Program Guide 03-17-2014

12:00am WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:41:31 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Symphony No. 3 in F minor

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545

00:45:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony

Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

01:21:00 00:30:50 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major Op 74

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80351

01:54:00 00:32:20 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21

Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

02:28:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits

New Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722

03:15:00 00:40:11 Ernest Chausson Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D major Op 21

Cleveland Orch String Quartet Lorin Maazel, violin; Israela Margalit, piano Telarc 80046

03:57:00 00:35:05 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 6

London Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Midori, violin Philips 420943

04:34:00 00:15:15 Ignaz Moscheles Fantasia "Recollections of Ireland" Op 69

Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430

04:51:00 00:26:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 45 in F sharp minor

Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

05:19:00 00:21:03 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Suite

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

05:42:00 00:04:55 Joseph Canteloube La delaïssádo from "Songs of the Auvergne"

Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner Kate Royal, soprano EMI 94419

05:57:00 00:01:52 Traditional Patrick's Day

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

6:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:08:00 00:05:26 Sir John Stevenson The Last Rose of Summer

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

06:15:00 00:01:25 Traditional The Wearin' of the Green

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Thomas Motto, tenor RCA 63646

06:23:00 00:07:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Serenade Op 25

Joshua Smith, flute; Amy Lee, violin; Joanna Patterson Zakany, viola S&W 1

06:25:00 00:09:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 Op 68

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Decca 16871

06:35:00 00:02:22 Traditional The Star of County Down

Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917

06:37:00 00:02:34 John Dowland Sleep, wayward thoughts La Nef

Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

06:43:00 00:07:54 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & Marche de salon

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

06:53:00 00:02:26 François Couperin Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67440

06:55:00 00:03:00 Traditional O'Sullivan's March from "Rob Roy"

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

07:05:00 00:04:22 Traditional Lark in the Morning Medley

Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Kathie Stewart, flute Avie 2205

07:13:00 00:08:47 William Alwyn Seven Irish Tunes

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145

07:22:00 00:01:51 Traditional The Girl I Left Behind Me

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

07:26:00 00:01:09 Jean-Baptiste Lully Marche militaire

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

07:29:00 00:07:13 George Gershwin Finale from Piano Concerto in F major

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

07:40:00 00:05:33 Traditional She Moved Through the Fair

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

07:51:00 00:03:01 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

07:55:00 00:02:15 Traditional Brian Boru's March

Marisa Robles Harp Ensemble Sir James Galway, flute RCA 7892

08:02:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

08:08:00 00:06:11 Percy Grainger Irish Tune from County Derry

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Telarc 80059

08:15:00 00:09:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

08:29:00 00:03:39 Traditional Highway to Kilkenny; The Boys of Portaferry

Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart Cherish the Ladies RCA 68901

08:34:00 00:06:11 Étienne Méhul Finale from Symphony No. 3

Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5185

08:41:00 00:03:30 Franz Schubert Schwanengesang: Serenade

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 4770832

08:45:00 00:06:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings in D major

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497

08:53:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Banjo Op 15

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

08:58:00 00:03:43 John Williams Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

09:05:00 00:20:21 Leroy Anderson The Irish Suite

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 7892

09:25:00 00:04:40 Traditional Dances from New England & Ireland

Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2205

09:38:00 00:04:27 William Alwyn Finale from Serenade

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:01:32 Traditional Haste to the Wedding

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

10:03:00 00:01:47 Nicola Matteis Ground after the Scotch Humor

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993

10:06:00 00:03:13 Amy Beach Scottish Legend Op 54

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

10:11:00 00:06:13 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 1 Op 35

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

10:18:00 00:04:22 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major

Yundi, piano DeutGram 6090

10:26:00 00:07:13 Ignacio Cervantes Danzas Cubanas

Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

10:36:00 00:12:28 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Variations on the Portuguese National Anthem

Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Michael Gurt, piano Naxos 559320

10:51:00 00:27:46 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 1 in D major

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184

11:17:00 00:07:13 Frédéric Chopin Boléro Op 19

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907402

11:29:00 00:06:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra CBS 38915

11:37:00 00:07:22 John Field Rondeau in A flat major

London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Míceál O'Rourke, piano Chandos 9534

11:48:00 00:09:46 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 4 in F major

Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:10:00 00:08:07 Franz von Suppé Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna:

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

12:18:00 00:03:40 Percy Grainger Handel in the Strand

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9554

12:25:00 00:08:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor

Willi Boskovsky Philharmonia Hungarica EMI 64627

12:36:00 00:07:42 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Irish Dances Op 126

Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

12:45:00 00:08:29 Michael W. Balfe The Bohemian Girl: Overture

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

12:55:00 00:03:41 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Kreuzfidel" Op 301

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25

Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

13:45:00 00:10:48 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko Op 5

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

2:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:01:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in D major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

14:01:00 00:03:47 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 1 in C major

Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

14:08:00 00:10:06 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Severed Head

Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

14:20:00 00:09:29 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischütz: Overture

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8766

14:45:00 00:14:53 William Alwyn Concerto Grosso No. 3

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145

3:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:00:00 00:18:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 10 in C major

Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080

15:22:00 00:08:57 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 34 in E flat major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

15:34:00 00:17:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Quintet in E flat major

Richard King, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola; Stanley Konopka, viola; Julie Myers King, cello Albany 1325

4:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00 00:04:05 Percy Grainger Molly on the Shore

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

16:06:00 00:02:50 Traditional The Minstrel Boy

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp RCA 63646

16:12:00 00:12:00 John Field Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major Op 1

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

16:29:00 00:04:39 Alfred Newman All About Eve: Suite

William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra MarcoPolo 223750

16:35:00 00:04:05 Alfred Newman The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Excerpts

Moscow Symphony Orchestra William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Chorus MarcoPolo 223750

16:41:00 00:08:21 Josef Rheinberger Overture to "The Taming of the Shrew" Op 18

Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic Signum 6000

16:52:00 00:03:24 Turlough O'Carolan Planxty Burke

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

16:57:00 00:02:46 Traditional Down by the Sally Gardens

John Rutter Cambridge Singers; David Rix, clarinet Collegium 120

17:05:00 00:04:40 Traditional Dances from New England & Ireland

Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2205

17:24:00 00:03:49 Traditional The Lark in the Clear Air

John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Duke Dobing, flute Collegium 120

17:27:00 00:03:01 Sir Hamilton Harty The Fair Day from "An Irish Symphony"

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

17:30:00 00:03:16 Traditional Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale RCA 63646

17:40:00 00:08:47 William Alwyn Seven Irish Tunes

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145

17:52:00 00:03:23 Traditional Londonderry Air "Danny Boy"

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

17:55:00 00:03:39 Peter Dodd Irish Idyll

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186

6:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:14:53 Sir Arnold Bax In the Faery Hills

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553525

18:27:00 00:06:50 Mitch Farber Fantasy on "The Irish Washerwoman"

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

18:37:00 00:02:26 Traditional The Kerry Dances

Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

18:42:00 00:14:27 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 5

Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545

18:55:00 00:03:04 Traditional I Know Where I'm Going

City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Christopher Hooker, oboe Collegium 120

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:05 Robert Schumann Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52

Thomas Dausgaard Swedish Chamber Orchestra Bis 1569

19:21:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony

Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

19:56:00 00:03:27 Percy Grainger Colleen Dhas

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9554

8:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:20:24 Sir Edward Elgar Overture "In The South" Op 50

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265

20:24:00 00:31:14 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

20:55:00 00:03:21 Traditional My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air)

Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp RCA 63646

9:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Case Scaglione, Alan Gilbert, conductors; Marc Nuccio, clarinet

21:04:00 00:04:38 Igor Stravinsky: Ragtime for 11 Instruments (1918)

21:12:00 00:04:17 Dmitri Shostakovich: Tahiti Trot "Tea for Two" Op 16 (1928)

21:20:00 00:17:44 Aaron Copland: Concerto for Clarinet & Strings (1950)

21:45:00 00:46:00 Wynton Marsalis: Symphony No. 3 "Swing Symphony" (2010)

22:40:00 00:14:00 Bonus: Duke Ellington: A Tone Parallel to Harlem (1951)--Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra; New York Philharmonic, Kurt Masur, conductor

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:04:09 Reynaldo Hahn Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes

Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano Valois 4658

23:06:00 00:09:02 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 Op 80

Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006

23:17:00 00:07:51 Frank Bridge An Irish Melody "Londonderry Air"

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:24:00 00:08:45 John McLaughlin A Lotus on Irish Streams

Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

23:36:00 00:10:48 John Field Nocturne No. 17 in E major

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

23:46:00 00:06:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet

Emerson String Quartet David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641

23:55:00 00:02:34 Pauline Viardot-Garcia Berceuse

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:57:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

