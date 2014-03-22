Program Guide 03-22-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:42:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 53277

00:47:00 00:25:23 Franz Schreker Chamber Symphony

Franz Welser-Möst Camerata Salzburg EMI 56813

01:14:00 00:40:55 Johannes Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor Op 34

Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

01:57:00 00:35:45 Béla Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2

Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146

02:35:00 00:32:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

03:10:00 00:34:08 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63884

03:46:00 00:36:07 George W. Chadwick Suite symphonique

José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104

04:24:00 00:19:06 Benjamin Britten Sinfonia da requiem Op 20

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

04:45:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

05:22:00 00:17:01 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

05:41:00 00:06:12 Carl Maria von Weber Rondo brillante Op 52

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584

05:53:00 00:06:20 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C

Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587

05:53:00 00:08:00 Franz Liszt Ballade No. 1 in D flat

Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez

06:01:30 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Selections

Paco de Lucia, Flamenco guitar Philips 836-032-2

06:08:28 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e Op 64

Andres Cardenes, violin; Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Artek 0039

06:39:47 Carlos Guastavino Sonata for Clarinet & Piano

Arizona Friends of Chamber Music Arizona Friends of Chamber Music 00-1

07:00:50 Manuel de Falla The Three Cornered Hat: Selections

Paco de Lucia, Flamenco guitar Philips 836-032-2

07:12:19 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella, music from the ballet

Martha Argerich, Mikhail Pletnev, pianos DeutGram 310902

07:33:38 Claude Debussy String Quartet in g Op 10

Casals Quartet Harm Mundi 987057

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Gypsy Song

Philip Martin, piano Hyperion 66459 - Music: 4:30

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien Op 45

Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Jaap van Zweden, conductor McDermott Concert Hall, Meyer Symphony Center, Dallas, TX DSO Live disc - Music: 15:51

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Katherine Oxnard Ellis, from Savannah, GA

Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-flat Op 100: Movement 4

Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4838700 - Music: 12:36

Valerie Coleman: Tzigane

Imani Winds Secrest Artists Series, Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University; Winston-Salem, NC - Music: 8:47

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation Op 72/5

Andres Diaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Dorian 90188 - Music:4:26

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in D JC 14

Milano Classica; Marcello Scandelli, director and first cellist Savannah Friends of Music, First Baptist Church, Savannah, GA - Music: 5:43

Sergei Prokofiev: String Quartet No. 2 in F Op 92

Escher String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Daniel and Joanna S. Rose Studio, New York, NY - Music: 21:45

Igor Stravinsky: Three movements from Petrouchka

Yuja Wang, piano Frederic Chopin Society, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, Saint Paul, MN - Music: 15:13

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: 20 Fingers and 176 Keys Part 2

Anton Arensky: Waltz from Suite for Two Pianos Op.15 – Vitya Vronsky & Victor Babin, duo-pianists (RCA 1419 LP) 4:22

Arthur Benjamin: Jamaicalypso

Vitya Vronsky & Victor Babin, duo-pianists (RCA 1419 LP) 2:29

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Dance of the Tumblers from The Snow Maiden

Vitya Vronsky & Victor Babin, duo-pianists (RCA 1419 LP) 5:08

Gioachino Rossini (arr Paratore): Overture to The Barber of Seville

Anthony & Joseph Paratore, duo-pianists (Columbia 42102 LP) 6:15

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos & Orchestra: Finale (Allegro molto)

François-René Duchable & Jean-Phillippe Collard, duo-pianists; Rotterdam Philharmonic/James Conlon (Erato 88140 CD) 5:35

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata in D for Two Pianos, K.448

Robert & Gaby Casadesus, duo-pianists (Columbia 14196 LP) 17:12

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No.2 Op.17 for Two Pianos: Tarantella (Presto)

Martha Argerich and Nelson Friere, pianists (Philip 446557 CD) 5:17

OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Daedalus Quartet - The string quartet performance legacy has been passed down from one generation to the next and the Daedalus is part of a new generation of successful string quartets. Violinists Min-Young Kim and Matilda Kaul from the Daedalus Quartet fill us in on their journey as a string quartet founded in the 21st century.

