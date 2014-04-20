Program Guide 04-20-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Vasily Petrenko, conductor; Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano

00:04:00 00:09:58 Arvo Pärt Fratres for Strings & Percussion

00:16:00 00:25:14 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 3

00:43:00 00:16:37 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome

01:04:00 00:23:22 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

01:30:00 00:25:57 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 9 in E flat Op 70

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Michael Francis, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin

02:04:00 00:31:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor

02:39:00 00:31:32 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53

03:13:00 00:03:12 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte

03:17:00 00:04:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Solo Violin Sonata No. 3: Largo

03:22:00 00:09:48 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: Sárka

03:34:00 00:22:40 Leos Janácek Taras Bulba

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Alla Marcia Op 11/3 from Karelia Suite

Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra; Leif Sagerstam, conductor Ondine 824 - Music: 4:32

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet in D G 448

Jason Vieaux, guitar; Escher String Quartet Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens GA - Music: 16:23

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Doug G. from Georgetown, KY - Time: 7:15

Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 2 in B-flat

Ruth Laredo, piano Sony 48471 - Music: 3:18

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d Op 47: 2. Adagio di molto; 3. Allegro ma non tanto

Sergey Khachatryan, violin; Sydney Symphony Orchestra; James Gaffigan, conductor Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia - Music: 16:21

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Bohuslav Martinu: Sinfonia Concertante for Two Orchestras: 4. Allegretto

Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Jiri Belohlavek, conductor Supraphon 110381 - Music: 4:22

Robert Schumann: Overture to Genoveva Op 81

Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Sir Roger Norrington, conductor Music Centre, Helsinki, Finland - Music: 9:10

Eric Whitacre (arr Chris Lennard): Sleep

Seattle Marimba Quartet: Chris Lennard, Christian Krehbiel, Craig Wende, Brian Yarkosky In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA - Music: 5:37

Bohuslav Martinu: Toccata e due canzoni

WDR Symphony Orchestra; Jakub Hrusa, conductor Philharmonie, Cologne, Germany - Music: 27:54

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Millennium Holy Week - Recent releases of pieces for Passiontide including works by Lassus, Victoria, Gesualdo, and Jacques Arcadelt

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:02:20 Giovanni Bassano Hodie Christus est natus

Brass Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050

07:08:00 00:03:34 William Byrd O magnum mysterium

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 462050

07:13:00 00:41:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Easter Oratorio

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Hannah Morrison, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Mulroy, tenor; Kevin Deas, bass; Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 719

07:57:00 00:01:57 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded August 4, 2013 in Aspen, CO

From the Top travels to the Aspen Music Festival and School this week to meet the amazing young musicians who’ve gathered there to study. We’ll hear one of Tchaikovsky’s most playful pieces performed by a talented 16-year-old violinist … we’ll hear a wonderfully passionate young pianist perform Preludes by Debussy … and we’ll learn how that pianist defied the odds and managed to find his way to America from a very small, rural village in southern China.

Alumni Piano Trio [Haruno Sato, violin, age 18 from Cleveland, OH; Adria Ye, piano, age 15 from Feasterville, PA & Austin Huntington, cello, age 19 from South Bend, IN]

Finale: Allegro assai appassionato from the Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Brian Mangrum, horn, age 18 from Montreal, Canada

Villanelle by Paul Dukas (1865-1935) accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Sterling Elliott, cello, age 14 from Newport News, VA

Introduction: andante – Allegro vivace from the Cello Concerto in d by Édouard Lalo (1823-1892), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Jiacheng Xiong, piano, age 15 from Fujian, China

Les fées sont d’exquises danseuses and Général Lavine – eccentric from Préludes, Book II by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Angela Wee, violin, age 16 from Woodbury, NY

Waltz-Scherzo Op 34 by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Colton Peltier, piano, age 19 from Hastings, MN

Transcendental Etude No. 5 in B-flat “Feux Follets” by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Michael Francis, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin

10:04:00 00:31:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor

10:39:00 00:31:32 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53

11:13:00 00:03:12 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte

11:17:00 00:04:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Solo Violin Sonata No. 3: Largo

11:22:00 00:09:48 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: Sárka

11:34:00 00:22:40 Leos Janácek Taras Bulba

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:29:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 66 "Erfreut euch, ihr Herzen”

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Michael Chance, countertenor; Mark Padmore, tenor; Dietrich Henschel, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 463580

