Program Guide 03-17-2014
12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:41:31 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Symphony No. 3 in F minor
Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545
00:45:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony
Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314
01:21:00 00:30:50 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major Op 74
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80351
01:54:00 00:32:20 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21
Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387
02:28:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits
New Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722
03:15:00 00:40:11 Ernest Chausson Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D major Op 21
Cleveland Orch String Quartet Lorin Maazel, violin; Israela Margalit, piano Telarc 80046
03:57:00 00:35:05 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 6
London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943
04:34:00 00:15:15 Ignaz Moscheles Fantasia "Recollections of Ireland" Op 69
Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430
04:51:00 00:26:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 45 in F sharp minor
Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530
05:19:00 00:21:03 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Suite
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
05:42:00 00:04:55 Joseph Canteloube La delaïssádo from "Songs of the Auvergne"
Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner Kate Royal, soprano EMI 94419
05:57:00 00:01:52 Traditional Patrick's Day
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14
6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:08:00 00:05:26 Sir John Stevenson The Last Rose of Summer
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14
06:15:00 00:01:25 Traditional The Wearin' of the Green
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Thomas Motto, tenor RCA 63646
06:23:00 00:07:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Serenade Op 25
Joshua Smith, flute; Amy Lee, violin; Joanna Patterson Zakany, viola S&W 1
06:25:00 00:09:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 Op 68
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871
06:35:00 00:02:22 Traditional The Star of County Down
Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917
06:37:00 00:02:34 John Dowland Sleep, wayward thoughts La Nef
Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650
06:43:00 00:07:54 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & Marche de salon
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634
06:53:00 00:02:26 François Couperin Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67440
06:55:00 00:03:00 Traditional O'Sullivan's March from "Rob Roy"
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901
07:05:00 00:04:22 Traditional Lark in the Morning Medley
Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Kathie Stewart, flute Avie 2205
07:13:00 00:08:47 William Alwyn Seven Irish Tunes
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145
07:22:00 00:01:51 Traditional The Girl I Left Behind Me
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120
07:26:00 00:01:09 Jean-Baptiste Lully Marche militaire
Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623
07:29:00 00:07:13 George Gershwin Finale from Piano Concerto in F major
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
07:40:00 00:05:33 Traditional She Moved Through the Fair
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14
07:51:00 00:03:01 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002
07:55:00 00:02:15 Traditional Brian Boru's March
Marisa Robles Harp Ensemble Sir James Galway, flute RCA 7892
08:02:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587
08:08:00 00:06:11 Percy Grainger Irish Tune from County Derry
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Telarc 80059
08:15:00 00:09:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409
08:29:00 00:03:39 Traditional Highway to Kilkenny; The Boys of Portaferry
Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart Cherish the Ladies RCA 68901
08:34:00 00:06:11 Étienne Méhul Finale from Symphony No. 3
Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5185
08:41:00 00:03:30 Franz Schubert Schwanengesang: Serenade
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 4770832
08:45:00 00:06:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings in D major
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497
08:53:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Banjo Op 15
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
08:58:00 00:03:43 John Williams Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281
09:05:00 00:20:21 Leroy Anderson The Irish Suite
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 7892
09:25:00 00:04:40 Traditional Dances from New England & Ireland
Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2205
09:38:00 00:04:27 William Alwyn Finale from Serenade
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:01:32 Traditional Haste to the Wedding
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14
10:03:00 00:01:47 Nicola Matteis Ground after the Scotch Humor
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993
10:06:00 00:03:13 Amy Beach Scottish Legend Op 54
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121
10:11:00 00:06:13 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 1 Op 35
Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028
10:18:00 00:04:22 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major
Yundi, piano DeutGram 6090
10:26:00 00:07:13 Ignacio Cervantes Danzas Cubanas
Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732
10:36:00 00:12:28 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Variations on the Portuguese National Anthem
Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Michael Gurt, piano Naxos 559320
10:51:00 00:27:46 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 1 in D major
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184
11:17:00 00:07:13 Frédéric Chopin Boléro Op 19
Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907402
11:29:00 00:06:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor
Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra CBS 38915
11:37:00 00:07:22 John Field Rondeau in A flat major
London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Míceál O'Rourke, piano Chandos 9534
11:48:00 00:09:46 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 4 in F major
Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:10:00 00:08:07 Franz von Suppé Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna:
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
12:18:00 00:03:40 Percy Grainger Handel in the Strand
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9554
