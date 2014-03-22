Program Guide 03-22-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:42:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D
Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 53277
00:47:00 00:25:23 Franz Schreker Chamber Symphony
Franz Welser-Möst Camerata Salzburg EMI 56813
01:14:00 00:40:55 Johannes Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor Op 34
Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
01:57:00 00:35:45 Béla Bartók Violin Concerto No. 2
Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146
02:35:00 00:32:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009
03:10:00 00:34:08 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition
Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63884
03:46:00 00:36:07 George W. Chadwick Suite symphonique
José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104
04:24:00 00:19:06 Benjamin Britten Sinfonia da requiem Op 20
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120
04:45:00 00:35:07 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 2 in B minor Op 16
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623
05:22:00 00:17:01 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
05:41:00 00:06:12 Carl Maria von Weber Rondo brillante Op 52
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584
05:53:00 00:06:20 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C
Stephen Marchionda, guitar MD+G 9031587
05:53:00 00:08:00 Franz Liszt Ballade No. 1 in D flat
Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez
06:01:30 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Selections
Paco de Lucia, Flamenco guitar Philips 836-032-2
06:08:28 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e Op 64
Andres Cardenes, violin; Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Artek 0039
06:39:47 Carlos Guastavino Sonata for Clarinet & Piano
Arizona Friends of Chamber Music Arizona Friends of Chamber Music 00-1
07:00:50 Manuel de Falla The Three Cornered Hat: Selections
Paco de Lucia, Flamenco guitar Philips 836-032-2
07:12:19 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella, music from the ballet
Martha Argerich, Mikhail Pletnev, pianos DeutGram 310902
07:33:38 Claude Debussy String Quartet in g Op 10
Casals Quartet Harm Mundi 987057
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Gypsy Song
Philip Martin, piano Hyperion 66459 - Music: 4:30
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien Op 45
Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Jaap van Zweden, conductor McDermott Concert Hall, Meyer Symphony Center, Dallas, TX DSO Live disc - Music: 15:51
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Katherine Oxnard Ellis, from Savannah, GA
Puzzler Payoff: Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-flat Op 100: Movement 4
Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4838700 - Music: 12:36
Valerie Coleman: Tzigane
Imani Winds Secrest Artists Series, Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University; Winston-Salem, NC - Music: 8:47
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Peter Tchaikovsky: Meditation Op 72/5
Andres Diaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Dorian 90188 - Music:4:26
Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in D JC 14
Milano Classica; Marcello Scandelli, director and first cellist Savannah Friends of Music, First Baptist Church, Savannah, GA - Music: 5:43
Sergei Prokofiev: String Quartet No. 2 in F Op 92
Escher String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Daniel and Joanna S. Rose Studio, New York, NY - Music: 21:45
Igor Stravinsky: Three movements from Petrouchka
Yuja Wang, piano Frederic Chopin Society, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, Saint Paul, MN - Music: 15:13
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: 20 Fingers and 176 Keys Part 2
Anton Arensky: Waltz from Suite for Two Pianos Op.15 – Vitya Vronsky & Victor Babin, duo-pianists (RCA 1419 LP) 4:22
Arthur Benjamin: Jamaicalypso
Vitya Vronsky & Victor Babin, duo-pianists (RCA 1419 LP) 2:29
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Dance of the Tumblers from The Snow Maiden
Vitya Vronsky & Victor Babin, duo-pianists (RCA 1419 LP) 5:08
Gioachino Rossini (arr Paratore): Overture to The Barber of Seville
Anthony & Joseph Paratore, duo-pianists (Columbia 42102 LP) 6:15
Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos & Orchestra: Finale (Allegro molto)
François-René Duchable & Jean-Phillippe Collard, duo-pianists; Rotterdam Philharmonic/James Conlon (Erato 88140 CD) 5:35
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata in D for Two Pianos, K.448
Robert & Gaby Casadesus, duo-pianists (Columbia 14196 LP) 17:12
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No.2 Op.17 for Two Pianos: Tarantella (Presto)
Martha Argerich and Nelson Friere, pianists (Philip 446557 CD) 5:17
OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Daedalus Quartet - The string quartet performance legacy has been passed down from one generation to the next and the Daedalus is part of a new generation of successful string quartets. Violinists Min-Young Kim and Matilda Kaul from the Daedalus Quartet fill us in on their journey as a string quartet founded in the 21st century.