12:42:00 00:06:20 George Frideric Handel Messiah: I know that my Redeemer liveth

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Amanda Forsythe, soprano Avie 2208

12:51:00 00:03:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Easter Oratorio: Sinfonia

Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 23416

12:54:00 00:06:14 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Easter Hymn

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Christine Brewer, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:20:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 31 "Der Himmel lacht, die Erde jubilieret”

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 98536

15:27:00 00:16:45 Robert Schumann Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Orch Révolutiona et Romantique Archiv 457591

15:47:00 00:05:35 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Furiant Op 39

Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506

15:53:00 00:02:00 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 1 in C Op 10

Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra; Brett Mitchell, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Choir; Amanda Russo, soprano - Severance Hall concert of 03/09/14

16:04:00 00:06:02 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72

16:13:00 00:28:11 Paul Hindemith Symphony "Mathis der Maler"

16:45:00 00:16:00 John Corigliano Fern Hill

17:03:00 00:20:00 Felix Mendelssohn Three Spiritual Songs Op 96

17:23:00 00:35:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Emil Gilels, piano EMI 69506

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:11:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after the Easter Oratorio in D

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 471150

18:16:00 00:13:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor

English Chamber Orchestra Steven Mercurio Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7785

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 30 in C

Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 550757

19:19:00 00:41:37 Josef Bohuslav Foerster Symphony No. 4 in C minor Op 54

Václav Smetácek Prague Symphony Orchestra Supraphon 111822

20:02:00 00:52:29 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D

Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 459610

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Sleeping Beautifully, with Strength (2007)

Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 8:51

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Kipling Songs (2006)

Sandra Simon, soprano; Takako Masame, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 15:35

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Bassoon & Piano (2004)

Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:34

Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Clarinet and Orchestra

Kimberly Cole, clarinet; Interlochen Faculty Chamber Players/ Steven Ward, cond. (Capstone 8736) 16:52

21:58:00 00:01:42 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71

Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano DeutGram 463483

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An Easter Offering - in celebration of the Christian Festival of Resurrection, music from the earliest surviving organ book and on to contemporary compositions plus of-the-moment improvisations

William Harris: Fantasy on the Easter Hymn.

Hal Hopson (arranger): Hymn-Anthem, Hail Thee, Festival Day

Christ Church Chancel Choir and Brass/David Kienzle, director; Robert Sullivan * Davidn Kienzle (1996 Schantz/Christ Presbyterian Church, Canton, OH) Pro Organo 2945

Anonymous: Christus surrexit from Buxheim Organ Book

Léon Berben (1430 Anonymous/St. Andrew’s Church, Ostönnen, Germany) Aeolus 10023

Heinrich Schneidemann: Victimae paschali laudes

Julia Brown (2004 Brombaugh/1st Presbyterian Church, Springfield, IL) Naxos 8.573118

Georg Friedrich Kaufmann: Easter Chorale Preludes (Christ lag in Todesbanden; Jesus Christus, unser Heiland, 2 verses)

Delbert Disselhorst (2004 Brombaugh/1st Presbyterian Church, Springfield, IL) Pro Organo 7165

Georg Reutter: Canzona "Christ ist erstanden" –Antonio Corveiras (1705 Anonymous-2010 Grenzing/Santa Maria le Royal de la Corte, Oviedo, Spain) A&B Master Record 00-IV

Robert Elmore: Three Holy Week Preludes (Come to Calvary’s Holy Mountain; Beneath the Cross of Jesus; Look up, my soul, to Christ the Joy)

Norman Mackenzie (1927 Casavant-2001 Schantz/St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/15/13)

Thierry Escaich: Improvisation on an Easter Chant (Victimae paschali laudes)

Thierry Escaich (1987 Kney/University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/17/07)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:39 Emmanuel Chabrier Prélude pastorale

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 447751

23:08:00 00:10:08 Florent Schmitt La Tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

23:20:00 00:05:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante No. 2 from Symphony No. 31

Sir John Eliot Gardiner English Baroque Soloists Philips 420937

23:25:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Grave from Cello Concerto in C

Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

23:35:00 00:04:56 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Romance Op 39

Sir John Eliot Gardiner North German Radio Symphony DeutGram 437506

23:39:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet

Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

23:55:00 00:04:07 Tomás Luis de Victoria O vos omnes

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555