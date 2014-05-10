Program Guide 05-10-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:19:05 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings in D
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
00:23:00 00:37:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 75
Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Bernd Glemser, piano Naxos 550819
01:02:00 00:21:03 Arvo Pärt Symphony No. 3
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55619
01:25:00 00:45:04 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat Op 130
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
02:12:00 00:21:15 Franz Schubert Mass No. 4 in C
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys; Jörg Hering, tenor; Harry van der Kamp, bass; Vienna Boys' Choir; Chorus Viennensis Sony 68248
02:35:00 00:21:21 Friedrich Witt Flute Concerto in G Op 8
Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Patrick Gallois, flute Naxos 572089
02:58:00 00:52:24 Franz Liszt Dante Symphony
Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4779525
03:53:00 00:22:17 Heinrich von Herzogenberg Trio for Horn, Oboe & Piano in D Op 61
Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Marie-Luise Neunecker, horn; Markus Becker, piano Decca 4783498
04:17:00 00:40:50 Franz Schubert Sonata for Piano Four Hands in C
Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano RCA 69282
05:00:00 00:40:10 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104
Indianapolis Symphony Jun Märkl Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32927
05:42:00 00:04:31 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: June "Barcarolle" Op 37
Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701
05:54:00 00:05:01 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 8 in D flat major Op 27
Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 Aaron Copland El Salón Mexico
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata EMI 31561
06:12:20 Isaac Albéniz Iberia, Book 3: El Albaicin, El Polo, Lavapiés
Vanessa Pérez, piano Vai Audio 1243
06:37:02 Nicanor Abelardo (arr. Ric Ickard) Nasaan Ka Irog (Where Are You My Love?)
Ric Ickard, guitar Naxos 557759
06:41:07 Francisco Buencamino (arr. Ric Ikar Hbik Ng Diwa (My Soul's Lament)
Ric Ickard, guitar Naxos 557759
06:48:17 Reynaldo Hahn To Chloris (Théophile de Vieau)
Aïnhoa Areta, soprano DeutGram 0602527598
06:51:49 Reynaldo Hahn L'Énamourée (Théodore Faullin de Banville)
Aïnhoa Areta, soprano DeutGram 0602527598
06:55:37 Reynaldo Hahn Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo)
Aïnhoa Areta, soprano DeutGram 0602527598
07:00:50 Anonymous Late 14th Century Libro rojo (Red Book) Selections: Los siete gozos (The Seven Joys)
Sarband Vladimir Ivanoff Sono Luminus 93202
07:06:23 Anonymous Late 14th Century Libro Rojo (Red Book) We Hurry Towards Death
Sarband Vladimir Ivanoff Sono Luminus 93202
07:11:20 Alberto Ginastera Tres Piezas Op 6
Mirian Conti, piano Albany 837
07:26:45 Tomas Breton Violin Concerto in a
Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Castilla y León Alejandro Posada Tritó 0071
08:12 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Jean-Fery Rebel: Sonata in d minor
Trio Settecento: Rachel Barton Pine, baroque violin; John Mark Rozendaal, viola da gamba; David Schrader, harpsichord Sheldon Friends of Chamber Music, Sheldon Museum of Art, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE - Music: 6:54
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Susan Liebeskind from Atlanta, GA - Time: 5:49
Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d Op 30: 1. Cadenza
Michael Chertock, piano - Music: 4:32
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g K 550
Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Great Hall, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR - Music: 26:46
09:05 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Jean Sibelius: Lemminkainen Suite Op 22: 4. Lemminkainen's Return
Nashville Symphony; Mario Venzago, conductor Laura Turner Concert Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center; Nashville, TN - Music: 6:20
Valentin Silvestrov: Two Pieces
Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano Greenwich House Music School, New York, NY - Music: 4:44
Jennifer Higdon: Echo Dash
Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano Greenwich House Music School, New York, NY - Music: 2:06
Somei Satoh: Bifu
Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano Greenwich House Music School, New York, NY - Music: 4:41
Jeff Myers: The Angry Birds of Kauai
Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano - DeutGram 4791725 - Music: 3:54
Henryk Pachulski: Suite in Memory of Peter Tchaikovsky Op 13
Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Lukasz Borowicz, conductor Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland - Music: 16:51
10:02 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Piano Pyrotechnics II
Mily Balakirev: Islamey
Julius Katchen, piano (Decca 460831 CD) 7:56
Henri Herz: Variations on “Non piu Mesta” from Rossini’s La Cenerentola
Earl Wild, piano (Vanguard 72010 CD) 10:13
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1: Allegro con fuoco
Emil Gilels, piano; New Philharmonia Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (EMI 29740 CD) 6:46
Franz Schubert: “Wanderer” Fantasy
Sviatoslav Richter, piano (EMI 17411 CD) 20:44
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Bad Mothers
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
I'll Take Your Throne from Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012
– Universal B0016930 02 - James Newton Howard
- original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.
