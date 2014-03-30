Program Guide 03-30-2014
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Semyon Bychkov, conductor; Pinchas Zukerman, violin
00:04:00 00:13:55 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture
00:20:00 00:25:38 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26
00:50:00 00:46:35 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64
Bonus: Victor Kissine: Post-Scriptum (2010)
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
02:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Benjamin Hochman, piano
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D (1930)
Victor de Sabata: La notte di Plàton (1923)
Richard Strauss: Aus Italien Op 16 (1886)
Richard Strauss: Excerpt from Don Juan
Victor de Sabata, conductor
Nicolò Paganini: Rondo from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 6 (1817)
Itzhak Perlman, violin; Henry Mazer, conductor
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B flat Op 76/4 "Sunrise": 3. Menuetto: Allegro
Escher String Quartet Album: The Unfolding of Music II - Music: 4:28
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn
Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Herkulessaal, Munich, Germany - Music: 18:54
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata in b: 1. Allegro moderato; 2. Menuet; 3. Finale: Presto
Fabio Martino, piano The Gilmore Rising Stars Series, Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI - Music: 11:17
George Frederic Handel (arr Peter Bahman): Concerto for 2 Cellos & Orchestra (arr of Trio Sonata No. 16 in g Op/8 HWV 393
Sandra Belic, cello; Nemanja Stankovic, cello; Belgrade Strings; Denis Shapovalov, conductor Belgrade International Cello Festival, Atrium, National Museum, Belgrade, Serbia - Music: 12:02
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Francisco Tarrega: Mazurka en sol; Estudio Brillante
Norbert Kraft, guitar Album: Sor - Aguado - Tarrega - 19th Century Guitar Favorites Naxos 553007 - Music: 4:35
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3
A Far Cry Colgate Memorial Chapel, Colgate University, Hamilton, NY - Music: 16:10
Emilia Giuliani-Guglielmi: Six Preludes Op 46: 1. Moderato; 4. Moderato; 6. Allegro
Connie Sheu, guitar 92nd Street Y, Theresa L. Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY - Music: 6:34
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b BWV 1067
Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Paul, MN - Music: 18:49
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: BAL-KAN —Honey and Blood, the Cycles of Life, Part 1 - The seasons reflected in music from the land where east met west (Volume 20 of the “Place and Memory” series).
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:04:55 Anton Bruckner Motet "Os justi"
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus ideastream 2014
07:08:00 00:03:06 Anton Bruckner Motet "Locus iste"
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus ideastream 2014
07:14:00 00:20:24 Josef Rheinberger Cantus Missae Op 109
Peter Richard Conte St. Clement's Choir Dorian 80137
07:36:00 00:18:31 Felix Mendelssohn Three Motets Op 69
Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304
07:57:00 00:01:37 Hans Leo Hassler Cantate Domino
King's Singers Naxos 572987
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded July 29, 2012 in Beijing, China - This program is the second of two special From the Top episodes recorded with the Great Wall International Music Academy in Beijing, China. One of the strongest violinists from the Shanghai Conservatory’s middle school performs the music of Mozart, an 11-year-old from the Philippines performs Haydn, and we’ll hear the plaintive sound of the traditional Chinese string instrument, the erhu performed 13-year-old girl destined to be one of the greatest erhu players of her generation.
Kristine Clair Uchi Galano, violin, age 11 from Brunei
Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto in G Hob.VIIa:4 by Franz Joseph Haydn, with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists
Jiang Yi Liang, violin, age 16 from Shanghai
Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto No.1 in B-flat K 207 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists
Ji Bolin, erhu, age 15 from Beijing
Sunshine on Taxkorgan by Chen Gang accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Christopher O’Riley, piano
Secreto” by Federico Mompou
Great Wall String Quartet with Christopher O’Riley, piano [Yabing Tan, age 23; Lin Haoli, violin, age 23; Guo Yi Tong, viola, age 19; Bryant Tjahjono Gozali, cello, age 19]
Allegro brillante from the Piano Quintet in E-flat Op 44 by Robert Schumann
Xu Jin Zhao, piano, age 15 from Beijing
Etude in a Op 25/11 by Frédéric Chopin
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:16:22 Sir William Walton Henry V: Suite
James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070
12:29:00 00:09:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
12:42:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29
Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part Two of the life and music of Ludwig van Beethoven; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:24:22 Walter Piston Symphony No. 4
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559162
15:30:00 00:14:16 Jerome Moross Variations on a Waltz
JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Albany 1403
15:47:00 00:06:45 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice Americain "Columbia" Op 34
Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64668
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano – recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami
16:04:00 00:10:05 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
16:19:00 00:30:37 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54
16:54:00 00:43:29 Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40
17:46:00 00:12:32 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:05:52 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca 4782564
18:10:00 00:19:10 Paul Dukas Variations, Interlude & Finale on a Theme by Rameau
Margaret Fingerhut, piano Chandos 8765
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:33:30 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53
Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353
19:37:00 00:30:31 Bedrich Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E minor
Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8412
20:10:00 00:46:27 Josef Suk Symphony No. 1 in E major Op 14
Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 111964
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
HyeKyung Lee: conFUsion/comBUstion
HyeKyung Lee, piano (Capstone 8736) 8:01
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Cortege d’Antan
Cynthia Watson, oboe; Margi Griebling-Haigh, English horn; Todd Wilson, organ (private CD) 12:22
Loris Chobanian: Sonata for Guitar
William Kanengiser, guitar (Chobanian 2001) 14:24
Fredric Lissauer: Tapestries for piano quartet Op 36 (2001-02)
Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 13:49
Nicholas Underhill: Passacaglia (1982)
Nicholas Underhill, piano (MMC 2077) 5:48
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Conventional Wisdom: A Chicago Collection - unique recital performances from the 2006 National Convention of the American Guild of Organists.
Marcel Dupré: Sinfonia for Organ & Piano Op 42
Jeannine (piano) and Alan Morrison (1992 Schantz/College Church, Wheaton, IL) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/6/06)
Richard Proulx: Concerto for Organ & Strings (1999-2002)
Metropolis Symphony/Julian Wachner, conductor; Maxine Thevenot (1998 Casavant/Orchestra Hall, Chicago, IL) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/2/06)
Emily Maxson Porter: Organ prelude "People, look east! (premiere)."
Carl Wiltse: Lyric Piece.
Aaron David Miller: Festival Improvisation
Agape Ringers (bells); Aaron David Miller (2005 Berghaus/St. Raphael the Archangel Church, Naperville, IL) Pipedreams Archive (r.7/6/06)
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Keyboard Concerto No. 3
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308
23:08:00 00:11:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento No. 15
Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823
23:21:00 00:06:13 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 24 Op 20
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326
23:27:00 00:09:38 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 18 in C minor
Maggie Cole, fortepiano VirginClas 91172
23:39:00 00:03:52 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 3 in A flat major Op 33
Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911
23:42:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531
23:56:00 00:02:31 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 9
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
23:57:00 00:01:54 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71
Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207