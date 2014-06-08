Program Guide 06-08-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin

00:04:00 00:23:52 Igor Stravinsky Agon

00:35:00 00:21:35 Igor Stravinsky Violin Concerto in D

01:05:00 00:33:38 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Angela Meade, soprano; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Griffey, tenor; Alexander Vinogradov, bass; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Betsy Burleigh, director

02:06:00 00:20:00 Christopher Theofanidis The Gift

02:30:00 Bonus: Ludwig van Beethoven: Excerpt from Choral Fantasy–Zdenek Mácal, conductor; Jeffery Siegel, piano; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh

02:42:00 01:08:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock

Astor Piazzolla: Ave Maria

Maya Beiser, cello, Anthony de Mare, piano Koch 7442 - Music: 4:27

Johann Sebastian Bach: Bourree in g from English Suite No. 2

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX - Music: 2:47

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Church of St. John The Divine, Houston, TX - Music: 3:31

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Keith Weber from Houston, TX - Time: 5:56

Puzzler Payoff: Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano: 1. Con moto

Elena Urioste, violin; Hugh Sung, piano White Pine Music 213 - Music: 4:28

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Op 78

Anthony Marwood, violin; Aleksandar Madzar, piano Wigmore Hall, London, England - Music: 19:15

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A Op 2/2 "Birthday"

Tempesta di Mare Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill; Philadelphia, PA - Music: 6:07

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edvard Grieg: From Early Years from Lyric Pieces Op 65

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Virgin Classics 91198-2 - Music: 4:31

Paulo Bellinati: Jongo

Petar Jankovic Ensemble: Petar Jankovic, guitar; Sophie Bird, violin; Grace Kim, violin; Rose Wollman, viola; Maria Martinez, cello Auer Hall, Jacobs School of Music, University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN - Music: 5:00

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Carnegie Hall Live, Carnegie Hall, New York , NY - Music: 4:11

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Springer Auditorium, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH - Music: 30:35

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Remember me my deir - The Fires of Love Ensemble traces the musicians who followed Scotland’s King James VI as he became King of England after the death of Elizabeth.

MUSICA SACRA

07:02:00 00:10:28 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem "The King Shall Rejoice"

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

07:14:00 00:10:38 Baldassare Galuppi Lauda Jerusalem

Dresden Instrumental Concert Peter Kopp Roberta Invernizzi, soprano; Sara Mingardo, alto; Georg Zeppenfeld, bass; Dresden Vocal Concert Archiv 4776145

07:27:00 00:25:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 80 "Ein feste Burg is unser Gott"

New Bach Collegium Musicum Hans-Joachim Rotzsch Arleen Augér, soprano; Ortrun Wenkel, contralto; Peter Schreier, tenor; Theo Adam, bass; St. Thomas Choir, Leipzig BerlinClas 2176

07:58:00 00:01:22 Orlande de Lassus Jubilate Deo

Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded April 24, 2014 - From Tacoma, Washington, this episode features Prokofiev’s Toccata performed with a level of energy that can only be described as diabolically teenage (the performer is a totally brilliant, risk-taking 15-year-old), we’ll hear a young violinist perform a lush and lyrical piece written for her by her father, and we’ll enjoy music from a film by the great Japanese animator Hiyao Miyazaki sumptuously arranged for four cellos by one of the young performers on the program.

15-year-old pianist Derek Wang from Needham, Massachusetts

Toccata in d Op 11 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

18-year-old violinist Sophia Stoyanovich from Bainbridge Island, Washington

Romance for Violin & Piano by her father, Patrick Stoyanovich (b. 1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old soprano Kresley Figueroa from Flagstaff, Arizona

Adieu, notre petite table from "Manon" by Jules Massenet (1842–1912) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violist Maia Hoffman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Portland, Oregon

Second movement (Lebhaft) from Märchenbilder (Fairy Tale Pictures) for Viola & Piano, Op. 113, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California

First movement (Allegro agitato) from Cello Sonata in a Op 36 by Edvard Grieg (1843–1907) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Konpeito Cello Quartet [17-year-old cellist Irene Jeong from Palo Alto, California; 16-year-old cellist Catherine Kim from Palo Alto, California; 17-year-old cellist Minku Lee from Palo Alto, California; 15-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California]

The Path of the Wind by Joe Hisaishi, arranged by Jeremy Tai

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Angela Meade, soprano; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Griffey, tenor; Alexander Vinogradov, bass; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Betsy Burleigh, director

