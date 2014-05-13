Program Guide 05-13-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:19:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 25 in G minor

Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 717

00:23:00 00:43:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61

German Chamber Philharmonic Lisa Batiashvili Lisa Batiashvili, violin Sony 733400

01:09:00 00:35:01 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Joseph Adam, organ SeattleSM 1002

01:46:00 00:25:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd: Suite

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231

02:13:00 00:39:03 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 11 in C major Op 61

Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

02:54:00 00:43:32 Igor Stravinsky The Fairy's Kiss

Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 449205

03:40:00 00:26:12 Robert Schumann String Quartet No. 1 in A minor Op 41

Cavani String Quartet Azica 71203

04:08:00 00:43:10 Richard Strauss Sinfonia domestica Op 53

David Zinman Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495

04:53:00 00:26:04 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

05:21:00 00:17:43 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

05:41:00 00:05:39 Joseph Achron Hebrew Dance Op 35

Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10

05:51:00 00:04:30 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Prélude

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

05:54:00 00:03:34 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Passepied

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

05:58:00 00:01:26 André Grétry Lucille: Air de danse

Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

9:25

06:07:00 00:05:48 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Octet for Strings Op 20

Cleveland Quartet Meliora String Quartet Telarc 80142

06:15:00 00:10:35 Gustav Mahler Adagietto from Symphony No. 5

New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10

06:30:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F HWV 331/316

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

06:40:00 00:06:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1

Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

06:51:00 00:02:09 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leaving Soon

San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

06:55:00 00:03:18 John Philip Sousa March "The Black Horse Troop"

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

07:05:00 00:05:21 Sir Arthur Sullivan Patience: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

07:10:00 00:07:23 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

07:20:00 00:04:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Minuet Op 61

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

07:28:00 00:01:59 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Rodeo

Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999

07:30:00 00:04:56 Marc-André Hamelin Etude No. 3 in B minor

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789

07:40:00 00:07:07 William Boyce Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

07:51:00 00:02:06 Darius Milhaud Brasileira from "Scaramouche"

Stephen Coombs, piano; Artur Pizarro, piano Hyperion 67014

07:55:00 00:02:35 Anonymous Chacona in C from "Flores de Música"

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9957

08:07:00 00:06:00 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

08:15:00 00:08:10 Hans Gál Buffoneria from Symphony No. 4 Op 105

Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231

08:25:00 00:03:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Orch Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Gigue

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80619

08:30:00 00:08:58 Joaquín Rodrigo Adagietto from Concierto en modo galante

London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz Robert Cohen, cello EMI 67435

08:44:00 00:06:48 Maurice Ravel Feria from "Rapsodie espagnole"

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

08:51:00 00:02:09 John Williams Aloft... To the Royal Masthead!

Alasdair Neale Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556

08:55:00 00:05:43 Klaus Badelt The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008

09:05:00 00:17:30 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941

09:27:00 00:05:01 James Horner The Karate Kid: I Want to Go Home

City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398

09:35:00 00:03:23 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo

James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2

09:56:00 00:02:07 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Furiant

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:17 Karl King Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

10:02:00 00:03:17 Henry Fillmore March "King Karl King"

Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

10:08:00 00:08:12 Carl Maria von Weber Preziosa: Overture

Gustav Kuhn Dresden State Orchestra Capriccio 10052

10:18:00 00:05:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo a capriccio in G major Op 129

Russell Sherman, piano GM Records 2068

10:26:00 00:05:17 Claude Debussy Waltz "La plus que lente"

Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit James Barnes, cimbalom Decca 444386

10:33:00 00:12:43 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from "Der Rosenkavalier"

Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

10:50:00 00:30:50 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Suite Op 20

Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra Alexander Lazarev Sergei Girshenko, violin Erato 45963

11:20:00 00:04:23 Johan Halvorsen Entry March of the Boyars

Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

11:29:00 00:06:03 Alexander Voormolen Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes

The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe; Hans Roerade, oboe Chandos 9815

11:36:00 00:06:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings in D major

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497

11:44:00 00:13:22 Aaron Copland Finale from Symphony No. 3

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578

11:58:00 00:01:24 Maurice Ravel In the Style of Chabrier

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:05:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Sorcerer: Overture

