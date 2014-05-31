Program Guide 05-31-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:32:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 13276

00:37:00 00:25:20 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 4 in G minor Op 51

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

01:04:00 01:07:11 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 52

Bamberg Symphony Claus Peter Flor Lucia Popp, soprano; Julie Kaufmann, soprano; Josef Protschka, tenor; Bamberg Symphony Chorus RCA 60248

02:13:00 00:28:30 Max Bruch Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Op 28

Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

02:44:00 00:22:19 Ernest Bloch Concerto Grosso No. 1 for Strings

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Patricia Michaelian, piano Delos 3135

03:08:00 00:34:59 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter Op 99

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 60893

03:45:00 00:25:40 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 1 in D

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

04:13:00 00:35:10 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor Op 60

Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846

04:50:00 00:29:23 Leos Janácek Idyll for String Orchestra

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

05:21:00 00:19:20 Alexander Glazunov Chopiniana Suite Op 46

Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048

05:42:00 00:04:21 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Valse lente

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

05:50:00 00:09:19 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds in C

Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Tomas Bretón La verbena de la paloma: Preludio (Festival of Our Lady of the Dove: Prelude)

Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa DeutGram 0028947639

06:05:22 Francisco Alonso La calesera: "Agua que río abajo marchó"

Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa DeutGram 0028947639

06:09:38 Violeta Parra Five Anticuecas

José Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 570341

06:27:41 Enrique Granados Piano Trio Op 50

Piano Trio Salsburg CPO 999365

07:00:50 Maurice Ravel Alborada del gracioso

Basque National Orchestra Gilbert Varga Claves 2101

07:08:53 Manuel de Falla Seven Popular Spanish Songs (el Paño moruno, Nana, Canción, Polo,Seguidilla Murciana)

Angèle Dubeau, violin; La Pietà Analekta 28724

07:23:53 Jorge Morel `Homage to Latin Music (Salsa)

Ricardo Iznaola, guitar Luthier 64749/2

07:34:57 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite, Op. 39

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra José Serebrier Warner Classics 666563

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert (arr Leopold Godowsky): Litany

Ian Hobson, piano Zephyr 112 - Music: 4:33

Bela Bartok: Duos for Two Violins: Transylvanian Dance; Pizzicato; Bagpipes; Sorrow; Arabian Song

Ruggero Allifanchini, violin; Kyu-Young Kim, violin Christ Church Lutheran, Minneapolis, MN - Music: 7:02

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Fred O. from Richmond, VA - Time: 9:00

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Six Piano Pieces, Op. 118, No. 2 Intermezzo in A

Murray Perahia, piano Sony 79649 - Music: 5:09

Ernest Bloch: Schelomo: Hebraic Rhapsody for Cello and Orchestra

Dmitry Kouzov, cello; Sinfonia da Camera; Ian Hobson, music director and conductor Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL - Music: 21:52

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Igor Stravinsky: Rag-Time for 11 Instruments

London Sinfonietta; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor Sony 45965 - Music 4:22

Engelbert Humperdinck (arr Brian Yarkosky): Evening Prayer from Hansel and Gretel

Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA - Music: 6:08

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Anderson & Roe: Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaueser Studio, St. Paul, MN - Time: 21:04

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C K 200

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Franz Welser-Möst Carnegie Hall Live, Carnegie Hall, New York, NY - Music: 16:06

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Tribute to Claudio Abbado I: French music and classics

Claude Debussy: La Mer: "Dialogue of the wind and the sea"

Lucerne Festival Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG80003397 CD) 8:43

Claude Debussy: Images Book 2 – Iberia: "The morning of the festival day"

London Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 423103 CD) 4:29

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No.5 “Reformation”: Finale

London Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 415974 CD) 9:06

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.1 “Winter Dreams”: Finale

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 48056 CD) 12:37

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5: Allegro

Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Claudio Abbado (DG423654 CD) 6:47

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker Suite: Overture

Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 48056 CD) 3:14

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Rejected Scores (Part 1) - scores that didn't make the final cut, including Alex North's original music to 2001: A Space Odyssey and William Walton's planned music for The Battle of Britain

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Music composed for Torn Curtain, 1966 – Silva SSD 1101 - Bernard Herrmann

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.

Music from Legend, 1986 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5645 - Jerry Goldsmith - National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Music from Legend, 1986 - BSX Records BSXCD 8909 - Tangerine Dream

- original soundtrack recording

Music Title composed for Torn Curtain, 1966 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5817 - Bernard Herrmann

- National Philharmonic Orchestra/Joel McNeely, cond.

Music composed for 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968 – Rhino 72562 - Alex North

- National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Music composed for Barbarella, 1968 - Universal France 984 894-1 - Michel Magne

- original unused soundtrack recording/Michel Magne, cond.

Battle in the Air from Battle of Britain, 1969 – Chandos 241-12 - William Walton

- Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Neville Marriner, cond.

Music composed for Robin and Marian, 1976 - Universal MusicFrance 531 876-0 - Michel Legrand

- original unused soundtrack recording/Michel Legrand, cond.

