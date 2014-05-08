Program Guide 05-08-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT WITH ROB GRIER
00:02:00 00:16:09 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Symphony No.1 "A Night in the Tropics"
Richard Rosenberg Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Naxos 559320
00:20:00 00:30:19 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor Op 66
Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192
00:52:00 00:13:59 Peggy Glanville-Hicks Etruscan Concerto
Brooklyn Philharmonic Dennis Russell Davies Keith Jarrett, piano MusicMast 67089
01:08:00 00:50:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423061
02:01:00 00:22:05 Carl Stamitz Viola Concerto No. 1 in D major
Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Victoria Chiang, viola Naxos 572162
02:25:00 00:52:09 Olivier Messiaen Quartet for the End of Time
Gil Shaham, violin; Paul Meyer, clarinet; Jian Wang, cello; Myung-Whun Chung, piano DeutGram 469052
03:19:00 00:26:50 Keith Jarrett Sonata for Violin & Piano
Michelle Makarski, violin; Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1450
03:48:00 01:00:04 Edvard Grieg Incidental Music for Ibsen's "Peer Gynt" Op 23
Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Peter Mattei, baritone; Camilla Tilling, soprano; Charlotte Hellekant, mezzo; Estonian National Male Choir; Ellerhein Girls' Choir VirginClas 45722
04:50:00 00:18:31 Percy Grainger The Warriors
City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle Malcolm Wilson, piano; Roderick Elms, piano; Wayne Marshall, piano EMI 56412
05:11:00 00:28:40 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Concertino for English horn in A flat major Op 34
Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia William Moriconi, English horn Naxos 572921
05:42:00 00:05:40 Claude Debussy L'isle joyeuse
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272
05:56:00 00:02:09 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 5 in B flat major Op 7
Frederic Chiu, piano Harm Mundi 2908375
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM WITH JACQUELINE GERBER
06:07:00 00:06:56 Richard Heuberger The Opera Ball: Overture
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
06:15:00 00:08:55 Leos Janácek Moravian Dances
Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
06:29:00 00:06:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Concerto for 3 (or 2)
Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson Fleisher, p Sony 743505
06:37:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Boléro
National Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Evelyn Glennie, percussion RCA 61386
06:45:00 00:06:47 Sir Arthur Sullivan Ruddigore: Overture
Alexander Faris Scottish Chamber Orchestra Nimbus 5066
06:54:00 00:01:58 Igor Stravinsky Valse
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028
06:58:00 00:03:27 John Philip Sousa March "The Pathfinder of Panama"
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
07:05:00 00:04:13 Thomas Arne Rule Britannia!
BBC Symphony Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Bryn Terfel, baritone; BBC Singers; BBC Symphony Chorus; Audience Teldec 97868
07:14:00 00:10:06 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in C major Op 7
London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe; Alison Alty, oboe Naxos 553002
07:25:00 00:02:10 Jean Sibelius King Christian II: Musette Op 27
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434
07:28:00 00:05:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Quartet in E flat major Op 16
Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503
07:40:00 00:05:12 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318
07:47:00 00:02:48 Marguerite Monnot Les amants d'un jour
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
07:51:00 00:02:44 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Snow Maiden: Bird's Dance
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787
07:56:00 00:02:15 Dmitri Shostakovich The Golden Age: Polka
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
08:07:00 00:04:41 Marin Marais The Bells of St. Genevieve "La Sonnerie"
Guildhall Strings RCA 61275
08:14:00 00:03:26 Igor Stravinsky Tango in D minor
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028
08:20:00 00:10:25 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 14698
08:33:00 00:06:57 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod
Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186041
08:43:00 00:07:18 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Tarantelle Op 67
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80112
08:51:00 00:04:42 Carl Nielsen Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43
Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849
08:59:00 00:02:50 Richard M & Robert B Sherman Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
09:08:00 00:16:29 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto in G major
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
09:38:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793
09:49:00 00:08:44 Anton Arensky Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 51
Ying Quartet Adam Neiman, piano Sono Lumin 92143
WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA
10:03:00 00:03:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mitridate: March
Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
10:07:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Turkish March from "The Ruins of Athens" Op 113
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 7716
10:10:00 00:07:30 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764
10:19:00 00:06:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegretto from Symphony No. 63
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337
10:47:00 00:02:31 John Dowland Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home
Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456
10:50:00 00:29:59 Robert Schumann Piano Quintet in E flat major Op 44
Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179
11:23:00 00:07:37 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in C major Op 7
Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648
11:32:00 00:06:44 Antonín Dvorák Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22
Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623
11:41:00 00:07:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 10 in G major
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Teldec 25914
11:50:00 00:05:52 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694
