György Ligeti Six Bagatelles

16:33:00 00:25:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded November 23, 2013 - From North Carolina, this week's show features the return appearance of a From the Top alumnus who went on to win a top prize at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition this year. He's the first American to become a medalist in over sixteen years. We'll also meet a teenage bassoonist with a beautifully poetic story about the wilderness of New England and how it has moved his heart and shaped his music.

Olivia Staton, flute, age 16 from Vienna, VA

Chant de Linos by André Jolivet (1905–1974), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Qing Yu Chen, violin, age 13 from Bayside, NY

Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Clara Gerdes, age 17 from Davidson, NC, and Hannah Wang, age 17 from Charlotte, NC

Third movement (Ruhig bewegt – Sehr lebhaft) from Sonata for Piano, Four Hands, by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963)

Isaac Schultz, bassoon, age 18, from Exeter, NH

Allegro from the Sonata in f by Georg Philipp Telemann (1681–1767), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Alumni feature: Sean Chen, piano, age 25 from Oak Park, CA

Etude No. 13 "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923–2006)

Christopher O'Riley and Sean Chen, piano 4-hands

The Sacrificial Dance from "The Rite of Spring" by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), arranged by Stravinsky

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1948 on Stage - The best of the year including Cole Porter’s classic “Kiss Me, Kate” and Frank Loesser’s debut show, “Where’s Charley?”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:51 Cole Porter Another Op'nin', Another Show

Company Kiss Me, Kate -- 1960 Studio Cast Angel 7777-64760

18:02:45 00:04:36 Cole Porter Wunderbar

Alfred Drake, Patricia Morison Kiss Me, Kate -- Original Broadway Cast Sony SK60536

18:07:15 00:01:57 Cole Porter We Open in Venice

Alfred Drake, Patricia Morison, Lisa Kirk, Harold Lang Kiss Me, Kate -- 1960 Studio Cast Angel 7777-64760

18:09:09 00:04:22 Cole Porter Where Is the Life That Late I Led?

Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536

18:13:27 00:01:43 Cole Porter Brush Up Your Shakespeare

Harry Clark, Jack Diamond Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536

18:15:59 00:02:47 Hugh Martin I'm the First Girl in the Second Row

Nancy Walker Front Row Center: The Broadway Gold Box MCA MCAD411353

18:19:30 00:05:50 Kurt Weill-Alan Jay Lerner Here's I'll Stay

Thomas Hampson, Jeanne Lehman Kurt Weill on Broadway Angel 2453-55563-2

18:25:09 00:03:10 Kurt Weill-Alan Jay Lerner Love Song

Alan Jay Lerner Alan Jay Lerner Performs His Own Songs DRG MRS903

18:29:00 00:02:15 Frank Loesser The New Ashmoleon Marching Society

Company Where's Charley? -- London Production Angel 2435-65071

18:31:58 00:03:32 Frank Loesser Make a Miracle

Ray Bolger, Allyn Ann McLerie Front Row Center: The Broadway Gold Box MCA MCAD411353

18:35:31 00:02:51 Frank Loesser Once in Love With Amy

Ray Bolger Front Row Center: The Broadway Gold Box MCA MCAD411353

18:38:45 00:01:03 Charles Gaynor The Yahoo Step

Carol Channing Show Girl -- Original B'way Cast Forum F9054

18:40:30 00:03:03 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz At the Mardi Gras

Bea Lillie Inside USA -- Original B'way Cast Sepia Sepia1056

18:43:25 00:02:47 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Rhode Island Is Famous for You

Arthur Schwartz Rhode Island Is Famous for You RCA LPL1-5121

18:46:58 00:01:34 Villa-Lobos-Wright-Forrest The Omen Bird

Faith Esham Magdalena -- Studio Cast Recording CBS MK44945

18:48:32 00:03:02 Villa-Lobos-Wright-Forrest The Singing Tree

Kevin Gray Magdalena -- Studio Cast Recording CBS MK44945

18:52:10 00:00:50 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:15 00:03:42 Frank Loesser Filler: Overture from "Where's Charley?"

Orchestra Where's Charley -- London Production Angel 2435-65071

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:54 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44

Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung Members of DeutGram 471613

19:27:00 00:29:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Marek Janowski, conductor; Matthew Polenzani, tenor; Richard King, horn - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:18:08 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80

20:26:00 00:22:43 Benjamin Britten Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings Op 31

20:53:00 00:44:04 César Franck Symphony in D minor

21:37:00 00:22:49 Henryk Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 22

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Joshua Bell, violin Decca 421716

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We have a bit of jazz including the Shorty Pederstein Interview...Also, Burland and Adams, Leonard Bernstein on jazz and the Alex Wilder Octet...The Wisdom of Mark Levy is about America, the Soap Opera...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:20 Jules Mouquet Pan and the Birds from "La Flûte de Pan"

Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Manuela Wiesler, flute Bis 529

23:08:00 00:12:23 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18

Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 3902

23:22:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

23:28:00 00:06:26 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Ballade Op 11

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 7765

23:37:00 00:16:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending

London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 3026

23:55:00 00:03:20 Claude Bolling Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano

Tiempo Libre Sir James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164