Program Guide 03-23-2014

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Edo de Waart, conductor; Tamara Mumford, mezzo soprano (the Angel); Anthony Dean Griffey, tenor (Gerontius and the Soul of Gerontius); Luca Pisaroni, baritone (The Priest and the Angel of Agony); Milwaukee Symphony Chorus

00:10:00 01:30:52 Sir Edward Elgar The Dream of Gerontius Op 38

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Enrico Dindo, cello

02:06:00 00:37:03 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70

Andrea Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Love Theme (1988)

tzhak Perlman, violin; John Williams, conductor

02:55:00 00:33:10 Dmitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 2 Op 126

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allemande from Cello Suite No. 6 BWV 1012

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sarabande from Cello Suite No. 1 BWV 1007

Enrico Dindo, cello

03:45:00 00:07:56 Giuseppe Verdi La forza del destino: Overture

Carlo Maria Giulini, conductor

Ottorino Respighi: Excerpt from The Pines of Rome

Lorin Maazel, conductor

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Gypsy Song

Philip Martin, piano Hyperion 66459 - Music: 4:30

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien Op 45

Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Jaap van Zweden, conductor McDermott Concert Hall, Meyer Symphony Center, Dallas, TX DSO Live disc - Music: 15:51

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Katherine Oxnard Ellis, from Savannah, GA

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-flat Op 100: Movement 4

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4838700 - Music: 12:36

Valerie Coleman: Tzigane

Imani Winds Secrest Artists Series, Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University; Winston-Salem, NC - Music: 8:47

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation Op 72/5

Andres Diaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Dorian 90188 - Music:4:26

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in D JC 14

Milano Classica; Marcello Scandelli, director and first cellist Savannah Friends of Music, First Baptist Church, Savannah, GA - Music: 5:43

Sergei Prokofiev: String Quartet No. 2 in F Op 92

Escher String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Daniel and Joanna S. Rose Studio, New York, NY - Music: 21:45

Igor Stravinsky: Three movements from Petrouchka

Yuja Wang, piano Frederic Chopin Society, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, Saint Paul, MN - Music: 15:13

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Orient-Occident II—Homage to Syria - Spanish and Italian traders on the medieval trade routes in ancient Damascus (Volume 19 of the “Place and Memory” series)

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:03:39 Franz Joseph Haydn Dona nobis pacem from Mass No. 12

Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Pamela Helen Stephen, mezzo; Mark Padmore, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592

07:10:00 00:17:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 7 in B flat

Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592

07:30:00 00:26:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Solemn Vespers of the Confessor

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Elisabeth von Magnus, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Matthijs Mesdag, baritone; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 10705

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded July 28, 2012 in Beijing, China - This program is the first of two special episodes recorded with the Great Wall International Music Academy in Beijing, China. We meet the brilliant 17-year-old Chinese violinist Mei Di Yang who performs the music of Brahms. A chamber orchestra made up of students from around the globe performs beautiful traditional Chinese music … and for our grand finale — the youngest of the young: a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old share the stage in a performance of Bach's Concerto for 2 Violins

Zhang Jin Ru, violin, age 16 from Shanghai

Polonaise No.1 in D Op 4 by Henryk Wieniawski, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Carolyn Ronning, cello, age 17 from Noblesville, IN

Allegro appassionato by Camille Saint-Saëns, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Mei Di Yang, viola, age 17 from Beijing

Allegro appassionata from the Sonata No.1 in f Op 120 by Johannes Brahms, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Great Wall Soloists, Kurt Sassmannshaus, conductor

Moon Reflecting in the Erquan Pond by Abing (arr Wu Zuqiang)

Skye Park, violin 1, age 10 from Lexington, KY and Christina Nam, violin 2, age 9 from West Chester, OH

Vivace from the Concerto in d for 2 Violins BWV 1043 by Johann Sebastian Bach, with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:09:00 00:26:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 13 in C

Chamber Players of Canada Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532

12:38:00 00:07:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 94

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

12:48:00 00:06:26 Franz Schreker Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8

James Conlon Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne EMI 56784

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part One of the life and music of Ludwig van Beethoven; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:22:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

15:28:00 00:10:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Manfred Symphony Op 58

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

15:42:00 00:11:09 Béla Bartók Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2

Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Arabella Steinbacher, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:14:40 Antonín Dvorák Othello Overture Op 93

Stephen Gunzenhauser BBC Philharmonic Naxos 550600

16:21:00 00:22:30 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Op 19

Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 462592

16:46:00 00:47:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

Constantin Silvestri Philharmonia Orchestra EMI 68229

17:46:00 00:12:09 Maurice Ravel La valse

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:10:40 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D

Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097

18:14:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 in G

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

19:26:00 00:37:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat Op 75

Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Bernd Glemser, piano Naxos 550819

20:05:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Music for the Play “The Elephant Man”

Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 20:25

Ty Alan Emerson: Harp Concerto

Michaela Trnkova, harp; Peabody Wind Ensemble/Harlan Parker (private CD) 19:35

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings

Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

21:53:00 00:05:15 Wayne Barlow The Winter's Passed

Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7187

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach Alive - concert performances of music by the greatest composer for the pipe organ, in celebration of his birthday and the beginning of spring

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d BWV 565 (the theme from Rollerball?)

Jan Kraybill (2012 Casavant/Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center, Kansas City, MO) Pipedreams Archive (r. 1/16/13)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 1 in E-flat BWV 525

Thomas Trotter (206 Dobson/Verizon Hall, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/9/13)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasy and Fugue in g BWV 542

Craig Cramer (2001 Lively-Fulcher/St. Olaf Catholic Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/28/12)

Johann Sebastian Bach: 3 Kyrie Settings (BWV 669-671) from Clavierübung III

Wolfgang Rübsam (1997 Rieger/Holy Savior Cathedral, Fulda, Germany) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/12/13). [Rübsam performed in concert to benefit the Children’s Palliative Care Foundation of Germany.]

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:08:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 35

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

23:10:00 00:07:22 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 45

Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5330

23:20:00 00:11:28 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E minor

Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

23:31:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

23:40:00 00:06:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:46:00 00:06:26 Franz Schreker Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8

James Conlon Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne EMI 56784

23:54:00 00:03:31 Thomas Weelkes O vos omnes

Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

23:58:00 00:01:27 Gregorian Chant Ave regina celorum

Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546