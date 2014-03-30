Program Guide 03-30-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Semyon Bychkov, conductor; Pinchas Zukerman, violin

00:04:00 00:13:55 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture

00:20:00 00:25:38 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26

00:50:00 00:46:35 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

Bonus: Victor Kissine: Post-Scriptum (2010)

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

02:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Benjamin Hochman, piano

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D (1930)

Victor de Sabata: La notte di Plàton (1923)

Richard Strauss: Aus Italien Op 16 (1886)

Richard Strauss: Excerpt from Don Juan

Victor de Sabata, conductor

Nicolò Paganini: Rondo from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 6 (1817)

Itzhak Perlman, violin; Henry Mazer, conductor

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B flat Op 76/4 "Sunrise": 3. Menuetto: Allegro

Escher String Quartet Album: The Unfolding of Music II - Music: 4:28

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Herkulessaal, Munich, Germany - Music: 18:54

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata in b: 1. Allegro moderato; 2. Menuet; 3. Finale: Presto

Fabio Martino, piano The Gilmore Rising Stars Series, Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI - Music: 11:17

George Frederic Handel (arr Peter Bahman): Concerto for 2 Cellos & Orchestra (arr of Trio Sonata No. 16 in g Op/8 HWV 393

Sandra Belic, cello; Nemanja Stankovic, cello; Belgrade Strings; Denis Shapovalov, conductor Belgrade International Cello Festival, Atrium, National Museum, Belgrade, Serbia - Music: 12:02

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Francisco Tarrega: Mazurka en sol; Estudio Brillante

Norbert Kraft, guitar Album: Sor - Aguado - Tarrega - 19th Century Guitar Favorites Naxos 553007 - Music: 4:35

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3

A Far Cry Colgate Memorial Chapel, Colgate University, Hamilton, NY - Music: 16:10

Emilia Giuliani-Guglielmi: Six Preludes Op 46: 1. Moderato; 4. Moderato; 6. Allegro

Connie Sheu, guitar 92nd Street Y, Theresa L. Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY - Music: 6:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b BWV 1067

Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Paul, MN - Music: 18:49

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: BAL-KAN —Honey and Blood, the Cycles of Life, Part 1 - The seasons reflected in music from the land where east met west (Volume 20 of the “Place and Memory” series).

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:04:55 Anton Bruckner Motet "Os justi"

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus ideastream 2014

07:08:00 00:03:06 Anton Bruckner Motet "Locus iste"

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus ideastream 2014

07:14:00 00:20:24 Josef Rheinberger Cantus Missae Op 109

Peter Richard Conte St. Clement's Choir Dorian 80137

07:36:00 00:18:31 Felix Mendelssohn Three Motets Op 69

Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

07:57:00 00:01:37 Hans Leo Hassler Cantate Domino

King's Singers Naxos 572987

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded July 29, 2012 in Beijing, China - This program is the second of two special From the Top episodes recorded with the Great Wall International Music Academy in Beijing, China. One of the strongest violinists from the Shanghai Conservatory’s middle school performs the music of Mozart, an 11-year-old from the Philippines performs Haydn, and we’ll hear the plaintive sound of the traditional Chinese string instrument, the erhu performed 13-year-old girl destined to be one of the greatest erhu players of her generation.

Kristine Clair Uchi Galano, violin, age 11 from Brunei

Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto in G Hob.VIIa:4 by Franz Joseph Haydn, with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists

Jiang Yi Liang, violin, age 16 from Shanghai

Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto No.1 in B-flat K 207 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists

Ji Bolin, erhu, age 15 from Beijing

Sunshine on Taxkorgan by Chen Gang accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Christopher O’Riley, piano

Secreto” by Federico Mompou

Great Wall String Quartet with Christopher O’Riley, piano [Yabing Tan, age 23; Lin Haoli, violin, age 23; Guo Yi Tong, viola, age 19; Bryant Tjahjono Gozali, cello, age 19]

Allegro brillante from the Piano Quintet in E-flat Op 44 by Robert Schumann

Xu Jin Zhao, piano, age 15 from Beijing

Etude in a Op 25/11 by Frédéric Chopin

10:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Benjamin Hochman, piano

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D (1930)

Victor de Sabata: La notte di Plàton (1923)

Richard Strauss: Aus Italien Op 16 (1886)

Richard Strauss: Excerpt from Don Juan

Victor de Sabata, conductor

Nicolò Paganini: Rondo from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 6 (1817)

Itzhak Perlman, violin; Henry Mazer, conductor

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:16:22 Sir William Walton Henry V: Suite

James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

12:29:00 00:09:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

12:42:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part Two of the life and music of Ludwig van Beethoven; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:24:22 Walter Piston Symphony No. 4

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559162

15:30:00 00:14:16 Jerome Moross Variations on a Waltz

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Albany 1403

15:47:00 00:06:45 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice Americain "Columbia" Op 34

Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64668

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano – recorded live in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

16:04:00 00:10:05 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

16:19:00 00:30:37 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54

16:54:00 00:43:29 Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40

17:46:00 00:12:32 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:05:52 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca 4782564

18:10:00 00:19:10 Paul Dukas Variations, Interlude & Finale on a Theme by Rameau

Margaret Fingerhut, piano Chandos 8765

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:33:30 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53

Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353

19:37:00 00:30:31 Bedrich Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E minor

Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8412

20:10:00 00:46:27 Josef Suk Symphony No. 1 in E major Op 14

Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 111964

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

HyeKyung Lee: conFUsion/comBUstion

HyeKyung Lee, piano (Capstone 8736) 8:01

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Cortege d’Antan

Cynthia Watson, oboe; Margi Griebling-Haigh, English horn; Todd Wilson, organ (private CD) 12:22

Loris Chobanian: Sonata for Guitar

William Kanengiser, guitar (Chobanian 2001) 14:24

Fredric Lissauer: Tapestries for piano quartet Op 36 (2001-02)

Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 13:49

Nicholas Underhill: Passacaglia (1982)

Nicholas Underhill, piano (MMC 2077) 5:48

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Conventional Wisdom: A Chicago Collection - unique recital performances from the 2006 National Convention of the American Guild of Organists.

Marcel Dupré: Sinfonia for Organ & Piano Op 42

Jeannine (piano) and Alan Morrison (1992 Schantz/College Church, Wheaton, IL) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/6/06)

Richard Proulx: Concerto for Organ & Strings (1999-2002)

Metropolis Symphony/Julian Wachner, conductor; Maxine Thevenot (1998 Casavant/Orchestra Hall, Chicago, IL) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/2/06)

Emily Maxson Porter: Organ prelude "People, look east! (premiere)."

Carl Wiltse: Lyric Piece.

Aaron David Miller: Festival Improvisation

Agape Ringers (bells); Aaron David Miller (2005 Berghaus/St. Raphael the Archangel Church, Naperville, IL) Pipedreams Archive (r.7/6/06)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Keyboard Concerto No. 3

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

23:08:00 00:11:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento No. 15

Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

23:21:00 00:06:13 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 24 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:27:00 00:09:38 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 18 in C minor

Maggie Cole, fortepiano VirginClas 91172

23:39:00 00:03:52 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 3 in A flat major Op 33

Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911

23:42:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531

23:56:00 00:02:31 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 9

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

23:57:00 00:01:54 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71

Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207