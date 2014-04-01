Program Guide 04-01-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:23:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart A Musical Joke

Andrew Manze English Concert Harm Mundi 907280

00:27:00 00:53:47 Jean Sibelius Four Kalevala Legends Op 22

Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

01:23:00 00:25:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 60 in C

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783

01:50:00 00:37:30 Max Bruch Serenade for Violin & Orchestra Op 75

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 438748

02:30:00 00:52:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 16869

03:25:00 00:20:32 Charles Ives Piano Trio

Trio Fontenay Teldec 44924

03:48:00 00:37:28 Ernest Bloch Violin Concerto

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra José Serebrier Michael Guttman, violin ASV 785

04:27:00 00:31:07 Jules Massenet Piano Concerto in E flat

BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Stephen Coombs, piano Hyperion 66897

05:00:00 00:19:05 Sir Edward German Welsh Rhapsody

Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726

05:21:00 00:19:47 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 30 in E flat major Op 33

Festetics Quartet Harm Mundi 903002

05:43:00 00:05:09 Erik Satie Je te veux

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

05:58:00 00:01:27 George Gershwin 8442Of Thee I Sing; Who Cares?

Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:06:00 00:05:44 Franz Schubert Alfonso and Estrella: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

06:15:00 00:05:50 Francis Poulenc Mouvements perpétuels

Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

06:25:00 00:09:11 John Williams E.T.: Adventures on Earth

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185

06:33:00 00:04:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Prelude on "Rhosymèdre"

John Lubbock Orchestra of St. John's ASV 6007

06:40:00 00:08:33 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 29

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967

06:51:00 00:01:52 Ottorino Respighi The Fair

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396

06:55:00 00:03:02 John Philip Sousa March "Corcoran Cadets"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

07:05:00 00:04:47 Jacques Offenbach Die Rheinnixen: Overture

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403

07:10:00 00:09:10 Mily Balakirev Oriental Fantasy "Islamey" Op 18

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907399

07:20:00 00:00:59 Adriano Banchieri Contrappunto bestiale all mente

King's Singers EMI 63052

07:23:00 00:01:45 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music: Bourrée

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

07:28:00 00:05:53 George Frideric Handel Finale from Organ Concerto No. 14 in A major

English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Preston, organ Archiv 413465

07:40:00 00:07:07 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

07:51:00 00:02:03 John Bull Galliard

Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

07:55:00 00:03:31 Gaetano Donizetti Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet "Chi mi

Hanover Band Sir Charles Mackerras Bruce Ford, tenor; Anthony Michaels-Moore, bass; Andrea Rost, soprano; Alastair Miles, bass; Paul Charles Clarke, tenor Sony 63174

08:07:00 00:05:46 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 2 in A flat major Op 34

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

08:15:00 00:07:02 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35

London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 3526

08:25:00 00:09:34 Samuel Barber Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053

08:36:00 00:02:45 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

08:40:00 00:07:55 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite from "Tafelmusik" Part 3

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Reference 2101

08:51:00 00:02:06 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Presto

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

08:55:00 00:05:13 Patrick Doyle Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral

Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1094

09:08:00 00:16:58 Peter Rasmussen Wind Quintet in F major

Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849

09:27:00 00:04:51 James Newton Howard Batman Begins: Eptesicus

Tolga Kashif Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Royal Phil 33

09:40:00 00:08:10 Johan Wagenaar Amphitrion Overture Op 45

Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

09:49:00 00:09:11 Sergei Prokofiev First movement from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 26

BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:03:08 Claude Pascal Ouverture from Wind Octet

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

10:06:00 00:03:44 Camille Saint-Saëns Gavotte & Finale from Septet Op 65

Ensemble Vivant OpeningDay 9379

10:06:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro &

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

10:19:00 00:05:24 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia "Arioso"

Gary Schocker, flute; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71230

10:26:00 00:03:44 Nikolai Medtner Fairy Tale in E flat major Op 26

Donna Lee, piano Azica 71220

10:31:00 00:15:18 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat major Op 10

BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802

10:50:00 00:26:54 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 2 in D minor

Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104

11:16:00 00:06:42 Camille Saint-Saëns Scherzo from Piano Quartet Op 41

Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904

11:30:00 00:06:08 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Dance of the

Marek Janowski Orchestre National de France VirginClas 59689

11:37:00 00:07:32 Tomaso Albinoni Oboe Concerto in F major Op 7

London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553002

11:47:00 00:08:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante favori in F major

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

11:57:00 00:02:15 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:05:49 George Gershwin Funny Face: Overture

Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240

12:19:00 00:04:29 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

12:25:00 00:08:43 Dimitri Tiomkin The Great Waltz: Suite

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

12:37:00 00:08:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427

12:47:00 00:06:47 Richard Rodgers Selections from "The Sound of Music"

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra Azica 72216

12:55:00 00:02:57 Emile Waldteufel High Speed Galop Op 146

Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5264

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

13:43:00 00:16:02 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45

Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:48 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: The Farm Workers

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

14:02:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Old MacDonald Had a Farm

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

14:09:00 00:09:26 Leopold Mozart Symphony in G

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 10496

14:21:00 00:12:08 Ferruccio Busoni Variations & Fugue on a Chopin Prelude

Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477

14:36:00 00:08:32 Georg Philipp Telemann Whimsical Symphony in G major

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Henry Peyrebrune, double bass; Tracy Rowell, double bass Koch Intl 7576

14:47:00 00:09:03 Giuseppe Verdi La battaglia di Legnano: Overture

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

14:58:00 00:01:54 Paul Dukas Fanfare from "La Péri"

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS HOUR

15:02:00 00:07:20 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Amour, viens rendre

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Harry Bicket Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano Erato 85768

15:12:00 00:07:06 Giovanni Palestrina A solis ortus cardine

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102

15:21:00 00:16:24 Ferdinand David Trombone Concertino in E flat major Op 4

Massimo La Rosa, trombone; Elizabeth DeMio, piano MLR 2013

15:42:00 00:10:10 Jean-Féry Rebel La Fidelle Les Délices

Julie Andrijesky, violin Délices 2012

15:53:00 00:04:03 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

15:58:00 00:06:30 George Frideric Handel Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses &

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Catherine Denley, mezzo; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; ASMF Chorus Philips 412733

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O'Connell

16:08:00 00:02:24 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Air

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

16:14:00 00:10:24 "PDQ Bach" Cantata "Iphigenia in Brooklyn"

Chamber Ensemble Jorge Mester John Ferrante, countertenor; Leonid Hambro, harpsichord; Peter Schickele, narrator Vanguard 72015

16:28:00 00:03:13 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel The Year: April "Capriccioso"

Sarah Rothenberg, piano Arabesque 6666

16:31:00 00:02:38 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: April Op 37

Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701

16:37:00 00:02:38 Stephen Sondheim Comedy Tonight!

Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285

16:41:00 00:09:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff Allegro from Symphony No. 2 Op 27

Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

16:52:00 00:03:22 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in G major Op 32

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

16:57:00 00:02:07 Anthony Holborne Galliard "My selfe"

Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

17:05:00 00:04:23 Gian Carlo Menotti Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture

James Conlon Metropolitan Opera Orchestra RCA 61509

17:24:00 00:09:59 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 45

Vasily Petrenko Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2188

17:40:00 00:05:38 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: The Promise of Living

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

17:46:00 00:03:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401

17:52:00 00:02:35 "PDQ Bach" My Bonnie Lass She Smelleth

Musica Antiqua of Hoople Peter Schickele, vocal Vanguard 72015

17:54:00 00:05:01 Avner Dorman Allegro from Piano Concerto in A major

Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Eliran Avni, piano Naxos 559620

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:19:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff Caprice bohémien Op 12

Alexander Anissimov National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550806

18:31:00 00:04:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Paraphrase on Kreisler's "Liebesleid"

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

18:38:00 00:01:27 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: To Thee, Victorious

Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206

18:41:00 00:14:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192

18:54:00 00:03:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in D minor Op 23

Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 60 in C

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783

19:29:00 00:26:12 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Suite

Rudolph Kempe Royal Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 68736

20:00:00 ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:17:09 Benjamin Britten Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

20:21:00 00:33:38 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192

20:56:00 00:02:35 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 2 Op 101

Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Christoph Eschenbach, conductor

21:04:00 00:09:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84

21:15:00 00:12:00 Bernard Rands ...where the murmurs die

21:31:00 01:03:05 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor

22:37:00 00:19:54 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:01 Gustav Mahler Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt

Laurence Equilbey Accentus Chamber Choir Naïve 4947

23:08:00 00:13:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27

Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

23:24:00 00:05:15 Anton Arensky Andante from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11

Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143

23:29:00 00:07:52 Sergei Rachmaninoff Moment Musical No. 1 in B flat minor Op 16

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4200

23:39:00 00:02:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Aria from Pastorale

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871

23:41:00 00:12:23 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18

Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 3902

23:56:00 00:02:58 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in G sharp minor Op 32

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348

23:56:00 00:03:51 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Waltz

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

