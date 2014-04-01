Program Guide 04-01-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:23:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart A Musical Joke
Andrew Manze English Concert Harm Mundi 907280
00:27:00 00:53:47 Jean Sibelius Four Kalevala Legends Op 22
Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953
01:23:00 00:25:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 60 in C
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783
01:50:00 00:37:30 Max Bruch Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75
Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 438748
02:30:00 00:52:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 16869
03:25:00 00:20:32 Charles Ives Piano Trio
Trio Fontenay Teldec 44924
03:48:00 00:37:28 Ernest Bloch Violin Concerto
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra José Serebrier Michael Guttman, violin ASV 785
04:27:00 00:31:07 Jules Massenet Piano Concerto in E flat
BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66897
05:00:00 00:19:05 Sir Edward German Welsh Rhapsody
Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726
05:21:00 00:19:47 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 30 in E flat major Op 33
Festetics Quartet Harm Mundi 903002
05:43:00 00:05:09 Erik Satie Je te veux
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290
05:58:00 00:01:27 George Gershwin 8442Of Thee I Sing; Who Cares?
Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:06:00 00:05:44 Franz Schubert Alfonso and Estrella: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
06:15:00 00:05:50 Francis Poulenc Mouvements perpétuels
Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921
06:25:00 00:09:11 John Williams E.T.: Adventures on Earth
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185
06:33:00 00:04:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Prelude on "Rhosymèdre"
John Lubbock Orchestra of St. John's ASV 6007
06:40:00 00:08:33 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 29
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967
06:51:00 00:01:52 Ottorino Respighi The Fair
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396
06:55:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March "Corcoran Cadets"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092
07:05:00 00:04:47 Jacques Offenbach Die Rheinnixen: Overture
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403
07:10:00 00:09:10 Mily Balakirev Oriental Fantasy "Islamey" Op 18
Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907399
07:20:00 00:00:59 Adriano Banchieri Contrappunto bestiale all mente
King's Singers EMI 63052
07:23:00 00:01:45 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music: Bourrée
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788
07:28:00 00:05:53 George Frideric Handel Finale from Organ Concerto No. 14 in A major
English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Preston, organ Archiv 413465
07:40:00 00:07:07 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
07:51:00 00:02:03 John Bull Galliard
Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019
07:55:00 00:03:31 Gaetano Donizetti Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet "Chi mi
Hanover Band Sir Charles Mackerras Bruce Ford, tenor; Anthony Michaels-Moore, bass; Andrea Rost, soprano; Alastair Miles, bass; Paul Charles Clarke, tenor Sony 63174
08:07:00 00:05:46 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 2 in A flat major Op 34
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669
08:15:00 00:07:02 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35
London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 3526
08:25:00 00:09:34 Samuel Barber Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053
08:36:00 00:02:45 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824
08:40:00 00:07:55 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite from "Tafelmusik" Part 3
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Reference 2101
08:51:00 00:02:06 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Presto
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311
08:55:00 00:05:13 Patrick Doyle Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral
Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1094
09:08:00 00:16:58 Peter Rasmussen Wind Quintet in F major
Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849
09:27:00 00:04:51 James Newton Howard Batman Begins: Eptesicus
Tolga Kashif Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33
09:40:00 00:08:10 Johan Wagenaar Amphitrion Overture Op 45
Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833
09:49:00 00:09:11 Sergei Prokofiev First movement from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 26
BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:03:08 Claude Pascal Ouverture from Wind Octet
Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127
10:06:00 00:03:44 Camille Saint-Saëns Gavotte & Finale from Septet Op 65
Ensemble Vivant OpeningDay 9379
10:06:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro &
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
10:19:00 00:05:24 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia "Arioso"
Gary Schocker, flute; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71230
10:26:00 00:03:44 Nikolai Medtner Fairy Tale in E flat major Op 26
Donna Lee, piano Azica 71220
10:31:00 00:15:18 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat major Op 10
BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802
10:50:00 00:26:54 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 2 in D minor
Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104
11:16:00 00:06:42 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 41
Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904
11:30:00 00:06:08 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Dance of the
Marek Janowski Orchestre National de France VirginClas 59689
11:37:00 00:07:32 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in F major Op 7
London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553002
11:47:00 00:08:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante favori in F major
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
11:57:00 00:02:15 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:10:00 00:05:49 George Gershwin Funny Face: Overture
Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240
12:19:00 00:04:29 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
12:25:00 00:08:43 Dimitri Tiomkin The Great Waltz: Suite
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685
12:37:00 00:08:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427
12:47:00 00:06:47 Richard Rodgers Selections from "The Sound of Music"
Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216
