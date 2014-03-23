Program Guide 03-23-2014
MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Dennis Moore: Edo de Waart, conductor; Tamara Mumford, mezzo soprano (the Angel); Anthony Dean Griffey, tenor (Gerontius and the Soul of Gerontius); Luca Pisaroni, baritone (The Priest and the Angel of Agony); Milwaukee Symphony Chorus
00:10:00 01:30:52 Sir Edward Elgar The Dream of Gerontius Op 38
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Enrico Dindo, cello
02:06:00 00:37:03 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70
Andrea Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Love Theme (1988)
tzhak Perlman, violin; John Williams, conductor
02:55:00 00:33:10 Dmitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 2 Op 126
Johann Sebastian Bach: Allemande from Cello Suite No. 6 BWV 1012
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sarabande from Cello Suite No. 1 BWV 1007
Enrico Dindo, cello
03:45:00 00:07:56 Giuseppe Verdi La forza del destino: Overture
Carlo Maria Giulini, conductor
Ottorino Respighi: Excerpt from The Pines of Rome
Lorin Maazel, conductor
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Gypsy Song
Philip Martin, piano Hyperion 66459 - Music: 4:30
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien Op 45
Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Jaap van Zweden, conductor McDermott Concert Hall, Meyer Symphony Center, Dallas, TX DSO Live disc - Music: 15:51
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Katherine Oxnard Ellis, from Savannah, GA
Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-flat Op 100: Movement 4
Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4838700 - Music: 12:36
Valerie Coleman: Tzigane
Imani Winds Secrest Artists Series, Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University; Winston-Salem, NC - Music: 8:47
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation Op 72/5
Andres Diaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Dorian 90188 - Music:4:26
Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in D JC 14
Milano Classica; Marcello Scandelli, director and first cellist Savannah Friends of Music, First Baptist Church, Savannah, GA - Music: 5:43
Sergei Prokofiev: String Quartet No. 2 in F Op 92
Escher String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Daniel and Joanna S. Rose Studio, New York, NY - Music: 21:45
Igor Stravinsky: Three movements from Petrouchka
Yuja Wang, piano Frederic Chopin Society, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, Saint Paul, MN - Music: 15:13
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Orient-Occident II—Homage to Syria - Spanish and Italian traders on the medieval trade routes in ancient Damascus (Volume 19 of the “Place and Memory” series)
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:03:39 Franz Joseph Haydn Dona nobis pacem from Mass No. 12
Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Pamela Helen Stephen, mezzo; Mark Padmore, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592
07:10:00 00:17:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 7 in B flat
Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Janice Watson, soprano; Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Chandos 592
07:30:00 00:26:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Solemn Vespers of the Confessor
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Elisabeth von Magnus, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Matthijs Mesdag, baritone; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 10705
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded July 28, 2012 in Beijing, China - This program is the first of two special episodes recorded with the Great Wall International Music Academy in Beijing, China. We meet the brilliant 17-year-old Chinese violinist Mei Di Yang who performs the music of Brahms. A chamber orchestra made up of students from around the globe performs beautiful traditional Chinese music … and for our grand finale — the youngest of the young: a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old share the stage in a performance of Bach's Concerto for 2 Violins
Zhang Jin Ru, violin, age 16 from Shanghai
Polonaise No.1 in D Op 4 by Henryk Wieniawski, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Carolyn Ronning, cello, age 17 from Noblesville, IN
Allegro appassionato by Camille Saint-Saëns, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Mei Di Yang, viola, age 17 from Beijing
Allegro appassionata from the Sonata No.1 in f Op 120 by Johannes Brahms, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Great Wall Soloists, Kurt Sassmannshaus, conductor
Moon Reflecting in the Erquan Pond by Abing (arr Wu Zuqiang)
Skye Park, violin 1, age 10 from Lexington, KY and Christina Nam, violin 2, age 9 from West Chester, OH
Vivace from the Concerto in d for 2 Violins BWV 1043 by Johann Sebastian Bach, with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:09:00 00:26:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 13 in C
Chamber Players of Canada Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532
12:38:00 00:07:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 94
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
12:48:00 00:06:26 Franz Schreker Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8
James Conlon Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne EMI 56784
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part One of the life and music of Ludwig van Beethoven; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:22:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574
15:28:00 00:10:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Manfred Symphony Op 58
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75
15:42:00 00:11:09 Béla Bartók Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2
Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Arabella Steinbacher, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:14:40 Antonín Dvorák Othello Overture Op 93
Stephen Gunzenhauser BBC Philharmonic Naxos 550600
16:21:00 00:22:30 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Op 19
Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 462592
16:46:00 00:47:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64
Constantin Silvestri Philharmonia Orchestra EMI 68229
17:46:00 00:12:09 Maurice Ravel La valse
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:10:40 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D
Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097
18:14:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:22:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 in G
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
19:26:00 00:37:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat Op 75
Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Bernd Glemser, piano Naxos 550819
20:05:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Ty Alan Emerson: Music for the Play “The Elephant Man”
Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 20:25
Ty Alan Emerson: Harp Concerto
Michaela Trnkova, harp; Peabody Wind Ensemble/Harlan Parker (private CD) 19:35
Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings
Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19
21:53:00 00:05:15 Wayne Barlow The Winter's Passed
Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7187
22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach Alive - concert performances of music by the greatest composer for the pipe organ, in celebration of his birthday and the beginning of spring
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d BWV 565 (the theme from Rollerball?)
Jan Kraybill (2012 Casavant/Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center, Kansas City, MO) Pipedreams Archive (r. 1/16/13)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 1 in E-flat BWV 525
Thomas Trotter (206 Dobson/Verizon Hall, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/9/13)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasy and Fugue in g BWV 542
Craig Cramer (2001 Lively-Fulcher/St. Olaf Catholic Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/28/12)
Johann Sebastian Bach: 3 Kyrie Settings (BWV 669-671) from Clavierübung III
Wolfgang Rübsam (1997 Rieger/Holy Savior Cathedral, Fulda, Germany) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/12/13). [Rübsam performed in concert to benefit the Children’s Palliative Care Foundation of Germany.]
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:08:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 35
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574
23:10:00 00:07:22 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 45
Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5330
23:20:00 00:11:28 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E minor
Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592
23:31:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790
23:40:00 00:06:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
23:46:00 00:06:26 Franz Schreker Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8
James Conlon Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne EMI 56784
23:54:00 00:03:31 Thomas Weelkes O vos omnes
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013
23:58:00 00:01:27 Gregorian Chant Ave regina celorum
Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546