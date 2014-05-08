Program Guide 05-08-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT WITH ROB GRIER



00:02:00 00:16:09 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Symphony No.1 "A Night in the Tropics"

Richard Rosenberg Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Naxos 559320

00:20:00 00:30:19 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor Op 66

Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

00:52:00 00:13:59 Peggy Glanville-Hicks Etruscan Concerto

Brooklyn Philharmonic Dennis Russell Davies Keith Jarrett, piano MusicMast 67089

01:08:00 00:50:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423061

02:01:00 00:22:05 Carl Stamitz Viola Concerto No. 1 in D major

Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Victoria Chiang, viola Naxos 572162

02:25:00 00:52:09 Olivier Messiaen Quartet for the End of Time

Gil Shaham, violin; Paul Meyer, clarinet; Jian Wang, cello; Myung-Whun Chung, piano DeutGram 469052

03:19:00 00:26:50 Keith Jarrett Sonata for Violin & Piano

Michelle Makarski, violin; Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1450

03:48:00 01:00:04 Edvard Grieg Incidental Music for Ibsen's "Peer Gynt" Op 23

Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Peter Mattei, baritone; Camilla Tilling, soprano; Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722

04:50:00 00:18:31 Percy Grainger The Warriors

City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle Malcolm Wilson, piano; Roderick Elms, piano; Wayne Marshall, piano EMI 56412

05:11:00 00:28:40 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Concertino for English horn in A flat major Op 34

Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia William Moriconi, English horn Naxos 572921

05:42:00 00:05:40 Claude Debussy L'isle joyeuse

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

05:56:00 00:02:09 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 5 in B flat major Op 7

Frederic Chiu, piano Harm Mundi 2908375

BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM WITH JACQUELINE GERBER



06:07:00 00:06:56 Richard Heuberger The Opera Ball: Overture

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

06:15:00 00:08:55 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances

Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

06:29:00 00:06:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Concerto for 3 (or 2)

Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson Fleisher, p Sony 743505

06:37:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Boléro

National Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Evelyn Glennie, percussion RCA 61386

06:45:00 00:06:47 Sir Arthur Sullivan Ruddigore: Overture

Alexander Faris Scottish Chamber Orchestra Nimbus 5066

06:54:00 00:01:58 Igor Stravinsky Valse

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

06:58:00 00:03:27 John Philip Sousa March "The Pathfinder of Panama"

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

07:05:00 00:04:13 Thomas Arne Rule Britannia!

BBC Symphony Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Bryn Terfel, baritone; BBC Singers; BBC Symphony Chorus; Audience Teldec 97868

07:14:00 00:10:06 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in C major Op 7

London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe; Alison Alty, oboe Naxos 553002

07:25:00 00:02:10 Jean Sibelius King Christian II: Musette Op 27

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

07:28:00 00:05:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Quartet in E flat major Op 16

Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503

07:40:00 00:05:12 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318

07:47:00 00:02:48 Marguerite Monnot Les amants d'un jour

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

07:51:00 00:02:44 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Snow Maiden: Bird's Dance

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

07:56:00 00:02:15 Dmitri Shostakovich The Golden Age: Polka

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

08:07:00 00:04:41 Marin Marais The Bells of St. Genevieve "La Sonnerie"

Guildhall Strings RCA 61275

08:14:00 00:03:26 Igor Stravinsky Tango in D minor

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

08:20:00 00:10:25 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 14698

08:33:00 00:06:57 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod

Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186041

08:43:00 00:07:18 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Tarantelle Op 67

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80112

08:51:00 00:04:42 Carl Nielsen Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43

Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849

08:59:00 00:02:50 Richard M & Robert B Sherman Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

09:08:00 00:16:29 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto in G major

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

09:29:00 00:02:22 Henry Mancini Peter Gunn: Theme

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80183

09:38:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

09:49:00 00:08:44 Anton Arensky Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 51

Ying Quartet Adam Neiman, piano Sono Lumin 92143

WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA



10:03:00 00:03:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mitridate: March

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

10:07:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Turkish March from "The Ruins of Athens" Op 113

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 7716

10:10:00 00:07:30 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

10:19:00 00:06:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 63

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337

10:28:00 00:16:09 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Symphony No.1 "A Night in the Tropics"

Richard Rosenberg Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Naxos 559320

10:47:00 00:02:31 John Dowland Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home

Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456

10:50:00 00:29:59 Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in E flat major Op 44

Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

11:23:00 00:07:37 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in C major Op 7

Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

11:32:00 00:06:44 Antonín Dvorák Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22

Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

11:41:00 00:07:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 10 in G major

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Teldec 25914

11:50:00 00:05:52 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

11:58:00 00:01:15 Getty H. Huffine March "Them Basses"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505

BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN WITH MARK SATOLA



12:12:00 00:08:48 Carl Maria von Weber Invitation to the Dance Op 65

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Stephen Geber, cello Decca 430201