Canon in D major (used in Ordinary People, 1980) – Telarc 80221 - Johann Pachelbel
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Main Title and No Wire Hangers from Mommie Dearest, 1981
- La-La Land Records LLCD 1209 - Henry Mancini
- original soundtrack recording/Henry Mancini, cond.
Overture from The Manchurian Candidate, 1962 – Premier PRCD1059 - David Amram
- original soundtrack recording/David Amram, cond.
The Window, The Bedroom, The Cellar, and Discovery from Psycho, 1960
- Unicorn-Khanana UKCD 2021 - Bernard Herrmann
- National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.
Music friom Citizen Kane, 1941 – Chandos CHAN 10577 - Bernard Herrmann
- BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.
Mother at the Top of the Stairs, For the Last Time We'll Pray, and
Collapse of Carrie's Home from Carrie, 1976 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 618 2
- Pino Donaggio - original soundtrack recording/Natale Massara, cond.
Sanctuary from Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012 – Universal B0016930 02
- James Newton Howard - original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.
Tower Prayers from Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012 – Universal B0016930 02
- James Newton Howard - original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.
Courtroom Suite and I'm Coming Home from Serial Mom, 1994 – MCA MCAD-11052
- Basil Poledouris - original soundtrack recording
Mrs. V Comes Clean from Friday The 13th, 1980 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1228
- Harry Manfredini - original soundtrack recording
The City from The Grifters, 1990 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 - Elmer Bernstein
- original soundtrack recording
Main Title/Cinderella from Cinderella, 1950 - Walt Disney D001412702
- Mack David/Jerry Livingston/Al Hoffman - original soundtrack recording
Snow White and I'll Take Your Throne from Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012
– Universal B0016930 02 - James Newton Howard
- original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.
You Can't Have My Heart from Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012
– Universal B0016930 02 - James Newton Howard
- original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s ‘The Tale of Tsar Sultan’
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:04:30 Max Steiner Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17
12:13:00 00:02:07 Max Steiner Jezebel: Waltz
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685
12:17:00 00:02:28 Dimitri Tiomkin The Guns of Navarone: Main Theme
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17
12:19:00 00:08:43 Dimitri Tiomkin The Great Waltz: Suite
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685
12:31:00 00:12:42 Hugo Alfvén Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 469376
12:46:00 00:09:58 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes in D
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sergei Nakariakov, trumpet; Linda Strommen, oboe; Thomas Tempel, oboe Teldec 10788
13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola (1816)
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season concludes with a live broadcast of Rossini’s La Cenerentola, starring mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in her first network performance of one of her signature roles. The role of her prince, Don Ramiro, will be sung by Juan Diego Flórez, one of the world’s foremost Rossini tenors. Met Principal Conductor Fabio Luisi returns to the podium to lead his first bel canto opera with the company. The cast also includes Alessandro Corbelli as Don Magnifico, the wicked stepfather; Luca Pisaroni as the wise Alidoro; and Italian baritone Pietro Spagnoli in his network debut as Don Ramiro’s valet, Dandini.
The intermission included backstage interviews with the stars led by HD host, soprano Deborah Voigt and a conversation with Met General Manager Peter Gelb.
16:32 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEW: The Cunning Little Vixen with WCLV’s Angela Schmidt – A look at the innovative production of Janacek’s opera coming to Severance Hall May 17-24
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded April 2, 2014 - From Corbett Auditorium in Cincinnati, Ohio, this week’s program features one of the strongest pre-collegiate music programs in the country: The Cincinnati Starling Project. Host Christopher O’Riley joins Starling’s flagship orchestra to play Mozart; we’ll hear a 12-year-old violinist and one of the program’s most talented young soloists perform the music of Edward Elgar; and three From the Top alumni return to share their stories of mega success on YouTube and to perform a wonderfully schmaltzy comedic violin trio.
The Starling Chamber Orchestra from Cincinnati, Ohio
Rondeau from Serenade No. 6 in D K 239 “Serenata notturna” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus
17-year-old pianist Yilun Xu (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York
Feux d’artifice (“Fireworks”) from Préludes Book 2 by Claude Debussy (1862–1918)
12-year-old violinist Skye Park from Lexington, Kentucky
Salut d’amour by Edward Elgar (1857–1934) with the Starling Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus
The Starling/From the Top Alumni Trio [24-year-old violinist Tessa Lark from Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; 21-year-old violinist Jonathan Miron from New York, New York; 25-year-old violinist Charles Yang from New York, New York]
Serenade (Siciliano) for 3 Violins & Piano by Joseph Hellmesberger Sr (1828–1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old horn player Avery Roth-Hawthorne (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Oakland, California
Adagio from Adagio and Allegro Op 70 by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
Christopher O’Riley and the Starling Chamber Orchestra
Rondeau – Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 12 in A K 414 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Least Likely to Succeed - Performers who were long shots for acclaim in musicals—but won it, including Rex Harrison, Lauren Bacall, Julie Harris and Lee Marvin.