11:05:00 Franz Joseph Haydn: Quartet in D Op 20/4: IV. Presto Scherzando

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

11:15:00 George Perle: String Quartet No. 2 in d Op 14: 2nd movement

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9398

11:30:00 Jean Sibelius: String Quartet in d Op 56 “Intimate Voices”: IV. Allegretto (ma pesante)

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

11:44:00 Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F: II. Assez Vif – Tres Rythme

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ludwig van Beethoven and Music That Imitates Inanimate Objects

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:06:38 Javier Alvárez Metro Chabacano

Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254

12:18:00 00:13:05 Stephen Sondheim Sweeney Todd: Suite

Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285

12:33:00 00:05:15 Andrew Lloyd Webber The Phantom of the Opera: Overture

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

12:38:00 00:03:40 Andrew Lloyd Webber Requiem: Pie Jesu

Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano; Andrew Swait, treble; Prague Philharmonic Choir DeutGram 12217

12:44:00 00:12:04 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields

Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 516

THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

13:00:00 Alban Berg: Wozzeck (1922)

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Wozzeck conducted by Met Music Director James Levine. Levine has led more performances of Berg’s dark opera than any other conductor in Met history. Thomas Hampson and Deborah Voigt are singing their first-ever performances of the leading roles this season: Wozzeck, a hapless soldier crushed by society, and Marie, his unfaithful mistress. This performance will also star Simon O’Neill as the Drum-Major, Peter Hoare as the Captain, and Clive Bayley as the Doctor.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:54:00 00:05:25 Francis Poulenc Suite in C major

Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862

15:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest

Frederick Delius: Violin Sonata No. 3

Ani Kavafian, violin; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

Sir Arthur Bliss: Madame Noy for Soprano & Chamber Ensemble F160

Amy Burton, soprano; Paula Robison, flute; David Shifrin, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Jacqui Kerrod, harp; Paul Neubauer, viola; Daxun Zhang, double bass

Sir William Walton: Piano Quartet in d

Ani Kavafian, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Fred Sherry, cello; Wu Han, piano

16:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 11 in f Op 122 (1966)

Jerusalem Quartet [Alexander Pavlovsky, Sergei Bresler, violin; Ori Kam, viola; Kyril Zlotnikov, cello]

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 2 in A Op 68 (1944)

Jerusalem Quartet

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded July 28, 2012 in Beijing, China - This program is the first of two special episodes recorded with the Great Wall International Music Academy in Beijing, China. We meet the brilliant 17-year-old Chinese violinist Mei Di Yang who performs the music of Brahms. A chamber orchestra made up of students from around the globe performs beautiful traditional Chinese music … and for our grand finale — the youngest of the young: a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old share the stage in a performance of Bach's Concerto for 2 Violins

Zhang Jin Ru, violin, age 16 from Shanghai

Polonaise No.1 in D Op 4 by Henryk Wieniawski, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Carolyn Ronning, cello, age 17 from Noblesville, IN

Allegro appassionato by Camille Saint-Saëns, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Mei Di Yang, viola, age 17 from Beijing

Allegro appassionata from the Sonata No.1 in f Op 120 by Johannes Brahms, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Great Wall Soloists, Kurt Sassmannshaus, conductor

Moon Reflecting in the Erquan Pond by Abing (arr Wu Zuqiang)

Skye Park, violin 1, age 10 from Lexington, KY and Christina Nam, violin 2, age 9 from West Chester, OH

Vivace from the Concerto in d for 2 Violins BWV 1043 by Johann Sebastian Bach, with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Wanted: Mr. or Ms. Right - Selection from musicals about men and women searching for the ideal partner in life

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:05 00:02:07 George and Ira Gershwin Boy Wanted

Twiggy My One and Only -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic 780110-2

18:03:12 00:00:55 George and Ira Gershwin Looking for a Boy

Orchestra My One and Only -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic 780110-2

18:04:07 00:01:20 Irving Berlin The Girl That I Marry

Howard Keel Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R276669

18:06:45 00:00:44 Irving Berlin No Strings

Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272956

18:07:29 00:01:35 Howard Dietz-Arthur Schwartz Where Can He Be?