11:58:00 00:01:15 Getty H. Huffine March "Them Basses"
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN WITH MARK SATOLA
12:12:00 00:08:48 Carl Maria von Weber Invitation to the Dance Op 65
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Stephen Geber, cello Decca 430201
12:22:00 00:09:17 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Bamboula Op 2
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
12:34:00 00:05:16 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lullaby
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426247
12:41:00 00:07:07 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
12:50:00 00:07:24 Charles Strouse Annie: Overture
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Ryan Anthony, trumpet; Paul Ferguson, trombone Azica 72216
BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA
13:00:00 00:36:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409
13:36:00 00:19:20 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 2 in C major
Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55348
WCLV MIDDAY WITH MARK SATOLA
14:00:00 00:03:28 Louis Moreau Gottschalk La gallina Op 53
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
14:03:00 00:02:44 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Hen
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533
14:09:00 00:10:43 Igor Stravinsky Piano Sonata
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028
14:25:00 00:12:35 Jean-Marie Leclair Violin Concerto in B flat Op 10
Arion Baroque Orchestra Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Atma 2143
15:00:00 00:05:45 Mark O'Connor Appalachia Waltz
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8737
15:08:00 00:05:58 Pablo de Sarasate Serenata andaluza Op 28
Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950
15:18:00 00:29:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548
15:49:00 00:06:48 Maurice Ravel Feria from "Rapsodie espagnole"
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1002
15:58:00 00:04:21 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 2
Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
WCLV DRIVE TIME WITH BILL O'CONNELL
16:06:00 00:03:54 Igor Stravinsky Circus Polka
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028
16:12:00 00:11:04 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Méhul's Overture to "Young Henry's Hunt"
Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Richard & John Contiguglia; Angela Draghicescu, piano; Chin-Ming Lin, piano; Joshua Pepper, piano Naxos 559320
16:27:00 00:07:16 Max Steiner King Kong: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81270
16:39:00 00:00:54 Igor Stravinsky Polka
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028
16:42:00 00:06:38 Javier Alvárez Metro Chabacano
Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254
16:52:00 00:03:17 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude & Fugue No. 11 in B major Op 87
Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469
16:57:00 00:02:29 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Sabre Dance
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
17:05:00 00:05:16 Igor Stravinsky Ragtime for 11 Instruments
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028
17:25:00 00:05:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423061
17:32:00 00:03:18 Jules Mouquet Suite for Winds: Scherzo
Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127
17:40:00 00:04:45 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
17:46:00 00:03:24 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40
Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311
17:52:00 00:02:56 Traditional A la claire fontaine
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Linda Chatterton, flute Gothic 49243
17:56:00 00:02:28 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL18:09:00 00:21:05 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 2 in A major
Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865
18:33:00 00:04:47 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Berceuse Op 47
Alan Marks, piano Nimbus 5014
18:40:00 00:03:50 Louis Moreau Gottschalk God Save the Queen Op 41
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330
18:46:00 00:07:22 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Union Op 48
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
18:55:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Banjo Op 15
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA
19:02:00 00:16:01 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 25 in G major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352
19:20:00 00:33:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548
20:00:00 JUBILATION 2014 - LIVE FROM THE CATHEDRAL OF ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST
St. Joseph VLQ directed by Lorene Coughlin
Traditional (arr Val Hicks): This Little Light of Mine
Traditional (arr Val Hicks): Do Lord
Sebastian Temple (arr Noel Ilg): Prayer of St. Francis
William Bradbury (arr Jim Clancy): Sweet Hour of Prayer
Chant Mode I - Ave Maria
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Louis Victor Saar): Ave Verum Corpus
William Bradbury: Jesus Loves Me
Jerome Williams and Don Gray: Irish Blessing
20:24:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra
David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harmonia Mundi 906011
Trinity Lutheran Church Choir directed by Judy Fesko
J.S. Bach: All Glory Be to God on High
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave Verum Corpus
Michael and Deborah Smith: Great is the Lord (choral setting by Jack Schrader)
John Rutter: Canticle of Thanksgiving
Traditional (arr Bradley Ellingboe): Down to the River to Pray
Traditional (arr Mark Hayes): Blessed Assurance
20:58:00 00:05:18 J. S. Bach arr. Sir Granville Bantock Chorale Prelude "Wachet Auf"
Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835
Choir from Disciples Christian Church directed by Adam Kukuk
John Leland and Stephen Jenks: Evening Shade (from “The Sacred Harp”)
Traditional (arr Alice Parker and Robert Shaw): My God is A Rock
Thomas Tallis: If Ye Love Me
Traditional (arr K. Lee Scott): Gracious Spirit
Olivier Messiaen: O Sacrum Convivium
Ralph Vaughn-Williams: The Call (from “Five Mystical Songs”)
Davie Ivey and Thomas Scott: Easter Morn (from “The Sacred Harp”)
SYMPHONYCAST
22:04:00 01:02:32 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor
Mariss Jansons Bavarian Radio
23:07:00 00:44:45 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35
Mariss Jansons London Philharmonic EMI 55227
23:52:00 00:05:45 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576