Program Guide 03-01-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:03:00 00:45:50 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11

Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

00:51:00 00:24:17 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 11 in F minor Op 95

Leif Segerstam Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9266

01:17:00 00:25:15 Frédéric Chopin Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 35

Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4048

01:44:00 01:15:03 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast

Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 516

03:01:00 00:27:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

03:30:00 00:32:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

04:05:00 00:15:17 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3 in G minor

Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

04:22:00 00:28:16 Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides

Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 433864

04:52:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations

Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54858

05:22:00 00:16:36 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape

London Brass Teldec 46069

05:41:00 00:06:41 Gaetano Donizetti Don Pasquale: Overture

Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite Op 40

Joan Ràfols, Miguel Rodriguez, guitars Ars Harmonica 079

06:23:12 Carlos Guastavino Pampamapa

Kim Kashkashian, viola; Robert Levin, piano ECM 000967902

06:27:29 Carlos Guastavino Bonita rama de sauce

Kim Kashkashian, viola; Robert Levin, piano ECM 000967902

06:34:33 Xavier Montsalvatge Concerto breve

Jenny Lin, piano; North German Radio Philharmonic Celso Atunes Hanssler Classic 98642

07:00:50 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 12 in Eb

London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9456

07:17:18 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28

Dresden Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Berlin Classics 1768

07:36:15 Reynaldo Hahn Sonata in C for Violin & Piano

Denis Clavier, violin; Dimitris Saroglou, piano Maguelone 111108

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: "A Musical Joke" in F Major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DG 445772 - Music: 4:21

Georg Muffat: Sonata No. 5 in G from Armonico Tributo

Chatham Baroque; Allison Edberg, baroque guitar; Kristen Linfante, viola; Regina Ketter, viola; Adam Pearl, chamber organ - Music: 18:59

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Nathan Stodola from Brooklyn, NY - Time: 7:38

Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Op 116 No. 4

Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 69284 - Music: 4:34

Albert Roussel: Concerto for Small Orchestra Op 34

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Carnegie Hall, New York, NY - Music: 12:36

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite Op 110: End of the Fairy Tale

Scottish National Orchestra; Neeme Jarvi, conductor Chandos 8450 - Music : 4:33

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Isolde's Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt Berwald Hall, Stockholm, Sweden - Music: 17:52

Sergei Prokofiev: Visions Fugitives Op 22a

Nelson Freire, piano Music Hall, La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland - Music: 7:24

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Music: 16:47

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Strings from One to Six

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 for solo violin: Preludio

Yehudi Menuhin, violin (EMI 63035 CD) 3:50

Bohuslav Martinu: Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola: No.1 Poco allegro

Jiri Novák, violin; Milan Škampa, viola (Supraphon 2049 CD) 3:53

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento K.563 – Allegro

Albers Trio (Tre Sorelle Records) 6:10

Erwin Schulhoff: Five Pieces for String Quartet: Nos. 1, 3, 5

Aviv Quartet (Naxos 570965 CD) 6:32

Franz Schubert: String Quintet: Allegro

Vienna Konzerthaus Quartet with Günther Weiss 2nd cello (Millenium Classics 80124 CD) 9:26

Johannes Brahms: Sextet No.1: Rondo

Isaac Stern & Alexander Schneider, violins; Milton Katims & Milton Thomas, violas; Pablo Casals & Madeline Foley, cellos (Sony 58994 CD) 11:09

OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Ron Bishop - It’s an instrument that’s played in concert bands, jazz ensembles and marching bands, but when it comes to its place in the orchestra, the tuba stands alone. There is only one tuba player in modern day orchestras and for 38 years, Ron Bishop was that player in the Cleveland Orchestra We pay tribute to the late, great Ron Bishop this week on Offbeat.

11:06:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Sostenuto

Arnold Jacobs, tuba Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 025-02

11:14:00 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, op. 14: IV. March to the Scaffold

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80076

11:24:00 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon quarti toni

Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Chicago Brass Ensemble Cleveland Brass Ensemble Sony 62353

11:35:00 Gustav Holst: First Suite in E-flat, op. 28 no. 1: Chaconne

Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80038

11:50:00 PDQ Bach (aka Peter Schickele): “Dutch” Suite

Ronald Bishop, tuba David McGill, bassoon Conducted by Peter Schickele Telarc 80307

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Ludwig van Beethoven

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:10:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Consecration of the House Overture Op 124

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

12:22:00 00:08:54 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 70

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

12:34:00 00:14:15 Frédéric Chopin Concert Rondo "Krakowiak" Op 14

Warsaw Philharmonic Kazimierz Kord Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6702

12:50:00 00:02:04 Leo Brouwer Danza caracteristica

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

12:52:00 00:04:57 Paulo Bellinati Jongo

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor (1890)

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Borodin’s operatic masterpiece Prince Igor. Ildar Abdrazakov stars as the title character, a 12th-century Russian ruler who went to war against the Polovtsian tribe. Gianandrea Noseda, an acclaimed interpreter of Russian music, conducts a new edition of the opera—left unfinished by Borodin at the time of his sudden death in 1887—which he and director Dmitri Tcherniakov created specially for the Met production. The cast also includes Ukrainian soprano Oksana Dyka in her network broadcast debut as Igor’s wife, Yaroslavna; Anita Rachvelishvili as the fiery Polovtsian princess Konchakovna; Russian tenor Sergey Semishkur in his network broadcast debut as Igor’s son, Vladimir; Mikhail Petrenko as Yaroslavna’s brother, Prince Galitsky; and Štefan Kocán as Khan Konchak, leader of the Polovtsian forces.

