Program Guide 04-27-2014
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: András Schiff, conductor/pianist
00:04:00 00:10:03 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26
00:17:00 00:18:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E
00:38:00 00:22:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor
01:04:00 00:28:44 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A Op 90
01:36:00 00:20:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 34 in C
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Denis Matsuev, piano
02:04:00 00:12:10 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain
02:16:00 00:34:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18
02:50:00 00:02:18 Anatoly Lyadov The Musical Snuff Box Op 32
02:52:00 00:06:15 Billy Strayhorn Take the 'A' Train
02:59:00 00:38:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92
Encores: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Fugue in d
Denis Matsuev, piano
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Classical Symphony
Mstislav Rostropovich, conductor
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op 8/8 & Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op 34/2
Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DG 477 6634 - Music: 4:27
Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla
Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC - Music: 4:52
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR - Time: 6:24
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-sharp Op 27/2 "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto
Murray Perahia, piano Sony 760861 - Music: 4:29
Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 6 in f Op 80
Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Virginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA - Music: 25:08
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D Kk 29
Murray Perahia, piano Sony 62785 - Music: 4:35
Julio Medaglia: Suite Belle Epoque in Sud-Amerika
Imani Winds San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, TX - Music: 9:21
Claude Debussy: La mer
Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Robin Ticciati, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden - Music: 24:52
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f Kk 466
Alexandra Dariescu, piano George Enescu International Festival, Grand Palace Hall, Bucharest, Romania - Music: 5:09
Domenico Scarlatti (arr Fred Hemke): Sonata No. 44
Ancia Saxophone Quartet Bethlehem Music Series, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN - Music: 2:36
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Millennium Easter - On this, the 35th anniversary of our first program, we continue with recent recordings of music for the season, including works by Guerrero, Mouton, and Hieronymous Praetorius.
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:07:23 Johann Sebastian Bach St. John Passion: Chorus "Ruht wohl"
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Netherlands Bach Society Erato 94675
07:13:00 00:18:51 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 4 "Christ lag in Todesbanden"
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 98536
07:33:00 00:20:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 31 "Der Himmel lacht"
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 98536
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 28, 2014 - From Calderwood Hall at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top celebrates grassroots community music schools -- these are the kind of programs that reach out to kids who otherwise might not have any access to musical training. We'll hear an expressive 17-year-old cellist from the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts perform the music of Shostakovich. And we'll meet a phenomenal teenage trombone quartet from one of the greatest urban community music schools in the country - the Merit School of Music in Chicago.
15-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts
Introduction and Rondo capriccioso Op 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
18-year-old pianist Phuong Nghi Pham from Dorchester, Massachusetts
First movement from Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-flat Op 35 by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)
The Bone Rangers from Chicago, Illinois [17-year-old trombonist Tanner Jackson from Tinley Park, Illinois; 15-year-old trombonist Alex Kusper from Orland Park, Illinois; 17-year-old trombonist Gabriel Ramos (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois; 15-year-old trombonist Ivan Saenz (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois]
Second movement, Presto, from Tissington Variations by Raymond Premru (1934–1998)
17-year-old cellist Georgia Bourderionnet from New Orleans, Louisiana
Second movement, Allegro, from Cello Sonata in d Op 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old guitarist David Steinhardt from Pittsford, New York
Usher-Waltz by Nikita Koshkin (b. 1956)
The Bone Rangers and David Steinhardt
No More Blues by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994), arranged by Kim Scharnberg
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Denis Matsuev, piano
10:04:00 00:12:10 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain
10:16:00 00:34:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18
10:50:00 00:02:18 Anatoly Lyadov The Musical Snuff Box Op 32
10:52:00 00:06:15 Billy Strayhorn Take the 'A' Train
10:59:00 00:38:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92
Encores: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Fugue in d
Denis Matsuev, piano
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Classical Symphony
Mstislav Rostropovich, conductor
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:22:09 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Symphonic Dances
Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105
12:35:00 00:03:35 Ola Gjeilo The Ground
Harrington String Quartet Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale; Ola Gjeilo, piano Chandos 5100
12:38:00 00:04:15 Ola Gjeilo Phoenix
Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100
12:46:00 00:08:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996
12:54:00 00:05:50 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in C
Shlomo Mintz Israel Chamber Orchestra MusicMast 67096
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Gustav Holst; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture "In Nature's Realm" Op 91
Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927
15:17:00 00:04:15 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 6 Op 101
Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355
15:25:00 00:03:16 Friedrich von Flotow Martha: M'appari tutt' amor
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Marco Armiliato Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 10837
15:28:00 00:04:48 Friedrich von Flotow Martha: 'Tis the Last Rose of Summer
English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Renée Fleming, soprano; Osian Ellis, harp Decca 458858
15:36:00 00:16:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 45 in E flat
Vienna Piano Trio Nimbus 5535
15:54:00 00:02:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 3
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Laiquita Mitchell, soprano; Rodrick Dixon, tenor; Eric Greene, baritone; Blossom Festival Chorus – Blossom Festival Concert
16:04:00 00:04:17 John Williams Liberty Fanfare
16:10:00 00:05:46 John Williams Lincoln: Freedom's Call
16:27:00 00:22:00 Oscar Navarro Clarinet Concerto No. 2
16:53:00 00:13:00 Moses Hogan Three Spirituals
17:09:00 00:48:24 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Highlights
17:50:00 00:09:57 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 460506
DINNER CLASSICS
18:03:00 00:14:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Quartet in F
Boston Sym Chamber Players BSO Clas 601
18:19:00 00:10:32 Maurice Ravel Sonatine
Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901811
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
19:35:00 00:20:18 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 40
Quebec Symphony Orchestra Louis Lortie Louis Lortie, piano Atma 2617
19:57:00 00:57:28 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443753
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Album I (2004)
Allison Ballard, flute; Laura Sabo, clarinet; Hannah Frey, violin; Charlie Tyler, cello; Chris Toth, harmonium; Andy Pongracz, percussion & synthesizer (private CD) 20:43
Nicholas Underhill: Piano Concerto (1993)
Nicholas Underhill, piano; Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Valek (MMC 2077) 32:00
21:52:00 00:07:14 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Noël
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Hector Olivera in Concert - the irrepressible and ever imaginative concert artist takes a turn at the console of the pipe organ Lyle Blackinton made at Bethel University in Arden Hills, MN.
Fernand de la Tombelle: Marche Pontifical
Johann Sebastian Bach: Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D
Jeremiah Clarke & Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune, Air and Voluntary
Cesar Franck: Prelude, Fugue and Variation
Hans Friedrich Micheelsen: Toccata, Canzona & Fugue on "Es sungen drei Engel" (Organ Concerto No. 2 Op 34)
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:51 Hildegard von Bingen Spiritui sancto
Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546
23:08:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462
23:20:00 00:07:07 William Schuman New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083
23:27:00 00:08:16 Edvard Grieg Two Lyric Pieces Op 68
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520
23:37:00 00:06:10 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Granada Op 47
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887
23:43:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F major Op 6
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888
23:55:00 00:03:33 George Frideric Handel Almira: Sarabande
Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852
23:57:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94
Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664