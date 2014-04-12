Program Guide 04-12-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:14:20 Pietro Nardini Violin Concerto in E minor
Vienna State Opera Orchestra Vladimir Golschmann Mischa Elman, violin Vanguard 8033
00:18:00 00:35:48 Niels Gade Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 5
Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422
00:56:00 00:37:31 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G major Op 106
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
01:36:00 00:55:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
02:34:00 00:35:23 Gabriel Fauré Piano Quartet No.2 in G minor Op 45
Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066
03:11:00 00:39:49 Vasily Kalinnikov Symphony No. 2 in A
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553417
03:53:00 00:24:07 Sergei Prokofiev Visions fugitives Op 22
Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355
04:19:00 00:34:11 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 36
Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372
04:53:00 00:25:19 Johann Nepomuk Hummel String Quartet No. 1 in C Op 30
Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568
05:22:00 00:17:45 Antonio Salieri Variations on "La Folia di Spagna"
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877
05:42:00 00:04:55 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 9 in C
Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:01:44 Tania León Ballarín
David Starobin, guitar Bridge 9239
06:07:07 Felix Luna & Ariel Ramirez Alfonsina y el mar (arr. Quito Gato)
Lucilla Galeazzi, mezzo-soprano; L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162
06 22:12:04 Traditional: Venezuela Montilla (Golpe)
Luciana Mancini, mezzo-soprano; L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162
06:15:20 Traditional: Paraguay Pájaro compana (Polca)
Lincoln Almada, harp; Quito Gato; L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162
06:21:35 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18
Jorge Bolet, piano; Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Decca 421181
07:00:50 Juan de Araujo Al llanto más tierno
Florilegium, Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009
07:06:37 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Interlude, La Maja y el ruiseñor
Beverly Sills, soprano; New York Philharmonic Andre Kostelanetz Sony 60576
07:19:37 Frédéric Chopin 24 Preludes Op 28
Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Darius Milhaud: La cheminee du Roi Renée Op 205: 1. Chasse a Valabre; 7. Madrigal Nocturne
Bergen Woodwind Quintet MPR 206 - Music: 4:16
Gabriel Fauré: Pelleas et Melisande Op 90
Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Robin Ticciati, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden - Music: 16:55
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY - Time: 7:09
Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Beau soir
Renee Fleming, soprano; Bradley Moore, piano Carnegie Hall Live!, Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY - Music: 3:05
Darius Milhaud: Suite Francaise
University of Texas Wind Ensemble; Jerry Junkin, conductor Bates Recital Hall, Butler School of Music, University of Texas, Austin, TX - Music: 16:30
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Paul Schoenfield: Four Souvenirs for Violin and Piano: 1. Samba; 3. Tin Pan Alley
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744 - Music: 4:27
Danish Traditional: Sextour from Vendsyssel (arr Fredrik Sjolin); Turf Dance (arr Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen)
The Danish String Quartet: Frederik Oland, violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen, violin; Asbjorn Norgaard, viola; Fredrik Sjolin, cello Maud Mood Weyerhaueser Studio, Saint Paul, MN - Music: 4:01
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat "Rhenish" Op 97
Orchestra of the Swan; Kenneth Woods, principal guest conductor Civic Hall, Stratford-upon-Avon, England, UK - Music: 31:14
Paul Schoenfield: Four Music Videos: Samba
Kaplan-Weiss-Neuman Trio: Yael Weiss, piano; Mark Kaplan, violin; Clancy Newman, cello Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society, Wolfe Recital Hall, Del Mar College, Corpus Christi, TX - Music: 6:33
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passover Program
Jacques Fromental Halévy: La Juive – Seder Scene from Act II
José Carreras, tenor; Julia Varady, soprano; Ambrosian Opera Chorus; Philharmonia Orchestra/Antonio de Almeida (Philips 420190 CD) 11:15
Paul Dessau: Hagadah Shel Pessach – Oratorio: Selections
Bernt Weikl, baritone; Gabriel Sade, tenor; Mattias Hölle, bass; Alfred Muff, bass; Jochen Schmeckenbecker, baritone; Peter Galliard, tenor; North German Radio Chorus; Berlin Men’s Choir; Hamburg Children’s Choir; Hamburg State Philharmonic Orchestra/Gerd Albrecht (Capriccio 10590 CD) 15:34
Ario S. Hyams: A Passover Seder with Jan Peerce: selections
Jan Peerce, tenor; chorus (RCA 1971 LP) 8:55
Sholem Secunda: Passover Seder Festival: selections
Richard Tucker, tenor; chorus; Alexander D. Richardson, organ (Columbia 5736 LP) 4:40
Traditional: “Go Down Moses”
Paul Robeson, bass; Lawrence Brown, piano (Columbia 4105 LP) 2:40
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone - Getting Even
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Parade of the Charioteers from Ben-Hur, 1959 – Telarc 80631 - Miklos Rozsa
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
The Great White Whale and Moby Dick Theme, from Moby Dick, 1956
Marco Polo 8.225050 - Philip Sainton
Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.
