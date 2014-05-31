Program Guide 05-31-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:32:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 13276
00:37:00 00:25:20 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 4 in G minor Op 51
Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607
01:04:00 01:07:11 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 52
Bamberg Symphony Claus Peter Flor Lucia Popp, soprano; Julie Kaufmann, soprano; Josef Protschka, tenor; Bamberg Symphony Chorus RCA 60248
02:13:00 00:28:30 Max Bruch Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Op 28
Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932
02:44:00 00:22:19 Ernest Bloch Concerto Grosso No. 1 for Strings
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Patricia Michaelian, piano Delos 3135
03:08:00 00:34:59 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter Op 99
Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 60893
03:45:00 00:25:40 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 1 in D
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125
04:13:00 00:35:10 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor Op 60
Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846
04:50:00 00:29:23 Leos Janácek Idyll for String Orchestra
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698
05:21:00 00:19:20 Alexander Glazunov Chopiniana Suite Op 46
Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048
05:42:00 00:04:21 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Valse lente
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
05:50:00 00:09:19 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds in C
Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Tomas Bretón La verbena de la paloma: Preludio (Festival of Our Lady of the Dove: Prelude)
Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa DeutGram 0028947639
06:05:22 Francisco Alonso La calesera: "Agua que río abajo marchó"
Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa DeutGram 0028947639
06:09:38 Violeta Parra Five Anticuecas
José Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 570341
06:27:41 Enrique Granados Piano Trio Op 50
Piano Trio Salsburg CPO 999365
07:00:50 Maurice Ravel Alborada del gracioso
Basque National Orchestra Gilbert Varga Claves 2101
07:08:53 Manuel de Falla Seven Popular Spanish Songs (el Paño moruno, Nana, Canción, Polo,Seguidilla Murciana)
Angèle Dubeau, violin; La Pietà Analekta 28724
07:23:53 Jorge Morel `Homage to Latin Music (Salsa)
Ricardo Iznaola, guitar Luthier 64749/2
07:34:57 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite, Op. 39
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra José Serebrier Warner Classics 666563
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Franz Schubert (arr Leopold Godowsky): Litany
Ian Hobson, piano Zephyr 112 - Music: 4:33
Bela Bartok: Duos for Two Violins: Transylvanian Dance; Pizzicato; Bagpipes; Sorrow; Arabian Song
Ruggero Allifanchini, violin; Kyu-Young Kim, violin Christ Church Lutheran, Minneapolis, MN - Music: 7:02
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Fred O. from Richmond, VA - Time: 9:00
Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Six Piano Pieces, Op. 118, No. 2 Intermezzo in A
Murray Perahia, piano Sony 79649 - Music: 5:09
Ernest Bloch: Schelomo: Hebraic Rhapsody for Cello and Orchestra
Dmitry Kouzov, cello; Sinfonia da Camera; Ian Hobson, music director and conductor Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL - Music: 21:52
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Igor Stravinsky: Rag-Time for 11 Instruments
London Sinfonietta; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor Sony 45965 - Music 4:22
Engelbert Humperdinck (arr Brian Yarkosky): Evening Prayer from Hansel and Gretel
Seattle Marimba Quartet In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA - Music: 6:08
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring
Anderson & Roe: Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaueser Studio, St. Paul, MN - Time: 21:04
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C K 200
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Franz Welser-Möst Carnegie Hall Live, Carnegie Hall, New York, NY - Music: 16:06
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Tribute to Claudio Abbado I: French music and classics
Claude Debussy: La Mer: "Dialogue of the wind and the sea"
Lucerne Festival Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG80003397 CD) 8:43
Claude Debussy: Images Book 2 – Iberia: "The morning of the festival day"
London Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 423103 CD) 4:29
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No.5 “Reformation”: Finale
London Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 415974 CD) 9:06
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.1 “Winter Dreams”: Finale
Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 48056 CD) 12:37
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5: Allegro
Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Claudio Abbado (DG423654 CD) 6:47
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker Suite: Overture
Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (Sony 48056 CD) 3:14
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Rejected Scores (Part 1) - scores that didn't make the final cut, including Alex North's original music to 2001: A Space Odyssey and William Walton's planned music for The Battle of Britain
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Music composed for Torn Curtain, 1966 – Silva SSD 1101 - Bernard Herrmann
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman, cond.
Music from Legend, 1986 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5645 - Jerry Goldsmith - National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Music from Legend, 1986 - BSX Records BSXCD 8909 - Tangerine Dream
- original soundtrack recording
Music Title composed for Torn Curtain, 1966 - Varese Sarabande VSD 5817 - Bernard Herrmann
- National Philharmonic Orchestra/Joel McNeely, cond.
Music composed for 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968 – Rhino 72562 - Alex North
- National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Music composed for Barbarella, 1968 - Universal France 984 894-1 - Michel Magne
- original unused soundtrack recording/Michel Magne, cond.
Battle in the Air from Battle of Britain, 1969 – Chandos 241-12 - William Walton
- Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Neville Marriner, cond.
Music composed for Robin and Marian, 1976 - Universal MusicFrance 531 876-0 - Michel Legrand
- original unused soundtrack recording/Michel Legrand, cond.