12:22:00 00:09:17 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Bamboula Op 2

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

12:34:00 00:05:16 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lullaby

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426247

12:41:00 00:07:07 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

12:50:00 00:07:24 Charles Strouse Annie: Overture

Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Ryan Anthony, trumpet; Paul Ferguson, trombone Azica 72216

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA



13:00:00 00:36:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

13:36:00 00:19:20 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 2 in C major

Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55348

WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA



14:00:00 00:03:28 Louis Moreau Gottschalk La gallina Op 53

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

14:03:00 00:02:44 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Hen

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

14:09:00 00:10:43 Igor Stravinsky Piano Sonata

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

14:25:00 00:12:35 Jean-Marie Leclair Violin Concerto in B flat Op 10

Arion Baroque Orchestra Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Atma 2143

15:00:00 00:05:45 Mark O'Connor Appalachia Waltz

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8737

15:08:00 00:05:58 Pablo de Sarasate Serenata andaluza Op 28

Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950

15:18:00 00:29:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

15:49:00 00:06:48 Maurice Ravel Feria from "Rapsodie espagnole"

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002

15:58:00 00:04:21 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 2

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

WCLV DRIVE TIME WITH BILL O'CONNELL



16:06:00 00:03:54 Igor Stravinsky Circus Polka

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

16:12:00 00:11:04 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Méhul's Overture to "Young Henry's Hunt"

Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Richard & John Contiguglia; Angela Draghicescu, piano; Chin-Ming Lin, piano; Joshua Pepper, piano Naxos 559320

16:27:00 00:07:16 Max Steiner King Kong: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270

16:39:00 00:00:54 Igor Stravinsky Polka

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

16:42:00 00:06:38 Javier Alvárez Metro Chabacano

Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254

16:52:00 00:03:17 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude & Fugue No. 11 in B major Op 87

Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469

16:57:00 00:02:29 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Sabre Dance

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

17:05:00 00:05:16 Igor Stravinsky Ragtime for 11 Instruments

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

17:25:00 00:05:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423061

17:32:00 00:03:18 Jules Mouquet Suite for Winds: Scherzo

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

17:40:00 00:04:45 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

17:46:00 00:03:24 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40

Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

17:52:00 00:02:56 Traditional A la claire fontaine

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Linda Chatterton, flute Gothic 49243

17:56:00 00:02:28 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00 00:21:05 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 2 in A majorPrague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

18:33:00 00:04:47 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Berceuse Op 47

Alan Marks, piano Nimbus 5014

18:40:00 00:03:50 Louis Moreau Gottschalk God Save the Queen Op 41

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330

18:46:00 00:07:22 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Union Op 48

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

18:55:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Banjo Op 15

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA



19:02:00 00:16:01 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 25 in G major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

19:20:00 00:33:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

20:00:00 JUBILATION 2014 - LIVE FROM THE CATHEDRAL OF ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST



St. Joseph VLQ directed by Lorene Coughlin

Traditional (arr Val Hicks): This Little Light of Mine

Traditional (arr Val Hicks): Do Lord

Sebastian Temple (arr Noel Ilg): Prayer of St. Francis

William Bradbury (arr Jim Clancy): Sweet Hour of Prayer

Chant Mode I - Ave Maria

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Louis Victor Saar): Ave Verum Corpus

William Bradbury: Jesus Loves Me

Jerome Williams and Don Gray: Irish Blessing

20:24:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra

David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harmonia Mundi 906011

Trinity Lutheran Church Choir directed by Judy Fesko

J.S. Bach: All Glory Be to God on High

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave Verum Corpus

Michael and Deborah Smith: Great is the Lord (choral setting by Jack Schrader)

John Rutter: Canticle of Thanksgiving

Traditional (arr Bradley Ellingboe): Down to the River to Pray

Traditional (arr Mark Hayes): Blessed Assurance

20:58:00 00:05:18 J. S. Bach arr. Sir Granville Bantock Chorale Prelude "Wachet Auf"

Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835

Choir from Disciples Christian Church directed by Adam Kukuk

John Leland and Stephen Jenks: Evening Shade (from “The Sacred Harp”)

Traditional (arr Alice Parker and Robert Shaw): My God is A Rock

Thomas Tallis: If Ye Love Me

Traditional (arr K. Lee Scott): Gracious Spirit

Olivier Messiaen: O Sacrum Convivium

Ralph Vaughn-Williams: The Call (from “Five Mystical Songs”)

Davie Ivey and Thomas Scott: Easter Morn (from “The Sacred Harp”)

SYMPHONYCAST

22:04:00 01:02:32 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor

Mariss Jansons Bavarian Radio

23:07:00 00:44:45 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35

Mariss Jansons London Philharmonic EMI 55227

23:52:00 00:05:45 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576