Alexander Faris Scottish Chamber Orchestra Nimbus 5066

12:15:00 00:07:27 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

12:27:00 00:08:46 Jaromir Weinberger Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

12:38:00 00:09:49 Josef Strauss Waltz "Music of the Spheres" Op 235

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

12:49:00 00:08:51 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:35:01 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Joseph Adam, organ SeattleSM 1002

13:39:00 00:21:57 Robert Fuchs Serenade No. 3 for Strings in E minor Op 21

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Mazurque pour danser in B flat major Op 72

Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284

14:05:00 00:03:55 Heitor Villa-Lobos Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

14:11:00 00:09:06 Sir Edward Elgar Bach's Fantasia & Fugue in C minor Op 86

Esa-Pekka Salonen Los Angeles Philharmonic Sony 89012

14:23:00 00:13:49 Ralph Vaughan Williams In the Fen Country

Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

14:39:00 00:09:45 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto for 3 Oboes in B flat major

Combattimento Consort Olympia 342

14:50:00 00:07:03 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture

Riccardo Chailly Orchestra of La Scala CBS 37862

15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS

15:01:00 00:07:45 Johann Sebastian Bach Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I: Preludes and Fugues no. 1 and 2

Daniel Barenboim, piano Warner Classics 61553

15:11:00 00:14:21 Robert Schumann mvts 3 and 4 Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Revolutionary and Romantic Orchestra Archiv 457 591

15:27:00 00:03:53 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96

Cavani String Quartet Azica 71203

15:34:00 00:14:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

Carl Topilow CIM Orchestra CIM 2003

15:50:00 00:05:22 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Maid of Pskov: Overture

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O'Connell

15:58:00 00:04:03 Sir Arthur Sullivan HMS Pinafore: Overture

Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Telarc 80374

16:06:00 00:03:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat: Magnificat anima mea

Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

16:12:00 00:14:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 27 in G major

Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

16:30:00 00:07:41 Jeremy Sams Enduring Love: Pastorale & Finale

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33

16:41:00 00:07:38 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

16:52:00 00:02:38 Gilbert & Sullivan HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad

Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Richard Suart, baritone; Welsh National Opera Chorus Telarc 80374

16:56:00 00:03:19 Giuseppe Verdi Scherzo from String Quartet

American String Project MSR 1386

17:05:00 00:04:56 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 6 in A minor

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67370

17:25:00 00:08:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 78

Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Joseph Adam, organ SeattleSM 1002

17:40:00 00:04:55 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Men of; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

17:47:00 00:02:37 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Entry of Hans Sachs

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

17:52:00 00:02:46 Francis Poulenc "C"

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

17:55:00 00:04:04 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo Op 19

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:15:16 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

18:27:00 00:02:55 John Dowland Say, love, if ever thou didst find

La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

18:32:00 00:03:28 John Dowland Kemp's Jig, Mistress Winter's Jump & My

La Nef Atma 2650

18:38:00 00:15:15 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

18:55:00 00:03:09 John Dowland Come again, sweet love doth now invite

La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major

Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

19:23:00 00:32:37 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 15

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

19:56:00 00:02:27 Johan Halvorsen La Mélancolie

Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:22:24 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

20:26:00 00:30:13 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54263

20:57:00 00:01:35 Carlos Salzedo Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Sakari Oramo, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano

21:04:00 00:11:00 Brett Dean Amphitheater

21:18:00 00:27:36 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major Op 26

21:48:00 00:34:12 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50

22:25:00 00:32:09 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A Op 16

Lorin Maazel cond.

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:42 Stephen Feigenbaum Serenade for Strings

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80745

23:08:00 00:09:07 Bright Sheng Moonlight Shadows from "Never Far Away"

San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80719

23:20:00 00:06:00 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

23:26:00 00:03:35 Duke Ellington A Single Petal of a Rose

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811

23:29:00 00:04:55 Jean Sibelius King Christian II: Elegie Op 27

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

23:36:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 1

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

23:40:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo

Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Orfeo 180891

23:46:00 00:06:03 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

23:55:00 00:03:53 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces: Duet Op 88

Martha Argerich, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin; Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 463700

23:57:00 00:03:22 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "I Call to Thee"

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050