Music composed for Chinatown, 1974 - Perseverance Records PRD 060 - Philip Lambro
- original unused soundtrack recording/Philip Lambro, cond.
Music composed for Something Wicked This Way Comes, 1986 - Universal Records 2786036 - Georges Delerue
- original unused soundtrack recording/Georges Delerue, cond.
Music composed for The Golden Child, 1986 - La-La Land Records LLLCD 1180 - John Barry
- original unused soundtrack recording/John Barry, cond.
Music composed for Platoon, 1987 – Prometheus PCD 136 - Georges Delerue
- original unused soundtrack recording/Georges Delerue, cond.
Music from A Talent for Murder, 1984 - New Gold Music digital download - William Goldstein
- William Goldstein, piano
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Composer Teachers and their Students
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:09:24 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture
Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 54091
12:20:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
12:38:00 00:11:51 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A major Op 11
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80606
12:52:00 00:04:41 Marin Marais The Bells of St. Genevieve "La Sonnerie"
Guildhall Strings RCA 61275
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago
Richard Wagner: Parsifal (1882)
Parsifal… Paul Groves
Kundry… Daveda Karanas
Amfortas… Thomas Hampson
Gurnemanz… Kwangchul Youn
Klingsor… Tómas Tómasson
Titurel… Rúni Brattaberg
Conductor: Sir Andrew Davis
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
17:26:00 00:18:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443175
17:45:00 00:12:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 in A flat Op 45
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: TV Musicals (Part 2) - More gems from a neglected genre, this time featuring Stephen Sondheim’s “Evening Primrose,” Bock and Harnick’s “The Canterville Ghost” and more
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:01:24 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh Overture from "Peter Pan"
Orchestra Peter Pan -- Original Cast RCA 3762-2-RG
18:02:15 00:03:52 Cole Porter Come to the Supermarket in Old Peking
Cyril Ritchard Aladdin -- Original TV Cast Sony SK48205
18:05:59 00:02:13 Cole Porter I Adore You
Sal Mineo, Anna Maria Alberghetti Aaddin -- Original TV Cast Sony SK48205
18:08:21 00:04:01 Alec Wilder Evening Song
Barbara Cook Hansel and Gretel Sepia Sepia 1125
18:13:00 00:03:12 Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn Our Town
Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra: The Capitol Years Capitol 7777-9431724
18:16:10 00:02:38 Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn Love and Marriage
Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra: The Capitol Years Capitol 7777-9431724
18:19:39 00:02:57 Richard Rodgers Velvet Paws
Norman Wisdom, Patricia Routledge Androcles and the Lion -- Original TV Cast RCA LS0-1141
18:23:28 00:04:59 Richard Rodgers Strangers
John Cullum, Inga Swenson Androcles and the Lion -- Original TV Cast RCA LS0-1141
18:29:09 00:03:09 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin
Gentleman of Breeding Hugh O'Brian, Cathleen Nesbitt Feathertop -- Original TV Cast Mars M101
18:32:33 00:02:56 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin
Perfect Strangers Hugh O'Brian, Jane Powell Feathertop -- Original TV Cast Mars M101
18:36:25 00:01:59 Burton Lane-Dorothy Fields I'll Buy It
Jo Stafford Songs from "Junior Miss" Columbia B-2142
18:38:23 00:02:12 Burton Lane-Dorothy Fields Happy Heart
Chorus Songs from "Junior Miss" Columbia B-2142
18:41:05 00:05:37 Stephen Sondheim Take Me to the World
Anthony Perkins, Charmian Carr Stephen Sondheim: The Story So Far Masterworks B'way 82796-94253-2
18:47:34 00:00:57 Matthew Gerrard-Robbie Nevill Start of Something New
Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens High School Musical -- TV Cast Disney 050086142675
18:49:06 00:02:36 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I'm Flying
Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original Cast RCA 3762-2-RG
18:52:02 00:00:58 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:03 00:03:55 Stephen Sondheim Filler: I Remember Sky
Charmian Carr Stephen Sondheim: The Story So Far Masterworks B'way 82796-94253-2
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:23:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 in D
Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Ray Chen, violin Sony 544775
19:28:00 00:27:29 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Orch Révolutiona et Romantique Archiv 457591
19:58:00 00:01:19 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Scherzino Op 52
Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Gaffigan, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano; Blossom Festival Concert
20:04:00 00:05:16 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 3 Prelude
20:13:00 00:43:49 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11
21:00:00 00:35:56 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite
21:45:00 00:14:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Dragons are the subject of John Charles Thomas, Stan Freberg, and Peter, Paul and Mary...also the Smothers Brothers...Jan C. Snow talks about BBQ...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:07:47 Edvard Grieg In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520
23:09:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros
Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167
23:21:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows
Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119
23:31:00 00:06:48 Josef Suk Elegy in D flat major Op 23
Ahn Trio EMI 56674
23:40:00 00:07:13 Claude Debussy Nocturne in D flat
Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 54451
23:47:00 00:05:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15
Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827
23:55:00 00:03:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Andante from Concerto after Torelli
Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871
23:57:00 00:02:17 Johannes Brahms Minnelied Op 71
Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664