10:06:00 00:20:00 Christopher Theofanidis The Gift

10:30:00 Bonus: Ludwig van Beethoven: Excerpt from Choral Fantasy–Zdenek Mácal, conductor; Jeffery Siegel, piano; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh

10:42:00 01:08:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:31:09 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54

Dresden State Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 6904

12:43:00 00:06:45 Robert Schumann Arabeske in C Op 18

Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281

12:53:00 00:02:04 Robert Schumann Widmung (Dedication) Op 25

Barbara Bonney, soprano; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 452898

12:55:00 00:05:55 Robert Schumann Allegro from String Quartet No. 2 Op 41

Melos Quartet DeutGram 423670

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:00 00:13:57 Frédéric Chopin Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs Op 13

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371

15:17:00 00:04:48 Robert Schumann Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 44

Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498

15:25:00 00:08:56 Antonio Vivaldi Chamber Concerto in D

Paula Robison, flute; Douglas Boyd, oboe; Joshua Bell, violin; David Finckel, cello; Kenneth Cooper, harpsichord MusicMast 60152

15:38:00 00:14:02 Carl Orff Carmina burana: On the Green

Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded in Vienna’s Musikverein, 10/29/09

16:04:00 00:07:42 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"

16:16:00 01:08:49 Franz Liszt A "Faust" Symphony

17:36:00 00:22:39 Claude Debussy La mer

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 489

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:18:18 Robert Schumann Konzertstück Op 86

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

18:22:00 00:06:51 Robert Schumann Abegg Variations Op 1

Kotaro Fukuma, piano Naxos 557668

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Isaac Stern, violin Sony 66475

19:29:00 00:24:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 99 in E flat

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

19:55:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé Berlin Philharmonic

Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057

20:56:00 00:03:00 Modest Mussorgsky Scherzo in B flat

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Toronto Symphony Orchestra Finlandia 14911

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, works by Nikola Resanovich, Jeffrey Mumford and Edwin London

Nikola Resanovich: Twelve Variations on a Theme by Arcadelt

James Marron, guitar (Marron CD 1998) 18:15

Jeffrey Mumford: wending

Wendy Richman, viola (Albany 698) 10:30

Edwin London: TWO A’Marvell’s FOR WORDS

Philip Larson, bass-baritone; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (GM 2045) 23:42

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Fireworks and Dreams - music and conversation featuring internationally touring British recitalist Christopher Herrick, in celebration of his 40=plus years as a recording artist.

David N. Johnson: Trumpet Tune in D (1937 Harrison/Westminster Abbey, London) Hyperion 66121

Louis James Alfred Lefebure-Wely: Bolero de Concert Op 166 (1871 Willis/Royal Albert Hall, London) Hyperion 66258

Dudley Buck: Concert Variations on The Star-spangled Banner Op 23 (1971 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Bartholomew’s Church, New York City) Hyperion 66605

Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6 in G (3rd mvt), BWV 530 (1989 Metzler/St. Nikolaus Church, Brengarten, Switzerland) Hyperion 66390

Johann Sebastian Bach (attrib.): Chorale-prelude "Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele" BWV 759 (1975 Metzler/Church of St. Michael, Kaisten, Switzerland) Hyperion 67263

Louis-Claude Daquin: Noël Suisse (No. 12) in a (1739 Parizot/St. Remy de Dieppe, France) Hyperion 66816

Harvey Grace: Reverie (2003 Pels & van Leeuwen/St. Nikolai Church, Halmstad, Sweden) Hyperion 67436

Paul Spicer: Kiwi Fireworks (selections(1906 Norman & Beard/Town Hall, Wellington, New Zealand) Hyperion 66778

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:54 Robert Schumann Märchenbilder: Langsam Op 113

Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mikhail Muntian, piano RCA 60112

23:08:00 00:11:57 Johannes Brahms Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83

Boston Symphony Orchestra Bernard Haitink Emanuel Ax, piano; Jules Eskin, cello Sony 63229

23:23:00 00:07:12 Robert Schumann Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47

Menahem Pressler, piano; Philip Setzer, violin; Lawrence Dutton, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 445848

23:30:00 00:09:12 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63371

23:41:00 00:04:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Komm süsser Tod

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

23:45:00 00:08:01 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44

Cleveland Quartet Emanuel Ax, piano RCA 6498

23:55:00 00:03:41 Frédéric Chopin Largo from Cello Sonata Op 65

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112

23:57:00 00:02:18 William Boyce Moderato from Symphony No. 1 Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761