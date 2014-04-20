Program Guide 04-20-2014
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Vasily Petrenko, conductor; Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano
00:04:00 00:09:58 Arvo Pärt Fratres for Strings & Percussion
00:16:00 00:25:14 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 3
00:43:00 00:16:37 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome
01:04:00 00:23:22 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome
01:30:00 00:25:57 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 9 in E flat Op 70
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Michael Francis, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin
02:04:00 00:31:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor
02:39:00 00:31:32 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53
03:13:00 00:03:12 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte
03:17:00 00:04:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Solo Violin Sonata No. 3: Largo
03:22:00 00:09:48 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: Sárka
03:34:00 00:22:40 Leos Janácek Taras Bulba
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Jean Sibelius: Alla Marcia Op 11/3 from Karelia Suite
Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra; Leif Sagerstam, conductor Ondine 824 - Music: 4:32
Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet in D G 448
Jason Vieaux, guitar; Escher String Quartet Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens GA - Music: 16:23
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Doug G. from Georgetown, KY - Time: 7:15
Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 2 in B-flat
Ruth Laredo, piano Sony 48471 - Music: 3:18
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d Op 47: 2. Adagio di molto; 3. Allegro ma non tanto
Sergey Khachatryan, violin; Sydney Symphony Orchestra; James Gaffigan, conductor Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia - Music: 16:21
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Bohuslav Martinu: Sinfonia Concertante for Two Orchestras: 4. Allegretto
Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Jiri Belohlavek, conductor Supraphon 110381 - Music: 4:22
Robert Schumann: Overture to Genoveva Op 81
Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Sir Roger Norrington, conductor Music Centre, Helsinki, Finland - Music: 9:10
Eric Whitacre (arr Chris Lennard): Sleep
Seattle Marimba Quartet: Chris Lennard, Christian Krehbiel, Craig Wende, Brian Yarkosky In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA - Music: 5:37
Bohuslav Martinu: Toccata e due canzoni
WDR Symphony Orchestra; Jakub Hrusa, conductor Philharmonie, Cologne, Germany - Music: 27:54
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Millennium Holy Week - Recent releases of pieces for Passiontide including works by Lassus, Victoria, Gesualdo, and Jacques Arcadelt
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:02:20 Giovanni Bassano Hodie Christus est natus
Brass Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050
07:08:00 00:03:34 William Byrd O magnum mysterium
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050
07:13:00 00:41:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Easter Oratorio
English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Hannah Morrison, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Mulroy, tenor; Kevin Deas, bass; Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 719
07:57:00 00:01:57 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded August 4, 2013 in Aspen, CO
From the Top travels to the Aspen Music Festival and School this week to meet the amazing young musicians who’ve gathered there to study. We’ll hear one of Tchaikovsky’s most playful pieces performed by a talented 16-year-old violinist … we’ll hear a wonderfully passionate young pianist perform Preludes by Debussy … and we’ll learn how that pianist defied the odds and managed to find his way to America from a very small, rural village in southern China.
