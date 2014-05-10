Program Guide 05-10-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:19:05 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings in D

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

00:23:00 00:37:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 75

Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Bernd Glemser, piano Naxos 550819

01:02:00 00:21:03 Arvo Pärt Symphony No. 3

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55619

01:25:00 00:45:04 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 13 in B flat Op 130

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

02:12:00 00:21:15 Franz Schubert Mass No. 4 in C

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Soloists fr Vienna Choir Boys; Jörg Hering, tenor; Harry van der Kamp, bass; Vienna Boys' Choir; Chorus Viennensis Sony 68248

02:35:00 00:21:21 Friedrich Witt Flute Concerto in G Op 8

Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Patrick Gallois, flute Naxos 572089

02:58:00 00:52:24 Franz Liszt Dante Symphony

Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4779525

03:53:00 00:22:17 Heinrich von Herzogenberg Trio for Horn, Oboe & Piano in D Op 61

Albrecht Mayer, oboe; Marie-Luise Neunecker, horn; Markus Becker, piano Decca 4783498

04:17:00 00:40:50 Franz Schubert Sonata for Piano Four Hands in C

Evgeny Kissin, piano; James Levine, piano RCA 69282

05:00:00 00:40:10 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104

Indianapolis Symphony Jun Märkl Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32927

05:42:00 00:04:31 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: June "Barcarolle" Op 37

Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701

05:54:00 00:05:01 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 8 in D flat major Op 27

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Aaron Copland El Salón Mexico

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata EMI 31561

06:12:20 Isaac Albéniz Iberia, Book 3: El Albaicin, El Polo, Lavapiés

Vanessa Pérez, piano Vai Audio 1243

06:37:02 Nicanor Abelardo (arr. Ric Ickard) Nasaan Ka Irog (Where Are You My Love?)

Ric Ickard, guitar Naxos 557759

06:41:07 Francisco Buencamino (arr. Ric Ikar Hbik Ng Diwa (My Soul's Lament)

Ric Ickard, guitar Naxos 557759

06:48:17 Reynaldo Hahn To Chloris (Théophile de Vieau)

Aïnhoa Areta, soprano DeutGram 0602527598

06:51:49 Reynaldo Hahn L'Énamourée (Théodore Faullin de Banville)

Aïnhoa Areta, soprano DeutGram 0602527598

06:55:37 Reynaldo Hahn Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo)

Aïnhoa Areta, soprano DeutGram 0602527598

07:00:50 Anonymous Late 14th Century Libro rojo (Red Book) Selections: Los siete gozos (The Seven Joys)

Sarband Vladimir Ivanoff Sono Luminus 93202

07:06:23 Anonymous Late 14th Century Libro Rojo (Red Book) We Hurry Towards Death

Sarband Vladimir Ivanoff Sono Luminus 93202

07:11:20 Alberto Ginastera Tres Piezas Op 6

Mirian Conti, piano Albany 837

07:26:45 Tomas Breton Violin Concerto in a

Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Castilla y León Alejandro Posada Tritó 0071

08:12 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean-Fery Rebel: Sonata in d minor

Trio Settecento: Rachel Barton Pine, baroque violin; John Mark Rozendaal, viola da gamba; David Schrader, harpsichord Sheldon Friends of Chamber Music, Sheldon Museum of Art, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE - Music: 6:54

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Susan Liebeskind from Atlanta, GA - Time: 5:49

Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d Op 30: 1. Cadenza

Michael Chertock, piano - Music: 4:32

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g K 550

Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Great Hall, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR - Music: 26:46

09:05 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkainen Suite Op 22: 4. Lemminkainen's Return

Nashville Symphony; Mario Venzago, conductor Laura Turner Concert Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center; Nashville, TN - Music: 6:20

Valentin Silvestrov: Two Pieces

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano Greenwich House Music School, New York, NY - Music: 4:44

Jennifer Higdon: Echo Dash

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano Greenwich House Music School, New York, NY - Music: 2:06

Somei Satoh: Bifu

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano Greenwich House Music School, New York, NY - Music: 4:41

Jeff Myers: The Angry Birds of Kauai

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano - DeutGram 4791725 - Music: 3:54

Henryk Pachulski: Suite in Memory of Peter Tchaikovsky Op 13

Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Lukasz Borowicz, conductor Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland - Music: 16:51

10:02 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Piano Pyrotechnics II

Mily Balakirev: Islamey

Julius Katchen, piano (Decca 460831 CD) 7:56

Henri Herz: Variations on “Non piu Mesta” from Rossini’s La Cenerentola

Earl Wild, piano (Vanguard 72010 CD) 10:13

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1: Allegro con fuoco

Emil Gilels, piano; New Philharmonia Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (EMI 29740 CD) 6:46

Franz Schubert: “Wanderer” Fantasy

Sviatoslav Richter, piano (EMI 17411 CD) 20:44

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Bad Mothers

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

I'll Take Your Throne from Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012

– Universal B0016930 02 - James Newton Howard

- original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Canon in D major (used in Ordinary People, 1980) – Telarc 80221 - Johann Pachelbel

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title and No Wire Hangers from Mommie Dearest, 1981

- La-La Land Records LLCD 1209 - Henry Mancini

- original soundtrack recording/Henry Mancini, cond.