18:02:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:02:54 00:00:56 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe An Ordinary Man
Rex Harrison My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997
18:03:46 00:01:13 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Overture from My Fair Lady
Orchestra My Fair Lady -- Original London Cast Sony SK60536
18:04:57 00:01:40 A. J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face
Rex Harrison My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997
18:08:40 00:01:49 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson September Song
Walter Huston American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036
18:09:09 00:02:14 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt My Cup Runneth Over
Mary Martin, Robert Preston I Do! I Do! RCA 1128-2-RC
18:11:56 00:01:21 Lee Pockriss-Ann Croswell I Know the Feeling
Vivien Leigh Tovarich -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64893
18:13:45 00:02:44 Frank Loesser Summertime Love
Anthony Perkins Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG CD19006
18:16:59 00:01:41 Sammy Cahn-J.V. Heusen Everybody Has the Right to Be Wrong
Julie Harris Skyscraper -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65132
18:18:35 00:02:40 Frank Loesser A Woman in Love
Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons Guys and Dolls -- Original Broadway Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112
18:21:45 00:01:08 Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash Turn Me Loose on Broadway
Bette Davis Two's Company RCA LOC-1009
18:23:13 00:02:18 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green The Party's Over
Judy Holiday Bells Are Ringing-- Original B'way Cast Sony CK-2006
18:26:07 00:00:49 Jule Styne-Leo Robin It's Terribly, Horribly, Frightfully Nice
Michael Redgrave Ruggles of Red Gap-- TV Soundtrack Stet DS15007
18:26:56 00:02:55 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Loved You Once in Silence
Vanessa Redgrave Camelot -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. 3102-2
18:29:47 00:03:00 John Kander-Fred Ebb Maybe This Time
Natasha Richardson Cabaret -- B'way Revival RCA 09026-63173
18:33:13 00:02:51 John Kander-Fred Ebb Woman
Anthony Quinn Zorba -- 1983 B'way Revival RCA ABL1-4732
18:36:04 00:02:07 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Wandrin' Star
Lee Marvin Paint Your Wagon -- Film Soundtrack Paramount MCA37099
18:38:45 00:02:53 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green One Hundred Easy Ways
Roz Russell Wonderful Town-- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440014602-2
18:42:11 00:00:36 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe How to Handle a Woman
Richard Harris Camelot -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. 3102-2
18:42:44 00:01:47 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe How to Handle a Woman
Richard Burton Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542
18:44:31 00:00:55 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe How to Handle a Woman
Richard Harris Camelot -- Film Sountrack Warner Bros. 3102-2
18:46:21 00:01:29 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Welcome to the Theater
Lauren Bacall Applause -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012159404-2
18:47:45 00:01:45 A.J. Lerner- Andre Previn The World Belongs to the Young
Katharine Hepburn Coco -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way MCAD-11682
18:50:10 00:03:28 Stephen Sondheim Send in the Clowns
Glynnis Johns A Little Night Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65284
18:54:03 00:00:57 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:17:01 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
19:21:00 00:34:04 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 1 in E Op 5
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst
20:04:00 00:15:23 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture
20:24:00 01:25:15 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 8 in C minor
20:56:00 00:03:05 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 11 in F major Op 72
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Choruses are the subject of Joyce Grenfell, Allan Sherman, Stan Freberg and Jan Snow...We feature hits by Mary Lu Walker...Also phone calls by Jim Gerhart and This Week in the Media.
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:07:49 Peter Warlock Serenade for String Orchestra
Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808
23:09:00 00:09:58 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48
East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784
23:22:00 00:05:16 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor
Soyeon Lee, piano Naxos 570010
23:27:00 00:05:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Agnus Dei from Mass in b
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sergei Nakariakov, flugelhorn Teldec 10788
23:33:00 00:05:59 Johann Joachim Quantz Arioso from Flute Concerto in G
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
23:41:00 00:07:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in B minor Op 32
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348
23:48:00 00:05:36 Jean Françaix Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet
West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146
23:56:00 00:03:20 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 3 Prelude
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
23:56:00 00:02:22 Carl Orff Carmina burana: In trutina
Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Patricia Petibon, soprano DeutGram 4778778