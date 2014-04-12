Program Guide 04-12-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:14:20 Pietro Nardini Violin Concerto in E minor

Vienna State Opera Orchestra Vladimir Golschmann Mischa Elman, violin Vanguard 8033

00:18:00 00:35:48 Niels Gade Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 5

Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

00:56:00 00:37:31 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G major Op 106

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

01:36:00 00:55:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

02:34:00 00:35:23 Gabriel Fauré Piano Quartet No.2 in G minor Op 45

Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

03:11:00 00:39:49 Vasily Kalinnikov Symphony No. 2 in A

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553417

03:53:00 00:24:07 Sergei Prokofiev Visions fugitives Op 22

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

04:19:00 00:34:11 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 36

Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372

04:53:00 00:25:19 Johann Nepomuk Hummel String Quartet No. 1 in C Op 30

Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568

05:22:00 00:17:45 Antonio Salieri Variations on "La Folia di Spagna"

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

05:42:00 00:04:55 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 9 in C

Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:44 Tania León Ballarín

David Starobin, guitar Bridge 9239

06:07:07 Felix Luna & Ariel Ramirez Alfonsina y el mar (arr. Quito Gato)

Lucilla Galeazzi, mezzo-soprano; L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06 22:12:04 Traditional: Venezuela Montilla (Golpe)

Luciana Mancini, mezzo-soprano; L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:15:20 Traditional: Paraguay Pájaro compana (Polca)

Lincoln Almada, harp; Quito Gato; L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:21:35 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18

Jorge Bolet, piano; Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Decca 421181

07:00:50 Juan de Araujo Al llanto más tierno

Florilegium, Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

07:06:37 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Interlude, La Maja y el ruiseñor

Beverly Sills, soprano; New York Philharmonic Andre Kostelanetz Sony 60576

07:19:37 Frédéric Chopin 24 Preludes Op 28

Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Darius Milhaud: La cheminee du Roi Renée Op 205: 1. Chasse a Valabre; 7. Madrigal Nocturne

Bergen Woodwind Quintet MPR 206 - Music: 4:16

Gabriel Fauré: Pelleas et Melisande Op 90

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Robin Ticciati, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden - Music: 16:55

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY - Time: 7:09

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Beau soir

Renee Fleming, soprano; Bradley Moore, piano Carnegie Hall Live!, Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY - Music: 3:05

Darius Milhaud: Suite Francaise

University of Texas Wind Ensemble; Jerry Junkin, conductor Bates Recital Hall, Butler School of Music, University of Texas, Austin, TX - Music: 16:30

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Paul Schoenfield: Four Souvenirs for Violin and Piano: 1. Samba; 3. Tin Pan Alley

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744 - Music: 4:27

Danish Traditional: Sextour from Vendsyssel (arr Fredrik Sjolin); Turf Dance (arr Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen)

The Danish String Quartet: Frederik Oland, violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen, violin; Asbjorn Norgaard, viola; Fredrik Sjolin, cello Maud Mood Weyerhaueser Studio, Saint Paul, MN - Music: 4:01

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat "Rhenish" Op 97

Orchestra of the Swan; Kenneth Woods, principal guest conductor Civic Hall, Stratford-upon-Avon, England, UK - Music: 31:14

Paul Schoenfield: Four Music Videos: Samba

Kaplan-Weiss-Neuman Trio: Yael Weiss, piano; Mark Kaplan, violin; Clancy Newman, cello Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society, Wolfe Recital Hall, Del Mar College, Corpus Christi, TX - Music: 6:33

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passover Program

Jacques Fromental Halévy: La Juive – Seder Scene from Act II

José Carreras, tenor; Julia Varady, soprano; Ambrosian Opera Chorus; Philharmonia Orchestra/Antonio de Almeida (Philips 420190 CD) 11:15

Paul Dessau: Hagadah Shel Pessach – Oratorio: Selections

Bernt Weikl, baritone; Gabriel Sade, tenor; Mattias Hölle, bass; Alfred Muff, bass; Jochen Schmeckenbecker, baritone; Peter Galliard, tenor; North German Radio Chorus; Berlin Men’s Choir; Hamburg Children’s Choir; Hamburg State Philharmonic Orchestra/Gerd Albrecht (Capriccio 10590 CD) 15:34