Overture from The Manchurian Candidate, 1962 – Premier PRCD1059 - David Amram

- original soundtrack recording/David Amram, cond.

The Window, The Bedroom, The Cellar, and Discovery from Psycho, 1960

- Unicorn-Khanana UKCD 2021 - Bernard Herrmann

- National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Music friom Citizen Kane, 1941 – Chandos CHAN 10577 - Bernard Herrmann

- BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Mother at the Top of the Stairs, For the Last Time We'll Pray, and

Collapse of Carrie's Home from Carrie, 1976 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 618 2

- Pino Donaggio - original soundtrack recording/Natale Massara, cond.

Sanctuary from Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012 – Universal B0016930 02

- James Newton Howard - original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Tower Prayers from Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012 – Universal B0016930 02

- James Newton Howard - original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Courtroom Suite and I'm Coming Home from Serial Mom, 1994 – MCA MCAD-11052

- Basil Poledouris - original soundtrack recording

Mrs. V Comes Clean from Friday The 13th, 1980 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1228

- Harry Manfredini - original soundtrack recording

The City from The Grifters, 1990 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 - Elmer Bernstein

- original soundtrack recording

Main Title/Cinderella from Cinderella, 1950 - Walt Disney D001412702

- Mack David/Jerry Livingston/Al Hoffman - original soundtrack recording

Snow White and I'll Take Your Throne from Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012

– Universal B0016930 02 - James Newton Howard

- original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

You Can't Have My Heart from Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012

– Universal B0016930 02 - James Newton Howard

- original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s ‘The Tale of Tsar Sultan’

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:04:30 Max Steiner Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17

12:13:00 00:02:07 Max Steiner Jezebel: Waltz

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

12:17:00 00:02:28 Dimitri Tiomkin The Guns of Navarone: Main Theme

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 17

12:19:00 00:08:43 Dimitri Tiomkin The Great Waltz: Suite

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

12:31:00 00:12:42 Hugo Alfvén Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 469376

12:46:00 00:09:58 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes in D

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sergei Nakariakov, trumpet; Linda Strommen, oboe; Thomas Tempel, oboe Teldec 10788

13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola (1816)

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season concludes with a live broadcast of Rossini’s La Cenerentola, starring mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in her first network performance of one of her signature roles. The role of her prince, Don Ramiro, will be sung by Juan Diego Flórez, one of the world’s foremost Rossini tenors. Met Principal Conductor Fabio Luisi returns to the podium to lead his first bel canto opera with the company. The cast also includes Alessandro Corbelli as Don Magnifico, the wicked stepfather; Luca Pisaroni as the wise Alidoro; and Italian baritone Pietro Spagnoli in his network debut as Don Ramiro’s valet, Dandini.

The intermission included backstage interviews with the stars led by HD host, soprano Deborah Voigt and a conversation with Met General Manager Peter Gelb.

16:32 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEW: The Cunning Little Vixen with WCLV’s Angela Schmidt – A look at the innovative production of Janacek’s opera coming to Severance Hall May 17-24

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded April 2, 2014 - From Corbett Auditorium in Cincinnati, Ohio, this week’s program features one of the strongest pre-collegiate music programs in the country: The Cincinnati Starling Project. Host Christopher O’Riley joins Starling’s flagship orchestra to play Mozart; we’ll hear a 12-year-old violinist and one of the program’s most talented young soloists perform the music of Edward Elgar; and three From the Top alumni return to share their stories of mega success on YouTube and to perform a wonderfully schmaltzy comedic violin trio.

The Starling Chamber Orchestra from Cincinnati, Ohio

Rondeau from Serenade No. 6 in D K 239 “Serenata notturna” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

17-year-old pianist Yilun Xu (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from New York, New York

Feux d’artifice (“Fireworks”) from Préludes Book 2 by Claude Debussy (1862–1918)

12-year-old violinist Skye Park from Lexington, Kentucky

Salut d’amour by Edward Elgar (1857–1934) with the Starling Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

The Starling/From the Top Alumni Trio [24-year-old violinist Tessa Lark from Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; 21-year-old violinist Jonathan Miron from New York, New York; 25-year-old violinist Charles Yang from New York, New York]

Serenade (Siciliano) for 3 Violins & Piano by Joseph Hellmesberger Sr (1828–1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old horn player Avery Roth-Hawthorne (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Oakland, California

Adagio from Adagio and Allegro Op 70 by Robert Schumann (1810–1856), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Christopher O’Riley and the Starling Chamber Orchestra

Rondeau – Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 12 in A K 414 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791), conducted by Kurt Sassmannshaus

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Least Likely to Succeed - Performers who were long shots for acclaim in musicals—but won it, including Rex Harrison, Lauren Bacall, Julie Harris and Lee Marvin.

