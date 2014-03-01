Program Guide 03-01-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:03:00 00:45:50 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11
Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684
00:51:00 00:24:17 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 11 in F minor Op 95
Leif Segerstam Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9266
01:17:00 00:25:15 Frédéric Chopin Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 35
Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4048
01:44:00 01:15:03 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast
Sir Colin Davis London Symphony Orchestra LSO Live 516
03:01:00 00:27:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor Op 40
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191
03:30:00 00:32:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009
04:05:00 00:15:17 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3 in G minor
Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523
04:22:00 00:28:16 Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides
Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 433864
04:52:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations
Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 54858
05:22:00 00:16:36 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape
London Brass Teldec 46069
05:41:00 00:06:41 Gaetano Donizetti Don Pasquale: Overture
Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite Op 40
Joan Ràfols, Miguel Rodriguez, guitars Ars Harmonica 079
06:23:12 Carlos Guastavino Pampamapa
Kim Kashkashian, viola; Robert Levin, piano ECM 000967902
06:27:29 Carlos Guastavino Bonita rama de sauce
Kim Kashkashian, viola; Robert Levin, piano ECM 000967902
06:34:33 Xavier Montsalvatge Concerto breve
Jenny Lin, piano; North German Radio Philharmonic Celso Atunes Hanssler Classic 98642
07:00:50 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 12 in Eb
London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9456
07:17:18 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28
Dresden Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Berlin Classics 1768
07:36:15 Reynaldo Hahn Sonata in C for Violin & Piano
Denis Clavier, violin; Dimitris Saroglou, piano Maguelone 111108
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: "A Musical Joke" in F Major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DG 445772 - Music: 4:21
Georg Muffat: Sonata No. 5 in G from Armonico Tributo
Chatham Baroque; Allison Edberg, baroque guitar; Kristen Linfante, viola; Regina Ketter, viola; Adam Pearl, chamber organ - Music: 18:59
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Nathan Stodola from Brooklyn, NY - Time: 7:38
Puzzler Payoff: Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Op 116 No. 4
Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 69284 - Music: 4:34
Albert Roussel: Concerto for Small Orchestra Op 34
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Carnegie Hall, New York, NY - Music: 12:36
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite Op 110: End of the Fairy Tale
Scottish National Orchestra; Neeme Jarvi, conductor Chandos 8450 - Music : 4:33
Richard Wagner: Prelude and Isolde's Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde
Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt Berwald Hall, Stockholm, Sweden - Music: 17:52
Sergei Prokofiev: Visions Fugitives Op 22a
Nelson Freire, piano Music Hall, La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland - Music: 7:24
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Music: 16:47
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Strings from One to Six
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 for solo violin: Preludio
Yehudi Menuhin, violin (EMI 63035 CD) 3:50
Bohuslav Martinu: Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola: No.1 Poco allegro
Jiri Novák, violin; Milan Škampa, viola (Supraphon 2049 CD) 3:53
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento K.563 – Allegro
Albers Trio (Tre Sorelle Records) 6:10
Erwin Schulhoff: Five Pieces for String Quartet: Nos. 1, 3, 5
Aviv Quartet (Naxos 570965 CD) 6:32
Franz Schubert: String Quintet: Allegro
Vienna Konzerthaus Quartet with Günther Weiss 2nd cello (Millenium Classics 80124 CD) 9:26
Johannes Brahms: Sextet No.1: Rondo
Isaac Stern & Alexander Schneider, violins; Milton Katims & Milton Thomas, violas; Pablo Casals & Madeline Foley, cellos (Sony 58994 CD) 11:09
OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Ron Bishop - It’s an instrument that’s played in concert bands, jazz ensembles and marching bands, but when it comes to its place in the orchestra, the tuba stands alone. There is only one tuba player in modern day orchestras and for 38 years, Ron Bishop was that player in the Cleveland Orchestra We pay tribute to the late, great Ron Bishop this week on Offbeat.
11:06:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Sostenuto
Arnold Jacobs, tuba Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 025-02
11:14:00 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, op. 14: IV. March to the Scaffold
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80076
11:24:00 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon quarti toni
Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Chicago Brass Ensemble Cleveland Brass Ensemble Sony 62353
11:35:00 Gustav Holst: First Suite in E-flat, op. 28 no. 1: Chaconne
Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80038
11:50:00 PDQ Bach (aka Peter Schickele): “Dutch” Suite
Ronald Bishop, tuba David McGill, bassoon Conducted by Peter Schickele Telarc 80307
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Ludwig van Beethoven
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:10:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Consecration of the House Overture Op 124
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762
12:22:00 00:08:54 Frédéric Chopin Three Waltzes Op 70
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669
12:34:00 00:14:15 Frédéric Chopin Concert Rondo "Krakowiak" Op 14
Warsaw Philharmonic Kazimierz Kord Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6702
12:50:00 00:02:04 Leo Brouwer Danza caracteristica
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
12:52:00 00:04:57 Paulo Bellinati Jongo
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor (1890)
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Borodin’s operatic masterpiece Prince Igor. Ildar Abdrazakov stars as the title character, a 12th-century Russian ruler who went to war against the Polovtsian tribe. Gianandrea Noseda, an acclaimed interpreter of Russian music, conducts a new edition of the opera—left unfinished by Borodin at the time of his sudden death in 1887—which he and director Dmitri Tcherniakov created specially for the Met production. The cast also includes Ukrainian soprano Oksana Dyka in her network broadcast debut as Igor’s wife, Yaroslavna; Anita Rachvelishvili as the fiery Polovtsian princess Konchakovna; Russian tenor Sergey Semishkur in his network broadcast debut as Igor’s son, Vladimir; Mikhail Petrenko as Yaroslavna’s brother, Prince Galitsky; and Štefan Kocán as Khan Konchak, leader of the Polovtsian forces.