Theme from Hamlet, 1996 – Silva SILKD 6018 - Patrick Doyle
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.
Suite from Gladiator, 2000 – Silva SILCD 1170 - Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.
Knives and Bullets from V For Vendetta, 2005 - Warner Bros 58414
Dario Marianelli - original soundtrack recording/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.
Title from The Grand Dual, 1972 (used in Kill Bill, Volume 1, 2003)
Maverick 48570 - Luis Bacalov - original soundtrack recording
Music from L'Arena, 1968 (used in Kill Bill, Volume 2, 2004) – Maverick 48676
Ennio Morricone - original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.
Lust at the Abbey from V For Vendetta, 2005 - Warner Bros 58414
Dario Marianelli - original soundtrack recording/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.
Progeny from Gladiator, 2000 – London 289 467 094-2 - Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard
he Lyndhurst Orchestra/Gavin Greenaway, cond.
Theme from High Noon, 1952 – Sony SMK 60991 - Dimitri Tiomkin
Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra/Dimitri Tiomkin, cond.
Man with a Harmonica and Once Upon a Time in the West from Once Upon a Time in the West, 1968 – RCA 9974-2-R - Ennio Morricone
Franco De Gemini, harmonica/original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.
Claudia's Theme from Unforgiven, 1992 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460
Clint Eastwood/Lennie Niehaus-original soundtrack recording/Lennie Niehaus, cond.
End Credits from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, 1982 – Telarc 80383
James Horner - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonio Vivaldi: Poetry and Sound Effects in ‘Spring’
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:10:13 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Spring" Concerto in E Op 8
Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013
12:22:00 00:08:29 Carl Maria von Weber Oberon: Overture
Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154
12:33:00 00:08:49 Joseph Lanner Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
12:44:00 00:13:07 George Gershwin Allegro from Piano Concerto in F
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091
13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
Umberto Giordano: Andrea Chénier (1896)
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Giordano’s Andrea Chénier. Gianandrea Noseda conducts the verismo tragedy, which stars tenor Marcelo Álvarez in the title role of the real-life poet executed during the Reign of Terror; soprano Patricia Racette as his love, the aristocrat Maddalena; and baritone Željko Lučić as Carlo Gérard, the former servant turned revolutionary.
The intermissions include backstage interviews with the stars, and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz with guest artist, soprano Olga Peretyatko, who makes her Met debut on April 17 starring as Elvira in Bellini’s I Puritani.
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Mozart for 2 Pianos --André-Michel Schub, Anne-Marie McDermott, piano
16:23:00 00:24:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sonata for 2 Pianos in D
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 24, 2011 - Annual Highlights Show
This talent-packed show features some of the best music and interviews from our past couple of seasons including a one of the most imaginative and musical double bassists we’ve ever encountered … an 11-year-old violinist who’s personality is just irresistible … and a very special appearance by the Mother of the Year.
Matthew Dykeman, clarinet, age 17 from Arnold, Maryland
III Furioso from Sonatina by Malcolm Arnold accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Simone Porter, violin, age 11 from Seattle, Washington
Nigun from Baal Shem by Ernest Bloch accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
The MacPhail Guitar Quartet, ages 15 to 17 from the Minneapolis area in Minnesota featuring Christopher Garwood, Stephen Krishnan, Tom Polzine and David Tramm
Ellis Island by Ben Verdury
Irwin Jiang, piano, age 16 from Honolulu Hawaii
Toccata in d by Sergei Prokofiev
Kiyoe Wellington, double bass, age 15 from Kaneohe, Hawaii
Reitba by Francois Rabbath
The Polaris String Quartet, ages 16-17-years old from the Chicago area featuring violinist Vincent Meklis, violinist Andrea Jarrett, cellist Gabriel Cabezas and violist Matthew Lipman
Allegro molto from String Quartet No. 4 by Béla Bartó k
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Charmed - Songs designed to make you smile with performers including Maurice Chevalier, Mary Martin and Dick Van Dyke.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:02 00:02:28 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Put on a Happy Face
Dick Van Dyke Bye Bye Birdie Sony SK89254
18:03:24 00:01:01 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Mimi
Maurice Chevalier American Songbook Series: Rodgers and Hart Smithsonian RD048-6
18:04:21 00:01:24 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Thank Heaven for Little Girls
Maurice Chevalier Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962
18:05:39 00:02:44 Irving Berlin Isn't This a Lovely Day?