18:02:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:54 00:00:56 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe An Ordinary Man

Rex Harrison My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

18:03:46 00:01:13 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Overture from My Fair Lady

Orchestra My Fair Lady -- Original London Cast Sony SK60536

18:04:57 00:01:40 A. J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face

Rex Harrison My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

18:08:40 00:01:49 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson September Song

Walter Huston American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:09:09 00:02:14 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt My Cup Runneth Over

Mary Martin, Robert Preston I Do! I Do! RCA 1128-2-RC

18:11:56 00:01:21 Lee Pockriss-Ann Croswell I Know the Feeling

Vivien Leigh Tovarich -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64893

18:13:45 00:02:44 Frank Loesser Summertime Love

Anthony Perkins Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG CD19006

18:16:59 00:01:41 Sammy Cahn-J.V. Heusen Everybody Has the Right to Be Wrong

Julie Harris Skyscraper -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65132

18:18:35 00:02:40 Frank Loesser A Woman in Love

Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons Guys and Dolls -- Original Broadway Cast Decca B'way 012-159-112

18:21:45 00:01:08 Vernon Duke-Ogden Nash Turn Me Loose on Broadway

Bette Davis Two's Company RCA LOC-1009

18:23:13 00:02:18 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green The Party's Over

Judy Holiday Bells Are Ringing-- Original B'way Cast Sony CK-2006

18:26:07 00:00:49 Jule Styne-Leo Robin It's Terribly, Horribly, Frightfully Nice

Michael Redgrave Ruggles of Red Gap-- TV Soundtrack Stet DS15007

18:26:56 00:02:55 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Loved You Once in Silence

Vanessa Redgrave Camelot -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. 3102-2

18:29:47 00:03:00 John Kander-Fred Ebb Maybe This Time

Natasha Richardson Cabaret -- B'way Revival RCA 09026-63173

18:33:13 00:02:51 John Kander-Fred Ebb Woman

Anthony Quinn Zorba -- 1983 B'way Revival RCA ABL1-4732

18:36:04 00:02:07 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Wandrin' Star

Lee Marvin Paint Your Wagon -- Film Soundtrack Paramount MCA37099

18:38:45 00:02:53 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green One Hundred Easy Ways

Roz Russell Wonderful Town-- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440014602-2

18:42:11 00:00:36 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe How to Handle a Woman

Richard Harris Camelot -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. 3102-2

18:42:44 00:01:47 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe How to Handle a Woman

Richard Burton Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:44:31 00:00:55 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe How to Handle a Woman

Richard Harris Camelot -- Film Sountrack Warner Bros. 3102-2

18:46:21 00:01:29 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Welcome to the Theater

Lauren Bacall Applause -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012159404-2

18:47:45 00:01:45 A.J. Lerner- Andre Previn The World Belongs to the Young

Katharine Hepburn Coco -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way MCAD-11682

18:50:10 00:03:28 Stephen Sondheim Send in the Clowns

Glynnis Johns A Little Night Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65284

18:54:03 00:00:57 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:01 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

19:21:00 00:34:04 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 1 in E Op 5

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst

20:04:00 00:15:23 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture

20:24:00 01:25:15 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 8 in C minor

20:56:00 00:03:05 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 11 in F major Op 72

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Choruses are the subject of Joyce Grenfell, Allan Sherman, Stan Freberg and Jan Snow...We feature hits by Mary Lu Walker...Also phone calls by Jim Gerhart and This Week in the Media.

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:49 Peter Warlock Serenade for String Orchestra

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808

23:09:00 00:09:58 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48

East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

23:22:00 00:05:16 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor

Soyeon Lee, piano Naxos 570010

23:27:00 00:05:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Agnus Dei from Mass in b

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sergei Nakariakov, flugelhorn Teldec 10788

23:33:00 00:05:59 Johann Joachim Quantz Arioso from Flute Concerto in G

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

23:41:00 00:07:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in B minor Op 32

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348

23:48:00 00:05:36 Jean Françaix Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet

West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

23:56:00 00:03:20 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 3 Prelude

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

23:56:00 00:02:22 Carl Orff Carmina burana: In trutina

Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Patricia Petibon, soprano DeutGram 4778778