The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars, led by HD host Eric Owens. Also included are the third and final of a series of features to acquaint the audience with the opera, Prince Igor, and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz with guest artist, mezzo soprano Sophie Koch. She is currently in her Met debut season singing the role of Charlotte in Massenet’s Werther.
5:36 THE OBERLIN VOICE SYMPOSIUM: a report from WCLV’s Angela Schmidt from the first ever Symposium for Voice Performance and Pedagogy at Oberlin College and Conservatory. It brought together voice teachers, doctors, and others who share an intense interest in the welfare of singers and professional voice users.
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Shakespeare on Broadway - There are more musicals based on his plays than you may think: not only “West Side Story” and “Kiss Me, Kate,” but also “The Boys From Syracuse,” “Swingin’ the Dream” and more.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:00:54 Richard Rodgers-L.Hart Overture from "The Boys From Syracuse"
Orchestra The Boys From Syracuse -- 1954 Studio Cast Sony SK13369
18:01:43 00:02:09 Cole Porter I've Come to Wive It Wealthily in Padua
Brian Stokes Mitchell Kiss Me, Kate -- 1999 Revival DRG 12988
18:03:49 00:02:06 Hal Hester-Wm. Shakespeare Come Away, Death Russ Thacker
Your Own Thing -- Off Broadway Cast RCA 09026-63582
18:05:49 00:02:32 G.MacDermot-Wm.Shakespeare Who Is Sylvia?
Raul Julia Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-017-565-2
18:08:14 00:01:09 Leonard Bernstein Prologue from "West Side Story"
Company West Side Story -- Film Soundtrack Sony SK89226
18:09:19 00:02:30 L.Bernstein-S. Sondheim Something's Coming
Larry Kert West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724
18:11:44 00:03:03 L. Bernstein-S.Sondheim One Hand, One Heart
Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724
18:15:17 00:02:08 Rick Besoyan The Gossip Song
Ruth Buzzi Babes in the Wood -- Off B'way Cast JJA JJA1098
18:17:44 00:04:12 James Van Heusen-Eddie DeLange Darn That Dream
Maxine Sullivan Close as Pages in a Book Audiophile ACD-203
18:22:11 00:02:50 Frank Loesser Hamlet
Betty Hutton Spotlight on Betty Hutton Capitol 7777-89942-2
18:25:24 00:01:05 Galt MacDermot Where's North?
Orchestra Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-017-565-2
18:26:29 00:03:35 G.MacDermot-John Guare Two Gentlemen of Verona
Diana Davila, Alix Elias Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-017-565-2
18:30:25 00:04:01 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Dear Old Syracuse
Davis Gaines The Boys From Syracuse -- 1997 Revival DRG 94767
18:34:24 00:04:22 Cole Porter Where Is the Life That Late I Led?
Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- 1960 Studio Cast Angel 7777-64760-2
18:39:12 00:02:21 R.Rodgers-L.Hart This Can't Be Love
Jack Cassidy, Holly Harris The Boys From Syracuse -- 1954 Studio Cast Sony SK13369
18:41:29 00:03:44 Cole Porter So in Love
Marin Mazzie Kiss Me, Kate --1999 Revival DRG 12988
18:45:13 00:03:02 L.Bernstein-S.Sondheim Tonight
Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724
18:48:48 00:03:13 Cole Porter Brush Up Your Shakespeare
Lee Wilkof, Michael Mulheren Kiss Me, Kate -- 1999 Revival DRG 12988
18:52:07 00:00:53 G. and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:03 00:03:57 Cole Porter Filler: Were Thine That Special Face?
Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- 1960 Studio Cast Angel 7777-64760-2
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:11 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80
Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186058
19:22:00 00:32:20 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21
Berlin State Orchestra Andris Nelsons Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 15387
19:57:00 00:01:31 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 34 in C major Op 56
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Julia Fischer, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall
20:03:00 00:14:20 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81
20:20:00 00:40:10 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77
21:05:00 00:40:12 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73
21:52:00 00:06:33 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The topic is folk music with an interview with Dr. Sholem Stein; Three Russian Folk Songs by Peter Ustinov...Also, Peter Sellers, Gusti and Bob Gibson...The Wisdom of Mark Levy: “Civilization is Relative.” This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:07:23 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 1 in B flat minor Op 9
Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148
23:09:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61
Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593
23:20:00 00:04:22 Leo Brouwer Una día de noviembre
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000
23:24:00 00:05:40 Sir Edward Elgar Romance Op 62
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409
23:32:00 00:12:32 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11
Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684
23:44:00 00:09:07 Bright Sheng Moonlight Shadows from "Never Far Away"
San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80719
23:55:00 00:03:06 Sir Edward Elgar In Moonlight from "In the South" Op 50
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409