Ario S. Hyams: A Passover Seder with Jan Peerce: selections

Jan Peerce, tenor; chorus (RCA 1971 LP) 8:55

Sholem Secunda: Passover Seder Festival: selections

Richard Tucker, tenor; chorus; Alexander D. Richardson, organ (Columbia 5736 LP) 4:40

Traditional: “Go Down Moses”

Paul Robeson, bass; Lawrence Brown, piano (Columbia 4105 LP) 2:40

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone - Getting Even

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Parade of the Charioteers from Ben-Hur, 1959 – Telarc 80631 - Miklos Rozsa

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Great White Whale and Moby Dick Theme, from Moby Dick, 1956

Marco Polo 8.225050 - Philip Sainton

Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Theme from Hamlet, 1996 – Silva SILKD 6018 - Patrick Doyle

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Suite from Gladiator, 2000 – Silva SILCD 1170 - Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Knives and Bullets from V For Vendetta, 2005 - Warner Bros 58414

Dario Marianelli - original soundtrack recording/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

Title from The Grand Dual, 1972 (used in Kill Bill, Volume 1, 2003)

Maverick 48570 - Luis Bacalov - original soundtrack recording

Music from L'Arena, 1968 (used in Kill Bill, Volume 2, 2004) – Maverick 48676

Ennio Morricone - original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Lust at the Abbey from V For Vendetta, 2005 - Warner Bros 58414

Dario Marianelli - original soundtrack recording/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

Progeny from Gladiator, 2000 – London 289 467 094-2 - Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard

he Lyndhurst Orchestra/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Theme from High Noon, 1952 – Sony SMK 60991 - Dimitri Tiomkin

Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra/Dimitri Tiomkin, cond.

Man with a Harmonica and Once Upon a Time in the West from Once Upon a Time in the West, 1968 – RCA 9974-2-R - Ennio Morricone

Franco De Gemini, harmonica/original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Claudia's Theme from Unforgiven, 1992 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460

Clint Eastwood/Lennie Niehaus-original soundtrack recording/Lennie Niehaus, cond.

End Credits from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, 1982 – Telarc 80383

James Horner - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonio Vivaldi: Poetry and Sound Effects in ‘Spring’

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:10:13 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: "Spring" Concerto in E Op 8

Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

12:22:00 00:08:29 Carl Maria von Weber Oberon: Overture

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

12:33:00 00:08:49 Joseph Lanner Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

12:44:00 00:13:07 George Gershwin Allegro from Piano Concerto in F

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091

13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Umberto Giordano: Andrea Chénier (1896)

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Giordano’s Andrea Chénier. Gianandrea Noseda conducts the verismo tragedy, which stars tenor Marcelo Álvarez in the title role of the real-life poet executed during the Reign of Terror; soprano Patricia Racette as his love, the aristocrat Maddalena; and baritone Željko Lučić as Carlo Gérard, the former servant turned revolutionary.

The intermissions include backstage interviews with the stars, and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz with guest artist, soprano Olga Peretyatko, who makes her Met debut on April 17 starring as Elvira in Bellini’s I Puritani.

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Mozart for 2 Pianos --André-Michel Schub, Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

16:23:00 00:24:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sonata for 2 Pianos in D

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 24, 2011 - Annual Highlights Show

This talent-packed show features some of the best music and interviews from our past couple of seasons including a one of the most imaginative and musical double bassists we’ve ever encountered … an 11-year-old violinist who’s personality is just irresistible … and a very special appearance by the Mother of the Year.

Matthew Dykeman, clarinet, age 17 from Arnold, Maryland

III Furioso from Sonatina by Malcolm Arnold accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Simone Porter, violin, age 11 from Seattle, Washington

Nigun from Baal Shem by Ernest Bloch accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

The MacPhail Guitar Quartet, ages 15 to 17 from the Minneapolis area in Minnesota featuring Christopher Garwood, Stephen Krishnan, Tom Polzine and David Tramm

Ellis Island by Ben Verdury

Irwin Jiang, piano, age 16 from Honolulu Hawaii

Toccata in d by Sergei Prokofiev

Kiyoe Wellington, double bass, age 15 from Kaneohe, Hawaii

Reitba by Francois Rabbath

The Polaris String Quartet, ages 16-17-years old from the Chicago area featuring violinist Vincent Meklis, violinist Andrea Jarrett, cellist Gabriel Cabezas and violist Matthew Lipman

Allegro molto from String Quartet No. 4 by Béla Bartó k

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Charmed - Songs designed to make you smile with performers including Maurice Chevalier, Mary Martin and Dick Van Dyke.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:02 00:02:28 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Put on a Happy Face

Dick Van Dyke Bye Bye Birdie Sony SK89254

18:03:24 00:01:01 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Mimi

Maurice Chevalier American Songbook Series: Rodgers and Hart Smithsonian RD048-6

18:04:21 00:01:24 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Thank Heaven for Little Girls

Maurice Chevalier Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:05:39 00:02:44 Irving Berlin Isn't This a Lovely Day?

