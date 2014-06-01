Program Guide 06-01-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Charles Dutoit, conductor ; James Ehnes, violin

00:04:00 00:16:49 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole

00:22:00 00:32:44 Édouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole Op 21

00:57:00 00:32:37 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36

01:34:00 00:23:00 Encore: Mason Bates The B-Sides

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Juanjo Mena, conductor; Joshua Bell, violin

02:04:00 00:14:00 Mason Bates Desert Transport

02:22:00 00:30:25 Leonard Bernstein Serenade after Plato's "Symposium"

02:58:00 00:37:34 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F Op 90

Bonus: Peter Tchaikovsky: Excerpt from Violin Concerto

Bronislaw Huberman, violin; William Steinberg, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Victory Symphony from “Wellington’s Victory

Lorin Maazel, conductor

Gerónimo Gimenez: La Boda de Luis Alonso

Rafael Kubelik, conductor

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert (arr Leopold Godowsky): Litany

Ian Hobson, piano Zephyr 112 - Music: 4:33

Bela Bartok: Duos for Two Violins: Transylvanian Dance; Pizzicato; Bagpipes; Sorrow; Arabian Song

Ruggero Allifanchini, violin; Kyu-Young Kim, violin Christ Church Lutheran, Minneapolis, MN - Music: 7:02

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Fred O. from Richmond, VA - Time: 9:00

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Six Piano Pieces, Op. 118, No. 2 Intermezzo in A

Murray Perahia, piano Sony 79649 - Music: 5:09

Ernest Bloch: Schelomo: Hebraic Rhapsody for Cello and Orchestra

Dmitry Kouzov, cello; Sinfonia da Camera; Ian Hobson, music director and conductor Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL - Music: 21:52

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Igor Stravinsky: Rag-Time for 11 Instruments

London Sinfonietta; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor Sony 45965 - Music 4:22

Engelbert Humperdinck (arr Brian Yarkosky): Evening Prayer from Hansel and Gretel

Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA - Music: 6:08

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Anderson & Roe: Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaueser Studio, St. Paul, MN - Time: 21:04

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C K 200

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Franz Welser-Möst Carnegie Hall Live, Carnegie Hall, New York, NY - Music: 16:06

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Tu es Petrus - The rediscovery of the music of Jean Mouton continues with the latest by the Brabant Ensemble directed by Stephen Rice

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:07:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on "The Old 100th" Psalm

City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Corydon Singers; Roger Judd, organ Hyperion 66569

07:14:00 00:17:40 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Michael Small, boy soprano; Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Naxos 559456

07:33:00 00:23:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Mass in G minor

Norman Mackenzie Arietha Lockhart, soprano; Pamela Elrod, alto; Nin Hiles, tenor; James Morrow, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians, recorded: April 8, 2014 - From Miami Beach, Florida, this week’s From the Top features an expressive 13-year-old violinist performing one of Pablo de Sarasate’s Spanish Dances, a From the Top alumnus who has gone on to become

Principal Flute for Miami Beach’s New World Symphony, and a brilliant teenage soprano from Florida who is carrying on the tradition of opera for her family—her mother had a fantastic career performing at New York’s Metropolitan Opera and beyond.

17-year-old soprano Virginia Mims from West Palm Beach, Florida

Il bacio by Luigi Arditi (1822–1903), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old pianist Xinyi “Michelle” Zhao (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Guangdong, China

Ricercare & Toccata on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti (1911–2007)

13-year-old violinist Nicholas Abrahams from Pembroke Pines, Florida

Romanza Andaluza from Spanish Dances Op 22 by Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: Flutist Matthew Roitstein

Excerpt from Flute Sonata in D Op 94 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violist Mira Williams (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois

Potpourri for Viola & Piano in g Op 94 “Fantasie” by Johann Nepomuk Hummel (1778–1837), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Alumni feature: The New World Symphony Fellows/From the Top Alumni Piano Quintet [Cellist Rosanna Butterfield from Miami Beach, Florida; Violist Kallie Ciechomski from Miami Beach, Florida; Violinist Julia Noone from Miami Beach, Florida; Violinist Audrey Wright from Miami Beach, Florida; pianist Christopher O’Riley]

Third movement, Scherzo: Presto, from Piano Quintet in f Op 34 by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Juanjo Mena, conductor; Joshua Bell, violin

10:04:00 00:14:00 Mason Bates Desert Transport

10:22:00 00:30:25 Leonard Bernstein Serenade after Plato's "Symposium"