The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars, led by HD host Eric Owens. Also included are the third and final of a series of features to acquaint the audience with the opera, Prince Igor, and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz with guest artist, mezzo soprano Sophie Koch. She is currently in her Met debut season singing the role of Charlotte in Massenet’s Werther.

5:36 THE OBERLIN VOICE SYMPOSIUM: a report from WCLV’s Angela Schmidt from the first ever Symposium for Voice Performance and Pedagogy at Oberlin College and Conservatory. It brought together voice teachers, doctors, and others who share an intense interest in the welfare of singers and professional voice users.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Shakespeare on Broadway - There are more musicals based on his plays than you may think: not only “West Side Story” and “Kiss Me, Kate,” but also “The Boys From Syracuse,” “Swingin’ the Dream” and more.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:00:54 Richard Rodgers-L.Hart Overture from "The Boys From Syracuse"

Orchestra The Boys From Syracuse -- 1954 Studio Cast Sony SK13369

18:01:43 00:02:09 Cole Porter I've Come to Wive It Wealthily in Padua

Brian Stokes Mitchell Kiss Me, Kate -- 1999 Revival DRG 12988

18:03:49 00:02:06 Hal Hester-Wm. Shakespeare Come Away, Death Russ Thacker

Your Own Thing -- Off Broadway Cast RCA 09026-63582

18:05:49 00:02:32 G.MacDermot-Wm.Shakespeare Who Is Sylvia?

Raul Julia Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-017-565-2

18:08:14 00:01:09 Leonard Bernstein Prologue from "West Side Story"

Company West Side Story -- Film Soundtrack Sony SK89226

18:09:19 00:02:30 L.Bernstein-S. Sondheim Something's Coming

Larry Kert West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:11:44 00:03:03 L. Bernstein-S.Sondheim One Hand, One Heart

Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:15:17 00:02:08 Rick Besoyan The Gossip Song

Ruth Buzzi Babes in the Wood -- Off B'way Cast JJA JJA1098

18:17:44 00:04:12 James Van Heusen-Eddie DeLange Darn That Dream

Maxine Sullivan Close as Pages in a Book Audiophile ACD-203

18:22:11 00:02:50 Frank Loesser Hamlet

Betty Hutton Spotlight on Betty Hutton Capitol 7777-89942-2

18:25:24 00:01:05 Galt MacDermot Where's North?

Orchestra Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-017-565-2

18:26:29 00:03:35 G.MacDermot-John Guare Two Gentlemen of Verona

Diana Davila, Alix Elias Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-017-565-2

18:30:25 00:04:01 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Dear Old Syracuse

Davis Gaines The Boys From Syracuse -- 1997 Revival DRG 94767

18:34:24 00:04:22 Cole Porter Where Is the Life That Late I Led?

Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- 1960 Studio Cast Angel 7777-64760-2

18:39:12 00:02:21 R.Rodgers-L.Hart This Can't Be Love

Jack Cassidy, Holly Harris The Boys From Syracuse -- 1954 Studio Cast Sony SK13369

18:41:29 00:03:44 Cole Porter So in Love

Marin Mazzie Kiss Me, Kate --1999 Revival DRG 12988

18:45:13 00:03:02 L.Bernstein-S.Sondheim Tonight

Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:48:48 00:03:13 Cole Porter Brush Up Your Shakespeare

Lee Wilkof, Michael Mulheren Kiss Me, Kate -- 1999 Revival DRG 12988

18:52:07 00:00:53 G. and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:57 Cole Porter Filler: Were Thine That Special Face?

Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- 1960 Studio Cast Angel 7777-64760-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:11 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80

Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186058

19:22:00 00:32:20 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21

Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387

19:57:00 00:01:31 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 34 in C major Op 56

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Julia Fischer, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

20:03:00 00:14:20 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

20:20:00 00:40:10 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

21:05:00 00:40:12 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

21:52:00 00:06:33 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The topic is folk music with an interview with Dr. Sholem Stein; Three Russian Folk Songs by Peter Ustinov...Also, Peter Sellers, Gusti and Bob Gibson...The Wisdom of Mark Levy: “Civilization is Relative.” This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:23 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 1 in B flat minor Op 9

Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148

23:09:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61

Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

23:20:00 00:04:22 Leo Brouwer Una día de noviembre

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

23:24:00 00:05:40 Sir Edward Elgar Romance Op 62

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

23:32:00 00:12:32 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11

Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

23:44:00 00:09:07 Bright Sheng Moonlight Shadows from "Never Far Away"

San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80719

23:55:00 00:03:06 Sir Edward Elgar In Moonlight from "In the South" Op 50

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