Fred Astaire Fred Astaire: The Early Years at RKO TCM Masterworks 88883-786142

18:08:19 00:01:12 James Van Heusen-Johnny Burke My Heart Is a Hobo

Bing Crosby American Songbook Series: James Van Heusen Smithsonian RD048-18

18:09:31 00:03:17 Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse The Enchanted Train

Paige O'Hara, Davis Gaines Sitting Pretty -- Studio Cast Nonesuch 80387-2

18:12:47 00:01:43 Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse Till the Clouds Roll By

Rebecca Luker, Hugh Panaro Jerome Kern Treasury Angel 0777-548832

18:14:30 00:00:53 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Thou Swell

Julie Warren American Songbook Series: Rodgers and Hart Smithsonian RD048-6

18:15:17 00:01:45 George and Ira Gershwin Little Jazz Bird

John Pizzarelli Lady Be Good -- Studio Cast Nonesuch 79308-2

18:16:54 00:01:58 Burton Lane-Ralph Freed How About You?

Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland Mickey and Judy Rhino R271821

18:18:52 00:00:59 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim I Feel Pretty

Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:20:27 00:01:41 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Getting to Know You

Gertrude Lawrence The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD10049

18:22:05 00:01:11 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Happy Talk

Juanita Hall South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:23:57 00:04:27 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Heather on the Hill

Jack Cassidy, Shirley Jones Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast DRG DRG19071

18:28:35 00:02:51 Vernon Duke-Yip Harburg I Like the Likes of You

Bobby Short American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048-16

18:31:40 00:01:25 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Dancing on the Ceiling

Mabel Mercer Echoes of My Life Audiophile AP161-162

18:33:05 00:02:29 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Hit the Road to Dreamland

Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505

18:35:47 00:01:35 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Moon of My Delight

Mary Martin Mary Martin Sings, Richard Rodgers Plays RCA 60558-2-RG

18:37:22 00:03:52 G.MacDermot,G.Ragni,J.Rado Good Morning, Starshine

Jill O'Hara Hair -- Off Broadway Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:42:09 00:04:09 Scott Wittman-Marc Shaiman Timeless to Me

Harvey Fierstein, Dick Latessa Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK87708

18:47:36 00:02:43 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Kiss the Girl

Samuel E. Wright The Little Mermaid Disney CD-018

18:48:13 00:02:16 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Pity the Sunset

Lena Horne, Ricardo Montalban Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041-2

18:49:55 00:01:05 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:57:26 00:03:28 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Filler: Overture/Something Sort of Grandish

Kate Baldwin, Christopher Fitzgerald Finian's Rainbow -- 2010 B'way Revival PS Classics PS-1088

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:12:00 00:08:12 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Overture

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

19:22:00 00:29:40 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 3 in G

Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 803

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Ton Koopman conductor; Mark Kosower cello; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:04:27 Pietro Antonio Locatelli Introduttione Teatrale in G Op 4

20:11:00 00:18:45 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 6 in D

20:32:00 00:22:31 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 20 in B flat

20:58:00 00:17:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G

21:20:00 00:17:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 31 in D

21:45:00 00:13:38 Claude Debussy Petite Suite

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Bill Cosby’s classic “Noah” and “The Rain in Spain” in various languages...Yes, the rain falls differently in Israel than in Spain...also Jonathan and Darlene Edwards hits...Mark Levy’s wisdom concerns “Online Recipes”...and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:37 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 6 in D flat Op 63 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911

23:10:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp Decca 443175

23:21:00 00:05:49 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G minor Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855

23:26:00 00:09:47 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G minor Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

23:39:00 00:06:33 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 Op 93 Trio Parnassus MD+G 3307

23:45:00 00:08:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:56:00 00:03:30 Ottorino Respighi Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139