Mary Martin Anything Goes/The Bandwagon DRG CD-19022

18:09:43 00:01:05 George and Ira Gershwin The Man I Love

Lena Horne I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin Smithsonian 33251-10702

18:10:48 00:01:07 Larry Morey-Frank Churchill Someday My Prince Will Come

Adriana Caselotti The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:11:51 00:01:24 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Waitin' for My Dearie

Shirley Jones Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast DRG 21471-90712

18:14:09 00:00:44 Stephen Sondheim Have I Got a Girl for You

Charles Braswell Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony 7464-65283

18:14:48 00:02:01 Claibe Richardson-Kenward Elmslie

Floozies Russ Thacker The Grass Harp -- Original B'way Cast Painted Smiles PS1354

18:17:14 00:03:29 Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields Remind Me

Elaine Delmar Jerome Kern in Hollywood Safari Jerome1

18:21:51 00:24:16 00:02:25 A.J.Lerner-Kurt Weill Mr. Right

Dorothy Loudon Alan Jay Lerner Revisited Painted Smiles PS1343

18:24:46 00:01:20 Pollak-Yvain My Man

Fanny Brice Fanny Brice-Helen Morgan RCA LPV-561RE

18:26:06 00:01:37 George and Ira Gershwin Someone to Watch Over Me

Gertrude Lawrence I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin Smithsonian 33251-10702

18:28:53 00:02:55 Stephen Sondheim Someone Is Waiting

Raul Esparza Company -- 2007 Revival Nonesuch 75597-99913

18:32:26 00:03:38 Frank Loesser I'll Know

Marlon Brando-Jean Simmons Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012159112-2

18:36:49 00:01:41 Meredith Willson The Sadder but Wiser Girl for Me

Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663-2

18:38:26 00:03:02 Meredith Willson My White Knight

Barbara Cook The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663-2

18:42:03 00:01:24 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Charles Hart The Music of the Night

Michael Crawford The Phantom of the Opera -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 831273-2Y-2

18:43:49 00:02:11 Adam Guettel Say It Somehow

Metthew Morrison, Kelli O'Hara The Light in the Piazza -- Original B'way Cast Nonesuch 79829-2

18:46:30 00:03:06 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Eve

Alan Alda The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

18:49:35 00:02:24 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick What Makes Me Love Him?

Barbara Harris The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

18:52:03 00:00:57 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:05 00:03:50 Cole Porter Filler: Find Me a Primitive Man

Madeline Kahn At Long Last Love -- Film Soundtrack 20th Century Fox ABL2-0967

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:09:50 Hamish MacCunn Overture "The Land of the Mountain and Flood"

Sir Alexander Gibson Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8379

19:14:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

19:56:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Christine Brewer, soprano; Alan Held, bass – Blossom Festival Concert

20:04:00 00:15:29 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod

20:21:00 00:14:32 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music

20:38:00 00:13:13 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey

20:53:00 00:12:57 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music

21:10:00 00:20:12 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Brünnhilde's Immolation

21:27:00 00:32:13 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Excerpts from “You Don’t Have to be Jewish.” Noel Coward…That Was the Week that Was, Myron Cohen and Allan Sherman tell about flies...The Wisdom of Mark Levy: “Too Late for Childhood Prodigyhood” & This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

23:10:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

23:22:00 00:07:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16

Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503

23:29:00 00:07:39 Alexander Borodin Andante from Symphony No. 1

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

23:39:00 00:05:10 Joseph Joachim Romance in B flat Op 2

Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

23:44:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

23:56:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain

Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132

23:57:00 00:03:10 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