Alumni Piano Trio [Haruno Sato, violin, age 18 from Cleveland, OH; Adria Ye, piano, age 15 from Feasterville, PA & Austin Huntington, cello, age 19 from South Bend, IN]
Finale: Allegro assai appassionato from the Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)
Brian Mangrum, horn, age 18 from Montreal, Canada
Villanelle by Paul Dukas (1865-1935) accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Sterling Elliott, cello, age 14 from Newport News, VA
Introduction: andante – Allegro vivace from the Cello Concerto in d by Édouard Lalo (1823-1892), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Jiacheng Xiong, piano, age 15 from Fujian, China
Les fées sont d’exquises danseuses and Général Lavine – eccentric from Préludes, Book II by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
Angela Wee, violin, age 16 from Woodbury, NY
Waltz-Scherzo Op 34 by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Colton Peltier, piano, age 19 from Hastings, MN
Transcendental Etude No. 5 in B-flat “Feux Follets” by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)
12:10:00 00:29:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 66 "Erfreut euch, ihr Herzen”
English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Michael Chance, countertenor; Mark Padmore, tenor; Dietrich Henschel, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 463580
12:42:00 00:06:20 George Frideric Handel Messiah: I know that my Redeemer liveth
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Amanda Forsythe, soprano Avie 2208
12:51:00 00:03:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Easter Oratorio: Sinfonia
Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 23416
12:54:00 00:06:14 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Easter Hymn
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Christine Brewer, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
15:03:00 00:20:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 31 "Der Himmel lacht, die Erde jubilieret”
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 98536
15:27:00 00:16:45 Robert Schumann Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Orch Révolutiona et Romantique Archiv 457591
15:47:00 00:05:35 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Furiant Op 39
Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506
15:53:00 00:02:00 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 1 in C Op 10
Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra; Brett Mitchell, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Choir; Amanda Russo, soprano - Severance Hall concert of 03/09/14
16:04:00 00:06:02 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72
16:13:00 00:28:11 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"
16:45:00 00:16:00 John Corigliano Fern Hill
17:03:00 00:20:00 Felix Mendelssohn Three Spiritual Songs Op 96
17:23:00 00:35:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Emil Gilels, piano EMI 69506
18:02:00 00:11:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after the Easter Oratorio in D
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 471150
18:16:00 00:13:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor
English Chamber Orchestra Steven Mercurio Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7785
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:15:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 30 in C
Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 550757
19:19:00 00:41:37 Josef Bohuslav Foerster Symphony No. 4 in C minor Op 54
Václav Smetácek Prague Symphony Orchestra Supraphon 111822
20:02:00 00:52:29 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D
Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 459610
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Sleeping Beautifully, with Strength (2007)
Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 8:51
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Kipling Songs (2006)
Sandra Simon, soprano; Takako Masame, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 15:35
Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Bassoon & Piano (2004)
Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:34
Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Clarinet and Orchestra
Kimberly Cole, clarinet; Interlochen Faculty Chamber Players/ Steven Ward, cond. (Capstone 8736) 16:52
21:58:00 00:01:42 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71
Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An Easter Offering - in celebration of the Christian Festival of Resurrection, music from the earliest surviving organ book and on to contemporary compositions plus of-the-moment improvisations
William Harris: Fantasy on the Easter Hymn.
Hal Hopson (arranger): Hymn-Anthem, Hail Thee, Festival Day
Christ Church Chancel Choir and Brass/David Kienzle, director; Robert Sullivan * Davidn Kienzle (1996 Schantz/Christ Presbyterian Church, Canton, OH) Pro Organo 2945
Anonymous: Christus surrexit from Buxheim Organ Book
Léon Berben (1430 Anonymous/St. Andrew’s Church, Ostönnen, Germany) Aeolus 10023
Heinrich Schneidemann: Victimae paschali laudes
Julia Brown (2004 Brombaugh/1st Presbyterian Church, Springfield, IL) Naxos 8.573118
Georg Friedrich Kaufmann: Easter Chorale Preludes (Christ lag in Todesbanden; Jesus Christus, unser Heiland, 2 verses)
Delbert Disselhorst (2004 Brombaugh/1st Presbyterian Church, Springfield, IL) Pro Organo 7165
Georg Reutter: Canzona "Christ ist erstanden" –Antonio Corveiras (1705 Anonymous-2010 Grenzing/Santa Maria le Royal de la Corte, Oviedo, Spain) A&B Master Record 00-IV
Robert Elmore: Three Holy Week Preludes (Come to Calvary’s Holy Mountain; Beneath the Cross of Jesus; Look up, my soul, to Christ the Joy)
Norman Mackenzie (1927 Casavant-2001 Schantz/St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/15/13)
Thierry Escaich: Improvisation on an Easter Chant (Victimae paschali laudes)
Thierry Escaich (1987 Kney/University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/17/07)
23:02:00 00:06:39 Emmanuel Chabrier Prélude pastorale
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 447751
23:08:00 00:10:08 Florent Schmitt La Tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647
23:20:00 00:05:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante No. 2 from Symphony No. 31
Sir John Eliot Gardiner English Baroque Soloists Philips 420937
23:25:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Grave from Cello Concerto in C
Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142
23:35:00 00:04:56 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Romance Op 39
Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506
23:39:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet
Cleveland Octet Sony 62655
23:55:00 00:04:07 Tomás Luis de Victoria O vos omnes
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555