12:25:00 00:08:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor
Willi Boskovsky Philharmonia Hungarica EMI 64627
12:36:00 00:07:42 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Irish Dances Op 126
Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526
12:45:00 00:08:29 Michael W. Balfe The Bohemian Girl: Overture
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793
12:55:00 00:03:41 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Kreuzfidel" Op 301
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25
Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
13:45:00 00:10:48 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko Op 5
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787
2:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:01:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in D major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783
14:01:00 00:03:47 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 1 in C major
Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535
14:08:00 00:10:06 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Severed Head
Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020
14:20:00 00:09:29 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Overture
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766
14:45:00 00:14:53 William Alwyn Concerto Grosso No. 3
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145
3:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:00:00 00:18:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 10 in C major
Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080
15:22:00 00:08:57 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 34 in E flat major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352
15:34:00 00:17:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Quintet in E flat major
Richard King, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola; Stanley Konopka, viola; Julie Myers King, cello Albany 1325
4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:04:05 Percy Grainger Molly on the Shore
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
16:06:00 00:02:50 Traditional The Minstrel Boy
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp RCA 63646
16:12:00 00:12:00 John Field Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major Op 1
John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290
16:29:00 00:04:39 Alfred Newman All About Eve: Suite
William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223750
16:35:00 00:04:05 Alfred Newman The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Excerpts
Moscow Symphony Orchestra William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Chorus MarcoPolo 223750
16:41:00 00:08:21 Josef Rheinberger Overture to "The Taming of the Shrew" Op 18
Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic Signum 6000
16:52:00 00:03:24 Turlough O'Carolan Planxty Burke
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901
16:57:00 00:02:46 Traditional Down by the Sally Gardens
John Rutter Cambridge Singers; David Rix, clarinet Collegium 120
17:05:00 00:04:40 Traditional Dances from New England & Ireland
Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2205
17:24:00 00:03:49 Traditional The Lark in the Clear Air
John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Duke Dobing, flute Collegium 120
17:27:00 00:03:01 Sir Hamilton Harty The Fair Day from "An Irish Symphony"
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901
17:30:00 00:03:16 Traditional Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale RCA 63646
17:40:00 00:08:47 William Alwyn Seven Irish Tunes
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145
17:52:00 00:03:23 Traditional Londonderry Air "Danny Boy"
Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043
17:55:00 00:03:39 Peter Dodd Irish Idyll
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186
6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:14:53 Sir Arnold Bax In the Faery Hills
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553525
18:27:00 00:06:50 Mitch Farber Fantasy on "The Irish Washerwoman"
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14
18:37:00 00:02:26 Traditional The Kerry Dances
Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14
18:42:00 00:14:27 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 5
Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545
18:55:00 00:03:04 Traditional I Know Where I'm Going
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Christopher Hooker, oboe Collegium 120
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:17:05 Robert Schumann Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52
Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569
19:21:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony
Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314
19:56:00 00:03:27 Percy Grainger Colleen Dhas
Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9554
8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:20:24 Sir Edward Elgar Overture "In The South" Op 50
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265
20:24:00 00:31:14 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129
20:55:00 00:03:21 Traditional My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air)
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp RCA 63646
9:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Case Scaglione, Alan Gilbert, conductors; Marc Nuccio, clarinet
21:04:00 00:04:38 Igor Stravinsky: Ragtime for 11 Instruments (1918)
21:12:00 00:04:17 Dmitri Shostakovich: Tahiti Trot "Tea for Two" Op 16 (1928)
21:20:00 00:17:44 Aaron Copland: Concerto for Clarinet & Strings (1950)
21:45:00 00:46:00 Wynton Marsalis: Symphony No. 3 "Swing Symphony" (2010)
22:40:00 00:14:00 Bonus: Duke Ellington: A Tone Parallel to Harlem (1951)--Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra; New York Philharmonic, Kurt Masur, conductor
11:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:04:09 Reynaldo Hahn Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes
Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano Valois 4658
23:06:00 00:09:02 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 Op 80
Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006
23:17:00 00:07:51 Frank Bridge An Irish Melody "Londonderry Air"
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
23:24:00 00:08:45 John McLaughlin A Lotus on Irish Streams
Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019
23:36:00 00:10:48 John Field Nocturne No. 17 in E major
John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290
23:46:00 00:06:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet
Emerson String Quartet David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641
23:55:00 00:02:34 Pauline Viardot-Garcia Berceuse
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
23:57:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310