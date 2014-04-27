Program Guide 04-27-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: András Schiff, conductor/pianist

00:04:00 00:10:03 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave" Op 26

00:17:00 00:18:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E

00:38:00 00:22:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor

01:04:00 00:28:44 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A Op 90

01:36:00 00:20:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 34 in C

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Denis Matsuev, piano

02:04:00 00:12:10 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain

02:16:00 00:34:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

02:50:00 00:02:18 Anatoly Lyadov The Musical Snuff Box Op 32

02:52:00 00:06:15 Billy Strayhorn Take the 'A' Train

02:59:00 00:38:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

Encores: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Fugue in d

Denis Matsuev, piano

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Classical Symphony

Mstislav Rostropovich, conductor

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op 8/8 & Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op 34/2

Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DG 477 6634 - Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla

Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC - Music: 4:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR - Time: 6:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-sharp Op 27/2 "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto

Murray Perahia, piano Sony 760861 - Music: 4:29

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 6 in f Op 80

Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Virginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA - Music: 25:08

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D Kk 29

Murray Perahia, piano Sony 62785 - Music: 4:35

Julio Medaglia: Suite Belle Epoque in Sud-Amerika

Imani Winds San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, TX - Music: 9:21

Claude Debussy: La mer

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Robin Ticciati, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden - Music: 24:52

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f Kk 466

Alexandra Dariescu, piano George Enescu International Festival, Grand Palace Hall, Bucharest, Romania - Music: 5:09

Domenico Scarlatti (arr Fred Hemke): Sonata No. 44

Ancia Saxophone Quartet Bethlehem Music Series, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN - Music: 2:36

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Millennium Easter - On this, the 35th anniversary of our first program, we continue with recent recordings of music for the season, including works by Guerrero, Mouton, and Hieronymous Praetorius.

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:07:23 Johann Sebastian Bach St. John Passion: Chorus "Ruht wohl"

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Netherlands Bach Society Erato 94675

07:13:00 00:18:51 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 4 "Christ lag in Todesbanden"

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 98536

07:33:00 00:20:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 31 "Der Himmel lacht"

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 98536

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 28, 2014 - From Calderwood Hall at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top celebrates grassroots community music schools -- these are the kind of programs that reach out to kids who otherwise might not have any access to musical training. We'll hear an expressive 17-year-old cellist from the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts perform the music of Shostakovich. And we'll meet a phenomenal teenage trombone quartet from one of the greatest urban community music schools in the country - the Merit School of Music in Chicago.

15-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts

Introduction and Rondo capriccioso Op 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old pianist Phuong Nghi Pham from Dorchester, Massachusetts

First movement from Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-flat Op 35 by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)

The Bone Rangers from Chicago, Illinois [17-year-old trombonist Tanner Jackson from Tinley Park, Illinois; 15-year-old trombonist Alex Kusper from Orland Park, Illinois; 17-year-old trombonist Gabriel Ramos (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois; 15-year-old trombonist Ivan Saenz (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois]

Second movement, Presto, from Tissington Variations by Raymond Premru (1934–1998)

17-year-old cellist Georgia Bourderionnet from New Orleans, Louisiana

Second movement, Allegro, from Cello Sonata in d Op 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old guitarist David Steinhardt from Pittsford, New York

Usher-Waltz by Nikita Koshkin (b. 1956)

The Bone Rangers and David Steinhardt

No More Blues by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994), arranged by Kim Scharnberg

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor; Denis Matsuev, piano

10:04:00 00:12:10 Modest Mussorgsky A Night on Bald Mountain

10:16:00 00:34:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

10:50:00 00:02:18 Anatoly Lyadov The Musical Snuff Box Op 32

10:52:00 00:06:15 Billy Strayhorn Take the 'A' Train

10:59:00 00:38:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

Encores: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Fugue in d

Denis Matsuev, piano

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Classical Symphony

Mstislav Rostropovich, conductor

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:22:09 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Symphonic Dances

Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105

12:35:00 00:03:35 Ola Gjeilo The Ground

Harrington String Quartet Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale; Ola Gjeilo, piano Chandos 5100

12:38:00 00:04:15 Ola Gjeilo Phoenix

Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

12:46:00 00:08:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996

12:54:00 00:05:50 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in C

Shlomo Mintz Israel Chamber Orchestra MusicMast 67096

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Gustav Holst; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture "In Nature's Realm" Op 91

Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

15:17:00 00:04:15 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 6 Op 101

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

15:25:00 00:03:16 Friedrich von Flotow Martha: M'appari tutt' amor

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Marco Armiliato Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 10837

15:28:00 00:04:48 Friedrich von Flotow Martha: 'Tis the Last Rose of Summer

English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Renée Fleming, soprano; Osian Ellis, harp Decca 458858

15:36:00 00:16:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 45 in E flat

Vienna Piano Trio Nimbus 5535

15:54:00 00:02:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 3

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Laiquita Mitchell, soprano; Rodrick Dixon, tenor; Eric Greene, baritone; Blossom Festival Chorus – Blossom Festival Concert

16:04:00 00:04:17 John Williams Liberty Fanfare

16:10:00 00:05:46 John Williams Lincoln: Freedom's Call

16:27:00 00:22:00 Oscar Navarro Clarinet Concerto No. 2

16:53:00 00:13:00 Moses Hogan Three Spirituals

17:09:00 00:48:24 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Highlights

17:50:00 00:09:57 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 460506

DINNER CLASSICS

18:03:00 00:14:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Quartet in F

Boston Sym Chamber Players BSO Clas 601

18:19:00 00:10:32 Maurice Ravel Sonatine

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901811

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

19:35:00 00:20:18 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 40

Quebec Symphony Orchestra Louis Lortie Louis Lortie, piano Atma 2617

19:57:00 00:57:28 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443753

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Album I (2004)

Allison Ballard, flute; Laura Sabo, clarinet; Hannah Frey, violin; Charlie Tyler, cello; Chris Toth, harmonium; Andy Pongracz, percussion & synthesizer (private CD) 20:43

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Concerto (1993)

Nicholas Underhill, piano; Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Valek (MMC 2077) 32:00

21:52:00 00:07:14 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Noël

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Hector Olivera in Concert - the irrepressible and ever imaginative concert artist takes a turn at the console of the pipe organ Lyle Blackinton made at Bethel University in Arden Hills, MN.

Fernand de la Tombelle: Marche Pontifical

Johann Sebastian Bach: Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D

Jeremiah Clarke & Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune, Air and Voluntary

Cesar Franck: Prelude, Fugue and Variation

Hans Friedrich Micheelsen: Toccata, Canzona & Fugue on "Es sungen drei Engel" (Organ Concerto No. 2 Op 34)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:51 Hildegard von Bingen Spiritui sancto

Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546

23:08:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462

23:20:00 00:07:07 William Schuman New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

23:27:00 00:08:16 Edvard Grieg Two Lyric Pieces Op 68

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:37:00 00:06:10 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Granada Op 47

Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887

23:43:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F major Op 6

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888

23:55:00 00:03:33 George Frideric Handel Almira: Sarabande

Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852

23:57:00 00:02:04 Johannes Brahms Sapphische Ode Op 94

Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664