12:55:00 00:02:57 Emile Waldteufel High Speed Galop Op 146
Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5264
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598
13:43:00 00:16:02 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45
Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:48 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: The Farm Workers
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457
14:02:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Old MacDonald Had a Farm
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357
14:09:00 00:09:26 Leopold Mozart Symphony in G
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496
14:21:00 00:12:08 Ferruccio Busoni Variations & Fugue on a Chopin Prelude
Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477
14:36:00 00:08:32 Georg Philipp Telemann Whimsical Symphony in G major
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Henry Peyrebrune, double bass; Tracy Rowell, double bass Koch Intl 7576
14:47:00 00:09:03 Giuseppe Verdi La battaglia di Legnano: Overture
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468
14:58:00 00:01:54 Paul Dukas Fanfare from "La Péri"
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS HOUR
15:02:00 00:07:20 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Amour, viens rendre
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Harry Bicket Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano Erato 85768
15:12:00 00:07:06 Giovanni Palestrina A solis ortus cardine
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102
15:21:00 00:16:24 Ferdinand David Trombone Concertino in E flat major Op 4
Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013
15:42:00 00:10:10 Jean-Féry Rebel La Fidelle Les Délices
Julie Andrijesky, violin Délices 2012
15:53:00 00:04:03 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
15:58:00 00:06:30 George Frideric Handel Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses &
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Catherine Denley, mezzo; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; ASMF Chorus Philips 412733
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
16:08:00 00:02:24 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Air
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
16:14:00 00:10:24 "PDQ Bach" Cantata "Iphigenia in Brooklyn"
Chamber Ensemble Jorge Mester John Ferrante, countertenor; Leonid Hambro, harpsichord; Peter Schickele, narrator Vanguard 72015
16:28:00 00:03:13 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel The Year: April "Capriccioso"
Sarah Rothenberg, piano Arabesque 6666
16:31:00 00:02:38 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: April Op 37
Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701
16:37:00 00:02:38 Stephen Sondheim Comedy Tonight!
Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285
16:41:00 00:09:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff Allegro from Symphony No. 2 Op 27
Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604
16:52:00 00:03:22 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in G major Op 32
Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091
16:57:00 00:02:07 Anthony Holborne Galliard "My selfe"
Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813
17:05:00 00:04:23 Gian Carlo Menotti Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture
James Conlon Metropolitan Opera Orchestra RCA 61509
17:24:00 00:09:59 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 45
Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188
17:40:00 00:05:38 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: The Promise of Living
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224
17:46:00 00:03:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401
17:52:00 00:02:35 "PDQ Bach" My Bonnie Lass She Smelleth
Musica Antiqua of Hoople Peter Schickele, vocal Vanguard 72015
17:54:00 00:05:01 Avner Dorman Allegro from Piano Concerto in A major
Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Eliran Avni, piano Naxos 559620
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:19:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff Caprice bohémien Op 12
Alexander Anissimov National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550806
18:31:00 00:04:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Paraphrase on Kreisler's "Liebesleid"
Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336
18:38:00 00:01:27 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: To Thee, Victorious
Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206
18:41:00 00:14:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192
18:54:00 00:03:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in D minor Op 23
Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:25:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 60 in C
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783
19:29:00 00:26:12 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Suite
Rudolph Kempe Royal Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 68736
20:00:00 ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:17:09 Benjamin Britten Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
20:21:00 00:33:38 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192
20:56:00 00:02:35 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 2 Op 101
Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355
21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Christoph Eschenbach, conductor
21:04:00 00:09:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84
21:15:00 00:12:00 Bernard Rands ...where the murmurs die
21:31:00 01:03:05 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor
22:37:00 00:19:54 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:01 Gustav Mahler Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt
Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947
23:08:00 00:13:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27
Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604
23:24:00 00:05:15 Anton Arensky Andante from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11
Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143
23:29:00 00:07:52 Sergei Rachmaninoff Moment Musical No. 1 in B flat minor Op 16
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4200
23:39:00 00:02:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Aria from Pastorale
Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871
23:41:00 00:12:23 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18
Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 3902
23:56:00 00:02:58 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in G sharp minor Op 32
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348
23:56:00 00:03:51 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Waltz
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310