11:05:00 Franz Joseph Haydn: Quartet in D Op 20/4: IV. Presto Scherzando
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326
11:15:00 George Perle: String Quartet No. 2 in d Op 14: 2nd movement
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9398
11:30:00 Jean Sibelius: String Quartet in d Op 56 “Intimate Voices”: IV. Allegretto (ma pesante)
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202
11:44:00 Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F: II. Assez Vif – Tres Rythme
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ludwig van Beethoven and Music That Imitates Inanimate Objects
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:06:38 Javier Alvárez Metro Chabacano
Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254
12:18:00 00:13:05 Stephen Sondheim Sweeney Todd: Suite
Don Sebesky London Symphony Orchestra EMI 54285
12:33:00 00:05:15 Andrew Lloyd Webber The Phantom of the Opera: Overture
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
12:38:00 00:03:40 Andrew Lloyd Webber Requiem: Pie Jesu
Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano; Andrew Swait, treble; Prague Philharmonic Choir DeutGram 12217
12:44:00 00:12:04 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields
Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 516
THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
13:00:00 Alban Berg: Wozzeck (1922)
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Wozzeck conducted by Met Music Director James Levine. Levine has led more performances of Berg’s dark opera than any other conductor in Met history. Thomas Hampson and Deborah Voigt are singing their first-ever performances of the leading roles this season: Wozzeck, a hapless soldier crushed by society, and Marie, his unfaithful mistress. This performance will also star Simon O’Neill as the Drum-Major, Peter Hoare as the Captain, and Clive Bayley as the Doctor.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
14:54:00 00:05:25 Francis Poulenc Suite in C major
Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862
15:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest
Frederick Delius: Violin Sonata No. 3
Ani Kavafian, violin; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano
Sir Arthur Bliss: Madame Noy for Soprano & Chamber Ensemble F160
Amy Burton, soprano; Paula Robison, flute; David Shifrin, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Jacqui Kerrod, harp; Paul Neubauer, viola; Daxun Zhang, double bass
Sir William Walton: Piano Quartet in d
Ani Kavafian, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Fred Sherry, cello; Wu Han, piano
16:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest
Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 11 in f Op 122 (1966)
Jerusalem Quartet [Alexander Pavlovsky, Sergei Bresler, violin; Ori Kam, viola; Kyril Zlotnikov, cello]
Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 2 in A Op 68 (1944)
Jerusalem Quartet
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded July 28, 2012 in Beijing, China - This program is the first of two special episodes recorded with the Great Wall International Music Academy in Beijing, China. We meet the brilliant 17-year-old Chinese violinist Mei Di Yang who performs the music of Brahms. A chamber orchestra made up of students from around the globe performs beautiful traditional Chinese music … and for our grand finale — the youngest of the young: a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old share the stage in a performance of Bach's Concerto for 2 Violins
Zhang Jin Ru, violin, age 16 from Shanghai
Polonaise No.1 in D Op 4 by Henryk Wieniawski, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Carolyn Ronning, cello, age 17 from Noblesville, IN
Allegro appassionato by Camille Saint-Saëns, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Mei Di Yang, viola, age 17 from Beijing
Allegro appassionata from the Sonata No.1 in f Op 120 by Johannes Brahms, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Great Wall Soloists, Kurt Sassmannshaus, conductor
Moon Reflecting in the Erquan Pond by Abing (arr Wu Zuqiang)
Skye Park, violin 1, age 10 from Lexington, KY and Christina Nam, violin 2, age 9 from West Chester, OH
Vivace from the Concerto in d for 2 Violins BWV 1043 by Johann Sebastian Bach, with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Wanted: Mr. or Ms. Right - Selection from musicals about men and women searching for the ideal partner in life
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:05 00:02:07 George and Ira Gershwin Boy Wanted
Twiggy My One and Only -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic 780110-2
18:03:12 00:00:55 George and Ira Gershwin Looking for a Boy
Orchestra My One and Only -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic 780110-2
18:04:07 00:01:20 Irving Berlin The Girl That I Marry
Howard Keel Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R276669
18:06:45 00:00:44 Irving Berlin No Strings
Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272956
18:07:29 00:01:35 Howard Dietz-Arthur Schwartz Where Can He Be?