Fred Astaire Fred Astaire: The Early Years at RKO TCM Masterworks 88883-786142
18:08:19 00:01:12 James Van Heusen-Johnny Burke My Heart Is a Hobo
Bing Crosby American Songbook Series: James Van Heusen Smithsonian RD048-18
18:09:31 00:03:17 Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse The Enchanted Train
Paige O'Hara, Davis Gaines Sitting Pretty -- Studio Cast Nonesuch 80387-2
18:12:47 00:01:43 Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse Till the Clouds Roll By
Rebecca Luker, Hugh Panaro Jerome Kern Treasury Angel 0777-548832
18:14:30 00:00:53 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Thou Swell
Julie Warren American Songbook Series: Rodgers and Hart Smithsonian RD048-6
18:15:17 00:01:45 George and Ira Gershwin Little Jazz Bird
John Pizzarelli Lady Be Good -- Studio Cast Nonesuch 79308-2
18:16:54 00:01:58 Burton Lane-Ralph Freed How About You?
Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland Mickey and Judy Rhino R271821
18:18:52 00:00:59 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim I Feel Pretty
Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724
18:20:27 00:01:41 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Getting to Know You
Gertrude Lawrence The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD10049
18:22:05 00:01:11 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Happy Talk
Juanita Hall South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722
18:23:57 00:04:27 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Heather on the Hill
Jack Cassidy, Shirley Jones Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast DRG DRG19071
18:28:35 00:02:51 Vernon Duke-Yip Harburg I Like the Likes of You
Bobby Short American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048-16
18:31:40 00:01:25 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Dancing on the Ceiling
Mabel Mercer Echoes of My Life Audiophile AP161-162
18:33:05 00:02:29 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Hit the Road to Dreamland
Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505
18:35:47 00:01:35 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Moon of My Delight
Mary Martin Mary Martin Sings, Richard Rodgers Plays RCA 60558-2-RG
18:37:22 00:03:52 G.MacDermot,G.Ragni,J.Rado Good Morning, Starshine
Jill O'Hara Hair -- Off Broadway Cast RCA 82876-56085
18:42:09 00:04:09 Scott Wittman-Marc Shaiman Timeless to Me
Harvey Fierstein, Dick Latessa Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK87708
18:47:36 00:02:43 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Kiss the Girl
Samuel E. Wright The Little Mermaid Disney CD-018
18:48:13 00:02:16 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Pity the Sunset
Lena Horne, Ricardo Montalban Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041-2
18:49:55 00:01:05 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:57:26 00:03:28 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Filler: Overture/Something Sort of Grandish
Kate Baldwin, Christopher Fitzgerald Finian's Rainbow -- 2010 B'way Revival PS Classics PS-1088
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:12:00 00:08:12 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Overture
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633
19:22:00 00:29:40 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 3 in G
Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 803
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Ton Koopman conductor; Mark Kosower cello; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:04:27 Pietro Antonio Locatelli Introduttione Teatrale in G Op 4
20:11:00 00:18:45 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 6 in D
20:32:00 00:22:31 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 20 in B flat
20:58:00 00:17:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G
21:20:00 00:17:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 31 in D
21:45:00 00:13:38 Claude Debussy Petite Suite
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bill Cosby’s classic “Noah” and “The Rain in Spain” in various languages...Yes, the rain falls differently in Israel than in Spain...also Jonathan and Darlene Edwards hits...Mark Levy’s wisdom concerns “Online Recipes”...and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:08:37 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 6 in D flat Op 63 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911
23:10:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp Decca 443175
23:21:00 00:05:49 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G minor Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855
23:26:00 00:09:47 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G minor Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839
23:39:00 00:06:33 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 Op 93 Trio Parnassus MD+G 3307
23:45:00 00:08:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144
23:56:00 00:03:30 Ottorino Respighi Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139