10:58:00 00:37:34 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F Op 90

Bonus: Peter Tchaikovsky: Excerpt from Violin Concerto

Bronislaw Huberman, violin; William Steinberg, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Victory Symphony from “Wellington’s Victory

Lorin Maazel, conductor

Gerónimo Gimenez: La Boda de Luis Alonso

Rafael Kubelik, conductor

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:24:28 Richard Strauss Suite for 13 Wind Instruments in B flat Op 4

Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Members of VirginClas 61460

12:37:00 00:10:31 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture

Riccardo Muti Vienna Philharmonic EMI 54873

12:50:00 00:04:35 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in A

Shlomo Mintz Israel Chamber Orchestra MusicMast 67096

12:54:00 00:07:32 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in F major Op 7

London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553002

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, The Evolution of the Piano, Part 2; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:08:59 Carl Maria von Weber Euryanthe: Overture

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766

15:18:00 00:22:19 Ernest Bloch Concerto Grosso No. 1 for Strings

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Patricia Michaelian, piano Delos 3135

15:40:00 00:12:35 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414422

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; Dorothea Röschmann, soprano – Carnegie Hall concert of 10/04/06

16:04:00 00:06:41 Franz von Suppé Light Cavalry: Overture

16:14:00 00:29:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major

16:47:00 00:03:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Porgi, amor

16:50:00 00:07:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Dove sono

16:59:00 00:09:32 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Artist's Life" Op 316

17:09:00 00:03:55 Johann Strauss Jr Annen Polka Op 117

17:14:00 00:08:11 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Overture

17:27:00 00:32:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 42445

DINNER CLASSICS

18:03:00 00:10:55 Richard Wagner Die Feen: Overture

Edo de Waart Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 400089

18:16:00 00:13:13 Franz Liszt Fantasy on Beethoven's "The Ruins of Athens"

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 63 in C

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337

19:25:00 00:40:39 Antonín Dvorák Legends Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

20:08:00 00:47:20 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 83

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano; Jules Eskin, cello Sony 63225

20:57:00 00:02:14 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in D minor Op 116

Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 69284

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Rathbun: Phases (2007)

Marisela Sager, flute; Jeffrey Rathbun, oboe; Daniel McKelway, clarinet; Barrick Stees, bassoon; Richard King, horn (Kent/Blossom 2013) 16:26

Larry Baker: Imaginaires: Christmas; Current

Karel Paukert, organ (private CD) 9:06

Frank Wiley: Some Hope Upon the Sky: Three Songs on Sonnets by James Agee (1990)

Susan Fletcher, soprano; Weiwen Ma, piano (CCG 04-27-14) 15:11

Ryan Ramer: Piano Trio No. 1

Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 12:55

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Austria Revisited - some musical memories featuring artists and instruments enjoyed during the 2009 Pipedreams Tour

Johann Jacob Froberger: Toccata in G.

Johann Caspar Kerll: Magnificat Quarti Toni from Modulatio Organica (alternatim)

Jeremy Joseph (1642 Freund/Klosterneuburg Abbey) NCA 60207

Hans Neusidler: Judentantz.

Paul Hofhaimer: Carmen.

Henricus Beginker: Dies est laetitiae

Marcus Hufnagl (17th c. Anonymous/St. Michael in der Wachau) EWSM 2000

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto

Emanuel Schmelzer-Ziringer (2004 Vonbank/Michelhausen Parish Church) Extraplatte 634

Georg Muffat: Toccata Septima

Wolfgang Kogert (1714 Sieber/St. Michael’s Church, Vienna) NCA 60206

Anton Heiller: Tanz-Toccata

Ronald Peter (1986 Hradetzky/Krems Stadtpfarrkirche).

Josef Rheinberger: Vision Op 156/5

Ronald Peter (1875 Capek/Piaristenkirche, Krems) Kirchen Tonart Krems 2004

Peter Planyavsky: Three Chorale-Improvisations (Alle Menschen müssen sterben; Mitten wir im Leben sind; Mit Fried und Freud)

Peter Planyavsky (2001 Kögler/Stadtpfarrkirche Haag) Organ Promotion 7007

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:00 John Field Nocturne No. 7 in C

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

23:08:00 00:04:37 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action Op 52

Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

23:12:00 00:06:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man Op 37

Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206

23:21:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418

23:39:00 00:04:42 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 16 in E flat major Op 55

Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79452

23:43:00 00:10:36 Niels Gade Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5

Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

23:56:00 00:03:23 William Grant Still Here's One

Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192