Mary Martin Anything Goes/The Bandwagon DRG CD-19022
18:09:43 00:01:05 George and Ira Gershwin The Man I Love
Lena Horne I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin Smithsonian 33251-10702
18:10:48 00:01:07 Larry Morey-Frank Churchill Someday My Prince Will Come
Adriana Caselotti The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957
18:11:51 00:01:24 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Waitin' for My Dearie
Shirley Jones Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast DRG 21471-90712
18:14:09 00:00:44 Stephen Sondheim Have I Got a Girl for You
Charles Braswell Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony 7464-65283
18:14:48 00:02:01 Claibe Richardson-Kenward Elmslie
Floozies Russ Thacker The Grass Harp -- Original B'way Cast Painted Smiles PS1354
18:17:14 00:03:29 Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields Remind Me
Elaine Delmar Jerome Kern in Hollywood Safari Jerome1
18:21:51 00:24:16 00:02:25 A.J.Lerner-Kurt Weill Mr. Right
Dorothy Loudon Alan Jay Lerner Revisited Painted Smiles PS1343
18:24:46 00:01:20 Pollak-Yvain My Man
Fanny Brice Fanny Brice-Helen Morgan RCA LPV-561RE
18:26:06 00:01:37 George and Ira Gershwin Someone to Watch Over Me
Gertrude Lawrence I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin Smithsonian 33251-10702
18:28:53 00:02:55 Stephen Sondheim Someone Is Waiting
Raul Esparza Company -- 2007 Revival Nonesuch 75597-99913
18:32:26 00:03:38 Frank Loesser I'll Know
Marlon Brando-Jean Simmons Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012159112-2
18:36:49 00:01:41 Meredith Willson The Sadder but Wiser Girl for Me
Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663-2
18:38:26 00:03:02 Meredith Willson My White Knight
Barbara Cook The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663-2
18:42:03 00:01:24 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Charles Hart The Music of the Night
Michael Crawford The Phantom of the Opera -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 831273-2Y-2
18:43:49 00:02:11 Adam Guettel Say It Somehow
Metthew Morrison, Kelli O'Hara The Light in the Piazza -- Original B'way Cast Nonesuch 79829-2
18:46:30 00:03:06 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Eve
Alan Alda The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209
18:49:35 00:02:24 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick What Makes Me Love Him?
Barbara Harris The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209
18:52:03 00:00:57 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:05 00:03:50 Cole Porter Filler: Find Me a Primitive Man
Madeline Kahn At Long Last Love -- Film Soundtrack 20th Century Fox ABL2-0967
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:09:50 Hamish MacCunn Overture "The Land of the Mountain and Flood"
Sir Alexander Gibson Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8379
19:14:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
19:56:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Christine Brewer, soprano; Alan Held, bass – Blossom Festival Concert
20:04:00 00:15:29 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod
20:21:00 00:14:32 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music
20:38:00 00:13:13 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey
20:53:00 00:12:57 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music
21:10:00 00:20:12 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Brünnhilde's Immolation
21:27:00 00:32:13 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Excerpts from “You Don’t Have to be Jewish.” Noel Coward…That Was the Week that Was, Myron Cohen and Allan Sherman tell about flies...The Wisdom of Mark Levy: “Too Late for Childhood Prodigyhood” & This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152
23:10:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434
23:22:00 00:07:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16
Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503
23:29:00 00:07:39 Alexander Borodin Andante from Symphony No. 1
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786
23:39:00 00:05:10 Joseph Joachim Romance in B flat Op 2
Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312
23:44:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23
Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374
23:56:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain
Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132
23:57:00 00:03:10 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309