Music composed for Chinatown, 1974 - Perseverance Records PRD 060 - Philip Lambro

- original unused soundtrack recording/Philip Lambro, cond.

Music composed for Something Wicked This Way Comes, 1986 - Universal Records 2786036 - Georges Delerue

- original unused soundtrack recording/Georges Delerue, cond.

Music composed for The Golden Child, 1986 - La-La Land Records LLLCD 1180 - John Barry

- original unused soundtrack recording/John Barry, cond.

Music composed for Platoon, 1987 – Prometheus PCD 136 - Georges Delerue

- original unused soundtrack recording/Georges Delerue, cond.

Music from A Talent for Murder, 1984 - New Gold Music digital download - William Goldstein

- William Goldstein, piano

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Composer Teachers and their Students

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:09:24 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture

Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 54091

12:20:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

12:38:00 00:11:51 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A major Op 11

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80606

12:52:00 00:04:41 Marin Marais The Bells of St. Genevieve "La Sonnerie"

Guildhall Strings RCA 61275

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago

Richard Wagner: Parsifal (1882)

Parsifal… Paul Groves

Kundry… Daveda Karanas

Amfortas… Thomas Hampson

Gurnemanz… Kwangchul Youn

Klingsor… Tómas Tómasson

Titurel… Rúni Brattaberg

Conductor: Sir Andrew Davis

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:26:00 00:18:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443175

17:45:00 00:12:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 in A flat Op 45

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: TV Musicals (Part 2) - More gems from a neglected genre, this time featuring Stephen Sondheim’s “Evening Primrose,” Bock and Harnick’s “The Canterville Ghost” and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:24 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh Overture from "Peter Pan"

Orchestra Peter Pan -- Original Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:02:15 00:03:52 Cole Porter Come to the Supermarket in Old Peking

Cyril Ritchard Aladdin -- Original TV Cast Sony SK48205

18:05:59 00:02:13 Cole Porter I Adore You

Sal Mineo, Anna Maria Alberghetti Aaddin -- Original TV Cast Sony SK48205

18:08:21 00:04:01 Alec Wilder Evening Song

Barbara Cook Hansel and Gretel Sepia Sepia 1125

18:13:00 00:03:12 Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn Our Town

Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra: The Capitol Years Capitol 7777-9431724

18:16:10 00:02:38 Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn Love and Marriage

Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra: The Capitol Years Capitol 7777-9431724

18:19:39 00:02:57 Richard Rodgers Velvet Paws

Norman Wisdom, Patricia Routledge Androcles and the Lion -- Original TV Cast RCA LS0-1141

18:23:28 00:04:59 Richard Rodgers Strangers

John Cullum, Inga Swenson Androcles and the Lion -- Original TV Cast RCA LS0-1141

18:29:09 00:03:09 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin

Gentleman of Breeding Hugh O'Brian, Cathleen Nesbitt Feathertop -- Original TV Cast Mars M101

18:32:33 00:02:56 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin

Perfect Strangers Hugh O'Brian, Jane Powell Feathertop -- Original TV Cast Mars M101

18:36:25 00:01:59 Burton Lane-Dorothy Fields I'll Buy It

Jo Stafford Songs from "Junior Miss" Columbia B-2142

18:38:23 00:02:12 Burton Lane-Dorothy Fields Happy Heart

Chorus Songs from "Junior Miss" Columbia B-2142

18:41:05 00:05:37 Stephen Sondheim Take Me to the World

Anthony Perkins, Charmian Carr Stephen Sondheim: The Story So Far Masterworks B'way 82796-94253-2

18:47:34 00:00:57 Matthew Gerrard-Robbie Nevill Start of Something New

Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens High School Musical -- TV Cast Disney 050086142675

18:49:06 00:02:36 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I'm Flying

Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:52:02 00:00:58 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:55 Stephen Sondheim Filler: I Remember Sky

Charmian Carr Stephen Sondheim: The Story So Far Masterworks B'way 82796-94253-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 in D

Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Ray Chen, violin Sony 544775

19:28:00 00:27:29 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Orch Révolutiona et Romantique Archiv 457591

19:58:00 00:01:19 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Scherzino Op 52

Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Gaffigan, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano; Blossom Festival Concert

20:04:00 00:05:16 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 3 Prelude

20:13:00 00:43:49 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11

21:00:00 00:35:56 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite

21:45:00 00:14:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Dragons are the subject of John Charles Thomas, Stan Freberg, and Peter, Paul and Mary...also the Smothers Brothers...Jan C. Snow talks about BBQ...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:47 Edvard Grieg In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:09:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros

Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

23:21:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows

Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

23:31:00 00:06:48 Josef Suk Elegy in D flat major Op 23

Ahn Trio EMI 56674

23:40:00 00:07:13 Claude Debussy Nocturne in D flat

Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 54451

23:47:00 00:05:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15

Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

23:55:00 00:03:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Andante from Concerto after Torelli

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871

23:57:00 00:02:17 Johannes Brahms Minnelied Op 71

Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664